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President Donald Trump said Iran has 48 hours to reach a deal with the United States or open up the Strait of Hormuz, warning it would face escalation if it fails to do so.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Saturday.

Qatar said resisting efforts to be mediator; Israel reportedly assesses war to continue for another two weeks; US intelligence believes Iran unlikely to open Hormuz

Current mediation efforts led by regional countries, including Pakistan, to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran have reportedly reached a dead end, as the war against the Islamic Republic was set to enter its sixth week, approaching the timeline US President Donald Trump set for the conflict. Iran has officially told mediators that it is unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad in the coming days and considers US demands unacceptable, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, adding that Turkey and Egypt are seeking a way out of the diplomatic cul-de-sac and looking at alternative sites to host the talks, such as Qatar or Istanbul.

The Pentagon and United States Central Command have been silent over a slew of reports that emerged on Friday about multiple U.S. military aircraft being shot down by Iranian fire, as well as reported rescue efforts for pilots involved.

Early Friday, reports emerged that a U.S. fighter jet was shot down over Iran, appearing to mark the first such incident during the war, prompting a search and rescue mission for the crew members. One has been found alive, officials told multiple outlets. Separately, two helicopters were reportedly fired at as they sought to locate the fighter jet’s crew. Another U.S. aircraft, an A-10 Thunderbolt, known as a Warthog, was also reportedly struck by Iranian fire as it searched for the missing crew member. The pilot entered Kuwaiti airspace, ejected safely, and the aircraft crashed, an official told NBC News.

President Donald Trump reportedly stated the shooting down of a United States F-15E over Iran on Friday morning would not affect ongoing negotiations, pointing out, “It’s war.”

Garrett Haake, a Senior White House Correspondent for NBC News, shared in a post on X that Trump “declined to discuss any details of the ongoing, intensive search” for the pilot. “I just spoke briefly with President Trump,” Haake wrote. “He declined to discuss any details of the ongoing, intensive search for the missing pilot in Iran. I asked if today’s events would affect negotiations with Iran: ‘No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war, Garrett.’”

US special forces are operating in Iran to extract a missing crew member of a downed fighter jet, The British Telegraph reports, without citing sources.

Major US newspapers have yet to report on such an operation.

A dramatic search is underway in Iran after a U.S. fighter jet was shot down, leaving one American airman missing behind enemy lines. The situation has escalated further as Iranian authorities and state media have encouraged civilians to help locate and capture the pilot, offering a financial reward described as a “precious prize.”

The aircraft, identified as an F-15E Strike Eagle, went down during ongoing military operations tied to the broader conflict between the United States and Iran. Two crew members were on board at the time. While one was successfully rescued by U.S. forces, the second remains unaccounted for, triggering an urgent and high-risk recovery mission. Iranian state television has played a central role in mobilizing local support. In a broadcast message, residents in the region where the jet crashed were urged to assist authorities by locating the missing pilot. The announcement promised a reward to anyone who captures the airman alive and hands him over to officials.

The United States is deploying most of its inventory of stealthy JASSM-ER long-range cruise missiles for operations against Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The missiles are being drawn from stockpiles in the Pacific and other locations, including the continental United States, and moved to US Central Command bases and Fairford in the United Kingdom, the report said. The order to pull the weapons, which cost about $1.5 million each, was issued at the end of March, according to the report.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ousted the highest-ranking US Army officer amid the Iran war.

General Randy George, a Biden appointee, was told to step down and take immediate retirement, CBS News reported. A Pentagon official said: ‘We are grateful for his service, but it was time for a leadership change in the Army.’ George is understood to have clashed with the administration’s vision for the Army. Vice Chief of Staff General Christopher LaNeve, a former aide to Hegseth, will be acting chief of staff.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung announced on Friday that he and French President Emmanuel Macron will work together to open the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping, though Macron had claimed as recently as Thursday that asking France for help was “unrealistic.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also offered to help defend the strait on Thursday. “President Macron and I agreed to share policy-related experiences and strategies in order to jointly address the economic and energy crises triggered by the Middle East war. We also concurred on working together to reduce uncertainty in the global economy,” President Lee said at a joint press conference with Macron in Seoul on Friday.

A Western-owned merchant vessel has openly transited the Hormuz Strait for the first time since the beginning of the war in Iran, raising questions over whether the owners paid the $2 million ‘Tehran Tax’.

Maltese-flagged, French-owned container ship the Kribi crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, departing the Persian Gulf, states publisher L’Agence France Presse. The medium-sized container ship did so with its radio-broadcasting transponder (AIS) turned on, and in doing do was the first Western owned or operated cargo ship to openly pass Iran since the beginning of March, the very early days of the joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury.

Multiple explosions were reported across Tehran and surrounding areas early Saturday, according to messages received from residents, with one eyewitness describing Friday night as the “most terrifying” one since the beginning of the war.

In the capital, residents in western districts including Jannat Abad, Punak, Shahran, Shahrak-e Azadi, Tehranpars and Ekbatan said they heard one or two powerful blasts between 02:24 and 02:26 local time, with some reporting their homes shaking. Similar accounts emerged from southern parts of the city, including District 19, Mehrabad, Shahrak-e Rahahan, Eslamshahr and Shahr-e Rey, where some residents also reported power outages and feeling shockwaves.

U.S. intelligence officials estimate that the Islamic Republic of Iran still retains roughly half of its prewar missile launchers, CNN reported overnight Thursday into Friday.

Despite a month of intense war, the U.S. report believes the Iranian regime still has considerable firepower, including thousands of suicide drones, in its offensive inventory. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source told CNN, “It is still capable of causing destruction in the region.” Tehran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly disrupted maritime traffic through the narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, a key route that normally carries about one‑fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, with commercial shipping now operating at only a fraction of its usual levels.

PMF units reportedly entered Iran last January and assisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the massacre of civilians.

State media in Iran have published images showing Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters entering Khuzestan, provoking anger and revulsion among many Iranians, who say these proxy forces are repeatedly brought into the country to kill protesters and defend the ruling system. On Tuesday, Masoud Pezeshkian, the president of the ruling establishment, wrote in a post on X/Twitter, a platform that has been blocked for ordinary Iranians for years, thanking the “Muslim people of Iraq” for standing by the people of Iran in what he called this “unjust” war. He also wrote, “I warmly shake the hands of the people, officials, and fighters of Iraq in Mesopotamia.”

China, one of the world’s more repressive regimes, is seizing on the Iran conflict to condemn the United States.

The goal is to highlight or invent U.S. shortcomings while promoting Beijing as a responsible partner dedicated to world peace. The psyop is targeted at the Global South, where China hopes to build its support base for the global competition for domination. The messaging also works well with American liberals who are looking for any opportunity to oppose President Trump and to protest. People who would not last two seconds in Iran are now protesting in favor of a regime that would have them killed. China is behind much of the messaging that motivates them.

The Trump administration urged U.S. citizens to swiftly evacuate Lebanon on Friday, citing looming danger from Iran and terrorist groups aligned with the country.

The State Department encouraged all citizens in the country to leave “now,” with those who chose to remain instructed to prepare to shelter in place. All citizens outside the country are told not to travel to Lebanon, as the State Department warned that “Iran and its aligned terrorist militias may intend to target universities in Lebanon.” “If you are in the country, the Department of State urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial flight options remain available,” a notice from the agency read. “The security situation in Lebanon is volatile and unpredictable. Airstrikes, drones, and rocket attacks occur throughout the country, especially in the south, the Beqaa, and parts of Beirut.”

“Anyone who leaves their home does so against their will,” one of the Radwan terrorists said. “You can’t tell them you don’t want to come.”

Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorists captured last week by the IDF’s Givati Brigade revealed that their organization is facing a sharp decline in morale, and operatives feel that “Hezbollah is sending us to die...to avenge Ali Khamenei.” In an interrogation session with the IDF’s Unit 504, one of the operatives explained that “morale is on the floor. No one has the strength to go out and fight.” Both operatives noted that they were worn out after a year and a half of war, referring to Hezbollah's involvement in the 2023-2025 Israel-Hamas war. They also both said that the official purpose they were given for Hezbollah's involvement in the current war was to avenge the death of Iran's former supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a targeted strike at the outset of the war.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told UK officials that Israel backed out of normalization talks with his government “at the last minute,” Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

“We tried direct and indirect dialogue and negotiations,” Al-Sharaa said during an event hosted by the Chatham House Royal Institute of International Affairs in London. “We reached good points, but Israel changed its mind at the last minute.” Syria has launched attacks on Israel in 1948, 1967, and 1973, and the two countries remain technically at war, with Damascus not officially recognizing Israel. Al-Sharaa, who has a past linked to ISIS-affiliated jihadist groups, assumed power in December 2024 following the collapse of the Assad regime, which had ruled for 54 years. Under Assad, Syria was a key ally of Iran, serving as a central hub for Tehran’s regional and proxy operations.

ISIS terrorists are calling for Muslims across the planet to set fire to churches and synogogues over the holy weekend to attack Christians and Jews for Israel closing the sl-Aqsa mosque over security concerns involving the Iran war.

ISIS butchers are ramping up evil over Easter weekend by calling on all Muslims across the globe to set fire to churches and synagogues in the US and Europe to defile the religious holidays of Easter for Christians and Passover for the Jews. The terrorist call is due to Israel closing the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for security reasons and was issued in the latest edition of its weekly propaganda outlet, al-Naba, which was released on Thursday.

President Donald Trump wants to take the U.S. military back to the days of Ronald Reagan and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

On Friday, according to Just the News, Trump asked Congress for a $1.5 trillion military budget in fiscal year 2027. A pair of White House fact sheets provided details. “The Budget request for the Department of War (DOW) advances President Trump’s delivery of peace through strength by reinvesting in the foundations of American military power — from defense industrial capacity to the readiness and health of the force — and ensuring the United States maintains the world’s most powerful and capable military by continuing to invest in innovative programs such as the Golden Dome for America,” the first fact sheet read.

President Trump is reportedly considering further changes to his Cabinet after firing Pam Bondi as Attorney General.

President Trump has fired two high-level officials over the last month. Trump fired Bondi as US Attorney General on Thursday and fired Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary. The President reportedly fired Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files and dissatisfaction with her leadership. Kristi Noem was fired after she spent $200 million on an ad contract and lied to Congress and claimed it was with Trump’s approval. According to Politico and the Washington Post, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer may be on the chopping block. President Trump may make further changes to his Cabinet ahead of the midterms, just in case the Republicans lose the Senate. This Little-Known Tip Can Turn off Nerve Pain (Neuropathy) Like a Light Switch.

Update: The Justice Department responded to the photo of Bondi’s portrait in a trash can.

Pam Bondi’s portrait was taken down and thrown into a trash can after Pres ident Trump fired her as Attorney General, according to MS NOW. Trump fired Bondi as US Attorney General on Wednesday evening before he delivered his Iran speech. According to reports, Trump was not happy with Bondi’s leadership at the Department of Justice. Bondi’s official portrait was tossed into a Justice Department garbage can within hours of her firing. Recall that Bondi personally removed portraits of Joe Biden, Harris and Merrick Garland and set them aside last year.

A long list of names has emerged to replace outgoing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was dismissed by President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday.

The National Pulse has compiled a list of individuals who have been speculated about or promoted by Trumpworld insiders. President Trump’s core requirements are likely to include who can advance his political agenda, and who can be confirmed by an increasingly precarious Republican Senate majority. The confirmation issue, requiring only a simple majority, could be especially troublesome, as Republicans hold only 53 seats to Democrats’ 47 (including two caucusing Independents). This means the votes of retiring anti-Trump Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), persistent RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and critical swing vote Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will likely be critical, though there is potential for crossover votes like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA).

California has lost at least $180 billion to fraud, according to officials and experts...

California is a cash machine. The state collects some of the country’s highest income, business, and fuel taxes, and now spends more than $300 billion per year. And yet, everywhere you look, California seems to be falling apart. The roads are crumbling. Mismanaged wildfires have turned neighborhoods into ash. Drug addiction and homelessness have metastasized, turning parts of Los Angeles and San Francisco into no-go zones. And the cost-of-living crisis is pricing middle-class taxpayers out of basic necessities like groceries and gas, even as the state spends billions on welfare programs that never seem to lift anyone out of poverty.

A new federal audit has identified significant improper payments within Colorado’s Medicaid-funded autism therapy system, adding to a growing pattern of oversight failures in public healthcare spending.

The findings, released by the Office of Inspector General, focus on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), one of the most widely used therapies for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. ABA therapy is designed to improve communication, social interaction, and behavioral functioning, and it has become a central component of autism treatment nationwide.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a Good Friday statement about sacrifice, fasting, and faith, but did not mention Jesus Christ by name, while Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) promoted legislation calling for the American flag to be flown at half-staff in recognition of Christ’s crucifixion.

Mamdani wrote on X: Today, on Good Friday, we mark a day of sacrifice. Some New Yorkers will abstain from eating; others will spend hours without speaking. Faith, the Bible tells us, is belief in the things unseen. That belief is what will guide so many of our neighbors in solemn reflection and reverence. I wish all those observing Good Friday a blessed day of peace.

Salah Sarsour, president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and Wisconsin’s largest mosque, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). U.S. officials say he is suspected of funding terrorist organizations.

Sarsour has lived in the United States as a legal permanent resident for more than 30 years. His supporters are demanding his release, arguing that he has been singled out because of his criticism of Israel. One of his attorneys, Munjed Ahmad, said, “Our government should not be doing the bidding of a foreign government,” adding that the arrest is intended to suppress pro-Palestinian voices. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says Sarsour was previously “convicted for throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli armed forces,” although his attorneys claim a conviction related to this incident was known to U.S. authorities when he arrived in 1993.

A pair of Chinese-American siblings is accused of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

The siblings, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have revealed, are the now adult “anchor babies” of Chinese illegal aliens who were rewarded birthright citizenship for their two children after their mother delivered them in the United States. Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) brought charges against 20-year-old Alen Zheng and 27-year-old Ann Mary Zheng after they allegedly orchestrated an attack on MacDill Air Force Base, including planting an IED on the premises. Federal investigators allege that on March 10, 2026, a bomb threat at MacDill Air Force Base was called into the police. Investigators said Alen Zheng made the call, though no IED was found at the time. Two days later, the Zhengs left the U.S. for China.

New acting AG Todd Blanche declares full release complete... even as millions of pages remain unreleased...

In a move sparking fresh skepticism among Americans demanding full accountability, the new acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has declared the Jeffrey Epstein files chapter closed. This came just hours after President Trump reassigned Pam Bondi, with Blanche - Trump’s former personal attorney - stepping in as acting AG and signaling it’s time to move on from the scandal. “The DOJ has now released ALL the files with respect to the Epstein saga,” Blanche stated on Fox News. He added, “I think that to the extent the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward.”

GB News Presenter Patrick Christys reacts to King Charles not delivering an Easter video message this year, despite having previously done a Ramadan message. As the head of the Church of England and 'Defender of the Faith', the monarch is under scrutiny for sidelining the most significant festival in the Christian calendar at a time when celebrants feel increasingly under attack worldwide.

A group of pro-freedom lawyers have published a speech bill to repeal decades of laws crushing freedom and curbing expression, creating something of a First Amendment for Britons.

“The United Kingdom does not have free speech, not in any sense that an American would recognize”, an Anglo-American group of lawyers reported as they published a Freedom of Speech Bill through the classical liberal Adam Smith Institute (ASI). The group say ending “Britain’s sophisticated censorship framework” is more essential than ever because its authoritarianism is now attempting to spread its influence abroad, with London’s attempts to censor American citizens and businesses already causing concerns in Washington.

An EU military alliance would be ‘worse then NATO’ and ‘extremely hostile’, said Medvedev

President Trump’s attacks on NATO are pure political theatre ands the emergence of a militarised EU would be regarded a s greater threat to Moscow than the traditional Western alliance, warned one of Putin’s closest associates. Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President who is currently serving as deputy chairman for Russia’s Security Council, has made it clear he prefers an American-led Nato to a new European military alliance based on EU membership. “Of course, neither Trump nor the US will withdraw from NATO. There is no justification for it, and Congress would never allow it,” he wrote on his Telegram channel, reported by Russian-state news agency Tass.

The newly appointed United States ambassador to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg, is facing growing scrutiny after declining to directly address the annulment of Romania’s 2024 presidential election in his first public comments on the issue.

In a recent exchange with Romania’s state news agency Agerpres, Nirenberg was asked about the controversial decision by the Constitutional Court to cancel the December 2024 vote. His response, however, did not engage with the substance of the question. “President Trump called President Dan immediately after he won his mandate,” Nirenberg said.

The police and prosecutors acted, and the perpetrators were brought to justice, but one conservative candidate for PM is raising the alarm

The Kłodzko scandal could bring down the Civic Coalition (KO). This is the view of PiS candidate for prime minister, Przemysław Czarnek, despite the localized nature of the crime. “This is a group of people who really have a lot on their minds,” the politician says. A pedophilia and zoophilia scandal in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship has shocked Poland. Przemysław L., 45, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual offenses committed against underage girls, bestiality, and recording these acts on film and in photographs. According to Do Rzeczy, his ex-wife, Kamila L., a former Civic Platform activist, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for failing to provide assistance to her minor daughter from a previous relationship, who was a victim of rape, and for complicity in animal abuse.

The data also does not tell the story, as the number of Austrians with a migration background may also be skewing the true role of mass immigration in serious rape cases

The number of rape suspects in Austria has more than doubled since 2015, with foreign nationals — and Syrians in particular — driving a disproportionate share of the increase. In addition, foreigners nare now responsible for nearly half of all rapes, a major increase from 2015 as well. The figures, provided by Austria’s Interior Ministry in response to a request by Austrian newspaper exxpress, paint a striking picture of a decade-long trend. The composition of those suspects has shifted markedly. In 2015, 250 of the 688 suspects were foreign nationals — 36.3 percent of the total. By 2025, that number had risen to 538, representing 46.9 percent of all suspects, despite foreign nationals making up only 20.5 percent of Austria’s population.

The two suspects are a Gaza-born stateless 15-year-old and a Syrian 15-year-old, as police continue searching for the knife used in the attack

A 15-year-old boy described in German media as a Gaza-born, stateless migrant has been remanded in custody after a knife attack outside a Hamburg school left a 13-year-old student with life-threatening injuries. The attack occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday outside a district school in the Groß Flottbek area, where a fight broke out among several youths. During the altercation, the younger boy was stabbed multiple times, suffering serious wounds that initially left him in critical condition. He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery. Police later confirmed he was stable.

Germany has introduced new rules requiring men aged 17 to 45 to obtain military approval before traveling abroad for more than three months.

The measure comes under amendments to the country’s military service laws, with the stated aim of improving oversight of potential personnel. Under the policy, men must seek authorization from the Bundeswehr before leaving the country for extended periods. The rule applies regardless of the purpose of travel, including work, education, or tourism. The German Ministry of Defense confirmed the change, claiming it is designed to maintain accurate records.

Freedom Convoy co-leader Chris Barber speaks out against disastrous Liberal policies that he says are leading to the steady decline of Canada.

In an interview with an immigrant-centred news outlet, NDP Leader Avi Lewis proposed radical and sweeping reforms to Canada’s immigration system.

While the federal deficit has started to shrink under President Trump, his plans could make the long-term situation worse.

So far during President Trump’s second term, the federal budget has, at first glance, held up just fine. Of course, the outlook for America’s fiscal state is still bleak in the long run. But even after Republicans passed a huge tax cut last year and Congress rejected most of Mr. Trump’s proposed spending cuts, the deficit has shrunk a bit. A combination of money from the president’s tariffs and, perhaps surprisingly, a bump in income tax revenue has kept the fiscal situation steady.

The Trade Deficit is one of the two components of the ‘twin deficits’; the other being the federal budget deficit.

The trade deficit used to be a number that received a ton of attention in the 1980s and 1990s because it was determined to be a strong gauge of the strength and weakness in the US economy. It was last positive in 1975, but big moves in the trade deficit through the 80s and 90s impacted the stock market. Lately, not many people focus on the trade deficit numbers; however, it is still an excellent metric for identifying how the US is performing. How much more are we consuming than we are producing? It also allows us to export our inflation abroad. If the rest of the world decides to stop making things for us, then it could be an ugly transition.

Every Mexican with a cell phone has until July to hand over their fingerprints, iris scans, and facial data to a government whose last two attempts at phone registration ended in a data leak and a Supreme Court smackdown.

Mexico’s government wants you to believe that handing over your fingerprints, iris scans, and facial data is voluntary. President Claudia Sheinbaum has said so publicly. But by July 2026, every one of the country’s roughly 130 million mobile phone lines must be linked to a biometric national ID, and unregistered numbers get suspended on July 1. Refuse the biometric credential and lose your phone.

Apple now requires adults in Singapore and South Korea to hand over government IDs or financial credentials just to download apps they’ve been buying freely for years.

Apple’s identity verification demands are spreading across Asia. Starting in late March, the company expanded age verification requirements in both Singapore and South Korea, adding these countries to a growing list alongside the UK, where users must prove they’re adults before Apple lets them fully use their own devices. Singapore has been partially locked down since February 24, when Apple began blocking downloads of apps rated 18+ unless users confirmed they were adults. That initial wave also hit Australia and Brazil. But the late March update goes further, bringing Singapore’s requirements closer to the UK model.

Maine is moving to block the development of large-scale data centers, setting up a clash between local priorities and the growing demands of the digital economy.

Lawmakers behind the proposal argue that these facilities, which power everything from cloud computing to artificial intelligence, place heavy strain on energy resources while offering limited local benefit. The concern is that data centers consume vast amounts of electricity and water, yet create relatively few permanent jobs once construction is complete. Supporters of the ban say Maine is trying to avoid the path taken by states that welcomed data center growth only to face rising energy costs and pressure on infrastructure.

The chief executive of America’s largest public hospital system says he is prepared to start replacing radiologists with artificial intelligence in some circumstances, once the regulatory landscape catches up.

Mitchell H. Katz, MD, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, recently spoke during a panel discussion held by Crain’s New York Business. The trained internal medicine specialist noted how AI is increasingly being used to interpret mammograms and X-rays. This presents an opportunity to save on how much hospitals spend on radiologists, who have become more costly amid rising demand for imaging, Crain’s reported Thursday. “We could replace a great deal of radiologists with AI at this moment, if we are ready to do the regulatory challenge,” Katz said at the forum, held on March 25.

Airlines are heading into summer with a brutal fuel shock that is already forcing fare hikes, route cuts and fresh fears of travel chaos.

A fast-moving supply squeeze has sent jet fuel prices soaring and rattled carriers on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, big airlines are already scrambling as costs surge, and executives warn the hit could last well beyond the busy travel season. The Argus US Jet Fuel Index, an industry benchmark tracking wholesale jet fuel prices, climbed to $4.57 a gallon on March 27. Meanwhile, the spot price for jet fuel in the US, the going market rate for immediate purchases, hit $4.24 a gallon last week, up from about $2.50 before the first strikes on Iran, Fox News reported.

Donald Trump’s personal spiritual adviser has sparked backlash after comparing the billionaire president’s life to that of Jesus Christ’s, during an Easter lunch event at the White House.

Paula White‑Cain, a televangelist who has served as Trump’s spiritual adviser across both his presidencies, used her Wednesday address to draw parallels between the legal battles and assassination attempts he has faced and the trials endured by Christ. With the president standing behind her, and to whom she turned to address personally, White-Cain said: “Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice. “And Mr President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life.

The Shroud of Turin has long stood at the center of debate, faith, and scientific curiosity. Believed by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus, it bears the faint image of a man who appears to have suffered crucifixion.

For centuries, skeptics and believers have argued over its authenticity. Now, new scientific findings are adding fresh perspective to a mystery that has refused to fade. According to CBN News, recent research has focused on the physical and chemical properties of the image embedded in the cloth. Scientists have struggled to explain how such a detailed imprint could have formed without the use of pigments or traditional artistic techniques.