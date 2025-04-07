One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

...over 50 countries have reached out to Trump looking to begin negotiations.

Last week we explained that this particular trade war will be all about the deals that Trump announces as he pulls the country and market from the trade war abyss. Everyone else.... starting with Vietnam, which as we profiled Thursday was slapped with some of the highest reciprocal tariffs... Sure enough, confirming that Trump's "dealmaking" was about to shine, on Friday Trump posted on his Truth Social account, announced that he had a "very productive" call with the head of the Vietnamese communist party, adding that if Vietnam wants to cut their tariffs to "ZERO", all they have to do is "make an agreement with the U.S."...

US President Donald Trump says foreign governments will have to pay “a lot of money” to lift sweeping tariffs that he characterizes as “medicine,” prompting further carnage in global financial markets.

Asian stocks posted steep losses in early trading on Monday and US stock market futures have opened sharply lower as investors registered concerns that Trump’s tariffs could lead to higher prices, weaker demand, lower confidence and potentially a global recession. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump indicates he is not concerned about losses that have already wiped out trillions of dollars in value from share markets around the world.

Not long after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the administration’s economic staff went to work on a daunting task: determining tariff rates for dozens of countries to fulfill the president’s campaign pledge of imposing “reciprocal” trade barriers.

After weeks of work, aides from several government agencies produced a menu of options meant to account for a wide range of trading practices, according to three people familiar with the matter. Instead, Trump personally selected a formula that was based on two simple variables — the trade deficit with each country and the total value of its U.S. exports, said two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount internal talks.

Wall Street’s battering in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement of exorbitant import levies is set to continue Monday, futures indicate late Sunday.

Around 22:35 GMT (12:35 a.m. on Monday Israel time), futures — derivative products which allow investors to bet on market outcomes — point to a 3.56 percent fall in the Dow Jones index and a 3.85 percent drop in the wider S&P 500.

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - Major stock indexes plunged in Asia on Monday as White House officials showed no sign of backing away from their sweeping tariff plans, and investors wagered the mounting risk of recession could see U.S. interest rates cut as early as May.

Futures markets moved swiftly to price in almost five quarter-point cuts in U.S. rates this year, pulling Treasury yields down sharply and hampering the dollar.

Trump ally Bill Ackman has warned that the world is on the brink of an 'economic nuclear winter' as he begged the president to hit pause on his reciprocal tariffs.

The president's 10 percent 'baseline' tariff began Saturday, hitting all US imports except goods from Mexico and Canada. Come April 9, higher levies on goods from 57 larger trading partners - including the European Union. The tariffs caused stock markets across the world to plummet and on Sunday night, 'Black Monday' started trending on X - a reference to the global and severe stock market crash of 1987. Now, Trump's seismic moves have caused some of America's brightest business minds to lose their confidence in him, including Pershing Square Capital Management's CEO, Ackman.

Thousands of protesters gathered for various so-called “Hands Off!” rallies throughout the United States to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

A video posted to X by ABC News showed “thousands of protesters” who had “flooded the streets” in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of a “Hands Off!” Rally. Breitbart News’s Sean Moran previously reported that protesters were slated to gather across the nation on Saturday for the “Hands Off!” rallies to tell Trump and Musk to take their “Hands Off!” people’s healthcare, Social Security, “civil rights,” and their freedom and education.

Well, we finally know why Justice Roberts acts the way he does. Turns out, he’s BFFs with one of the biggest Deep State operatives on the planet—a man literally known for whipping up color revolutions against the American people.

That man is Norm Eisen. One of the slipperiest swamp rats in DC And now we know he and Roberts are two peas in a very rotten pod…So now we know that Chief Justice John Roberts isn’t just a run-of-the-mill DC swamper—he’s close pals with the actual face of the Deep State’s lawfare machine, Norm Eisen. This is the guy who helped run impeachment ops, engineered color revolutions overseas, and now spends every waking hour trying to take down President Trump.

The now infamous mix-up involving White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic, resulted from an automated contact update prompt in Waltz’s iPhone, according to The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell.

The illustration, provided below, is indicative of the type of function that Waltz apparently used when receiving a message from his colleague Brian Hughes. According to several people briefed on an internal review, the error emerged from a series of missteps dating back to the 2024 campaign. Efforts to counter a critical story led a Trump campaign staffer to forward Goldberg’s contact details to Waltz, which prompted Waltz to inadvertently save “Goldberg’s number in his iPhone—under the contact card for Hughes, now the spokesperson for the National Security Council.”

Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has filed a resolution to remove U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg for failing to uphold the Constitution’s “good behavior” clause—without requiring the traditional two-thirds Senate vote.

The resolution, submitted in the House of Representatives, alleges Judge Boasberg—currently Chief Judge of the powerful United States District Court for the District of Columbia—knowingly abused his position to interfere with the constitutional authority of President Donald Trump. The resolution declares Judge Boasberg’s conduct a breach of constitutional order, particularly his unlawful meddling in President Trump’s lawful directive to deport members of Venezuela’s notorious Tren de Aragua gang under the Alien Enemies Act.

The United States has announced the revocation of ALL visas for one nation that is refusing to accept the repatriation of its citizens.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders. This action reflects the Trump administration’s focus on strengthening immigration enforcement, aligning with its broader policy of holding countries accountable for cooperating with the repatriation of their nationals. In a statement titled ‘Defending America’s Security through Visa and Travel Restrictions on South Sudan,’ Rubio said, “It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States.”

The European Union (EU) is up in arms after the recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, but their outrageous reeks of pure hypocrisy. For years, the European bloc has bled the US dry with abusive levies, all while preaching the gospel of "free trade."

Now, with Trump striking back, the Brussels bureaucrats are tearing their hair out. According to recent data, the EU applies average tariffs of 0.9% on US products, but in key sectors like automobiles, they climb to 10%, plus a 20% VAT that punishes American companies even further. In contrast, the US taxes European goods at a modest 1.4% on average. Who's the protectionist here?

The UK PM will say that tariffs are wrong, but that he understands US President Donald Trump’s “economic nationalism,” according to the paper

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will deliver a speech on Monday acknowledging that the era of globalization has come to an end, The Times has reported. Starmer will make the address in response to US President Donald Trump imposing sweeping tariffs on the majority of America’s trading partners, including the UK, earlier this week, according to the article on Sunday. The outlet said the prime minister will say that tariffs are “wrong,” but would also stress that he understands Trump’s “economic nationalism” and why the voters, who believe they have seen no benefits from free trade and mass immigration, support it.

Avoiding a showdown over speech, Westminster trades censorship debates for quiet diplomacy with Washington.

Plans to implement sweeping content moderation powers for tech companies have been put on hold by the UK government, as concerns grow that reintroducing speech controls could disrupt sensitive trade discussions with President Donald Trump’s allies. The British Government had been exploring a return to the abandoned “legal but harmful” proposal, a measure that would have forced online platforms to purge content deemed “harmful” yet not unlawful. But after internal pushback and a wary eye on Washington’s stance, the idea has been quietly dropped.

Security experts have urged Brits to keep a three-day survival kit on hand in case Putin targets crucial infrastructure.

The UK's increasing reliance on imported gas could make it particularly vulnerable to Russian gas pipeline sabotage, security experts have warned. Advisors have urged Brits to follow the example of EU leaders who have told citizens to pack three-day survival kits in case of blackouts from Russian sabotage of underwater pipes transporting gas to the UK. Around 40% of the country's gas supply comes from Norway, including through the 700-mile Langeled pipeline. The North Sea infrastructure helped Britain to keep the lights on over the winter after the Government's drive towards Net Zero saw the UK's last coal-fired power station close in September.

Six weeks after voters in Germany went to the polls for the federal elections, there appears to be growing dissatisfaction with the outcome, as more Germans shift their support to the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

According to the latest survey from Insa on behalf of the Bild newspaper, the AfD has soared to a record 24 per cent support. This puts the upstart party on par with the election-winning ‘Union’ of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), which collectively also now stand at 24 per cent in support.

It appears that French voters see the overreach of judicial activists in France as a direct threat to THEIR way of life. It is an echo of the prevailing sentiment of Americans which resulted in a second term for President Trump.

French journalist Gilles Bouleau sat down with populist French opposition leader Marine Le Pen for a combative interview after she was convicted of embezzlement and banned from running for office for five years, which is nothing short of a political death sentence for the favored candidate in 2027.

The former leader of the right-wing National Rally party has told the crowd she “will continue to fight” following her conviction

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in central Paris to express their support for the former leader of the right-wing National Rally (RN) party, Marine Le Pen. The politician and a three-time presidential candidate received a prison sentence for embezzlement earlier last Monday. Backed by 120 RN MPs, Le Pen addressed the crowd from a temporary stage erected at Place Vauban, near the golden dome of Les Invalides and the tomb of Napoleon on Sunday. She called her prosecution a political “witch-hunt,” vowing to “not give up.”

An unchecked influx of foreigners “will lead to the destruction of any country that allows it,” according to Tesla’s CEO

An influx of immigrants has created the risk of a spike in terrorism in Western Europe, characterized by widespread mass killings, Elon Musk has said. According to data from the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA), more than 500,000 asylum applications were filed in the bloc in the first half of 2024, roughly the same as during the same period the previous year. Some 24% were submitted in Germany, followed by Italy and Spain with 17% each. During his video address to the congress of the Italian rightist Lega Nord (Northern League) party in Florence on Sunday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said “mass migration is a crazy thing.”

Russian-American contacts will resume in the coming days, Kirill Dmitriev has said

A new round of contacts with the US can be expected next week, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has said. In an interview with Russia’s Channel One on Sunday, he summarized the results of his recent visit to Washington. Dmitriev characterized current relations as defined by “cautious optimism.” However, he said that the American ‘deep state’ and several third countries are trying to sabotage the dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

PM travels from airport to meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; flight said to have taken convoluted route so as to avoid countries that could enforce ICC arrest warrant

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC on Sunday night ahead of a series of hastily arranged meetings with US President Donald Trump and senior US officials over the next two days. The meetings will largely focus on the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and the hostages, of whom 59 are still in captivity, as well as Trump’s new tariff policy, under which Israeli goods face a 17 percent US tariff. The premier departed for Washington from Budapest on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the trip was announced. The visit, which is expected to last until Tuesday but which Channel 12 reported could be extended, was said to have been planned following a three-way conversation last week between Netanyahu, Trump, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Man lightly injured by shrapnel from hit in Ashkelon; IDF says only 5 rockets intercepted by air defenses; Netanyahu, en route to the US, instructs Katz to respond harshly

Hamas fired 10 rockets at southern Israel on Sunday night in the largest such barrage in months. Five of the ten rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, the Israel Defense Forces said, but at least one of the other five hit Ashkelon, causing damage. A 30-year-old man was lightly injured by shrapnel, and taken to the city’s Barzilai Hospital for treatment. The Magen David Adom emergency services said that two other people were hurt while running to shelters, while several people were treated for acute anxiety following the attack.

Defense minister displays letter by Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif to leader of IRGC, who he says ‘accepted the request’; dozens of protesters in northern Gaza chant against Hamas

Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed an intelligence document on Sunday showing that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif had sent a letter to Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani in June 2021, seeking support for the terror group’s plans to invade Israel, which were ultimately carried out on October 7, 2023. “I am presenting here for the first time a document that was found in the tunnels of senior Hamas officials in Gaza, which proves a direct relationship between Iran and Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, as part of Iran’s support for the Hamas plan to destroy Israel,” Katz said in a video statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirms that no direct negotiations have occurred between Tehran and Washington following US outreach, dismisses any possibility of a Libya-style nuclear agreement with the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi clarified on Sunday that Tehran and Washington have yet to engage in direct diplomatic discussions, despite recent US efforts to initiate contact regarding Iran's nuclear program. Speaking to the Iranian parliament’s official news outlet and quoted by the Russian TASS news agency, Araqchi stated, “We have expressed our point of view, so we adhere to diplomacy and the path of negotiations, but only indirectly. Of course, it must be recognized that not a single negotiation stage has taken place so far.”

Tehran has reportedly told its neighbors in the Middle East not to support a potential US attack

Iran has placed its forces on high alert, warning neighboring countries that host American bases not to support potential US strikes, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing an official familiar with the matter. The reported move follows a letter from US President Donald Trump to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urging direct talks aimed at halting Tehran’s nuclear program. Trump has threatened a bombing campaign if a new deal is not reached.

Iran’s ultra-hardline Kayhan newspaper, managed by a representative of the Supreme Leader, has repeated weekend calls to assassinate US President Donald Trump to avenge the 2020 killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani.

On Sunday, the daily expressed support for what it described as revenge for the drone strike in Iraq, ordered by Trump during his first time in office, just one day after a piece had warned "a few bullets are going to be fired into that empty skull of his". "The shot hasn’t even been fired yet, and already a bunch of local lackeys and US bootlickers are totally freaking out,... since t

Anew US THAAD aerial defense battery has been supplied to Israel amid President Donald Trump's threats of military action against Iran unless it agrees to a nuclear deal.

An extremely heavy American military cargo plane, a C-5M Super Galaxy, landed at Israel's Nevatim airbase in the south of the country on Saturday. Flight trackers such as MenchOsint reported that the plane, which is capable of carrying the THAAD air defense systems, stayed at Nevatim for around eight hours. The first THAAD system was given to Israel in October, in the wake of two attacks from Iran as the once long-time shadow war came to the fore.

US envoy Morgan Ortagus emphasizes that Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon must be disarmed urgently, stating disarmament should happen "as soon as possible" to ensure national security.

Deputy United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus called for the immediate disarmament of Hezbollah and other non-state militias in Lebanon, warning that their continued operations undermine both Lebanese sovereignty and regional peace, Reuters reports. In a televised interview with Lebanon's LBCI, aired Sunday, Ortagus asserted, "It's clear that Hezbollah has to be disarmed and it's clear that Israel is not going to accept terrorists shooting at them, into their country, and that's a position we understand."

BAGHDAD, April 7 (Reuters) - Several powerful Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq are prepared to disarm for the first time to avert the threat of an escalating conflict with the U.S. Trump administration, 10 senior commanders and Iraqi officials told Reuters.

The move to defuse tensions follows repeated warnings issued privately by U.S. officials to the Iraqi government since Trump took power in January, according to the sources who include six local commanders of four major militias.

The White House is so frustrated by the lack of clear and fast communications by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s agency that it has set up a parallel press shop, five top Trump administration sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: The problem surfaced in February, after it took two days for the Health and Human Services Department to acknowledge — by tweet — that a West Texas child had become the first person to die in the measles outbreak.

FITCHBURG, MA – A family with five children from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, fled to Texas after what they claim was unwarranted harassment and intimidation by local police and the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The extreme response was reportedly sparked by the parents’ informed decision to decline to vaccinate their healthy nine-month-old baby. The parents, who homeschool their children, stated to their pediatrician that they were opposed to their new baby receiving the shots based on their sincerely held religious beliefs. Despite citing religious exemptions which are law in Massachusetts, the father, Isael Rivera is being held in Worcester County Jail on a $200,000 bond or 20K cash bail, while the couple’s five children have reportedly been taken into custody by Child Protective Services (CPS). It is unclear whether the children are in foster care in Texas, or back in Massachusetts DCF custody.

Pope Francis is back. The octogenarian made a surprise public entrance to St. Peter’s Square during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick and health workers on Sunday, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican since he was discharged from hospital two weeks ago.

AP reports the seemingly rejuvenated pontiff waved at the crowd that stood and applauded as he was rolled unannounced to the front of the altar in the square. “Good Sunday to everyone,’’ wheelchair-bound Francis said, speaking into a microphone, which he tapped to make sure it was working on a second attempt.

China has aggressively collected Americans’ genetic information for years, and coupled with biotechnology advances, national security concerns have grown. Multiple states are now taking action to protect DNA data.

“You can actually take someone’s DNA, take their medical profile, and you can target a biological weapon that will kill that person or take them off the battlefield or make them inoperable,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said during the 2022 Aspen Security Forum. “There are now weapons under development, and developed, that are designed to target specific people.”

An incredible act of wokeness and pure evil was unleashed upon the state of Colorado Friday night.

As Colorado Newsline reported, the Democrat-controlled Colorado State House passed HB25-1312 aka “Legal Protections for Transgender Individuals” which makes “misgendering” all individuals including children a discriminatory action. Worse, the legislation also permits the state to SEIZE innocent children away from their parents if they “misgender.” “Legal Protections for Transgender individuals” would also protect woke parents from deserved prosecution if they assist their child in obtaining “gender-affirming” care.

According to Reuters, the sweeping tariffs introduced by the Trump administration are poised to “drastically alter the landscape of global trade,” with consumer electronics like the iPhone facing some of the most significant fallout.

The outlet cites analysts who estimate that if Apple were to pass the full cost of these tariffs onto consumers, iPhone prices could surge by 30% to 40%. This projection aligns with a separate Reuters report noting that stock markets experienced a “global meltdown” in early April 2025, partly driven by fears of a trade war and recession. iPhone prices could potentially reach that staggering $2,300 mark. The Daily Mail echoed these concerns in an article titled “Staggering price of new iPhone after Trump’s tariffs,” highlighting how the tariffs—aimed primarily at goods manufactured in China—could disrupt Apple’s supply chain.

A proposal by Rushmoor Borough Council in Hampshire, England, to impose restrictions on Christian street preachers in the towns of Farnborough and Aldershot sparked widespread concern among religious groups.

The plan, which included a potential injunction to limit public preaching due to complaints about noise and disruption, has been met with accusations of infringing on religious freedom. As of April 2025, the backlash has led to a pause in the council’s actions, but the debate continues to ripple through Christian communities and beyond. According to a report by Christian Concern, a UK-based advocacy group, the council’s initial proposal in February 2025 aimed to curb street preaching activities following complaints from local residents.

At least 16 people have died as a multi-hazard weather system brought widespread flooding from Texas to Ohio, with the heaviest impacts reported in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Arkansas since Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

At least 16 deaths have been reported across the Midwest and the southern United States as a multi-hazard weather system continued affecting areas from Texas to Ohio through Saturday, April 5. Ten fatalities have been confirmed in Tennessee alone. Additional storm-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, and Indiana since the system began impacting the region on Wednesday, April 2. Flooding continues across much of the area from Tennessee to Missouri, with several locations reporting up to 508 mm (20 inches) of rainfall since Wednesday.

In outback Queensland, an area four times the size of the UK has been inundated with torrential rain, leaving many cut off or forced to abandon homes

The extent of flood waters that have engulfed Queensland over the past fortnight is so widespread it has covered an area more than four times the size of the United Kingdom. The inundation is larger than France and Germany combined – and is even bigger than Texas. The seemingly endless plains of outback Queensland are so vast and remote as to boggle any attempts to visualise the scale of what is being described as one of the most devastating floods in living memory.

Nestled within the vast expanse of the Great Lakes, the Lake Michigan Triangle has emerged as a perplexing enigma, captivating the imaginations of historians, sailors, and paranormal enthusiasts alike.

Stretching roughly between Benton Harbor, Michigan; Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and Ludington, Michigan, this triangular region is notorious for its strange disappearances, unexplained sinkings, and weather patterns that seem to defy the laws of nature. Drawing from multiple news sources, this article delves into the chilling tales and eerie phenomena that have cemented the triangle’s reputation as one of America’s most mysterious waterways. According to a recent Daily Mail Online article published on April 5, 2025, the Great Lakes have claimed over 6,000 ships throughout history, with Lake Michigan alone accounting for a staggering quarter of these wrecks.

Kaiserslautern FC, a football/soccer club in Germany, called on Satan to help them win the game. The post in Latin "Ad lucen nos trahe orbem mundi regna surge ex abyss, sume animas nostras" which translated to English is a call to Lucifer to "Draw us to the light, world of kingdoms, arise from the abyss, take our souls." But even without translating what they posted, the images tell you exactly what's going on. Antichrist is coming.

