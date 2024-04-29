One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"Jim Biden forged closer ties to Qatar’s government than previously understood..."

Qatar has had a lot of fingers in a lot of pies. While we knew about the EU's 'Qatargate,' investments with the Kushner family, and of course Sen. Bob Menendez advancing Qatar's interests, Politico reports that the Biden family's ties to Qatar "would constitute some of the closest known financial links between a relative of President Joe Biden and a foreign government," if courtroom testimony about Jim Biden's foreign fundraising efforts is substantiated. n June 2017, Qatar's neighbors - led by Saudi Arabia, banded together and cut diplomatic ties with the country, citing its alleged support for terrorism. As a result, the country was thrown into a sustained crisis.

Another Joe Biden foreign policy disaster is in the works.

Joe Biden already turned over the Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan to Taliban terrorists in September 2021. Biden abandoned Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years in July by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ secret departure more than two hours after they left. The Taliban quickly took control of Bagram Air Base, which is only 30 miles north of Kabul, on August 15th and released thousands of terrorists held at its prison. The Americans and Afghans left the Taliban military equipment, uniforms, rations and even sports drinks.

It’s hard to imagine that anyone who didn’t hate our country would deliberately continue to take us even further towards the path of self destruction than Biden.

If you believe, correctly, that the entirety of Joe Biden’s presidency has been one unmitigated disaster after another—not only for the American citizenry, but for the United States’ standing on the world stage and for our allies around the globe who have embraced the cause of freedom and religious liberty—fasten your seatbelts, because you haven’t seen anything yet.

If you’ve spent any time online, you’ve probably stumbled upon those fervent pro-Ukraine accounts that go by the name “NAFO” and sport cute little animated animal photos as their avatars.

As a matter of fact, disgraced former Congressman Adam “Cry Baby” Kinzinger is a proud “fella” of this NAFO online movement. Mr. NAFO! Adam Kinzinger has quite the reputation for spreading loads of fake news and pro-Ukraine propaganda. Remember when he got totally punked and fell for that hilariously phony “Ghost of Kiev” meme?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after speaking with Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, announced on Sunday the U.S. and Ukraine are “working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years.”

This will likely supersede President Trump’s authority on the matter if passed. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Congress recently passed three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S.-involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, over $60 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

The plan to try and ward off disaster seems to be to fill in gaps in Ukraine’s forces by importing ‘advisors’

NATO is starting to deploy combat troops to Ukraine. Soldiers from Poland, France, the UK, Finland and other NATO members are arriving in larger numbers. Although Russia says there are over 3,100 mercenaries in Ukraine, these newly arriving troops are not mercenaries. They are in uniform, home country proclaimed via insignia. They mostly are concentrated in the western part of the country, although in some cases they are close to the actual fighting in the east.

Russia threatened to step up strikes on Ukraine in response to the U.S. vote to provide new military aid to the government in Kyiv.

“We will increase the intensity of attacks on logistics centers and storage bases for Western weapons” in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday at a meeting with senior military staff, according to the ministry’s Telegram channel. Russia will strengthen its armed forces “and increase the production of the most in-demand weapons and military equipment” in response to the support of the U.S. and its allies for Ukraine, he said.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed support in an interview for Ukraine’s latest conscription-related policy of refusing consular services for draft-aged men aged 18-60.

The form of assistance that Warsaw provides Kiev in returning these draft-dodgers depends on the regime, but he implied that his country might hunt down and deport them. This reading is predicated on him calling their service a “civic duty” and saying that Poles are “outraged” seeing these men hanging out in cafes. Late last year, “WaPo Amplified The Arguments Of Ukrainian Draft Dodgers Right As Zelensky Wants More Conscripts”, which suggested some sympathy for their plight in being forced to fight.

Kiev has no spare forces to rotate the troops already engaged on the front lines, a serviceman with the Azov regiment has said

Resistance to the continued military draft in Ukraine has taken some extreme forms, a soldier serving with an infamous neo-Nazi Azov regiment told a local TSN online news media outlet. “Literally no one” is willing to go to the frontlines, the serviceman admitted. The man identified only by his combat nickname ‘Niko’ said he continues to fight despite suffering a heavy injury and losing his leg in one of the battles because there is simply nobody to replace him.

Tbilisi’s attempt to crack down on NGOs has enraged the opposition and drew criticism from the West

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Sunday in opposition to the controversial bill that would require all non-government organizations and other entities receiving funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents” and report their activities to the authorities. Earlier this month, the legislation officially known as the bill ‘On the Transparency of Foreign Influence’ was approved by the parliament in its first reading. Opposition parties and rights groups called for mass protests against its expected passage, with the latest mass rally held on Sunday, ahead of the second reading next week.

China’s ambitions with regard to the moon are also among Space Command’s concerns.

Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, recently warned about China’s “breathtakingly fast” development of space military capabilities following his trips to South Korea and Japan. “We are seriously focused at U.S. Space Command on our pacing challenge, which is the People’s Republic of China,” Gen. Whiting told reporters during a call from Japan on April 24. “The People’s Republic of China is moving at breathtaking speed in space, and they are rapidly developing a range of counter-space weapons to hold at risk our space capabilities.

The leadership crisis and a second no-confidence vote against the Scottish government deepens problems faced by Yousaf's Scottish National Party, which is losing support after 17 years of leadership.

Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf will resign as early as Monday, the BBC reported, after the possibility of him winning a vote of confidence this week appeared to dwindle over the weekend. "Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf (is) to resign as early as today, the BBC understands," BBC News said, without citing a source. Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf will give a press conference later on Monday, Times Radio reported Monday morning.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Riyadh at the start of a new crisis tour aimed at pushing an elusive Israel-Hamas truce and hostage deal, and increasing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Blinken, who will later visit Jordan and Israel, will meet in the Saudi capital with visiting Gulf Arab and European foreign ministers on “day-after” plans for reconstruction of post-war Gaza, a State Department official said.

Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan after he visits Saudi Arabia, the State Department announced on Sunday. The US official will be in the region until May 1.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia Monday morning for the first part of a wider Middle East tour. The United States has seen "measurable progress" in the humanitarian situation in Gaza over the past few weeks, Blinken said upon his arrival, but urged Israel to do more. Speaking in Riyadh at the opening of a US-Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, Blinken said the most effective way to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was to achieve a ceasefire. He also said Washington continued efforts to prevent the Gaza war from expanding.

Pressure has been mounting on Israel and Hamas to come to an agreement before Israel begins the latest military operation in Rafah.

A Hamas official told AFP on Sunday, "There are no substantial disputes with the deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages that Israel proposed."Pressure has been mounting on Israel and Hamas to come to an agreement before Israel begins the latest military operation in Rafah. Negotiation teams are expected to meet in Cairo on Monday to discuss the latest proposal for a hostage deal that would avert an Israeli invasion of Rafah.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne: We refuse a worst-case scenario... No one has any interest in Israel and Hezbollah continuing this escalation.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Sunday urged de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah during his second visit to Lebanon since cross-border tensions flared alongside the Gaza war, AFP reported. The United States has led diplomatic efforts to halt violence along the Israel-Lebanon, with France also seeking ways to calm tensions. Paris presented to both Lebanon and Israel an initiative earlier this year seeking to end hostilities.

Iraq didn't explicitly criminalize gay sex, though loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code had been used to target LGBT people, members of the community have also been killed.

Iraq's parliament passed a law criminalizing same-sex relationships with a maximum 15-year prison sentence on Saturday, in a move it said aimed to uphold religious values but was condemned by rights advocates as the latest attack on the LGBT community in Iraq. The law aims to "protect Iraqi society from moral depravity and the calls for homosexuality that have overtaken the world," according to a copy of the law seen by Reuters. It was backed mainly by conservative Shi'ite Muslim parties who form the largest coalition in mainly Muslim Iraq's parliament.

...presents a disturbing corrective to Iran’s non-stop boasts of soon possessing a nuclear arsenal that will obliterate the Jewish state...

Details of the recent limited Israeli retaliatory strike against Iranian anti-aircraft missile batteries at Isfahan are still sketchy. But nonetheless, we can draw some conclusions. Israel’s small volley of missiles hit their intended targets, to the point of zeroing in on the very launchers designed to stop such incoming ordnance. The target was near the Natanz enrichment facility. That proximity was by design. Israel showed Iran it could take out the very anti-missile battery designed to thwart an attack on its nearby nuclear facility. The larger message sent to the world was that Israel could send a retaliatory barrage at Iranian nuclear sites with reasonable assurances that the incoming attacks could not be stopped.

45 Communist Goals Warned Of Takeover Of Schools

By now everyone has seen the campus protests all across the country, and frankly, these collectively narcissistic students and non-students which shouldn't even be on campus, setting up tents on campus, demanding an end to Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, is the perfect example of what is wrong with higher education today. Let's be very clear here. This article is not about the war, in Gaza or Ukraine or anywhere else, so please keep the hate to yourself, not infecting the comment section, because we are talking about our college campuses, and those blocking roads, and how students and others are refusing to disperse when campus officials, or police, tell them to, as if they own the campuses and are the ones in charge.

Detention centers have reportedly been prepared to hold illegal immigrants before they are flown to Rwanda

The UK Home Office will launch a nationwide sweep to detain illegal immigrants ahead of their deportation to Rwanda, The Guardian reported on Sunday. The operation comes after parliament passed a bill allowing the scheme to go ahead. Over the course of two weeks, law enforcement officers will detain migrants at immigration services meetings and bail hearings, and in surprise raids across the country, the newspaper’s sources claimed.

The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party to pass a ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons.

Patriot, Dan Schultz, of PrecinctStrategy.com submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution that the Republican Party of Arizona. The Arizona GOP voted today and passed the resolution with approximately 96% of the vote. The resolution declares the COVID-19 injections to be biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

In our latest discussion, we dive into the world of mRNA vaccines for animals and the potential implications for the meat industry. Join us as we explore the debate around labeling gene therapy on animal products and the broader conversation it sparked about transparency in our food supply.

Texas grid operator ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) on Friday warned of a possible emergency next week due to deficient reserves.

ERCOT manages electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the company. “The Texas electrical grid operator warned of a possible emergency early next week because of a potential shortfall of power reserves.” – Bloomberg reported.

Canada has fallen. It’s become the North Korea of the West, and it’s getting worse every single day.

This new bill they’ve introduced is the cherry on their tyrannical sundae. It’s called the Online Harms Bill C-63, and it would make even Stalin blush. As a matter of fact, tyrannical dictator Kim Jong-Un would look at this bill and feel an instant rush of communist inadequacy. With this new bill, Justin Trudeau is fueling those online rumors that his real father is actually communist dirtbag Fidel Castro.

How did all this garbage – pure Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy – show up in our cities and states?

Answer: a full-court barrage of UN agents. I dare you to search for your city and the words “climate action plan” on Google. You will be shocked! I estimate that seventy percent of all cities already have a formal plan, and another twenty percent are working on it.

Listen to the video (2017) HERE featuring Patrick Wood and the late Rose Koire. You were warned!

Microsoft Research Asia is forging on with a new transhumanist program called VASA that creates “lifelike talking faces of virtual characters with appealing visual effective skills (VAS), given a single static image and a speech audio clip.”

The artificial intelligence (AI) division of Microsoft in Asia has been working on the program by compiling real single images of people, real audio, and in many cases various control signals such as the movements of people’s faces as they talk.

Using all this data, Microsoft Research Asia is generating moving images of fake people who could someday replace actual newscasters and podcasters—at least those with so little personality and soul that robots could basically do their jobs.

Israel is filled with archaeological sites from the times of the Bible, many of which are only partly excavated.

We can assume that many have not been discovered yet, and others never will be. Nevertheless, the sites we know about still have enough 'unexcavated' material to keep archaeologists busy for another century, at least. In this series, we will examine some of the most important archaeological sites in Israel and learn a bit about the different discoveries found in these places. We will start with Qumran, where the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered – one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century.

The United Kingdom is facing dire food shortages, forcing prices to skyrocket, and experts predict this is only the beginning.

According to a report by The Guardian, extreme weather is wreaking havoc on crops across the region. England experienced more rainfall during the past 18 months than it has over any 18-month period since record-keeping began in 1836. Because the rain hasn’t stopped, many farmers have been unable to get crops such as potatoes, carrots, and wheat into the ground. “Usually, you get rain but there will be pockets of dry weather for two or three weeks to do the planting. That hasn’t happened,” farmer Tom Allen-Stevens told The Guardian.

Severe weather on Friday left a trail of destruction in the Heartland, with 83 reports of tornadoes across five states.

The multi-day tornado outbreak continued Saturday, with powerful storms expected from Texas to the Great Lakes. Emergency officials in Hughes County, Oklahoma, confirmed one death due to storms in Holdenville. A tornado watch is in effect for parts of six states, from Texas to Iowa, into the late evening. This watch will likely expand east slightly as the day wears on.

"Generational tornado outbreak" and "huge hailstorm causes extensive damage, could challenge records", both new headlines are from AccuWeather. Are atmospheric pressure zone manipulation and chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding operations core components behind these headlines? The latest surface UV radiation readings are beyond grim, the ozone layer is nearing functional collapse which would mean the end of crop production along with most life on Earth. Coral reefs are dying all over the world in parallel with imploding fish populations. But nothing to worry about, the military industrial complex is spending more than ever on bigger and better weapons of mass destruction, welcome to the asylum. The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.

