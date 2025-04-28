One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A remark by the country’s railways minister underscores rising tensions after terrorists gunned down 26 people in Kashmir

Pakistani Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has threatened India with a nuclear strike amid growing tensions between the neighboring countries. It follows a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir region on Tuesday that left 26 tourists dead. In a televised address on Sunday, Abbasi reminded India that Pakistan possesses numerous missiles and 130 nuclear warheads, which are “not for display.” “Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you,” the official stated.

Pakistan urges China, Russia & Iran to mediate crisis...

Indian and Pakistani relations are once again in full crisis mode, and Sunday marks the third day of reports of sporadic border fire at army outposts between the nuclear-armed neighbors and historic enemies, following last Tuesday's terror attack in India-administrated Kashmir, which killed 26 Indian tourists in the mountainous, remote region. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a new statement vowing that the terrorists widely being referred to as Pahalgam attackers "will be served with the harshest response" and that India will seek justice "to the ends of the earth".

The launch of anti-ship missiles follows a terrorist attack that left 26 people dead in Kashmir

India’s navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Sea amid tensions with neighboring Pakistan, which have worsened since a terrorist attack in the New Delhi-administered Kashmir region on Tuesday that left 26 dead. The Indian Navy shared a video and photos of the anti-ship missile launches in a post on X on Sunday, writing that it “stands Combat Ready, Credible and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.”

India's use of the Indus water supply as leverage against Pakistan has catastrophic implications for half the world's population...

Hostilities between India and Pakistan have intensified after a deadly militant attack in the contested Kashmir region killed twenty-six people. New Delhi has blamed its neighbor for the attack, but Islamabad has denied any involvement. The incident has sparked a series of smaller military engagements along the Indian border and the Indian government has ordered all Pakistani visitors in India to leave by April 29th. It has also threatened to block or divert water supplies from the Indus River system, which support 80% of Pakistan's agriculture.

The White House said the reports of China seizing Sandy Cay were “deeply concerning if true”.

While the nevertrump world, which includes the entire US mainstream media, and a sizable portion of the US population are rooting for China in the ongoing transpacific trade war, China quietly seized a disputed reef just miles away from the Philippines’ most important military outpost in the South China Sea, in a sharp escalation of a regional dispute with the Philippines, raising the risk of a new military stand-off between the two rival claimants. According to the FT, the China Coast Guard “implemented maritime control and exercised sovereign jurisdiction” over Sandy Cay this month, the military channel of state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday. It released images of four officers, wearing all black and holding the Chinese flag, declaring sovereignty over the reef in the Spratly Islands.

A funeral Mass is being given in Rome for Pope Francis, with hundreds of thousands of mourners gathering with church leaders and senior global political figures.

Dozens of world leaders filed into St Peter’s Square on Saturday morning for the Solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis, who died on Monday morning after an illness. President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania were among the last to be shown to their seats before St Peter’s Basilica, having first been given a moment alone with the casket under the dome.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky proclaimed that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the funeral for Pope Francis has the “potential to become historic”.

Zelensky met with President Trump in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican after joining other world leaders in paying their respects to the Pope. A photograph of the meeting showed Trump and Zelensky sitting opposite each other in chairs within the grand sixteenth-century church. The meeting came amid increasing tensions between Washington and Kyiv, which has so far baulked at the peace deal framework laid out by Trump administration negotiators, likely including Ukraine ceding land to Russia, which Zelensky has claimed is a non-starter despite having failed to have won back the land over the past three years of war.

It is wrong to say that Russia is not willing to make concessions, the country’s top diplomat stated

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rebuked CBS host in an interview on Sunday repeating that Moscow is ready to seek a “balance of interests” both with Ukraine and with the US. The network’s journalist Margaret Brennan has said that she haven’t heard from the top diplomat that Moscow “is willing to make any concession on anything to date.” “No, my brief answer is you are wrong,” Lavrov told Brennan.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – All Ukrainian troops have been forced from Russia’s Kursk region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff for Russia’s Armed Forces, gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the news in a meeting Saturday, Peskov told Russian state news outlet Interfax. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claim. In a statement, Putin congratulated the Russian soldiers and commanders and said that Kyiv’s incursion had “completely failed”.

North Korea officially confirms it deployed soldiers to aid Russia in Ukraine, following Kim Jong Un’s orders.

North Korea officially acknowledged on Monday that it has dispatched military forces to assist Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, following a direct order from leader Kim Jong Un, Reuters reported. According to the regime, these forces played a pivotal role in reclaiming Russian territory previously held by Ukrainian forces. Citing the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency reported that the successful conclusion of operations in Russia's Kursk region exemplified "the highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship" between Pyongyang and Moscow.

President Trump voices hope for a US-Iran nuclear deal, saying talks are progressing well and a pact could happen soon.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed optimism that a deal could be reached between the US and Iran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. "On the Iran situation, I think we're doing very well. I think a deal is going to be made there. That's going to happen. Pretty soon it's going to happen,” Trump told reporters. “We'll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place," he added. Trump’s comments follow a third round of talks between the US and Iran which were held in Oman on Saturday. The sides agreed to reconvene on May 3.

‘There were explosives planted in the container, either in their country of origin or along the transportation route,’ says parliamentarian Mohammad Siraj, without offering proof

The death toll from the powerful explosion that rocked Iran’s biggest port of Bandar Abbas has risen to at least 40, with over 1,000 injured, state media reported on Sunday. Though authorities are still working to determine the cause of the blast, an Iranian parliament member claimed that Israel was responsible, saying that explosive devices were planted in the shipping containers that caused it. “Israel was involved in the explosion,” MP Mohammad Siraj told the Rokna news agency on Sunday. “It was not accidental. Clear evidence points to Israeli involvement.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls for a full investigation into Saturday’s blast at Shahid Rajaee Port that killed 40 and injured over 1,000.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday directed officials to launch a comprehensive investigation into a devastating explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port, located near the critical Strait of Hormuz. The blast on Saturday claimed at least 40 lives and injured more than 1,000. "Security and judicial officials are obliged to thoroughly investigate, uncover any negligence or intent, and follow up in accordance with regulations," Khamenei said, according to remarks aired by state television and quoted by AFP. Following the disaster, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the stricken site where fires continued to rage more than a day later. The Iranian government has declared three days of mourning following the disaster.

"If the positions of Israel and Hamas remain as they are now, then the gaps are unbridgeable for reaching an agreement," the official stated.

Following Mossad Director David Barnea’s visit to Qatar, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that, at present – with emphasis on at present – he sees no chance of bridging the gaps between Israel and Hamas to reach a hostage deal. “If the positions of Israel and Hamas remain as they are now, then the gaps are unbridgeable for reaching an agreement,” the official stated. Hamas is insisting that any deal must include a complete cessation of the war – with guarantees.

Think tank finds inconsistencies between hospital records and statistics from Gaza’s ministry of health

Claims by Hamas that 70 per cent of casualties in the Gaza conflict are women and children have been dismissed as “demonstrably false” in a new report. The report by the Henry Jackson Society, a think tank, undermines claims that Israel’s armed forces have been responsible for the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians during the conflict. Its findings are in contrast to assertions by Gaza’s Hamas-run government that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has deliberately targeted women and children. The Henry Jackson Society claims that the IDF has generally managed to avoid disproportionately harming civilians, even though many thousands have been killed.

'Israel will not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger,' say PM Netanyahu & DM Katz

Israel Defense Forces struck a Hezbollah warehouse containing precision missiles in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday afternoon, the military stated. The rare strike in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district was the first seen in the capital since March 28, and only the third since the ceasefire began at the end of November. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strike and called on the United States and France, which act as guarantors of the ceasefire, to “take responsibility and force Israel to immediately stop its strikes.”

United States Representative Marlin Stutzman is optimistic about the prospects for Syrian-Israeli peace following a recent meeting with Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed al-Shara, in Damascus, according to a recent interview in Israeli media.

"Growing up hearing stories of Damascus, Damascus Road conversion and the history of Damascus in Syria, it's one of those places you'd always like to visit, along with Israel and other parts of the Middle East," Stutzman said in an interview with the Ynet News. "We always talk about peace in the Middle East, and this is one of those moments where there's potential and a possibility now that Assad's gone."

"To preserve operational security, we have intentionally limited disclosing details of our ongoing or future operations," US Central Command said in a statement.

The US military said on Sunday it will not reveal specific details about its military strikes in Yemen, citing what it called the need "to preserve operational security" while also saying the strikes had "lethal effects" on Houthi rebels. President Donald Trump ordered the intensification of US strikes on Yemen last month, with his administration saying it will continue assaulting Iran-backed Houthi rebels until they stop attacking Red Sea shipping.

“Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America...”

President Donald Trump said on April 26 that America’s military and commercial ships should be allowed to pass through the Panama and Suez canals “free of charge.” “Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation!” Stretching across the isthmus that connects North to South America, the Panama Canal allows ships to quickly traverse between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, carrying roughly 40 percent of U.S. container traffic yearly.

30-year-old Kai-ji Adam Lo was identified as the man who drove his vehicle through the Lapu Lapu Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday killing eleven people.

The attack took place in the evening. Multiple people were injured. Vancouver police ruled out a terrorist attack. Kai-ji Lo was charged with eight counts of murder according to the Vancouver Sun. Lo reportedly had a history of mental illness. According to Canadian media, Kai-ji Lo’s brother was murdered last year and his mother later tried to commit suicide.

And the Liberal System is to Blame

Canada will elect a new government on Monday, with former central banker Mark Carney's liberal party vying to extend their hold on power against Pierre Poilievere's conservatives.

The first results are expected to come in just after 7 p.m. ET after voting hours end in the four Atlantic provinces, with the majority of results expected to be released at 9:30 p.m. when voting ends in most of the country, including in seat-rich Ontario and Quebec. In January, it seemed Poilievere was a lock over the center-left Liberals, who had been in power for a decade under the leadership of unpopular PM Justin Trudeau. Conservatives had a double-digit lead in polls amid public outcry over Trudeau, inflation, and steep housing costs - leading Trudeau to bow out for a Liberal party leadership contest that saw Carney take pole position.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán firmly denied allegations made by Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk that Hungary might leave the European Union, clarifying that his intent is to reform, not abandon, the bloc.

Orbán’s comments came in response to an X post from Tusk, who suggested Orbán was openly considering a Hungarian exit from the EU — a claim that Orbán labeled as misleading. “Prime Minister Orbán is speaking openly today about Hungary’s exit from the European Union. It was worth winning the elections so that Kaczyński’s dream of “Budapest in Warsaw” would never come true. This is also at stake in the upcoming elections,” Tusk tweeted, referencing the famous remarks made by the leader of the Polish opposition Conservatives (PiS), Jarosław Kaczyński, after his party lost the 2011 Polish election.

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - Jordan Bardella plans to be the French far-right National Rally's presidential candidate in 2027 if the party's leader Marine Le Pen remains barred from running, he told Le Parisien newspaper.

Le Pen, 56, who has run for president three times and was a front-runner for the election, was barred from seeking public office for five years after a court found her and some members of her party guilty in March of misappropriation of funds.

Europe accepted more asylum applications from migrants in 2024 than in any year since 2017, totaling over 430,000 migrants. The European statistics agency Eurostat announced the numbers this week, noting that half of the migrants came from either Syria or Afghanistan.

“This is the highest value since the peaks recorded after the refugee crisis related to the war in Syria in 2016 and 2017,” Eurostat said in a press release. Germany saw the largest number of accepted asylum claims, making up 34.4 percent of the overall number. Over 185,000 migrants were given full refugee status, while over 169,000 were given subsidiary protection so they could not be deported. Nearly 14,000 migrants entered Europe as part of a United Nations (UN) program, with nearly half ending up in Germany.

Pamela Geller is reporting that Washington state has become the first state to recognize Islamic Holidays as official State holidays.

Geller quoting The Daily Wire notes, “The state of Washington, which does not officially recognize Easter or Yom Kippur as state holidays, became the first state in the nation to recognize the two Islamic holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as unpaid state-recognized holidays when Democrat Governor Bob Ferguson signed the legislation into law this month.” No other state currently accepts these as official holidays. This is an example of diversity upending the traditions of the founders, who believed in Biblical values and worshipped accordingly.

According to the Washington Times, three individuals — including a member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard — have been indicted in connection with a disturbing Islamic terror plot involving bomb-making and targeted vandalism of Jewish institutions.

The suspects — Talya Lubit, 24, of Pittsburgh; Mohamad Hamad, 23, of Coraopolis; and an unnamed third individual — are accused of conspiring to carry out acts of domestic terrorism. Lubit and Hamad had already been indicted for conspiracy and defacing a religious building, after allegedly spray-painting “Jews 4 Palestine” and an inverted red triangle on the Chabad of Squirrel Hill synagogue in July.

President Trump on Sunday called for the person or persons who operated Joe Biden’s autopen to be jailed.

“Hopefully ACTBLUE, the Democrats ILLEGAL SCAM used to raise money, including from not allowed “foreign contributions,” is being looked at by authorities. The Dems only know how to win by CHEATING, something which they do better than any group or party in history. But now, with their terrible policies and candidates, and with people like Crooked Adam Schiff, who demanded a full Pardon from Sleepy Joe, leading the way, it is almost impossible to reach their money goals. The USA is wise to these scoundrels and crooks. Also, why did the Auto Pen give Schiff a Pardon? Biden knew nothing about it. Who operated the Auto Pen? That is the biggest question being asked in D.C. They almost destroyed our Country. They should all be in jail!!!” Trump said on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that his tariff policy will substantially reduce, even completely eliminate, income taxes for some American workers.

“When Tariffs cut in, many people’s Income Taxes will be substantially reduced, maybe even completely eliminated,” Trump wrote in a 6:06 a.m. post on Truth Social. “Focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year.” Trump continued, “Also, massive numbers of jobs are already being created, with new plants and factories currently being built or planned.

The United States imported 438 billion dollars worth of goods from China in 2024. All of a sudden, most of that trade is being cut off. Tariffs on Chinese goods are now so high that it no longer makes economic sense for Chinese companies to export products to us, and it no longer makes economic sense for U.S. companies to import products from China. As a result, container bookings are absolutely plummeting, and retail CEOs are warning that store shelves all over America will “soon be empty”. Yes, retailers will attempt to find replacement items from other sources when it is possible to do so. But in many cases, things that are made in China are not made anywhere else. As retailers run through existing inventory levels, shortages will begin to emerge.

In yet another sign of a cracking and creaking US economy, Americans are increasingly tapping Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing to pay for daily essentials -- even groceries -- according to a new survey released Friday by Lending Tree.

“A lot of people are struggling and looking for ways to extend their budget,” said Lending Tree chief consumer analyst Matt Schulz. “Inflation is still a problem. Interest rates are still really high. There’s a lot of uncertainty around tariffs and other economic issues, and it’s all going to add up to a lot of people looking for ways to extend their budget however they can.” There are plenty of concerning findings in the survey. For starters, there's the rising share of BNPL users who are buying now and paying late -- 41% say they were tardy over the past year, which is up from 34% in last year's survey.

When most people think of Fort Knox, they picture towering stacks of gold bars, locked away in impenetrable vaults, guarded by the US military—the ultimate symbol of security.

But that’s the Hollywood version of Fort Knox. The reality is far more sinister. In truth, Fort Knox holds the world’s largest pile of stolen gold—a hoard the US government obtained through confiscation, forcibly taken from private citizens. For decades, this gold has been shrouded in secrecy, with no full assay or independent audit ever conducted to verify its existence or purity.

She previously stated she would never take her own life

Leading Republican lawmakers have expressed skepticism over the news that Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein, has committed suicide. Giuffre was found dead at her farm in Western Australia Friday, with a statement from her family declaring that the years of sexual abuse she suffered had driven her to it. “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement read. It continued, “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

NEW YORK — Americans’ confidence in online content has hit rock bottom. Most people now believe the majority of what they see on the internet isn’t trustworthy, according to a nationwide poll.

The survey of 2,000 adults by Talker Research paints a concerning picture. Americans believe only 41% of online content is accurate, factual, and made by humans. They think 23% is completely false and purposely inaccurate or misleading, while 36% falls somewhere in between. Three-quarters of respondents say they trust the internet less today than ever before. About 78% of respondents agree that the internet has “never been worse” when it comes to differentiating between what’s real and what’s artificial. This skepticism has grown as AI-generated material becomes increasingly prevalent.

THE Vatican should finally reveal the truth about alleged links between UFOs and the church, a top UFO lobbyist has urged.

Steve Bassett, executive director of the Paradigm Research Group, said the "truth is coming" - but it might not be the next Pope who releases any bombshell files. Bassett says he believes it is clear the Catholic Church knows about UFOs - and likely has documented evidence hidden in their archives. He insists "extraordinary" information sits locked away in the Vatican Library - collected from millions of confessions reporting strange sightings or close encounters. It comes after Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch claimed Italy had uncovered a UFO during Mussolini's reign in 1933. Following the death of Pope Francis, Bassett revealed whether the next Cardinal could finally fling open the doors to the Vatican's UFO files.

In tonight’s podcast, we discuss the rise of a man named Abdullah Hashem, who openly claims to be “the successor to Simon Peter, the successor to Jesus Christ, and the true and legitimate Pope,” as well as the anticipated Mahdi.

