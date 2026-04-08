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President Trump on Tuesday evening announced a double-sided ceasefire and agreed to suspend his planned military strikes on Iran after speaking with the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Oil prices plunged below $100 a barrel after President Trump’s ceasefire announcement. “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Iran said Tuesday it would guarantee the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian military coordination as part of its two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the announcement in a statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council minutes after President Donald Trump said the U.S. agreed to the two-week cessation of hostilities. A regional official said Iran and Oman would also charge vessels for transit, with Iran to use this money for reconstruction. “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” Araghchi said. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

President Donald Trump said authorities are investigating a CNN report that cited Iran‘s claim of victory in its war with the United States and Israel.

The White House pointed to an article about Tuesday’s two-week ceasefire agreement on CNN’s live blog titled “Iran claims victory, says it forced US to accept 10-point plan.” The White House wrote in an X post that the article used a statement that “is a FRAUD” and asked the outlet to “Correct immediately!” “The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows. The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a ‘legitimate’ headline,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The CNN article said the outlet obtained the statement, in which the regime claimed victory, from Iranian officials and that multiple Iranian media outlets reported the statement.

The Houthis’ threat to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait may explain why Gulf states have not responded militarily to Iran’s attacks. Yemen expert Inbal Nissim-Louvton weighs in.

With Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the Houthis‘ threat to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is likely one of the reasons Gulf states have not responded militarily to Iran’s attacks, Yemen expert Inbal Nissim-Louvton, from the Open University and the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. Nissim-Louvton spoke to the Post after senior Houthi leader Mohammed Ali Al Houthi told CNN that the terror group would refrain from attacking Saudi Red Sea Ports so long as Riyadh doesn’t join the US and Israel in attacking the country.

Several Gulf nations are reportedly exploring a new way to move oil that avoids one of the world’s most vulnerable chokepoints: the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal centers on using a pipeline that would allow energy exports to reach global markets without passing through waters long exposed to regional tensions. The Strait of Hormuz currently handles a significant share of the world’s oil shipments. Any disruption there, whether from conflict or political pressure, can quickly affect global prices and supply chains. That risk has pushed countries in the region to look for alternatives. According to the original report by World Israel News, Gulf states are “eyeing a pipeline as a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz,” highlighting growing interest in infrastructure that reduces dependence on the narrow passage.

Israel said on Tuesday it supports President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, provided Tehran immediately reopens the Strait of Hormuz and halts attacks on the US, Israel, and other countries in the region.

“Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors and the world,” Prime Minister Netanyahu office said in a statement. “The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations,” the statement added. “The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”

Initial reports in Lebanon attributed the strike to Israel, with early accounts indicating at least four casualties in the attack. The IDF has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement.

A vehicle was struck in the town of al-Qalila in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, with no immediate confirmation on casualties or damage, according to Lebanese media reports, amid ongoing confusion over the scope of the ceasefire. Shortly afterward, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for a building in Tyre, suggesting continued military activity in the area. Initial reports in Lebanon attributed the strike to Israel, with early accounts indicating at least four casualties in the attack. Israeli forces have been operating in the Tyre District in recent days as part of a broader campaign against Hezbollah targets.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Shelly Kittleson, an American freelance journalist, who was kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq, by Iran-backed jihadist militia Kata’ib Hezbollah, had been released.

In a post on X, Rubio noted that the Department of State “extends its appreciation” to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of War, as well as the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council for helping to secure Kittleson’s release. Rubio also expressed that “this resolution reflects the Trump Administration’s steadfast commitment to the safety and security of American citizens.” “I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq,” Rubio shared.

“In the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you

In combination with the downed F-15 weapons systems officer, known publicly only as “Dude 44 Bravo,” activating Boeing’s Combat Survivor Evader Locator, or CSEL, U.S. forces were reportedly able to narrow the search area and then locate the second crew member shot down over southern Iran using a secret CIA reconnaissance tool known as “Ghost Murmur.” The New York Post reports that the long-range quantum magnetometry surveillance tool, powered by AI, was used in the U.S. search-and-rescue operation for the second crew member from the downed F-15 fighter jet. Sources described Ghost Murmur as able to detect something as faint as a human heartbeat’s magnetic signal at long distances in complex environments using AI to filter through the noise.

Moscow earlier asked US for ‘local ceasefire’ at Bushehr to get Rosatom staff out...

Russia has announced that it has successfully evacuated a last main group of Russian workers from Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which has been hit several times by US-Israeli strikes throughout the over one-month long war. A group of 175 Russian employees of Rosatom Atomic Energy Corporation were evacuated via land route through northern Iran, before taking a flight out of the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Moscow. According to TASS, “Earlier, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s Rosatom Atomic Energy Corporation, said that evacuation buses left the Bushehr facility about 20 minutes after a US strike hit the area on Saturday, and headed for the Iran-Armenia border.”

China has imposed sweeping restrictions on sections of its offshore airspace for 40 days, an unusual move that has raised questions among analysts about possible military intentions, according to reporting by The Telegraph.

The restrictions, issued through aviation alerts known as “Notice to Air Missions” (NOTAMs), began on March 27 and are set to remain in place until May 6. The designated zones stretch across a wide area from the Yellow Sea to the East China Sea, covering a region larger than Taiwan itself. Authorities in Beijing have not provided an explanation for the prolonged closures, nor have they announced any associated military exercises. Such long-duration airspace reservations are rare. Typically, similar restrictions tied to military drills last only a few days. The lack of clarity surrounding this decision has fueled speculation that the move may signal a shift in China’s military posture or readiness.

Bill Gates is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee for the group’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, following other powerful figures who have already testified, like former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and billionaire Les Wexner.

The Microsoft co-founder is scheduled for a transcribed interview on June 10, a source familiar with the plans told CBS News. Epstein files released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in early February showed the late sex predator claiming in a 2013 email that Gates caught an STD after “sex with Russians girls,” and wanted to secretly slip antibiotics to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, instead of telling her. As Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo reported, the email was sent only to Epstein himself but appeared to be notes that the billionaire financier drafted for Gates’s longtime adviser, Boris Nikolic.

A man in Orange County, California, pleaded guilty to orchestrating a scheme to steal $270 million in bogus Medi-Cal claims in 11 months, the DOJ announced on Tuesday.

“Paul Richard Randall, 66, of Orange, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud committed while on release. He has been in federal custody since June 2025,” the DOJ said. According to federal prosecutors, Randall and others, through a business called Monte Vista Pharmacy, submitted claims for expensive prescription drugs that contained generic ingredients that were “not medically necessary.” Monte Vista Pharmacy billed Medi-Cal millions of dollars a month after it suspended its requirement that healthcare providers “obtain prior authorization before providing certain health care services or medications as a condition of reimbursement,” the DOJ said.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released undercover video of California’s top Controller Communications official admitting that audits “are not getting done” while acknowledging that fraud is rampant in the state.

Bismarck Obando told an undercover O’Keefe Media Group journalist that there is no plan to tackle homelessness. “Do you feel there’s fraud going on in the state of California?” the OMG journalist asked Obando. Without skipping a beat he replied, “Everywhere, cities, counties, special districts, hospitals, insurance companies.” “We just can’t conduct the audits,” Obando told the journalist. “It’s funny because they haven’t funded us to do those audits…they keep cutting our auditing teams,” he said.

The group says it offers guidance to the Muslim community in Dallas and denies acting as a court of law.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday an investigation into a Dallas-based group accused of operating as a sharia law court. ​In a press release, Paxton said he requested documents from the group, known as the Islamic Tribunal, regarding allegations that it was issuing rulings based on sharia law. According to the release, the Islamic Tribunal has “reportedly sought to replace actual courts of law and to evade neutral, generally applicable state and federal laws.” Paxton warned, “Anyone or any entity that seeks to subvert the codified state and federal laws of this country will be stopped dead in their tracks. If the Islamic Tribunal is undermining the rule of law or misleading Texans about the legal authority it claims to hold, my office will ensure its operation is shut down.” ​“This is America, and we will not be governed by sharia law,” he added.

While widely regarded as a mainstream Islamic authority in the United States, the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA) is issuing fatwas that authorize the execution of apostates and blasphemers, condone marital rape and female genital mutilation, and internally map out how Muslims can infiltrate America’s courts under the doctrine of necessity — with the ultimate goal of replacing the U.S. Constitution with Sharia.

The detailed, alarming essay below by Dr. Andrew Bostom, originally published in March 2020, exposes how the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America (AMJA), a widely respected “mainstream” Islamic organization with deep ties to the controversial Al-Azhar, Saudi universities, and U.S. mosques and universities, actively guides everyday American Muslims on how to live according to Islamic law.

The Panama Canal is a vital waterway in the Western Hemisphere – Foreign Powers still have their sights on it.

Two days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called out China for detaining dozens of Panama-flagged vessels, a huge explosion under a bridge in the Canal area revived fear of out-of-control sabotage. he New York Post reported: “Apocalyptic footage shows the moment a fuel tanker exploded under a bridge near the Panama Canal, almost engulfing traffic in a fireball.” “Orange flames came perilously close to consuming vehicles in Panama City on Monday, according to footage shared online. One person was killed in the massive fireball.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has accused Eurocrats in Brussels of meddling against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in a bid to topple the MAGA ally in Budapest at this week’s parliamentary elections.

In a press conference from the Hungarian capital just days before voters will head to the polls to select the next parliament, and therefore the next prime minister, Vice President Vance said that he was not there to tell citizens who to vote for, but merely to show support for Prime Minister Orbán, whom he described as the “rare exception” among leaders in Europe willing to stand up in defence of Western and Christian civilization.

Stopping or delaying Paks II would create a critical capacity shortage, one energy expert tells Magyar Nemze

The debate over the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant goes far beyond the issue of an energy investment. Its fate also determines whether the country moves towards a stable, predictable and self-resourced energy system or embarks on a more uncertain, expensive and vulnerable path, Zsolt Hárfás, an engineer and nuclear energy expert, tells Hungarian news outlet Magyar Nemzet. The expert emphasized that Hungarians will have a critical choice at the polls this Sunday.

Rising welfare costs and increased borrowing are plunging Germany into economic crisis

Germany’s fiscal problems are no longer confined to Berlin — they are now most visible in the country’s towns and cities, where local governments have recorded their worst deficit since reunification. According to a DeStatis press release on Tuesday, municipal finances deteriorated sharply in 2025, with the deficit climbing to €31.9 billion, up from €24.8 billion the previous year. While revenues rose to €391.4 billion, an increase of 4.1 percent, spending grew even faster to €423.3 billion, widening the gap between income and expenditure to unprecedented levels.

Officials say near-zero asylum approval rates for Algerians and Moroccans are colliding with a wave of theft and repeat offending that is straining the system

Swiss authorities are under growing pressure over a surge in crime linked to young North African men moving through the country’s asylum system, with several cantons warning that repeat offenders are overwhelming police and prosecutors, even though their chances of being granted asylum are effectively nonexistent. The issue was raised in the NZZ am Sonntag, which reported that Algerian, Moroccan, and Tunisian asylum applicants are not only almost always rejected, but are also disproportionately represented in theft and petty crime cases across several parts of Switzerland.

'These musicians are highly unlikely to commit mass casualty terrorist attacks...' Reform UK's Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf says backlash to Kanye West's headline slot at Wireless Festival is distracting from the threat posed to the UK by Iranian immigrants.

A bill in Canada that could criminalize quoting the Bible as hate speech has sparked backlash from religious and conservative groups across the country. “Bill C-9 makes it easier for people of faith and others to be criminally charged because of views that other people take offense to,” warned Andrew Lawton, a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Conservative opposition.

Bill C-9, known as the Combatting Hate Act, was introduced by Minister for Justice and Attorney General Sean Fraser, and has already passed through the House of Commons, roughly equivalent to the U.S. House of Representatives. It will be debated in the Canadian Senate later this year. The bill removes two sections of Canada’s criminal code: 319(3)(b) and 319(3.1)(b). Both specifically state that someone cannot be found guilty of hate speech if they “expressed or attempted to establish by an argument an opinion on a religious subject or an opinion based on a belief in a religious text”.

David Menzies reports from Windsor, Ont., where an Iranian man says the Ahlul Beit mosque glorifying terror groups is not reflective of the broader Iranian community.

There are eight key indicators to watch as the US government falls deeper into the self-perpetuating debt spiral.

It’s important to note that these projections rest on the ridiculous assumption that there will be no wars, recessions, or other events that drive additional federal spending. That assumption is already out the window with the Iran war: the Pentagon has requested an additional $200 billion, for starters. Even with this rosy and unrealistic forecast, the US government is projected to run a cumulative deficit of over $22 trillion over the next ten years—deficits that will have to be financed by issuing more debt, a significant share of which will likely be bought by the Federal Reserve with “money” it creates out of thin air.

Market Brief – Market Rebounds On Resolution Hopes

March closed as the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since 2022, with the index down roughly 7% on the quarter and every member of the Magnificent Seven finishing in the red. This past holiday-shortened trading week saw a sharp reflexive relief rally from the oversold conditions we discussed last week. Monday opened with oil above $100 a barrel and sentiment fragile following the prior week’s correction-level losses. Markets churned with no conviction. Then, on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Iranian President Pezeshkian was open to ending the war, and markets exploded. The S&P surged 2.91%, the Dow added 1,125 points, and the Nasdaq rocketed 3.83%, its best single session since May. However, as we have noted previously, the “best trading days” tend to occur in the midst of the worst of times. Nonetheless, it was a legitimate relief rally, and for a day, it felt like the fog was lifting.

A parliamentary committee just proposed giving a GCHQ-adjacent agency the power to decide which speech counts as a national security threat.

The UK’s Foreign Affairs Committee wants the government to build a new censorship agency. The proposed “National Counter Disinformation Centre” would be given the power to identify and act against speech the state considers “disinformation,” placed on a statutory footing, and modeled on bodies like Sweden’s Psychological Defence Agency, which once ran a public campaign warning citizens about the dangers of memes. The committee’s report, published on March 27 2026, goes further than a single new body. It calls for new censorship rules in a forthcoming Representation of the People Bill to target AI-generated content and “the creation and dissemination of disinformation.”

The state that wants to protect children online first needs every adult in Florida to hand over their ID.

Meta agreed to comply with Florida’s age verification law, HB 3, and will begin purging accounts belonging to children under 14 starting in May. The company’s capitulation comes ahead of an April 8 deadline set by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who threatened litigation against any platform still refusing to verify the ages and identities of its users. Uthmeier is now pressuring Snapchat, Roblox, Discord, and TikTok to do the same. What Florida calls child protection is also the construction of a statewide identity verification system for the internet. Meta is one of the biggest companies lobbying for age verification checks on the app store level.

According to the latest updates from Mexperience, the landscape for mobile communication in Mexico has shifted following the enactment of a new federal law on January 9, 2026.

This legislation mandates that every active mobile number must be verifiably linked to a specific individual’s identity. The stakes for compliance are high, as the report notes that “any cellphone number not associated with a person and their government-issued ID by June 30, 2026, will be suspended until/unless the number is registered by a verified user.” This deadline serves as a firm cutoff for all users who wish to maintain their mobile service without interruption. The mandate is remarkably broad in its application, covering a wide range of users regardless of their current location or the type of technology they utilize.

Airlines around the world are beginning to cancel flights and scale back operations as a sharp rise in jet fuel prices collides with growing supply shortages. The disruption, driven by escalating conflict involving Iran, is quickly becoming one of the most significant challenges the aviation industry has faced in years.

According to a recent report by Business Insider, the situation has intensified rapidly. “Jet fuel prices have surged to $195 by late March 2026, up nearly $100 from February,” the article explains, highlighting just how quickly costs have climbed. The spike is closely tied to instability in global oil markets, particularly disruptions affecting key supply routes. At the center of the crisis is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane responsible for a large share of the world’s oil transport. Ongoing conflict in the region has constrained supply, pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel and tightening availability of refined fuels like jet fuel. As a result, airlines are being forced to make difficult operational decisions.

The atmosphere is shifting into a state of unprecedented chaos as meteorologists track what is being described as a “once-in-a-century” climate monster.

According to a recent report from MSN Weather, a rare and formidable El Niño has taken hold of the Pacific, threatening to rewrite the record books and unleash a global symphony of environmental destruction. This isn’t a typical seasonal shift; it is a thermal behemoth that has scientists bracing for a level of atmospheric volatility that has not been witnessed since the early 20th century. The sheer scale of this warming event is what has experts truly alarmed. The MSN article notes that “ocean temperatures in critical regions have spiked to levels that defy modern climate models,” suggesting that the energy fueling this phenomenon is deeper and more resilient than anything we have seen in decades.

In a vision that bridges the gap between science fiction and industrial reality, a Japanese construction firm is advocating for a massive infrastructure project designed to provide Earth with a continuous supply of clean power.

The proposal, known as the “Luna Ring,” involves constructing a 6,800-mile belt of solar panels around the Moon’s equator to capture sunlight and beam the resulting energy back to our planet. According to an article from The Daily Galaxy, this concept addresses the core limitations of terrestrial solar power—intermittency caused by weather and the natural day-night cycle. The project is the brainchild of the Shimizu Corporation. The firm argues that the Moon is an ideal location for energy production because it lacks an atmosphere to block or scatter sunlight.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a high-stakes standoff is unfolding between United States lawmakers and the Department of Defense regarding the release of classified footage involving unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a prominent voice on the House Oversight Committee, has intensified the pressure on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by establishing a strict deadline for the delivery of specific high-definition videos that allegedly show craft performing maneuvers beyond known human technology. During a recent session, the atmosphere was described as explosive as lawmakers expressed frustration over what they perceive as a multi-decade cover-up. The article quotes Representative Luna stating that the “American public has a right to see what our pilots are seeing” and that the “gatekeeping of this information must end now.”

In this investigation, we dive into the hidden history of American rocketry, the occult origins of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and the translation of a 3,000-year-old title that changes everything we know about NASA’s flagship lunar program.

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