Update (2225ET): To the surprise of nobody (aside from a few excited folks about three hours ago), Canada's liberal party has won Monday's national elections - with voters electing Mark Carney to a full term as the next Prime Minister according to national broadcaster CBC/Radio Canada.

That said, as of this writing it's too soon to say whether the Liberals will hold a minority or a majority. With Canada's Atlantic polls now having closed in what will be a deeply consequential election, odds for conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre have begun spiking after conservative turnout was reportedly "larger than expected," according to betting market Kalshi. Update (2127ET): After some momentary excitement based on a reported 'larger than expected' turnout at Canadian polls, betting market odds for conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre have fallen back to the low 20% range.

Six days ago, the media celebrated a significant milestone: Spain’s national grid operated entirely on renewable energy for the first time during a weekday.

At 12:35 pm today local time, the lights went out across Spain and Portugal, and parts of France. As Michael Shellenberger writes at PUBLIC, this wasn’t just a Spanish blackout. It shook the entire European grid. ...none of this should have been a surprise. The underlying physics had been understood for years, and the specific vulnerabilities had been spelled out repeatedly in technical warnings that policymakers ignored. As countries replaced heavy, spinning plants with lightweight, inverter-based generation, the grid became faster, lighter, and far more sensitive to disruptions. That basic physical reality was spelled out in public warnings as far back as 2017.

The declaration allows for deploying the military to maintain public order

Spain declared a state of emergency on Monday after a massive power outage plunged the entire Iberian Peninsula into darkness. Authorities are still investigating the cause. The blackout, which struck Spain and Portugal around midday and briefly affected parts of France, left millions without electricity, paralyzed public transport, and delayed flights. In a televised address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the Ministry of the Interior would assume control over the situation in Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura, ensuring public order and other functions at the request of regional leaders.

The proposed truce will last 72 hours, including May 9, the day Russia celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 72-hour ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Moscow has emphasized that it is willing to pursue peace talks without preconditions, while cautioning that any ceasefire violations would be met with a response, according to the Kremlin’s statement. Putin said the ceasefire was being proposed due to “humanitarian considerations,” and ordered the suspension of all military activity against Ukrainian forces starting from midnight on May 7–8 and lasting until midnight on May 10–11.

Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term has been extended indefinitely under martial law

The US is no longer pushing for Ukraine to hold elections, the US state-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has reported, citing European diplomats familiar with the matter. Vladimir Zelensky’s five-year presidential term expired in May 2024, and he has not called a new election, citing martial law. On April 16, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law for another three months. During a public spat in February, President Donald Trump branded Zelensky “a dictator without elections” and claimed that he was deeply unpopular at home. Zelensky responded by arguing that Trump was misinformed, later confirming that no election would be called before the conflict with Russia is resolved.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine's foreign intelligence service on Monday for the killing of top Russian military figures since the start of the war, but made no mention of a car bomb that killed a senior Russian officer last week.

The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine for last Friday's car bomb outside Moscow that killed Yaroslav Moskalik, 59, deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

MOD chief John Healey has said UK forces would help rebuild Kiev’s army, according to a letter cited by the newspaper

British troops would help “rebuild” the Ukrainian armed forces under a potential deployment to the country following a ceasefire with Russia, UK Defense Secretary John Healey has said, according to The Telegraph. The UK and France have led discussions in recent weeks among several European NATO member states about sending military personnel to Ukraine as part of a so-called “coalition of the willing,” once Kiev and Moscow have agreed a ceasefire. Russia has strongly objected to Western troops being deployed to Ukraine under any pretext.

The French are making it clear: 'We refuse to die for Ukraine.'

In France, the cradle of European agriculture, a silent drama unfolds in the fields. Every two days, a farmer takes their own life, trapped in a web of economic, bureaucratic, and regulatory pressures that have reached unsustainable levels.

According to a recent report by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), the environmental policies of the European Green Deal, driven by the European Commission, are directly contributing to the psychological deterioration of rural workers.

Christianity is under siege, not just in the UK, but across the Western world.

This weekend, a wave of anti-mass migration demonstrations erupted across Europe, with tens of thousands of people gathering in Ireland, England, Germany, and Poland to voice their frustrations with and opposition to the current migration policies imposed by Brussels and their globalist-led governments.

The demonstrations, fueled by growing concerns over national security, ever-increasing strained public services, and the erosion of cultural identities and their formerly high-trust societies, showcased the rising discontent in local communities, particularly in working-class and rural areas.

The Vatican announced that the conclave to select a new pope will commence on May 7, following Pope Francis’s death last week. The election will occur within the historic confines of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City’s Apostolic Palace. This announcement was made after several informal meetings among cardinals, who gathered to discuss Church matters after the late pope’s funeral.

The College of Cardinals, consisting of 135 members, is responsible for participating in the conclave. However, only cardinals under 80 are eligible to cast their votes in this secretive election process. It remains uncertain how many eligible participants will take part in the voting. Known as a highly traditional and confidential procedure, the conclave has strict rules prohibiting communication with the outside world until a new pope is elected. This method dates back to 1621, when Pope Gregory XV introduced it to curb political influence.

Pakistan’s defence minister said on Monday that a military incursion by neighbouring India is “imminent” following a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The attack killed 26 people and triggered outrage in Hindu-majority India, along with calls for action against Muslim-majority Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of backing militancy in Kashmir, a disputed region both claim the countries have fought two wars over. “We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken,” Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in an interview with Reuters.

New Delhi will get 22 single-seater jets and four twin-seater trainers as part of the $7.4 billion deal with France

India and France have signed a $7.41 billion deal for 26 Rafale fighter jets, officials announced on Monday. The agreement, which comes amid heightened tensions between India and neighboring Pakistan, was cleared earlier this month by New Delhi’s Cabinet Committee on Security. The deal includes the acquisition of 22 single-seater jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by 2031, officials said. The agreement also involves fleet maintenance, logistical support, and personnel training, as well as the domestic production of components as part of offset obligations, aligning with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Make-in-India) initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China and the US are not engaged in any talks on tariff issues, a foreign ministry spokesperson has said

China’s Foreign Ministry has refuted US President Donald Trump’s claim that he recently spoke with President Xi Jinping. Speaking to the press in Ceiling on Monday, the ministry noted that neither side is working toward a tariff agreement. In an interview with Time magazine published on Friday, the Trump claimed that his administration was in talks with China to reach a tariff agreement and that President Xi had called him. Beijing has repeatedly denied any such discussions are underway and accused Washington of “misleading the public.”

China claims that President Trump started the trade war against China by imposing reciprocal tariffs.

What China conveniently omits is that they have been waging a full-scale trade war against America for decades. Not only does China systematically violate just about every term of every trade agreement, they have been stealing trillions worth of American industrial technology and intellectual property. China Steals at Least $225 Billion Every Year

This is the scene of a furniture factory closure in Guangzhou. Pieces of fabric that were still being sewn hang from the sewing machines. The warehouse is full of raw materials, and there are some finished sofas and other furniture lying around. The place looks deserted and sad. The person who posted the video said, "The factory shut down and the owner moved on. After struggling year after year, they still couldn’t make it. This is how tough the furniture industry is right now."

Pyongyang has grown stronger since the historic summits of the previous decade, the outlet has observed

US President Donald Trump’s team is considering a new strategy for North Korea, potentially mirroring the diplomatic engagement of his first term, according to sources cited by Axios. Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in person multiple times, including in Singapore in 2018, Hanoi in 2019, and within the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula later that same year. He is the first sitting US president ever to sit down at the negotiating table with his North Korean counterpart.

The USS Harry S. Truman lost a valuable F/A-18E Super Hornet and a tow tractor overboard in the Red Sea on April 28, 2025, an incident that may have been triggered by evasive action against Houthi fire.

The U.S. Navy reported, “The F/A-18E was being towed in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft, resulting in both the Super Hornet and the tow tractor going overboard.” While the Navy has launched an investigation into the mishap, unconfirmed reports suggest the carrier executed a sharp turn to evade Houthi attacks, highlighting the escalating threats faced by American forces in the region.

The United States has lost seven multi-million-dollar MQ-9 Reaper drones in the Yemen area since March 15, a US official says.

Washington launched the latest round of its air campaign against Yemen’s Houthis in mid-March, and MQ-9s can be used for both reconnaissance — a key aspect of US efforts to identify and target weaponry the rebels are using to attack shipping in the region — as well as strikes. “There have been seven MQ-9s that have gone down since March 15,” the US official says on condition of anonymity, without specifying what has caused the loss of the drones, which cost around $30 million apiece.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the strikes in Yemen concern him regarding the welfare of African migrants.

Yemen's Houthis vowed to continue attacks in the Red and Arabian seas after a suspected US strike, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement on Monday. His statements come after a suspected US airstrike that killed at least 68 people at a detention center for African migrants in Yemen in what was one of the deadliest so far in six weeks. In a similar vein, the US State Department announced in a Monday press release that it will be sanctioning three vessels and their owners for supporting the Houthis.

As of Monday an Iranian official in Bandar Abbas has said that the major Iranian port fire is 90% extinguished, which means emergency crews have been battling the blaze for over 40 hours. The death toll has since risen to at least 46 amid the ongoing emergency. Over 1,000 injuries have been reported.

The massive, deadly explosion which shocked Iran two days prior is the largest at an Iranian commercial port. The resulting fire ball, partly the result of missile fuel reportedly having detonated, was so large that there was initial widespread speculation that the Israelis were behind it.

Negotiations between Iran and the United States are making cautious progress, but the outcome remains highly uncertain as fundamental divisions persist and any overlap between the two sides’ red lines remains elusive.

The third round of talks took place in Muscat on Saturday, marking the first time that technical experts engaged directly. Although the initiation of technical discussions is a positive development, addressing detailed issues exposed deep divisions, slowing the momentum. Statements by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were notably cautious, signaling limited optimism. Araghchi emphasized the substantial gap between the two sides' demands, noting that goodwill alone will not bridge it. Talks are scheduled to continue next week at both expert and chief negotiator levels.

Iran has proposed meeting the European parties to a 2015 nuclear deal possibly in Rome this Friday if talks resume with the United States, four diplomats said on Monday, cautioning that there had yet to be a response from the Europeans to the idea.

Iran is looking to build on the momentum of nuclear negotiations with the United States that resumed in Oman on Saturday and after talks with Russia and China last week.

This comes after sources told The Jerusalem Post that Israel had potentially missed its chance to strike Iran's nuclear facilities

With the tone of the news showing US President Donald Trump getting ever closer to a new nuclear deal with Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday re-issued a threat that Israel remained ready to attack Tehran’s nuclear program. “The central mission is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” Katz told the IDF high command. “Israel will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon, and we [are] prepared – of course, in a deep dialogue with the US.”

‘No chance’ Israel will agree to deal that allows Hamas to ‘rearm, recover,’ Jerusalem official says; after claimed breakthrough in talks, Israeli officials say no meaningful progress

An Israeli official said Monday that there is “no chance” Israel would accept the five-year truce proposal with the Hamas terror group that is currently being discussed by Arab mediators. “There is no chance that we will agree to a hudna with Hamas that just allows it to rearm, recover and to continue its war against Israel,” the official said, referring to a statement from a Hamas official that the group is to willing release of all remaining hostages in exchange for a five-year cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. “Hudna” is an Arabic term denoting a prolonged period of strategic calm that falls between a ceasefire and a peace treaty. The term has been used to describe periods of calm between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in the past few decades.

"They are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I win elections big..."

President Donald Trump on Monday said that pollsters reporting a recent slide in approval ratings should be investigated for "election fraud" over how wrong they were during his reelection campaign, as the country approaches Trump's 100th day in office and markets continue to pivot over chaotic messaging. Citing recent polls from the NYT, WaPo, ABC News, and Fox News, Trump wrote on Truth social on Monday: "They are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I win elections big, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse," adding "These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it."

"We’ve basically learned that this whole NGO thing is a giant scam..."

AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks warns that Elon Musk’s efforts to expose waste and abuse at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may be futile unless Congress significantly reduces federal spending. “What we really need is for Congress to now embrace all of the corruption that Elon has found and eliminate it from the budget, because at the end of the day, in order to capture the savings here, we do need those appropriations eliminated from the budget,” Sacks said on the All-In podcast.

The US president has admitted he enjoys his new term more than his first tenure, when he had to deal with “crooked guys”

US President Donald Trump has claimed he is now running not only his country but the whole world, and is “having a lot of fun” with his second presidential term. The president made the remarks in an interview with The Atlantic, marking his first 100 days in office. Trump shared his experience with the magazine, stating he has been faring far better than early in his first presidency. ”The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he stated. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”

no record of even a "viral genome"

In our preview of today's Treasury borrowing estimate release, we said that we expect the Treasury to announce $507bn in Q2 borrowing, a "figure much higher than Treasury’s estimate of $123bn in February" and entirely due to a lower starting cash balance, which as regular readers know, has collapsed due to the debt ceiling impasse that has forced the Treasury to draw down on its TGA (cash) balance as well as use various extraordinary measures. At 3pm ET, ahead of Wednesday's Refunding statement, the Treasury published its debt borrowing estimates for calendar Q2 and Q3 and it was just as expected

China is normally the largest export market for U.S. agricultural products.

In a typical year, we sell tens of billions of dollars worth of agricultural products to the Chinese, but now that door has been slammed shut thanks to the extremely high tariffs that China has imposed on U.S. imports. If that door is not reopened very soon, farmers all over the nation will be facing financial ruin due to massive financial losses that are already piling up. This is not a crisis that may or may not arrive someday. As you will see below, this is a crisis that is already here.

It would be difficult to overstate the seriousness of the crisis that we are facing. Just about every single industry in the United States is extremely dependent on imports from China, and now trade with China is essentially coming to a standstill.

I wish that I was exaggerating, but I am not. According to the World Trade Organization, trade between the United States and China could decline by as much as 80 percent… The World Trade Organization has warned that goods traded between the US and China could decrease by as much as 80%, backing US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s description of the current situation as essentially a trade embargo.

In a concerning development, an urgent recall has been issued for bread products sold by Upper Crust Bakery after reports surfaced of possible glass contamination.

The affected products could pose serious health risks, including potential injury if consumed. The recall targets explicitly a selection of breads distributed across various stores. According to the notice, fragments of glass may have accidentally been mixed into the bread during the production process, prompting swift action from both the bakery and health authorities.

A groundbreaking new study has revealed alarming evidence that consumption of ultraprocessed foods significantly heightens the risk of early death.

Published in a prestigious medical journal, the research adds to growing concerns about the health dangers posed by heavily manufactured foods that dominate supermarket shelves worldwide. Ultraprocessed foods are industrial formulations typically made with little to no whole ingredients. Instead, they consist of substances extracted from foods (such as oils, fats, sugars, and starches) or synthesized in laboratories, including flavor enhancers, colors, emulsifiers, and preservatives.

Geoffrey Hinton, often hailed as the “Godfather of AI,” has issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence, raising concerns that machines could one day take control from humans.

Hinton, whose pioneering work on neural networks laid the groundwork for today’s AI revolution, recently stepped away from his role at Google to speak more freely about the risks he sees ahead. In interviews and public statements, Hinton has emphasized that while AI presents incredible opportunities, it also carries unprecedented dangers that society is only beginning to grasp.

On April 14, a local government administrator in the United States sent my relative a letter that she suspected of including artificial intelligence (AI) content. Sure enough, an AI detector found 83 percent generated by AI GPT.

She said it was the best letter she had ever received from a politician—and she writes to her representatives frequently. She praised the letter for responding to every single point she raised in her own letter, something no unaided politician had ever done. We toyed with the idea of confronting the administrator publicly. If AI wrote a better letter than the administrator himself, perhaps he could be replaced with the technology, and his salary redeployed for more substantive taxpayer benefits. It was a tongue-in-cheek idea. But the logic is nevertheless disturbing.

A dead Soviet satellite will soon make an uncontrolled reentry into Earth's atmosphere, sparking concerns as scientists do not know where it will land.

The Kosmos 482 spacecraft launched in 1972 carrying a probe that was supposed to detach and fly all the way to Venus. But due to an engine malfunction, the spacecraft failed to escape Earth's gravitational pull and has been orbiting our planet for the last 50 years. Scientists who have been tracking Kosmos 482's orbital height say it has been gradually spiraling lower and lower, and should reenter the atmosphere sometime between May 8 and 11. Researchers at one satellite tracking station in the Netherlands have pinpointed a most likely date of May 10.

More than 10 tornadoes were reported across Nebraska on Sunday, April 27, with reports coming in from the Cherry, Grant and Garden Counties. The severe weather event also produced large hail and damaging winds, resulting in widespread damage to infrastructure and property.

A powerful tornado measuring over 1.6 km (1 mile) wide derailed approximately 130 railcars near mile marker 132 along Highway 2, west of Ashby, at around 18:27 CDT on Sunday. Officials from BNSF Railway, the largest freight railroad in the United States, were on the scene along with the Nebraska State Patrol. Power lines, which briefly went down in the area, have been restored, Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. Highway 2 also remained open for drivers.

Pope Francis the Jesuit is laid to rest & all of the Club members attended.

