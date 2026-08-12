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President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States has “total” control over the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran remain at an impasse over arrangements for reopening the vital waterway.

“Iran is going fine, doing just absolutely fine. We totally control the Strait of Hormuz, we have control over it. Nobody else, just us,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.“Our Navy is unbelievable and things are going great for our country,” he added. “I do not trust Iran. I am the last person to trust Iran. They lied to me constantly,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They do not have control, we have control, we own it,” he said. Trump added that the United States was “in a very good position” and said Iran was no longer “the bully of the Middle East.” “At some point they might do something and they get blown away, but right now we are in a very good position,” he said.

Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until there is a credible end to the war, a senior adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker said on Wednesday.

Mehdi Mohammadi described the current situation as “the calm before the storm” and said Iran determined the timing and scope of the conflict. He also said the waterway was completely closed and all shipping halted.

The US president boarded jet in full view of cameras, but minutes later was transferred by catering truck to an alternate military aircraft. Air Force One took off without him and served as a decoy as journalists and White House staff believed Trump was flying with them.

An Iranian threat to assassinate US President Donald Trump prompted a deception operation last month in which the president was secretly transferred between aircraft in an airport catering truck, The Washington Post reported. While the White House presented the legacy Air Force One as the aircraft Trump used to depart Turkey, the president actually flew aboard a smaller military plane, without journalists or even some administration officials knowing. The operation took place on July 8, at the end of Trump’s visit to Ankara for a NATO summit and against the backdrop of renewed US strikes on Iran following the collapse of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. According to the report, intelligence officials identified a credible and specific threat to attack the president or his aircraft and decided to launch a “deception operation” to conceal his whereabouts.

In June 2025, Argentina’s federal judiciary ordered that 10 Iranian and Lebanese suspects accused in connection with the deadly 1994 AMIA bombing be tried in absentia, with Mohsen Rezaei among them.

For the second time this year, Iran has named a wanted suspect in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires to a top security role. A spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said Monday that Mohsen Rezaei had resigned as an adviser to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and would assume the role of secretary of Iran’s powerful Supreme National Security Council. Rezaei is a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Rezaei is wanted by Argentina and is subject to an Interpol Red Notice issued at Argentina’s request over his alleged role in the 1994 attack, which killed 85 people and remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history.

Former Mossad chief tells Galilee Conference his familiarity with Iranian nuclear facility ran deep. US strike on site was ‘the fulfillment of all my dreams,’ he says.

Former Mossad director Yossi Cohen said Tuesday at the Galilee Conference that Israeli intelligence had studied Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility at extremely close quarters, making an intriguing remark about his familiarity with the site. “We toured the Fordow nuclear site many times in order to understand the facility,” Cohen said, without elaborating on what he meant. Referring to the US strike on the facility, Cohen added: “The Americans bombing the site was the fulfillment of all my dreams.”

The IRGC used missiles that could suddenly change course, forcing the US to use scarce interceptor missiles, according to the reports.

As the US-Iran war progressed, Iran adapted how it attacked US military bases in the Middle East, which forced the US to use its already scarce supply of Patriot interceptors, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. During five days in June, Iran launched waves of drones and missiles at US forces on three bases in Jordan, aiming to overwhelm American air defenses. The IRGC used missiles that could suddenly change course, forcing the US to use scarce interceptor missiles, the NYT reported. On July 17, an Iranian strike in Jordan hit a housing unit on a US base, killing three soldiers.

Hemmati announced that Iran was set to join the BRICS Bank in the near future, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Iran is going to become a member of the BRICS Bank, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati said, state media reported on Tuesday evening. BRICS is an organization made up of eleven countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It is an economic and geopolitical bloc that focuses on trade and development. The New Development Bank (BRICS Bank) is a “multilateral development bank established by BRICS with the purpose of mobilizing resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries,” its website explains.

Israeli, Lebanese, delegations agreed on operational standards, verification mechanisms aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah’s presence, US State Department source says.

A US State Department source told the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan that during the technical talks held in Rome, the Israeli and Lebanese delegations completed the coordination necessary to implement the “pilot zones” plan. As part of the understandings, the sides agreed on operational standards, prepared joint maps, and established uniform definitions for mine-clearing operations and verification mechanisms intended to ensure that Hezbollah’s presence in these areas is neutralized.

One of the officials told the Post that the Lebanese Army has entered the area and even uncovered weapons and ammunition caches, but said that “it is still not enough.”

Israeli officials say that even though roughly three weeks have passed since the pilot program to disarm Hezbollah began, the Lebanese Army is “not doing enough” on the ground, according to two Israeli officials who spoke to The Jerusalem Post. On July 20, 2026, Israel, the United States, and the Lebanese Army launched a security pilot program in southern Lebanon. As part of the initiative, the IDF began withdrawing from and transferring security responsibility and deployment to the Lebanese Army in three villages: Bir al-Sana, Sarifa, and Zawtar al-Gharbiyah.

Trump teases a ‘good response’ to Netanyahu’s rejection of roadmap for disarming Hamas, though none appears; Board of Peace says talks ongoing and plan advancing despite the setback

Israel informed the White House recently that it would be willing to negotiate an agreement halting the targeted killings of Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, but that any such deal would exclude those who took part in the October 7, 2023, attack, Channel 13 news reported on Monday. The report that Israel had insisted on continuing to target terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre came a day after The Times of Israel reported that the IDF had halted a special operation to hunt down and kill every person involved in the attack.

Damascus court convicts ousted Syrian dictator of premeditated murder and crimes against humanity. His cousin Atef Najib, former political security chief in Daraa province, was also sentenced to death.

A criminal court in Damascus sentenced ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad to death on Tuesday. Assad, who is living in exile in Russia, was convicted of crimes against humanity committed during Syria’s civil war. The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus found Assad guilty of premeditated murder and crimes against humanity, while Atef Najib, his cousin and former political security chief in the southern province of Daraa, was convicted of premeditated murder and torture. Syrian media focused heavily on Najib’s sentence because, unlike the former president, he had been arrested and was present for his trial.

A Syrian official told Reuters that Syria was consulting with the IAEA to fulfill its own obligations and that “there is no Israeli role in this process.”

Syria will host a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the coming days to announce “significant progress” on the issue of nuclear materials, Syria’s Atomic Energy Commission said early on Tuesday, without providing further details. Since the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Syria’s new authorities have committed to working with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to address the legacy of nuclear activities during decades of Assad family rule.

Essentially a handover deal with greatly reduced Russian troop presence...

Some 20 months after Syria’s Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus and went to Moscow, amid jihadist groups taking over the capital city in December of 2024, Russia has finally reached a negotiated settlement over the fate of its Syrian bases with the new Sharaa government. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that a memorandum of understanding over the future of its bases at Tartus and Khmeimim has been set. While some Russian forces will remain at the bases, civilian facilties at these locations will be handed over and operated by the Syrian government and civilian administrators, including Khmeimim airport and the commercial berth at Tartus port.

Moscow has freed Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine and English teacher imprisoned in Russia, after President Vladimir Putin approved a pardon for the ailing American based on humanitarian reasons, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

Gilman’s release comes after his family had appealed to the Russian authorities for his release, warning that he was “near death” following months of alleged torture in prison. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also said to have raised Gilman’s imprisonment with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in the Philippines last month. U.S. officials told Reuters that Gilman, who was said to be walking and talking, would be transported on a State Department plane from Russia to Washington Dulles Airport. “All things considered, he seems to be in good shape,” one official told the news agency.

If living in forced exile outside of your home country isn’t hard enough, imagine not being able to withdraw money from your bank accounts or renew your passport.

With the stroke of a pen, President Vladimir Putin approved a law imposing sweeping restrictions on thousands of exiled regime critics last week, cutting them off from basic consular services and impeding their ability to manage personal affairs back home. The list of prohibited activities includes managing one’s finances, properties and legal matters. Bank accounts will be frozen, embassies will refuse most appointments, and people to whom the law applies won’t even be able to use the government’s digital services portal or do something as simple as register a marriage. Human rights organizations have decried the new measures as an attempt to further hamstring Russian political exiles, many of whom fled Russia due to increased wartime repression. Their shorthand for the bill, the “civic death law,” underscores its severity.

Member states approved the interest-free scheme earlier this year to prop up Kiev in 2026 and 2027

The EU is pumping €90 billion ($105 billion) into Ukraine without knowing how the burden of the interest-free loan will be distributed among member states, German MEP Fabio De Masi told the Berliner Zeitung, warning that the money will enrich “corrupt oligarchs” in Ukraine. Member states gave the green light to the scheme in April, with Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia securing exemptions. On Monday, German MEP Fabio De Masi, who co-chairs the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance party, told the Berliner Zeitung that the “European Commission apparently doesn’t even know the extent to which EU member states will have to guarantee the Ukraine loan.”

The proposal comes as the Prime Minister faces pressure to exclude Police Constable (PC) Andrew Harper’s killers from the government’s early release scheme.

The scheme is designed to reduce overcrowding by allowing inmates who have served just 40 percent of their sentence to request early release. The scheme includes those convicted of manslaughter, such as the killers of PC Harper, who was dragged to death behind a car after responding to a burglary. “I understand the depth of public concern about the potential early release of those involved with the killing of PC Andrew Harper – and I share it,” said Prime Minister Burnham, who confirmed that his plans to reduce overcrowding include “making greater use of the entire prison estate including using the female estate for male offenders.“

Matt Goodwin accuses Labour of “imposing” asylum seekers on local communities after dozens of asylum seekers were moved into a small Welsh village without, he says, properly consulting residents. “This is extremism!” Goodwin says, as he criticises the government’s approach and questions why local people were not consulted or told in advance.

More than 100 young people gathered in the English countryside for what organisers called a summer school. Instead of hiking and games, they were led in Arabic chants calling for victory over Zionism and declaring “our country is an Arab country.”

Footage of the event, later posted by the organisers themselves, has forced a public investigation and raised serious questions about what is being allowed to take place on British soil under the banner of “youth education.” The four-day residential, organised by Palestinian Youth Movement Britain, took place at the Youth Hostel Association’s Edale Activity Centre in the Peak District over the late May bank holiday.

Two police officers were injured in Toulouse, France, after a man shouting “Allahu Akbar” attacked them with multiple knives during a patrol.

On Monday, a man attacked two police officers with a knife in the Wilson district of Toulouse, France. The officers were on patrol when a man slashed one of the officers in the throat with a knife. The female officer was also stabbed three times. The attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the incident, according to local police reports. The attacker pulled out two additional knives after dropping his first, but was subsequently restrained after being subdued by police with telescopic batons. The officer who was slashed in the neck required stitches, while the female officer avoided serious injury due to her bulletproof vest.

The Algerian has reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting the one-year-old child

A 32-year-old man of Algerian nationality was arrested Friday evening in the French city of Villeurbanne after allegedly forcibly kissing a one-year-old baby on the mouth in a public park. He is suspected of sexual assault and is reported to have admitted the facts while in police custody. On Sunday he was brought before a magistrate from the Lyon public prosecutor’s office and placed in pre-trial detention pending a trial scheduled for early October, according to French news outlet Le Progres. The incident occurred at Édouard-Glissant Park, at the corner of rue Colin and avenue Roger-Salengro in the southern part of the Croix-Luizet district. Police detained the suspect at the scene after a witness reported him.

The foreign suspect has 18 previous arrests, with half of them for violent acts, but has never been deported

A 26-year-old Algerian migrant arrested for a violent street assault in Valencia has now been formally accused of two sexual assaults against a homeless woman, according to Spain’s National Police. The suspect, identified as Said Leksili, faces the additional charges after investigators linked him to attacks that took place on July 22 and 23 – just one day before he beat his neighbor into a coma, which landed him behind bars. Upon his arrest for the assault, Spanish police discovered that Leksili, who entered Spain illegally six years ago and has an open deportation file that has never been executed, had already accumulated 18 previous police arrests, half for violent acts, before the July 24 incident.

Audit flags stolen fuel, suspicious contracts and managers splitting expenses to avoid scrutiny at Canadian missions abroad.

The Halifax Regional Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 54-year-old man in connection with a bomb threat against the U.S. consulate. It was the third recent incident of violence or threats against a U.S. consulate in Canada.

The U.S. Consulate General in Halifax reported the bomb threat shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time Sunday. The regional police force said it was able to identify the suspect fairly quickly and began looking for him on Sunday evening but did not find him until Monday morning. The suspect’s car turned out to be parked in a garage adjacent to the Purdy’s Wharf office complex, where the U.S. consulate keeps its offices. Police said the vehicle contained a tank of propane and several canisters that apparently held flammable liquids. A suspicious bag was also found near the vehicle.

President Donald Trump said that “stranger things have happened” when it was suggested that he could declare a national security emergency for elections on Tuesday.

During an interview that aired on Real America Voice’s America Speaks, Wayne Allyn Root posed the idea of declaring a national security emergency for the midterm elections, which Root said would allow for voter identification requirements at the ballot box. Root pointed to the 1983 Supreme Court ruling of Immigration and Naturalization Service v. Chadha as the reason the president would have the right to declare a national emergency

If Michigan Democrats want to bring Sharia to the United States Senate, they’ve got the candidate to do it.

The winner of last week’s Democratic primary, Abdul El-Sayed, declared in a New York Times interview in 2009 that he had a lifelong “obligation” to live by the strict Islamic code that most Americans associate with the most repressive regimes of the Middle East. And now he’s trying to become a lawmaker in the United States. The article in the “newspaper of record” was publicized in a report published Tuesday by the Washington Free Beacon.

Far-left U.S. Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D-MI) reportedly spoke about reasons why Fourth of July fireworks “suck” in a now-deleted YouTube video from two years ago, per CNN.

El-Sayed last week defeated establishment Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) in the primary “in which the radical transformation of the Democratic Party [was] center stage,” Breitbart News reported. According to the CNN article published Tuesday, in the deleted video the Muslim leftist was asking viewers if patriotic Americans could mark the occasion without using the traditional fireworks. He also reportedly attacked the Second Amendment.

How Left is too Left? Voters might begin giving answers Tuesday night as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) continues running wild in Democratic Party primaries across the nation.

Voters go to the polls in Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina, Connecticut, Alabama and Vermont. But the marquee races are in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and South Carolina. In South Carolina, primary voters, who selected Lindsey Graham over challenger Mark Lynch earlier this summer, will return to the polls in a special election to choose a new nominee after Graham’s death. Trump has endorsed newly minted Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham’s sister, who was appointed by Trump’s ally Gov. Henry McMaster after lobbying from Trump despite her scant political record. Polls show Nordone and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) likely leaders with Rep. Russell Fry and even scandal-plagued former governor and representative Mark Sanford potential runoff candidates.

Senator Rand Paul (KY) went to Fort Knox in northern Kentucky on Monday to inspect America’s gold.

According to the US Mint, the last full audit of America’s gold reserves stored at Fort Knox took place in 1953. There was a partial audit in 1974. Over the decades, rumors have swirled that the gold stored at the US Bullion Depository was swapped out with gold-plated tungsten. Rand Paul went underground at Fort Knox on Monday to ‘inspect’ the gold. “I’m at Fort Knox. We’ve come to see the gold. Our country has about 147 million ounces of gold, and about half of it is stored here at Fort Knox,” Paul said.

Anthony Fauci should be charged with lying to Congress and destroying records, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The committee last week voted to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress after the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief pleaded the Fifth over 100 times during his testimony, refusing to answer a single question from lawmakers despite his pardon from former President Joe Biden’s administration and his opening statement. “Ok so Anthony Fauci, great. He’s arrogant. He’s a narcissist. He’s obsessed with his own fame. He likes to give Julia Roberts a thrill, and he doesn’t have the humility. Ok, none of that’s a crime,” host Mike Slater said. Paul said Fauci’s crimes are “very specific and fairly narrow.”

For now....

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Monday signed into law a sweeping measure that removes longstanding restrictions on later-term abortions in the state. According to a report from WCVB, the new legislation eliminates previous limits that allowed abortions only up to 24 weeks, with narrow exceptions for lethal fetal diagnoses or threats to the mother’s life.

Under the prior framework, decisions beyond that threshold were tightly constrained. The newly enacted law places those choices squarely in the hands of patients and their health care providers, without the former exceptions. Healey framed the signing as a direct response to national pressures on reproductive care. “Today, mothers and fathers and families who experience these devastating diagnoses — and they are devastating, heartbreaking — now they’ll be able to make their own choices,” Healey said at the ceremony.

Americans’ credit card debt reached $1.26 trillion, increasing by $21 billion in the second quarter of this year, according to new data Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Overall, outstanding credit card balances are now just shy of the $1.28 trillion all-time record set in the fourth quarter of last year. Strong consumer spending typically results in higher credit card debt. Economists have also pointed to rising prices, including for essentials like groceries and gas, as a factor behind rising card balances.

Brazil’s virtual patrol rule also lets police pull connection data with no warrant.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has big plans to kill online anonymity, and his wife wants to ban Discord. Last week, Lula signed a “child-protection” law that turns the use of certain anonymization tools into an aggravating factor in crimes against children and permits files that are shared on peer-to-peer networks to be tracked without so much as a judge’s order. At the same ceremony in the Presidential Palace, the First Lady, Janja da Silva, said Brazil needs to take messaging and voice platform Discord “off the air.” The attorney general went as far as saying he would go to court to have the platform removed. The quotes here are translated from Portuguese.

Every adult hands over a face or a document, and the children the rule is aimed are are still playing.

From late August, an adult in Australia who wants to buy a game rated 18+ on the Microsoft Store or the Xbox Store has to prove their age to a verification company first, and an account that gets declined gets locked out of buying or downloading any 18+ title. Microsoft sent the notice to Xbox consoles and to email accounts over the weekend. “As part of our compliance program in Australia, beginning late August 2026, adult Xbox accounts must verify their age to be able to access apps and games rated 18+ on the Microsoft and Xbox Store,” it reads, and games already owned are not touched.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday laid out an ambitious blueprint for a future in which personal superintelligence becomes widely available to ordinary people rather than remaining locked inside the hands of a powerful few.

According to a report from Fox Business, the tech leader published a 14-page letter titled “The Future is for Everyone: The Path to a Positive AI Future,” arguing that broadly distributing advanced AI is both a massive economic opportunity and a critical safeguard against dangerous concentrations of power. In the letter, Zuckerberg warned that the arrival of superintelligence ranks among the most consequential technological shifts in human history. “All new technologies create opportunities and challenges.

Why are some of the world’s most powerful technology companies naming their AI systems, machines, projects, and initiatives after ancient gods, Titans, and figures from mythology? Is it simply clever branding—or does it reflect a much older philosophical vision of humanity’s future?

In tonight’s LIVE podcast, we take a deep dive into the fascinating connections between modern technology, ancient mythology, occult philosophy, and the prophetic warnings of Revelation 13. We’ll examine figures such as Prometheus, Apollo, Athena, and Zeus, and explore why these names and symbols continue appearing throughout the modern technological world. We’ll also go back more than a century to examine the teachings of Helena Blavatsky, Alice Bailey, Theosophy, and the occult concept of an approaching “Golden Age” in which humanity supposedly undergoes a dramatic spiritual and evolutionary transformation.

Scientists have issued a stark warning that a catastrophic “biblical flood” scenario could inundate vast stretches of California during any coming winter, potentially forcing more than 1.5 million people from their homes and submerging communities between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, researchers say the threat stems from a scientifically plausible sequence of extreme storms known as ARkStorm 2.0, an event unlike anything the state has endured in nearly two centuries. The disaster would unfold as a relentless series of atmospheric rivers—long, narrow corridors of moisture streaming from the tropics—slam into the West Coast over roughly 30 days.

A raging wildfire has surged across the California-Nevada border after two separate blazes merged early Tuesday, creating a single massive inferno that has already scorched more than 44,000 acres north of Reno.

According to a report from the New York Post, the Bug Fire and Fred Mountain Fire combined under intense heat, dry fuels, and strong winds, forcing firefighters into a desperate fight to contain the growing threat. The merged fire was only 4 percent contained as crews raced to establish lines along its northern, eastern, and southern flanks. Several homes have been destroyed, though full damage assessments were still underway. Two people, including one firefighter, suffered injuries and were treated and released. Officials confirmed the Bug Fire was human-caused, but the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

A towering 50-foot bronze statue of the Greek Titan Prometheus is rising near the entrance to SpaceX’s Starbase in Texas, according to announcements from the Paris-based classical foundry Atelier Missor and reports circulating widely this weekend.

Crews are assembling the monumental figure on private land just outside the facility’s city limits, with sections cast in France and shipped across the Atlantic. The foundry has stated that the statue will stand fully erect “in a few days,” torch raised high. The project is independent. It was not commissioned by SpaceX or Elon Musk. Atelier Missor secured landowner consent and local permits for what it describes as its own tribute to technological progress and humanity’s multiplanetary ambitions.

New whistleblower reports, supported by a paper trail of 1950s newspaper clippings, allege that Area 51 was a decoy for America's real secret space program under Green Mountain in Huntsville, Alabama.

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