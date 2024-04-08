One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A massive container ship reportedly lost power on the Upper New York Bay - just before the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge connecting the New York City boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn.

According to Captain John Konrad, CEO of gCaptain, a New York City tugboat captain informed him that the 354-meter container ship APL QINGDAO "lost power while transiting New York harbor." "They had 3 escort tugs but 3 more were needed to bring her under control. They regained power & were brought to anchor near the verrazano bridge," the tugboat captain told Konrad.

The facility was targeted by multiple kamikaze drones, Russia’s nuclear energy agency Rosatom has said

Multiple explosive-laden Ukrainian drones targeted the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, hitting several parts of the facility, Russia’s nuclear energy agency Rosatom said in a statement. At least three employees were injured in the attack, the agency added. According to a Telegram post by the facility’s Russian management, one kamikaze UAV struck near the power plant’s canteen, damaging a nearby truck. Another drone exploded in the vicinity of the cargo port. The attack on the plant’s canteen left at least three employees injured, Rosatom said in a separate statement.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi characterized the recent drone attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) as a violation of nuclear security principles and called for an end to such "reckless attacks" Sunday.

The IAEA confirmed minor damage to the sixth power unit of the plant as a result of the drone attacks. "This is a clear violation of the basic principles for protecting Europe’s largest [nuclear power plant]. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately," Grossi was quoted as saying in the IAEA statement.

It is up to the West to make sure that Kiev reaches an “acceptable result,” the NATO chief has said

Ukraine may ultimately have to agree to some kind of compromise with Russia to end the conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said. In an interview with the BBC published on Saturday, the NATO chief reiterated that the West must support Ukraine in the long term “even if we believe and hope that the war will end in the near future.” He added that Western countries should invest in Kiev’s defense capabilities to make it more resilient in the event of future hostilities.

Last week, a United Nations Security Council resolution to extend the mandate for the UN Panel of Experts on DPRK sanctions was vetoed by the Russian Federation, effectively disbanding the primary enforcement mechanism for the nine rounds of sanctions that have been imposed on the DPRK since 2006, in response to their repeated nuclear and ICBM tests.

On October 9th, 2006, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted their first successful test of a nuclear weapon. In response to this, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed resolution 1718, condemning the DPRK for the test, and imposing a harsh regime of sanctions on the regime.

Officials say they feared the escape of a former Ecuadoran vice president accused of corruption who had sought refuge at the mission

Ecuador on Saturday justified storming the Mexican embassy in Quito by saying that the decision was made by President Daniel Noboa to prevent the “imminent flight” of the country’s former vice president, Jorge Glas, who had sought refuge at the mission. Glas fled to the embassy last year after being sentenced to six years in prison for bribery and corruption. Mexico subsequently spurned Ecuador’s repeated requests for permission to arrest the politician.

The Iranian government is apparently seeking to capitalize on the Israeli public and leadership being on edge due to continuing fears that an Iranian retaliation attack is imminent after last week's Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy complex in Damascus.

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday has threatened to attack Iran's embassies, or at least strongly suggested it could happen. "The embassies of the Zionist regime are no longer safe," Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said according to ISNA news agency.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is on his way to visit Syria’s capital Damascus, state media reports, a week after a strike blamed on Israel killed seven of its Revolutionary Guards commanders in a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy.

Iran has vowed to avenge the deaths, with a senior adviser to the supreme leader saying on Sunday that Israeli embassies were no longer safe. Amirabdollahian started a regional tour yesterday in Muscat, where he met Omani officials and a representative of Yemen’s Houthis Mohamed Abdelsalam, who said the Iranian-backed militant group would continue to target Israel-bound ships until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike delivered by Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminated Ali Ahmed Hassin, the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in the Hajir region of southern Lebanon, the IDF reported on Monday.

Earlier, Reuters cited security forces who said that two others were also killed in the strike, which took place in the area of Sultaniyeh. According to the IDF, Hassin, a senior operative of the Lebanon-based terror organization, held a rank equivalent to that of a brigade commander. The military further reported that Hassin was responsible for planning and executing terror attacks against Israeli residents in the North.

The background of the incident and the identity of the kidnappers is still unknown.

A coordinator in the Christian Lebanese Forces party was kidnapped in the Byblos District of northern Lebanon on Sunday, with officials expressing concerns the kidnapping could exacerbate already heavy tensions between various factions in Lebanon. According to MTV Lebanon, four armed individuals riding in a white car kidnapped Pascal Sleiman, the coordinator for the Lebanese Forces in the Byblos District, between the towns of Maifouq and Lehfed. The Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV reported that Sleiman's phone was later found on the side of the road.

Following previous reports suggesting progress in negotiations between Hamas and Israel regarding a potential hostage deal, Al Jazeera reported that a Hamas official told the Qatari state-run media organization that these claims were false.

The Hamas official reportedly said, "The Israeli delegation has not responded to Hamas's requests to reach a form of a deal."

The report comes as negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal resume between Israel and Hamas in Cairo.

Iran informed the US that it would refrain from responding to the airstrike in which senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders were killed in Damascus if a ceasefire in Gaza is reached, Jadeh Iran reported on Sunday. The news outlet cited an anonymous Arab diplomatic source, saying the source spoke to the news outlet two days ago. The source added that "If America succeeds in containing the situation, it will be a great success for the Biden administration and we can build on that."

As reports emerge of the IDF's withdrawal from Khan Yunis to prepare for a Rafah operation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tours the IDF's Southern Command, saying that IDF preparing for next stage.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that the IDF withdrew from Khan Yunis after Hamas ceased to function in the area, adding that the troops left in preparation for a coming Rafah operation. While speaking at the IDF's Southern Command base, he stated, "The withdrawal of the troops from Khan Yunis was carried out after Hamas ceased to function as a military organization in the city, the forces left to prepare for the operation in Rafah."

Representative Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's propaganda is "being uttered on the House floor."

It has been a little over two years since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The United States has been among Kyiv's largest backers, but support for sending additional aid to the war-torn country is dwindling among some Republican lawmakers. Earlier this week, Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Puck's Julia Ioffe: "I think Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it's infected a good chuck of my party's base."

Law enforcement officials expressed concern that radicals in the U.S. might respond to ISIS calls for similar attacks in the wake of last month’s deadly terrorist attack at a concert hall in Moscow.

The U.S. intelligence bulletin warns that ISIS operatives worldwide and so-called “lone wolves” might respond to recent statements from the terrorist group touting the attack in Russia and encouraging more attacks on public venues — even if the individuals are not members of ISIS. Russian investigators said the March 22 attack in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall killed at least 144 people, including three children, and injured at least 550 others. Nine suspects — identified as citizens of Tajikistan were arrested after gunmen opened fire on concertgoers with automatic weapons and then set a fire that engulfed the complex, according to Russian authorities.

It never ceases to amaze me at how little so many people in this country have done to train their minds to critically analyze information.

They have eyes to see and ears to see, and yet, somehow the truth of any major issue still seems to evade them, or they simply refuse to recognize the truth with it standing right in front of them, slapping them in the face. So many things are currently plumb damned fouled up by this Biden regime and going awry on their own through the dynamics set in motion by this anti-American, lawless regime, that it’s nearly impossible to properly address them all in a single commentary. But I’ve tried to give the Reader as comprehensive an assessment as I possibly can with this piece.

A 64-year-old New Jersey man who operates a Trump RV was brutally beaten with a hammer on Friday and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Rocky Granata of Edison, a beloved father and grandfather, was well-known in the region and across the nation for his Trump RV. Granata attended Trump rallies, traveled across the country in his Trump RV and sold merchandise. On Friday Rocky Granata was beaten with a sledgehammer and left with “significant injuries to his head.”

After being fortunate enough to participate in a two hour zoom call with David Rogers Webb, author of The Great Taking, I was intrigued enough to download his free book and read it over the course of two days.

I found David to be a humble, intelligent, thoughtful man who is deeply concerned about the future of mankind, leading him to write a book, putting him and his family at great personal risk. Using his decades of experience in the financial world and undertaking painstaking research regarding the systematic long-term rewriting of codes, laws, and regulations by those who constitute Bernays’ invisible government (aka Deep State), Webb makes a strong case the Ruling Elite/Deep State/Shadowy billionaires in smoke filled rooms have set the groundwork to crash the global financial system and abscond with all that remains of our accumulated wealth.

In politics, it is common for one party to demonize the other, but in all honesty, there are things associated with just one political party, Democrats, that is truly evil, and somehow they don't see the Devil on their shoulders, whispering in their ears about things like murdering unborn babies.

They call it pro-"choice," as if choosing to kill an innocent baby that hasn't been born yet, is somehow a choice worth fighting for, and frankly, they have become so evil they truly think it is a legitimate choice. They call it "reproductive" healthcare, yet reproducing and killing are two very, very, different things. According to Britannica, reproduction is defines as "process by which organisms replicate themselves."

RKI-Files are internal protocols of Germany’s Federal Health Agency. They were obtained through legal action under the Freedom of Information Act. The files show that politicians ordered the experts to make up stories and narratives so as to support the government’s preconceived measures. Internally, RKI experts thought FFP2 masks were useless and believed that vaccines would not stop the virus spread. In the public, however, RKI vigorously advocated mask and vaccine mandates and discrimination of the unvaccinated.

A new version of controversial "chat control" regulation has leaked, revealing unchanged mass surveillance plans and threats to digital privacy.

The latest version of the proposed European Parliament (EP) and EU Council regulation to adopt new rules related to combating child sexual abuse has been made available online. Despite its declared goal, the proposal, which first saw the light of day in May 2022 and is referred to by opponents as “chat control” is in fact a highly divisive draft of legislation that aims to accomplish the stated objective through mass surveillance of citizens’ private communications.

Revealing Brazil's secret collaboration with tech giants in a worldwide censorship campaign.

The latest development in the Twitter Files suggests that a concerted initiative backed by the Brazilian government is threatening freedom of speech across the globe in coordination with various high-profile tech companies. According to the allegations brought forth by investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters are specifically in the crosshairs of this extensive campaign. At the helm of this scheme, as Shellenberger suggests, is Alexandre de Moraes, the superior electoral court’s chief and a participant in Supreme court proceedings and someone whose push for censorship has been documented heavily.

The latest report from the World Economic Forum outlines a vision of the blending of the physical world with the virtual metaverse dystopia, and claims digital identity is a necessary step in this direction.

On March 12, the World Economic Forum released a new report titled, Metaverse Identity: Defining the Self in a Blended Reality which is ostensibly aimed at exploring the apparent need for a “metaverse identity”. The document, written in partnership with corporate firm Accenture, calls for “collaborative, interdisciplinary strategy to navigate identity challenges”. The metaverse is a term that is commonly meant to describe the future of the internet, where digital and physical worlds intersect.

The Amsterdam-based biometric payment processing startup PayByFace has announced agreements to expand into several European markets including Netherlands, UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Romania and Bulgaria.

Customers can make purchases by adding their payment method to a digital wallet that they can access by submitting a face scan at the point of sale. PayByFace uses a decentralized architecture and can authenticate in less than one second. “PayByFace enables its eWallet users to actively transform the shopping experience with personalized attention… Those 5 to 10 second interactions can be meaningful if dedicated to the client and not to the process,” says Mike Draghici, Founder and CEO of PayByFace.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers is encouraging caution for travelers during the April 8 eclipse on Arkansas dams and bridges.

Officials said drivers should not stop on COE bridges or dams during the eclipse. They said they are concerned that stopping on these structures will only worsen expected eclipse traffic tie-ups. Corps officials said the agency is coordinating with local law enforcement to ensure nobody stops on a dam or bridge. Corps officials also reminded drivers to watch for foot traffic during the event. Visitors to corps facilities are encouraged to bring all the supplies they need. Officials said the influx of people is expected to make trips to a gas station or grocery store complex and lengthy.

We have been waiting for this for a very long time. On Monday, the 7 year wait will be over and the Great American Eclipse of 2024 will finally be here.

Personally, I have been writing articles about the Great American Eclipse of 2024 for more than 7 years, and I have been discussing it in my books since 2021. The most ominous sign in the entire history of the United States is about to pass over our heads, and even though so many of us have been making so much noise about it for so many years, most of the population does not seem alarmed at all. In fact, for much of the population the Great American Eclipse of 2024 will be just another opportunity to party.

2024 Eclipse: A Space Force project is a film about signs, symbols, and the 2024 eclipse. In this film we examine the April 8th 2024 eclipse and the signs and symbols which surround it from a Biblical perspective. The name "Eclipse: A Space Force project" is derived from a "Space Command" logo which looks striking similar to the crossing path of the 2017 and 2024 US eclipses. Genesis 1:14 Then God said, “Let there be lights in the expanse of the heavens to separate the day from the night, and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years…”

