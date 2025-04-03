One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Donald J. Trump has announced a series of new tariff rates at his administration’s “Liberation Day” event at the White House Rose Garden, including the imposition of a 10 percent across-the-board tariff on all foreign imports.

In addition to the 10 percent blanket tariff, Trump is set to impose a series of targeted trade levies on imports from 60 nations—with the tariff rate often being set at half that which the targeted country places on American exports as an act of generosity. “My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day. April 2nd, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to Make America Wealthy Again,” Trump said.

Trump Tariffs: "My advice to every country right now is, do not retaliate," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News.

Washington: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday warned trading partners that any retaliation to the barrage of new tariffs from the White House would only result in further escalation. "My advice to every country right now is, do not retaliate," Bessent told Fox News. "Sit back, take it in, let's see how it goes. Because if you retaliate, there will be escalation. If you don't retaliate, this is the high watermark."

Certain goods that are already subject to some tariffs will not fall under the scope of President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which he announced on Wednesday, or “Liberation Day.”

A White House fact sheet notes that Trump’s reciprocal tariff will not be piled on top of some specific goods that fall under Section 232 tariffs, as well as energy products and some minerals that are unavailable in the United States: Some goods will not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariff. These include: (1) articles subject to 50 USC 1702(b); (2) steel/aluminum articles and autos/auto parts already subject to Section 232 tariffs; (3) copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber articles; (4) all articles that may become subject to future Section 232 tariffs; (5) bullion; and (6) energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the United States.

During an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he wasn’t sure why Canada and Mexico were left off of the chart on reciprocal tariffs put out by the White House earlier in the day and he isn’t involved in tariff talks, but later said in another interview, while discussing how the tariffs relate to other countries that there is a calculus around non-tariff barriers, currency manipulation, and subsidies.

Bloomberg host Annmarie Hordern asked, “The President had this huge chart showing all of the different rates. Canada and Mexico, notably missing on that chart. Why is that?” Bessent answered, “I’m not sure.” Hordern then said, “I imagine that has to do, potentially, because they’re already in negotiations, previously, with the 25%.” Earlier, Bessent said that he’s not a part of the negotiations over tariffs.

The United States issued new Russia-related sanctions on Wednesday, adding five people and four entities to its list of specially designated global terrorists, according to the Treasury Department website.

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that would terminate new tariffs on Canada, just hours after President Donald Trump unveiled a raft of duties on foreign goods against countries spanning the globe.

The Senate voted 51-48 to approve the bill and send it to the House of Representatives, where it is likely to be shelved. In a blow to Trump, four Senate Republicans teamed up with Democrats to advance the legislation. The Democratic-sponsored bill would terminate a national emergency Trump declared on January 22, which he linked to illegal imports of the deadly fentanyl drug from Mexico, Canada and China and used to target Canada with steep new tariffs. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican, had urged defeat of the bill, arguing that shifting attention away from Canada would be "a step backward."

Confusion rippled through Washington and Wall Street on Wednesday after reports surfaced claiming that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk had agreed the billionaire would step down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The supposed decision was framed as a mutual one, aimed at allowing Musk to refocus on his companies. But within hours, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt torched the report, tweeting: “This ‘scoop’ is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk on Tuesday called for the arrest of leaders of “fake” organizations that receive federal funds — saying they represent a politically connected “uniparty” that’s engaged in “money laundering” of taxpayer resources.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief’s call for legal action comes as he spearheads efforts to trim annual federal spending by $1 trillion to halve the deficit. “With respect to the non-governmental organizations, these sort of fake NGOs, I think there needs to be a number of arrests,” Musk said in an interview on Fox News’ “The Five.” “These are fake charities [run by] mostly Democrats … there’s sometimes a little bit of Republican in there, because they sometimes throw the Republicans a bone to say, ‘Hey, be quiet about this.’ So that’s where you start getting the uniparty thing going on,” Musk said.

Jankowicz did not last long as Biden’s misinformation czar as her dystopian title made it clear she was all in for censorship and the Left’s brand of fascism. Now, she’s surfaced once again, refusing to reveal who the donors of her non-profit are. It’s probably a safe bet that George Soros is among her backers.

Former Biden misinformation czar Nina Jankowicz is back as the head of a self-proclaimed transparency group called the American Sunlight Project that seeks not only to silence Americans but seems to have a particular fixation on Elon Musk and DOGE. “The American people are witnessing a hostile takeover of its systems by an unelected oligarch. Elon Musk’s illegal attempt to eliminate the US Agency for International Development will have far-reaching consequences for the peace and security Americans have enjoyed for generations,” she said, defending USAID, a known front for the CIA and a Democratic money-laundering outlet that Musk has helped to shut down.

The ruling comes amid the president’s push to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across federal agencies

A federal judge has halted an attempt by the administration of US President Donald Trump to fire intelligence officers who were involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. According to a court order issued on Monday, US District Judge Anthony J. Trenga granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) from firing 19 workers who challenged their terminations.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide whether Medicaid beneficiaries can legally challenge South Carolina’s exclusion of Planned Parenthood from its state Medicaid program over the vast number of abortions it carries out. This case will test whether states truly have the right to adopt pro-life stances.

South Carolina, led by Republican Governor Henry McMaster, cut Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid payments in 2018, though these did not cover abortion services. State officials argue this move complies with federal prohibitions on government funding for abortion services. They claim that allocating Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood amounts to indirectly subsidizing abortions.

BRICS continues to develop a cross-border payment system that would provide an alternative to SWIFT and minimize reliance on the dollar. Success in the endeavor would accelerate de-dollarization and create significant problems for the U.S. economy.

Russia has been pushing particularly hard for the BRICS bloc to consider an alternative payment network to replace the dollar-denominated SWIFT system. It's an ambitious plan easier said than done. After the BRICS fall summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin conceded that there was no immediate plan, saying the economic bloc “have not and are not” creating such a system. However, it appears that BRICS has pushed forward with plans and is making headway.

For decades, the idea that Germany’s gold reserves - some of the largest in the world - might not be safe in the vaults of the New York Federal Reserve would have seemed like the stuff of conspiracy theories.

But as the political landscape shifts in Washington - and questions have been raised as to what's actually in US vaults, some German lawmakers are beginning to wonder aloud: Is their gold still secure? Germany holds the second-largest hoard of gold on the planet, surpassed only by the United States itself. Roughly 37 percent of that treasure - some 1,236 metric tons, currently valued at around €113 billion - supposedly lies deep beneath the streets of Manhattan, stored with America’s central bank. For decades, the arrangement was seen as a prudent hedge, offering Germany immediate access to dollar liquidity in the event of a crisis.

NATO allies have pledged more than 20 billion euros ($21.65 billion) in military support for Ukraine in the first three months of the year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers from the alliance meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss further support for Ukraine agauinst Russia's three-year-old invasion.

Washington’s rapprochement with Moscow could threaten the military bloc’s future, according to Western diplomats

European NATO members have raised concerns that Washington’s rapprochement with Moscow and the sidelining of the EU during talks could weaken the US-led military bloc, according to AFP, citing Western diplomats. The US and Russia have held several high-level meetings in Saudi Arabia and Türkiye aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict and improving diplomatic ties, with another round of talks expected.

US president is not an agent of Moscow, Dmitry Kuleba has said

US President Donald truly believes that he can do “great things” with Russia, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said. The ex-diplomat rejected claims that by criticizing Ukraine, Trump was behaving like a Russian asset. “I will state an unpopular opinion. Trump isn’t receiving guidelines from the Kremlin in the morning,” Kuleba told the Ukrainian news website LIGA.net on Wednesday. “At the same time, he is surrounded by people, and he believes that they and Russia can actually do a lot of good things together, and that he needs Russia. He doesn’t need Ukraine. It’s as simple as that. It’s the worldview he has,” he added.

It was earlier reported in the Western media that Kirill Dmitriev will meet Donald Trump’s Ukraine negotiator Steve Witkoff later this week

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, could visit Washington in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed. It was earlier reported in the Western media that Dmitriev, who heads up Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, could travel to the US later this week for talks with President Donald Trump’s negotiator for settling the Ukraine conflict, Steve Witkoff. The meeting will reportedly aim to further “strengthen relations between the two countries as they seek to end the war in Ukraine.” Asked to confirm the reports, Peskov said on Wednesday that “such a visit is possible,” without offering further details or dates.

The US president has warned of restrictions if Moscow “is to blame” for a failed Ukraine ceasefire

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that Russia continues to comply with a ceasefire agreed with the US on attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Russian oil, should the agreement collapse. Trump said on Sunday he will sanction Russia if he considers it responsible for the failure of a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict, stating that “there will be a 25% tariff on all [Russian] oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil.”

A Paris court has barred Marine Le Pen from seeking political office for five years. “If political leaders or magistrates decide who can run and for whom the French people can vote, we’re no longer a democracy,” Le Pen said at a press conference after the decision. Here's who else these faceless ‘magistrates’ have gone after recently.

Calin Georgescu: Conservative populist politician questioning Romania’s membership in NATO and the EU, stripped of the right to take part in presidential elections canceled after he won 23% of the vote in the first round – more than any establishment candidate. The reason? Claims of ‘Russian meddling’ and irregularities in campaign financing. Evgenia Gutsul: Head of Moldova’s Gagauzian autonomy, arrested last week by prosecutors’ request. The charges? Corruption and illegal financing claims related to the now-banned Sor Party, which sought better ties with Russia amid Chisinau’s drift toward the EU. Gutsul dismissed the ‘fabricated’ allegations, calling authorities’ actions a politically-motivated attempt to crush the interests of the Gagauz people.

Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to secure a free trade deal with the US are at risk due to a free speech row.

The US State Department has expressed concern over freedom of expression in the UK, particularly concerning the case of Livia Tossici-Bolt, an anti-abortion campaigner who was prosecuted for holding a sign near an abortion clinic in Bournemouth. A source familiar with trade negotiations has warned that there should be “no free trade without free speech.”

The murder suspect stabbed his victim 11 times, including in the heart, reportedly over a family dispute from years ago

An Afghan man had been charged with murder after killing another Afghan for “bad behavior” in a dramatic scene captured on video in France. Frantic screaming began after witnesses saw a horrific scene develop in front of them on Friday, at around 6:30 p.m. in Bordeaux, France. At Place de la Victoire, a 28-year-old Afghan was stabbed to death by a fellow 27-year-old Afghan national, with the victim splayed on his back as he bled out from his neck. The suspect, who has been charged with murder, can be seen on the video sitting calmly after the murder.

In a sobering address, Sam van Rooy of Vlaams Belang—a leading figure in one of the only parties in Belgium confronting the Islamic migration crisis head-on—delivers a blunt truth that most Western politicians dare not utter.

The mass importation of Afghan men—the majority of whom support Sharia—spells disaster for women, Jews, and gays in Belgian society. “If you let in 100 men from Afghanistan… and you know from research that 90% of the men in Afghanistan are in favour of Sharia… well, you can do the math,” van Rooy says. “Then you will realize that 90 of those 100 Afghan men… will not fit into your society at all.”

Ezra Levant discusses why Mark Carney still has relatively broad support among baby boomers and how a Liberal election victory could turbocharge Alberta's independence movement.

PLA tested ability to "blockade" the US ally...

China's military on Wednesday announced the completion of major war drills aimed at Taiwan, and which included a 'live fire' portion - as well as the patrols of some 20 naval ships off Taiwan's coast. The PLA's Eastern Theater Command revealed that the second day involved simulated strikes on key ports and energy sites of the self-ruled island and US ally. A PLA spokesman had described drills which "test the troops' capabilities" in areas such as "blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets."

The US sanctioned a Houthi network tied to Iran and Russia for smuggling "tens of millions of dollars worth" of weapons and stolen Ukrainian grain, from Crimea to Yemen.

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a network of Houthi terrorist "financial facilitators and procurement operatives" who procured "tens of millions of dollars worth of commodities from Russia, including weapons, and stolen Ukrainian grain for onward shipment" to Yemen, the Treasury announced on Wednesday. The network was operating in coordination with Sa'id al-Jamal, a senior "Houthi financial official backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF)," the Treasury added.

The United States mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, stating that they oppose renewing Francesca Albanese as UN Special Rapporteur due to her "virulent antisemitism, which demonizes Israel and supports Hamas," the mission confirmed on X/Twitter.

"She has clearly violated the UN’s code of conduct and is unfit for her role," their post continued. "Her reappointment would show the UN tolerates antisemitic hatred and support for terrorism," the post concluded.

Hamas has rejected the latest Israeli proposal for the release of hostages and a truce in, two officials from the Palestinian terror movement tell AFP.

“Hamas has decided not to follow up on the latest Israeli proposal presented through the mediators” says one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, and accusing Israel of “blocking a proposal from Egypt and Qatar and trying to derail any agreement.”

Videos show crowds shouting ‘Hamas out!’ and ‘Enough death,’ as well-known family posts on social media that they killed Hamas police officer after relative was shot dead

A Gaza family’s open admission this week that they killed an officer from the Hamas-run police force after they said a relative had been shot dead added to signs of popular dissent against the Palestinian terror group after 18 months of war with Israel. It drew a warning from the Hamas-run interior ministry that actions that undermined public order would not be tolerated. But following protests against Hamas by hundreds of demonstrators in northern Gaza last month, the incident underscored the increasing willingness of some Gaza civilians to voice criticism or act against Hamas, which has run the Palestinian enclave since overthrowing the rival Fatah faction in 2007.

In his February 17, 2025 column in the London-based Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, titled “The Palestinian Cause – Recovery or Collapse?”, Egyptian media figure Khaled Al-Berry wrote that it was a mistake on the part of the moderate Arab countries to tolerate the extremism of Hamas, a movement that serves the interests of Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood and undermines the pursuit of peace, using Palestine merely as a tool to expand its influence in the region. Al-Berry called on the moderate countries to formulate a plan for sidelining Hamas, promoting a discourse of peace and strengthening cooperation through joint economic and security projects with Israel.

Bennett stepped away from politics after 'government of change' collapsed in 2022

Despite presiding over the largest catastrophe in recent Israeli history, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has overcome initial slumps in the polling and today is comfortably leading most recent opinion polls again. However, the picture changes drastically with the addition of one key player: Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Most polls show that if he were to run in the coming elections with a new party, he could rival Netanyahu’s Likud for first place.

Expanding Turkish military presence across region catches the attention of Bible prophecy teachers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham leader and Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Shara to Ankara for discussions regarding the establishment of Turkish bases in Syria, according to the Jerusalem Post. Several sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Erdoğan and al-Shara discussed the possibility of establishing two Turkish bases in Syria's central desert region, including a former Russian airbase (T4) east of the city of Homs.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warns that a military confrontation with Iran is "almost inevitable" if negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program fail. His remarks follow a high-level meeting on Iran chaired by President Macron.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot issued a stark warning on Wednesday, stating that a military confrontation with Iran would be "almost inevitable" should diplomatic efforts to curb Tehran’s nuclear program fail. "In the event of failure, a military confrontation would appear to be almost inevitable," Barrot told lawmakers in the French parliament, as quoted by AFP, emphasizing that such a scenario would lead to significant instability in the region.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff reacted "great" on Wednesday to a spirited statement by Iran's foreign minister on X before swiftly deleting the post.

It was not immediately clear if the expunged monosyllable, which marks the first public interaction between Tehran and the Trump administration, was meant in earnest, irony or error. Witkoff's office did not immediately respond to an Iran International request for comment. Tensions between Tehran and Washington have ramped up in recent days after Trump mooted bombing the country.

Christine Grady, a prominent bioethicist and the wife of controversial former National Institutes of Health (NIH) official Anthony Fauci, is among several health officials who received layoff notifications on Tuesday, according to reports.

This move comes as part of a post-pandemic restructuring effort by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. These layoffs aim to consolidate administrative roles and modify what has been perceived as an ineffective status quo in the U.S. health administration. Alongside Grady, Clifford Lane, deputy director of clinical research and special projects at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Emily Erbelding, director of the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, have also been dismissed.

Xavier Becerra, who recently served as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced Wednesday that he is running for governor of California, hoping to succeed termed-out Gavin Newsom.

Becerra ran HHS during the era of vaccine mandates, when the administration forced Americans out of jobs for refusing to comply. In a recent interview with the New York Times, he said he had no regrets about forcing people to take vaccines: In a wide-ranging interview last week, Mr. Becerra said Mr. Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates, for federal employees, health care workers and large employers, were “absolutely” warranted. “Should we require people to wear seatbelts?” he asked.

Jenny McCarthy is once again speaking out about the emotional and professional toll she endured after her son was diagnosed with autism—and why sharing her story, she says, came with serious consequences.

This time, she pulled back the curtain on a private conversation so disturbing, it changed the way she saw everything. Appearing on Maria Menounos’s podcast, McCarthy revisited the painful journey that changed her life forever—a horrifying health crisis involving her 2½-year-old son. Before Evan, her son, was diagnosed with autism, McCarthy said the signs started with something far more terrifying—seizures that came out of nowhere and escalated fast.

Wall Street was sent into a tailspin on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, as financial markets reacted to a new round of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

A striking graph circulating among traders and analysts has been dubbed “terrifying” for its stark depiction of the rapid decline in stock values, with reports estimating that trillions of dollars were erased from 401(K) retirement accounts in mere minutes. According to Reuters, the tariffs, targeting a broad range of imported goods from key trading partners, were announced late Tuesday evening, catching markets off guard. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 2,000 points within the first hour of trading, a drop that CNN described as “one of the most severe single-day losses in recent memory.” The S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit, each shedding more than 5% of their value as panic selling gripped investors.

Oracle faces scrutiny after data breaches hit Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health, undermining Larry Ellison’s AI surveillance ambitions.

While Oracle co-founder, executive chairman, and CTO Larry Ellison is busy trying to position his company as just the right provider of future centralized surveillance systems powered by AI and containing massive amounts of sensitive information – Oracle’s existing solutions are suffering embarrassing data breaches. Two reported recent incidents affecting Oracle Cloud, and Oracle Health – a subsidiary providing software for the healthcare industry – revealed not only technical shortcomings but also the giant’s puzzling lack of transparency, which reports say extremely frustrated those affected.

In recent weeks, a troubling trend has emerged in the world of agriculture, prompting officials to raise urgent concerns about the scarcity of a major staple food: rice.

“We don’t know what will happen,” Malaysia’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu told Bernama, encapsulating the uncertainty gripping governments and communities. On April 1, 2025, Yahoo News published a report detailing Malaysia’s struggle with rice shortages, a situation that has forced the country to seek assistance from neighboring nations. According to the article, Minister Sabu recently traveled to Cambodia to negotiate increased rice imports as part of a broader effort to bolster agricultural cooperation. “We have enough stock of rice for at least six months,” Sabu assured during his visit, as quoted by Bernama.

So many of the major problems that our world has had to deal with in recent years have been caused by mad scientists doing things that they should not be doing.

Unfortunately, the global scientific community continues to show no restraint whatsoever. The things that I am about to share with you in this article are deeply disturbing. But even though many of us are voicing our objections, they simply do not care. Mad scientists are going to just go ahead and do whatever they want, but if something goes wrong it is the rest of us that will suffer the consequences. For example, it is being reported that a team of scientists at Stanford University is proposing that we should create spare human bodies known as “bodyoids” that would be “grown” inside artificial wombs.

A powerful atmospheric river is poised to unleash unprecedented rainfall across the central United States, raising alarms among meteorologists and emergency officials who warn of potentially historic and life-threatening flooding.

This extreme weather event, expected to deliver up to four months’ worth of rain in less than a week, is drawing attention from multiple news outlets as communities brace for its impact. AccuWeather reports that the atmospheric river—a narrow corridor of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere—will channel heavy rain into the central U.S., triggering widespread flooding that could endanger lives and property. Their analysis suggests that some areas may see rainfall totals equivalent to a third of their annual precipitation in just a few days, a deluge described as “historic” due to its intensity and scope.

Share