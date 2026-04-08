Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
3hEdited

Tacoman (Parody of “Macho Man” by The Village People)

Verse 1

Trump was braggin’ in the White House, flexin’ all his might

Said he’d bomb Iran to pieces, make ’em see the light

Missiles ready, tweets were flyin’, “I’m the toughest guy!”

Then he picked up the red phone… and he waved goodbye!

Verse 2

Markets tanked when he was talkin’ tough and lookin’ mean

Then he signed that sweet ceasefire — Wall Street went obscene

Billions made in minutes, buddies cashin’ in their chips

Manipulation masterclass, he never skips a trick!

Pre-Chorus

Taco… taco… wanna be a taco man

Body… body… watch him fold just like a taco, man!

Chorus

Tacoman! (TACO man!)

Trump Always Chickens Out — he’s a Tacoman! Tacoman! (TACO man!)

Gotta be a Tacoman!

Tacoman! (TACO man!)

Trump Always Chickens Out — he’s a Tacoman! Tacoman! (TACO man!)

Gotta be a Tacoman!

Verse 3

Tariffs promised, then he paused ’em, deal was in the bag

North Korea, China, Mexico — he always starts to drag

Says he’s strong, but every showdown ends the same old way

He talks a big game, then he chickens out and walks away!

Bridge

You can tell by the way he walks that he’s a woman’s man…

No time for war, he’d rather golf and tweet his master plan!

You can tell by the way he folds he’s got no spine at all…

He’s the king of the ceasefire, watch the markets take the fall!

Final Chorus (louder, with full Village People energy) Tacoman! (TACO man!)

Trump Always Chickens Out — he’s a Tacoman! Tacoman! (TACO man!)

Gotta be a Tacoman!

Tacoman! Tacoman! Tacoman!

Trump Always Chickens Out — he’s a Tacoman! Tacoman! (Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)

Gotta be a Tacoman!

Outro (fade with disco horns)

Taco… taco… taco… TACO MAN!

(Trump Always Chickens Out… every single time!)

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Thank you for continuing to call out the fake "moon mission". I know you took down the post the other day in which you used the wrong video to debunk Artemis. I happened to watch a very good video yesterday that DOES clearly debunk the entire thing, including proving that the photos NASA claims were taken of the earth from their craft were totally AI generated. Here is the link:

https://youtu.be/8lEr8kb9u84?si=3shspdTk9s-dNMnt

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