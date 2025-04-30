One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The tensions rise after a deadly terrorist attack in India-administered Kashmir

Pakistan has alleged that India is planning a military strike on its territory, signaling a further escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours, using the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext,” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X on Tuesday evening. “Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response. India will be fully responsible for any serious consequences in the region,” Tarar added.

The Indian leader has authorized the military to decide the mode and timing of any armed response to Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave the country’s armed forces “full operational freedom” to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, Indian media has reported citing sources. The message was delivered at a high-level security meeting attended by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Kremlin in turn rejects Ukraine's counter offer of 30-day ceasefire...

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has blasted President Putin's unilaterally declared three-day ceasefire set for May 8-10, which correspondents with Russia's Victory Day celebrations, as an "attempt at manipulation." "Now there's a new attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone has to wait until May 8," Zelensky said in his daily address Monday evening. This will mark the 80th anniversary for Moscow's World War 2 commemorations, a major national civic holiday. Ukraine has instead offered an immediate truce with Russia for "at least 30 days." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously questioned, "If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8?"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has warned that the U.S. government will not spend much more energy on mediating peace terms between Russia and Ukraine, reiterating an administration message previously relayed through Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Responding to a question from Will Upton, political editor at The National Pulse, on where the administration may stand if no progress has been made by summer, Leavitt said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the President, obviously, but, again, I will reiterate he’s increasingly growing frustrated.”

The US president has claimed he is “saving that nation” by trying to mediate between Moscow and Kiev

Ukraine could face a significant defeat in the near future if it does not sit down at the negotiating table with Russia, US President Donald Trump has warned. Trump made his comments in an interview with The Atlantic published on Monday. When asked whether he has sympathy for Kiev, the president replied by saying that his policy is aimed at “saving” Ukraine and warned that continued conflict would not bring the country any good. “I think I’m saving that nation. I think that nation will be crushed very shortly,” he said, adding that Russia has a “big war machine. Let’s face it.”

Steve Witkoff met the Russian president last week in the latest round of diplomacy on the Ukraine conflict

US special envoy Steve Witkoff sought to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire last week that would halt fighting in the Ukraine conflict along the current frontlines, Bloomberg has reported, citing sources. Putin maintained a firm stance during the lengthy meeting, the sources said. The discussions on Friday marked the latest in a series of contacts between Moscow and Washington in recent months. Witkoff, seen as a key figure in kickstarting negotiations on the Ukraine conflict, has held multiple rounds of talks with senior Russian officials, including at least three meetings with Putin.

The US president has refused to blame Russia and provide security guarantees to Kiev

Nearly 90% of Ukrainians don’t have faith in Donald Trump, according to a new poll released to mark the US president’s first 100 days in office. The survey, conducted by Info Sapiens for the Kiev-based New Europe Center (NEC) and published on Monday, suggests that 89% of Ukrainians said they don’t trust Trump, while only 7.4% said the opposite. A similar poll in November 2024, before Trump was sworn in for his second term, indicated that 44.6% of Ukrainians said they trusted Trump, and 47.2% said they didn’t.

France on Tuesday directly accused Russia's GRU military intelligence agency of a string of cyber attacks, including on ministries, defense firms and think tanks, which the foreign ministry said aimed to destabilize the country.

"Since 2021, this attack modus operandi (MOA) has been used to target or compromise a dozen French entities," the ministry said in a statement.

The EU can no longer rely on the Americans, the head of the European Commission has said

The European Union must be prepared to take responsibility for its own defense, as the United States is gradually stepping back from its security commitments, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said. Her remarks signaled that the bloc should strengthen its military capabilities amid growing tensions with US President Donald Trump. “The threat posed by Russia will not go away, and we know that the American focus will increasingly shift towards other regions. So, there is no doubt, peace in Europe requires that we take much greater responsibility for our own defense,” von der Leyen said in a speech at the European People’s Party congress in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday.

The Hungarian parliament has voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest refuses to be a part of “politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility."

"The ICC has no international legal standing. It's really a fairly arbitrary collection of countries... created to target adversaries of the West in a moral, legalistic way," Dr. George Szamuely, senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute, tells Sputnik, commenting on Hungary's decision to withdraw from the organization.

News organizations are increasingly controlled by wealthy owners or governments, the Liberties group has said

Media freedom is deteriorating in a number of EU countries, according to a recent report by the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties). The group has claimed that pluralism and freedom of speech are “under attack” as media companies become increasingly controlled by governments and wealthy owners. In the Media Freedom 2025 report, the authors have outlined a range of pressures facing journalists and independent outlets, including legal and physical threats, declining ownership transparency, and political interference in public broadcasting

...leading to calls for re-screening and deportations for those deemed to be a risk.

Only one in eight Afghans who entered Germany through special protection programs, such as for local staff and human rights activists, was fully vetted by German security authorities beforehand, according to a new report from Bild. Over 31,000 Afghans, including family members, reportedly arrived without complete security checks, the report claims, revealing major security lapses in Germany’s handling of the Afghan admission program.

Germany’s spiraling welfare costs have reached a historic record, with newly released government data revealing the country spent €46.7 billion ($53.2 billion) on so-called “citizens’ money” in 2024—a staggering 10 percent increase over the previous year.

The primary driver? Mass immigration and a growing welfare-dependent migrant underclass. Perplexingly, more than half of all recipients of “citizens’ money” are not German passport holders, according to figures from the Federal Employment Agency (BA). In the 15 to 25-year age group, the share of foreign welfare recipients rises to a shocking 71.3 percent.

Multiple networks project that Canada’s Liberal Party, headed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is set to secure a fourth term of office with a minority government.

Canada’s Liberal Party, headed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is set to secure a fourth term of office with a minority government, multiple Canadian networks projected on Tuesday afternoon following the elections held the previous day. Based on results released by Elections Canada, CityNews and CBC News both projected the Liberals will form a minority government. As of 4:00 p.m. EDT, the Liberals were leading and elected in 169 seats, three seats short of the number of seats required for majority. This means the Liberals will have to find support from at least one other party to stay in power.

Canada says it has “plenty of better options.” Here’s Canada’s new PM and his wife, folks

Late next month, Huawei will be testing its new powerful AI processor, the Ascend 910 D, even as by early May the previous 910C will start to be mass-delivered to scores of Chinese tech companies.

These serious breakthroughs are the next chapter of Huawei’s drive to counter Nvidia’s global monopoly in GPUs. The Ascend 910D is supposed to be more powerful than Nvidia’s extremely popular H100. Huawei is pulling no punches in its race to manufacture a new generation of processors. Huawei has collaborated with SMIC – China’s largest semiconductor foundry – to apply Deep Ultraviolet Lithography (DUV) on what was previously only possible on EUV (Extreme Ultra-Violet technology). Once again, Huawei and SMIC defied the proverbial American “experts” with creative engineering solutions.

The government of Argentine President Javier Milei on Monday declassified over 1,850 official documents detailing the arrival of Nazi German officials to Argentina and their actions in the South American nation following World War II.

The files, which can be freely accessed on an Argentine government website, most notably contain documentation detailing the actions of Josef Mengele, the German Schutzstaffel (SS) officer dubbed the “Angel of Death” due to the cruel and inhumane medical experiments he conducted on Jews imprisoned at the Auschwitz concentration camp, especially on twins.

British and US forces participated in a joint military operation in Yemen on Tuesday, Britain’s Ministry of Defence says in a statement on Wednesday.

The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced, the statement says, adding that its aircraft returned safely.

Trump Organization to unveil its first project in Qatar as part of $5.5B coastal development.

Real estate developers Qatari Diar and Dar Global will announce a deal on Wednesday to build Qatar's first Trump-branded real estate project, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday. The Trump International Golf Course and Trump Villas will be part of the Simaisma beachside development 40 minutes north of the Qatari capital Doha, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The $5.5 billion Simaisma development, led by Qatari Diar, is designed as a 7 km-long mega entertainment resort district, anchored by an 18-hole golf course and a Land of Legends theme park.

Satellite images obtained by Iran International show the aftermath of the April 26 explosion over a 50-hectare area at Rajaei port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran.

The explosion which has devastated Rajaei port, the country's largest container port, has halted more than half of the country's nominal loading and unloading capacity. The satellite images reveal that the Sina yard, the blast's epicenter which could hold between 12,000 and 20,000 twenty-foot containers, has been completely destroyed. The area is operated by the US-sanctioned Sina Marine and Port Services, a subsidiary of the Mostazafan Foundation.

Anew explosion at a gunpowder company operating under Iran's top security body in central Isfahan province killed two people on Tuesday, marking the latest in a wave of blasts across the country that have killed at least 73 people in just four days.

The incident occurred at the Ava Nar Parsian Chemical Industries warehouse in the Meymeh district of Isfahan province, according to the provincial crisis management office. Emergency services and firefighters were dispatched to the site. No official cause has been announced. The blast comes amid a wave of explosions across Iran, including a deadly fire at a fuel depot in Zahedan on Monday that killed one person and critically injured two others, according to the local rights group Hal Vash.

Among Jewish Israelis, 52% support a strike compared to 34.5% who oppose it. In contrast, 76% of Arab Israelis oppose military action against Iran, with just 9% in support.

Nearly half of Israelis support a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities even without US support, according to the April 2025 edition of the Israeli Voice Index released by the Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday. The survey found that 45% of Israelis support Israel striking Iran, while 41.5% oppose it. However, Jewish and Arab Israelis view this differently. Among Jewish Israelis, 52% support a strike compared to 34.5% who oppose it. In comparison, 76% of Arab Israelis oppose military action against Iran, with just 9% in support. In the ongoing US-Iran nuclear negotiations, 45.5% of Israelis believe that US President Donald Trump will prioritize Israel’s security, while 44% disagree. Among Jewish Israelis, 46% believe Israel’s security will be prioritized, compared to 41.5% of Arab Israelis who disagree.

Dermer vows to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, return hostages home

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is known to operate mostly behind the scenes and rarely speaks to the press, which is why remarks like those he made at the Jewish News Syndicate conference in Jerusalem on Monday draw all the more attention. One year from today, Dermer said, “Israel will have won. I think you will see many peace agreements that either have been forged or will be forged in the coming years of President Trump’s presidency.” However, Dermer, who is among Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidantes and was a member of the war cabinet, explained that achieving victory over Hamas would be key to attracting peace partners.

This is the first meeting for the US and Shibani that is taking place on US territory. It comes after Syria's response to conditions set by the US for possible partial sanctions relief.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is set to meet with senior US State Department officials later on Tuesday in New York, two sources familiar with the matter said, and plead with Washington to provide a clear roadmap for permanent sanctions relief for Syria. Shibani has been in the United States for meetings at the United Nations, where he raised the three-star flag of Syria’s uprising as the official Syrian flag 14 years after the war erupted.

In the video: The Druze are killing and taking Islamists prisoner.

Images and videos circulating on social media showed the site heavily damaged and burnt. A large pit was visible where the tomb had once stood.

Unidentified individuals broke into the mausoleum of former Syrian president Hafez Assad — father of Bashar Assad — in the city of Qardaha in the northwestern part of the country and removed his remains from the grave, Unconfirmed Syrian media reports claimed Monday morning. Images and videos circulating on social media showed the site heavily damaged and burnt. A large pit was visible where an elaborate tomb had once stood. The current whereabouts of Hafez Assad’s remains are unknown. The incident comes amid rising violence targeting members of the Alawite sect, the minority to which the Assad family belongs, reportedly at the hands of factions aligned with the newly formed Sunni-led government.

President Donald Trump struck his trademark populist tone on Tuesday during his first 100 days speech, calling out globalist elites and politicians for “bleeding America dry.”

Trump hammered the “sick political class” before a crowd in Macomb County, Michigan. “We’re taking back our country from a sick political class that got rich selling America out and bleeding America dry. We don’t let that happen anymore,” Trump said. “After years of leaders who sent your money to defend the borders of distant foreign nations–that’s what we did; we’d fight for other nations, but not for ourself–you finally have a president who is defending our borders and our nation,” he went on to add.

A Haitian woman died in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Florida last week, the agency said on Tuesday.

The death of Marie Ange Blaise, 44, who was pronounced dead by medical professionals at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday, is under investigation, according to ICE.

Classic "Glomar" language...

A low-profile government complex in northern Virginia - long rumored to be a CIA spook site - briefly appeared on a federal real estate for-sale list last month, only to disappear from the market within hours, in a mysterious vanishing act worthy of a spy novel. The nondescript Parr-Franconia warehouse complex, tucked just off I-95 a few miles from the Pentagon, popped up on a Trump administration list of “non-core” federal properties slated for potential sale, Bloomberg reports, noting that the list was yanked down less than 24 hours later - including more than 400 other buildings and offices, some housing cabinet-level agencies.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has started employing polygraph tests to track down the sources of unauthorized information leaks within the agency. This development was announced on April 28 and made public through a statement from the FBI’s public affairs office.

“We can confirm the FBI has begun administering polygraph tests to identify the source of information leaks within the bureau,” the FBI’s public affairs office said. This initiative marks an escalation in the measures taken by the Trump administration against unauthorized information leaks to the media that have surfaced since his return to office in January.

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that DOGE has saved a lot of money and he doesn’t think that the department has moved too quickly and without enough caution but he has had to undo some of the cuts made by the agency and “There are things that I’m considering, right now, putting back. But overall, we’ve saved hundreds of billions of dollars.”

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran asked, “Elon Musk and DOGE, everyone knows that there’s wasteful government spending, it’s really important. But the cuts have had some serious consequences. There have been cuts to foreign aid programs that save lives and keep people alive overseas. There’s been research at the National Institutes of Health on cancer, on Alzheimer’s that has had to be stopped. And the question I think people have is, did DOGE go too far, too fast, too recklessly?”

The US president says he has “no preference” among candidates to succeed the late pontiff

US President Donald Trump has joked that he would like to become the next head of the Catholic Church when asked about potential successors to the late Pope Francis. “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice,” the president quipped, before adding that he had “no preference” in the matter. Trump went on to say, “We have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York, who is very good.” He did not clarify whom he was referring to. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York since 2009, was elevated to the College of Cardinals in 2012.

Walmart is supporting American-made products with the launch of new programs aimed at supporting American small businesses, underscoring the success of President Donald J. Trump’s tariff policies.

On April 29, 2025, the retail giant shared its plans to expand initiatives like the “Grow with US” program and the 2025 Open Call, designed to help American entrepreneurs thrive. This strategic shift highlights how Trump’s tariffs are driving companies to prioritize domestic production, protecting both businesses and consumers from global trade disruptions. The “Grow with US” program offers a four-step framework to provide U.S. small businesses with training, mentorship, and resources to grow alongside Walmart.

China, the European Union, Mexico, and Canada are among the United States’ largest trading partners and some of the most vocal opponents of the new tariffs. Their leaders and citizens try to create the illusion that they can do without the U.S. as a client, but the reality is different.

There is no alternative market capable of replacing the American consumer. These countries already trade globally, and there is little room for world demand to grow enough to offset lost exports to the U.S. Their dependence extends beyond trade. They rely heavily on access to U.S. dollars, U.S. investment, and foreign investment aimed at serving the American market. Europe has long depended on U.S. military protection.

California is so lost that far-left Democrats would apparently prefer to let some children be exploited by sexual predators rather than get tough on crime.

As Breitbart reported, Democrats in the State Assembly on Monday blocked legislation that would have made the trafficking of minors a felony. In an interesting twist, the bill is being sponsored by State Assemblymember Maggy Krell, a Democrat from Sacramento. It would apply to children aged 16 and 17. But her colleagues have decided they want prosecutors to have discretion. Many of these prosecutors have been backed by the communist George Soros and have refused to enforce criminal laws in the name of “criminal justice reform” and “equity.”

Sky Roberts, the father of Virginia Giuffre, is demanding a full, independent investigation into the death of his 41-year-old daughter, who was found dead in her Australian home on April 25, 2025.

Giuffre, a prominent advocate against sex trafficking and a key accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, was reported to have died by suicide, but her father and legal team are raising serious doubts about the official narrative, pointing to a possible cover-up tied to her high-profile accusations against powerful elites. The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday that Giuffre, 41, was found dead at her farm in Western Australia, where she had lived for several years.

Get a State Legislator to Introduce This In Your State!

Branded as a fight for democracy, the EU’s sweeping censorship drive folds public health campaigns into a broader battle for control over digital speech.

The European Union has begun wielding the controversial censorship law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), to intensify its crackdown on what it labels “misinformation” about immunization efforts. Framing the campaign as necessary for safeguarding democracy, the European Commission pointed to the European Democracy Action Plan and a reinforced Code of Conduct on Disinformation as foundational measures. According to the Commission, these initiatives, aligned with the DSA, create a “strong framework” to regulate content across major online platforms and search engines.

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing higher volatility, holding initial support at $3,300 an ounce as investors continue to navigate geopolitical and economic uncertainty; however, one market strategist said that gold still has room to move higher as it remains an attractive safe-haven asset.

In his latest report on gold, Bernard Dahdah, commodity analyst at Natixis, said it’s no surprise that gold has fallen from its recent all-time highs at $3,500 an ounce, as President Donald Trump has reduced his global reciprocal tariffs, implementing a base 10% duty on all imported goods.

UPS plans to cut 20,000 positions this year as part of a strategy to address lower delivery volumes from its major client, Amazon.

The logistics giant, which employs approximately 490,000 people across more than 200 countries, announced the downsizing as a measure to consolidate its operations and reduce expenses. The decision was verified through a regulatory filing on Tuesday. In addition to the workforce reduction, UPS will shutter 73 facilities by mid-2025. This structural change aligns with a previous agreement with Amazon to decrease delivery volumes by over half in late 2026. These developments underscore the significant impact of Amazon’s evolving logistics capabilities on UPS, reflecting broader trends affecting large shipping companies worldwide.

Harvard University quietly trained members of a Chinese “paramilitary organization” on two occasions after the U.S. government sanctioned the group for its role in the Uyghur genocide.

The Ivy League institution could face “a big legal problem” as a result, according to one foreign policy expert. In 2019, Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health partnered with Beijing’s National Health Security Administration (NHSA) to launch an annual health financing course, training government staffers from across China. Harvard originally noted in a blog post that officials with the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) participated in the inaugural training, but that language was scrubbed following a Washington Free Beacon inquiry.

It would be difficult to overstate the seriousness of the crisis that we are facing. Just about every single industry in the United States is extremely dependent on imports from China, and now trade with China is essentially coming to a standstill.

I wish that I was exaggerating, but I am not. According to the World Trade Organization, trade between the United States and China could decline by as much as 80 percent…The World Trade Organization has warned that goods traded between the US and China could decrease by as much as 80%, backing US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s description of the current situation as essentially a trade embargo.Tourism packages. Unless something changes, this is going to be the biggest shock to our economy in decades. At the moment, our stores are filled with products that are manufactured in factories in China.

Citibank, used by 200 million Americans, has been struck by a nationwide outage. The bank’s website shows an error message: ‘We’ve encountered an issue and are working to fix the issue.’

According to the Daily Mail, the incident, which began early in the morning, disrupted online banking platforms, mobile apps, and even some in-branch services. Reports began to surface on social media around 7:00 AM ET, with users expressing frustration over failed login attempts, missing balances, and transaction delays. Downdetector, a service that tracks website and app outages, showed a sharp spike in user-reported problems beginning around that time, peaking just before noon.

Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, is making headlines again—this time for a potentially life-changing breakthrough for individuals living with debilitating conditions like ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

According to Newseek, the tech billionaire revealed that the company’s first human trial participant, who had a Neuralink chip implanted earlier this year, has successfully used the device to control a computer with his mind. The patient, identified as 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, was left paralyzed from the shoulders down after a diving accident. Since receiving the Neuralink implant in January, Arbaugh has reportedly been able to play video games, surf the web, and move a cursor on a screen—using only his thoughts.

People flock from all over the world to see the ‘perfect cone shape’ of Mount Fuji, one of Japan’s most popular attractions.

But now, a Chinese university student who insisted on climbing Mount Fuji outside of the official climbing season was rescued not once, but twice in four days, after he returned to look for his mobile phone. BBC reported: “The Chinese student, who lives in Japan, was first rescued by helicopter on Tuesday while on the Fujinomiya trail, which sits about 3,000m (9,800ft) above sea level.” The student lost his crampons – a spiked device that is attached to the bottom of climbing shoes – and had to be rescued by helicopter.

The UK seems to be going all in on this weather manipulation plan... using 777's and other aircraft to darken the sun.

Share