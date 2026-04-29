Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Justin's avatar
Justin
5h

Good collection of headlines and summaries. Thank you!

I think one thing that should get greater attention is that by waiting Iran out, Iran comes closer and closer to losing their oil fields as pumping slows down and stops. You can't readily start up clogged wells anymore, forcing drilling new wells from scratch. And for Trump, he's got a lot of time. With huge upside for oil exports from America, though that will lead to increased fuel prices for us. China is going to be screaming soon, and grinding to a halt, though they have a LOT of coal plants. But if they can't mine it without oil-based products, we're looking at a catastrophic crash in the economy as China can no longer export __________.

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Joe Blog's avatar
Joe Blog
7h

Looks as if it’s all coming together?

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