edward
3h

Lioness, were you to ask me what is the sum total description of your work in five words that define s the scriptural REALITY of where the world is today, it would be "WARS AND RUMORS OF WARS."

Your perspectives are accurate.

5h

Why do I have this feeling that the CIA is helping to foment all this conflict with lone gunmen, lone drivers of vehicles to inflame racial animosity. They're in a fight for their survival and I think they're trying to justify their existence by running all kinds of false flag situations. And this is being done globally. Honestly, if people understood Christ's teachings of peace, and understood that his resurrection is preceding ours and there's a bigger glory beyond this, hopefully people will "see past" the hatred being fomented, and understand that the loss of human life is temporary in the grand scheme of things. When you have no fear of death, nobody is going to be able to sow fear and control you through such actions.

