Factscinator
5h

Breaking News: Justice Served—‘Elite’ Technocrat Finally Gets a Taste of Their Own Medicine!

In a landmark case ,of The People vs. Ultra-Wealthy Banksta, a jury of ordinary, overtaxed, underappreciated citizens has handed down a poetic sentence to none other than Mark Carney—the man who never met an economy he didn’t want to ‘controlled’ demolish!

Cosy Living: His punishment? A lifetime in a one-room rental unit—a true “15-minute city” experience, where the only amenity is a malfunctioning smart meter that shuts off his heat for exceeding carbon credits.

Dining fit for a WEF King!!: He'll enjoy three gourmet bug-based meals a day, personally curated by Klaus Schwab’s favorite cricket farmers, because “you will eat zee bugs and you will be happy.” No filet mignon, foie gras, or truffle risotto—just protein-rich locust loaf and mealworm mush, all washed down with recycled wastewater to keep that sustainability spirit alive.

For financial security: Mark will receive a Universal Basic Income of $400 a month—which sounds generous until you realize 80% is automatically deducted for climate reparations, gender equity fees, and diversity audits. The remaining balance is only valid at government-approved merchants—sorry, no tailored suits, Berluti shoes, and definitely no private jet tickets!

Algorithmic Wellness: To ensure his health and safety, Mark will be locked into a vaccine passport system with all the latest boosters and mandates! Feeling fine? Too bad! The algorithm says you’re due for your monthly Spike Protein Life Neutralizing Particle™ special.

Bonus Wokery: And because no modern dystopia is complete without a mountain of woke mandates, Carney will be required to:

List his pronouns before speaking. Failure to comply results in social credit penalties. Attend weekly DEI struggle sessions, where he’ll atone for his “white privilege.”

Getting around: Only the best public transport made available, where he’ll sit on a urine-soaked subway seat next to a TikTok activist screeching about climate justice.

Celebrity Status: And the real cherry on top? The entire ordeal will be broadcast on a brand-new reality show: “Lifestyles of the Rich & Their Now-Cancelled wealth”! Let’s see how this elite ‘planet-saving’ visionary enjoys the “equality” he’s spent years pushing onto everyone else!

Justice isn’t just served—it’s organic, carbon-neutral, and force-fed with a side of revenge!

Toonlydoo
5h

Why on earth would anyone cite government propaganda arm CBC on ANYTHING???

