Virginia Giuffre, 41, a victim of disgraced sex-traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, has reportedly died by suicide in Neergabby, Australia, where she’d been living for several years. Her family has reported the tragic death, according to NBC News.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said in a statement to NBC News. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.” “Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

She then allegedly allowed the illegal migrant to hide in her jury room...

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday that the bureau has arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction, accusing the Dugan of obstructing an arrest of illegal immigrants last week. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” Patel said in a brief statement shared on X - which was subsequently deleted and re-posted. “Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public.”

A federal judge on Friday blocked President Trump’s executive order to strip federal workers of their ‘collective bargaining’ rights.

Last month President Trump issued an executive order blocking hundreds of thousands of federal workers in HHS, Veterans, Treasury and other federal agencies. The National Treasury Employees Union sued the Trump Administration in response to the executive order. US District Judge Paul Friedman, a Clinton appointee, blasted Trump earlier this week during a hearing on this case.

China has quietly reduced tariffs on some American-made semiconductors amidst the trade conflict with the United States.

This move lowers tariffs on at least eight categories of U.S. microchips to zero, a significant change from the 125 percent levy previously imposed by Beijing for various U.S. products. These tariff exemptions on semiconductor imports reflect a selective easing in the economic tensions between the two nations. President Donald J. Trump recently remarked that negotiations related to tariffs with China are ongoing, yet Chinese officials have denied such discussions. When asked about any conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf.”

"we have the right to refuse to allow our personnel to be photographed,” and demanded that the press delete all photos taken on their smartphones.

There has been lots of confusion over the past week whether Trump has - or has not - spoken to Xi Jinping, to set trade negotiation talks in motion. According to Trump, he has and more than once...while China has repeatedly denied it has had any contact with its US counterparts, which is to be expected: admitting it is negotiating would be seen as a carte blanche for other countries to do the same, ending any attempts at negotiation "cartelization" Beijing may have tried to impose.

President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday that prioritizes strengthening the U.S. position in global seabed mineral exploration and technology. This move is part of a broader agenda being pushed by the Trump administration to ensure American access to critical rare earth minerals while circumventing current supply chains that are overly reliant on resources extracted from China.

“The United States faces unprecedented economic and national security challenges in securing reliable supplies of critical minerals independent of foreign adversary control,” Trump states in the directive, adding: “Vast offshore seabed areas hold critical minerals and energy resources. These resources are key to strengthening our economy, securing our energy future, and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical minerals.”

In an interview published Friday, President Donald J. Trump emphasized his continued interest in acquiring Greenland and integrating Canada as a state in the U.S. Trump addressed these ambitions during a conversation with Eric Cortellessa of TIME magazine, emphasizing that his intentions are genuine rather than mere political jest.

When Cortellessa pressed President Trump about whether his numerous comments about extending American influence over Canada and Greenland were just joking, the America First leader responded, “Actually, no, I’m not.” “I think Greenland would be very well off… I think it’s important for us for national security and even international security,” Trump said. “I think Canada… you said that, ‘Well, that one, I might be trolling.’ But I’m really not trolling.”

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant reports from the Isle of Man to investigate Mark Carney's use of the tax haven while chair of Brookfield Asset Management.

Nationalism is villainous and globalists are the heroes?

It’s a propaganda message that has been building since the end of World War II and the creation of globalist institutions like the UN, the IMF, World Banks, etc. By the 1970s there was a concerted and dangerous agenda to acclimate the western world to interdependency; not just dependency on imports and exports, but dependency of currency trading, treasury purchases and interbank wealth transfer systems like SWIFT. This was the era when corporations began outsourcing western manufacturing to third world countries. This is when the dollar was fully decoupled from gold. When the IMF introduced the SDR basket system. When the decade long stagflationary crisis began.

Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff presented Europe and Ukraine with a list of proposals for a Ukrainian settlement at talks in Paris on Friday, while the EU and Zelensky's regime outlined their key provisions aimed at resolving the conflict .

The US is dangling security guarantees, intelligence, and logistical support as potential leverage with its European allies in the push for a Ukraine peace deal, The Telegraph reports. The US message behind closed doors is, "We won’t put boots on the ground but could support UK and European forces to back up a Ukraine peace deal from land, air, and sea."

Steve Witkoff has met the Russian president in the latest round of diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin held lengthy talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin on Friday. Witkoff’s visit was part of a broader diplomacy push by the administration of US President Donald Trump to advance bilateral efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The trip was Witkoff’s fourth diplomatic visit to Russia, which included at least three meetings with Putin, since the resumption of US-Russia talks. The meeting took place behind closed doors, just like the previous visits by the US envoy, this time at the Kremlin.

The US president has said Kiev and Moscow have agreed to “most” points of his peace proposal and are ready to “finish it off”

US President Donald Trump has claimed that “most of the major points” in an agreement to end the Ukraine conflict have been resolved, even as Vladimir Zelensky once again publicly rejected a reported key clause in the proposed US peace framework. Russian President Vladimir Putin held lengthy talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday, described by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov as “constructive and very useful.” Trump also expressed satisfaction with the negotiations, saying it was a “good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine.”

London and Paris had previously lead an effort to send a European contingent if a ceasefire is reached

The UK has ditched plans to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, The Times has reported, citing anonymous sources. The defense chiefs from a number of European NATO states had in recent weeks been discussing sending military personnel to Ukraine, under a so-called “coalition of the willing.” Russia has strongly objected to the prospect of Western troops appearing in the neighboring country under any pretext. In an article on Thursday, The Times quoted an unnamed source as saying that the “risks are too high and the forces inadequate for” a deployment that had been previously under consideration. According to the publication, “it was France who wanted a more muscular approach.”

President Donald Trump on Friday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately sign a mineral deal with the United States as negotiations to end the Ukraine-Russia war continue.

Trump took to Truth Social to nudge Zelensky toward signing the deal while en route to Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral, which is set for Saturday morning. The second version of the deal was proposed in late March after Zelensky’s Oval Office outburst foiled an initial anticipated agreement in February.

Yaroslav Moskalik, general staff deputy chief of operations, has been assassinated in a car bomb plot outside Moscow

A Russian two-star general serving as deputy operations chief of the general staff has been killed by a car bomb, officials have confirmed. The incident that claimed the life of Lt.Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik occurred on Friday morning in the suburban Moscow town of Balashikha. Russia’s Investigative Committee has said the improvised explosive device planted inside the car was packed with metal fragments for additional lethality.

US president says willing to meet with Iran’s supreme leader, predicts Saudi-Israeli normalization and that Riyadh will ‘very quickly’ join Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump said he would not be dragged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into war with Iran, but vowed Washington could instead “be leading the pack” if diplomacy were to fail and joint US-Israeli military action is necessary to thwart Tehran’s nuclear program. The US president, who reiterated his hope that the issue could be resolved through negotiations, also expressed openness to meeting with the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader or president.

These talks come a week after a second round of negotiations in Rome, which both sides described as constructive.

Top Iranian and US negotiators will meet again on Saturday to hammer out a new deal curbing Tehran's advancing nuclear program, while US President Donald Trump signaled confidence in clinching a new pact that would block Iran's path to a nuclear bomb. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will negotiate indirectly with Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat through Omani mediators, a week after a second round in Rome that both sides described as constructive.

US-Iran talks are set to get trickier as the two foes thrash out technical details deciding the limits to Iran's nuclear activity and the scope of inspections, a former senior US negotiator told Eye for Iran.

Richard Nephew, former US deputy special envoy for Iran during part of Joe Biden's presidency, said the level of trust between President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff augured well for the talks. Still, as the negotiations are set for their third round on Saturday and first set of technical talks, the devil may be in the technical details. "We haven't yet really seen a pretty clear sense of consistency or attention to detail on the technical side," he said in an interview with the podcast.

As Azerbaijan’s regional influence grows, Iran sees a threat to its strategic axis from the Levant to the Caucasus.

The anticipated visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Baku underscores a significant shift in the regional balance of power. Although the date has not yet been announced, official sources confirm that the visit is imminent. This move highlights Azerbaijan's emerging role as a strategic bridge between Israel and Turkey, particularly in relation to Syria, and signals new geopolitical dynamics with far-reaching implications. For Iran, this development is deeply unsettling. Tehran views Baku's mediation between Jerusalem and Ankara as a direct threat to its ability to project power in both the Levant and the Caucasus.

Member of terror group says delegation will meet Saturday in Cairo with Egyptian officials ‘to discuss Hamas’s vision for ending the war,’ after rejecting latest Israeli truce offer

A Hamas delegation will meet Egyptian mediators in Cairo on Saturday for talks on a Gaza ceasefire, a senior official from the Palestinian terror group told AFP. “The Hamas negotiating delegation, headed by Khalil al-Hayya, has left for Cairo,” senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said Friday. “It will meet with Egyptian officials tomorrow to discuss Hamas’s vision for ending the war,” he added, reaffirming that that Hamas’s weapons “are not up for negotiation.”

The interim government formed a committee "to monitor the activities of Palestinian factions" in a bid to ease US sanctions.

Syria has responded in writing to a list of US conditions for possible partial sanctions relief, saying it had acted on most of them but others required "mutual understandings" with Washington, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. On Palestinian terrorists in Syria, it said Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa had formed a committee "to monitor the activities of Palestinian factions," and that armed factions outside state control will not be permitted. It was sent just days before Syria detained two Palestinian officials from the Islamic Jihad militant group.

For the West—especially Americans—this must be a wake-up call. If you think this can’t happen here, you’re dangerously mistaken.

On April 22, 2025, the meadows of Pahalgam, Kashmir, were stained with blood in one of the most barbaric anti-Hindu massacres in recent memory. At least 27 Hindu tourists—men, women, honeymooners—were slaughtered in cold blood by Islamic terrorists for the “crime” of not being Muslim. Eyewitnesses recount a harrowing scene: attackers stopped vehicles, demanded ID cards, and then ordered victims to strip to confirm their religion. Once identified as Hindu, they were executed on the spot.

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire for a second straight day on Saturday as ties plummeted between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after an attack on tourists blamed on Pakistani militants killed 26 in India's Kashmir region.

The Indian Army said its troops responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from multiple Pakistan Army posts that started around midnight on Friday along the 740-km (460-mile) de facto border separating the Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir.

Indians and Pakistanis take to the streets following the terrorist attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead. The gun attack has further inflamed tensions between the two nuclear powers.

What began as a typical Easter Sunday at a local playground in Upper Franconia, Germany, quickly descended into chaos and violence, offering a grim illustration of the ever-increasing tensions in a country plagued by the failures of multiculturalism and mass immigration of people from alien, anti-Western cultures.

In a harrowing incident caught on video that has since gone viral on alternative media, a 41-year-old German mother and her newborn baby were brutally assaulted—first by a 12-year-old Syrian girl who attacked her six-year-old son, and later by the girl’s Islamist mother and older sister in a brutal escalation that left the infant hospitalized.

The World Health Organization is defeated in the original Pandemic Treaty and that's a win. This is the treaty that they tried to get every nation state to sign that would have given them the power to declare pandemics, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and infodemics, meaning information they didn't like that they thought could maybe sort of possibly lead to a pandemic.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that Pope Francis was not “living in some alternative world,” so he understood the climate crisis.

Kerry said, “He boldly stood up in front of Congress despite the fact there were some denialists there. He spoke the truth. And the climate crisis presents us, ironically, with one of the great economic opportunities of all time. And I think that, you know, the Holy Father knew that there were jobs there, but also the people who get most affected by the downside of what’s happening are the poor people and the people who have nowhere to go and who see their property destroyed and their chance to have cultivation, you know, grow food and so forth, disappearing. They’re already about 40 million moving refugees around the world because of climate. And there will be more unless we can move faster to respond to it.”

Officials urged visitors to be respectful as the late pontiff lied in state at St. Peter’s Basilica

Vatican officials urged mourners to refrain from taking photographs with the late Pope Francis as he lied in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, stressing the need for solemnity and respect during the period of mourning. The appeal came after images and videos surfaced online showing visitors posing near the casket. Vatican staff instructed the faithful to refrain from using mobile phones and to maintain an atmosphere of prayer and reflection.

On his latest appearance on “Capital Cosm,” Peter shares his perspective on the mounting pressures facing the U.S. economy, especially as America’s debt situation grows more dire.

He unpacks the consequences of persistent trade deficits, the shifting global appetite for U.S. financial assets, and the implications for the U.S. dollar’s reserve status. Peter opens with a dose of humility, addressing critics who suggest he’s eager to celebrate a long-awaited crisis. Instead, he explains, the stakes are far too serious for celebration

Under the guise of 'we must keep up with China', US transportation system is about to be fundamentally transformed in way that negates freedom of movement and it's all being ushered in by Trump admin

Elon Musk's XAI Holdings is in talks with investors to raise roughly $20 billion in funding for his newly combined artificial intelligence startup and social media business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Parents of children who recently attended an event at the Kentucky Science Center are outraged after learning that abortion giant Planned Parenthood distributed sexually explicit coloring books to elementary school students.

Planned Parenthood was granted permission to be a vendor at the “Health and Wellness Days” event at the museum, which featured children between the ages of 8-13 from five local schools. It was there that staffers from the abortion provider began passing out the graphic material, “featur[ing] images of breasts, penises, condoms, pills, and activities to be filled out, including a ‘sex-lib’ fill-in-the-blank,” according to pro-life news organization LIVE ACTION.

Severe weather, including thunderstorms and tornadoes, brought widespread damage across much of the central United States on Thursday, April 25, spawning tornadoes in six states. Texas was the most affected, reporting at least 10 tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Two tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma, and one each in Colorado, Louisiana, Iowa, and Nebraska on April 25. The total number is expected to increase as additional reports are received through April 26. Large hail measuring over 11.4 cm (4.5 inches) was reported in parts of Texas, including Matador, where a significant tornado touched down on the evening of April 25.

The epicenter was located 21 km (13 miles) NE of Esmeraldas (population 218 727), 64 km (40 miles) WSW of Valdez (population 11 441), and 77 km (48 miles) NE of Muisne (population 13 393), Esmeraldas, Ecuador.

40 000 people are estimated to have felt very strong shaking, 205 000 strong, 217 000 moderate, and 3 562 000 light. There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake. The USGS issued a Yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities. Some casualties are possible and the impact should be relatively localized. Past events with this alert level have required a local or regional level response.

A mysterious formation lurking deep in the ocean has been spotted just a few miles off the coast of Southern California.

Geographically known as Sycamore Knoll, the natural underwater structure looks like a bump pushing up from the ocean floor, with a flat, table-like top. It has been studied by scientists for years, though recent claims by conspiracy theorists have suggested Sycamore Knoll might be an underwater 'alien base.' A Reddit post from earlier this year featured a Google Earth image of Sycamore Knoll with the title: 'Underwater UFO base between Malibu and Catalina Island.'

The skeleton found in York suggests that gladiatorial combats with wild animals extended into Roman provinces.

Bite Marks on Roman Skeleton Unveil Gladiator Battles with Big Cats in Ancient England. Bite marks discovered on a Roman skeleton unearthed in York, England, constitute the first physical evidence that gladiators fought against big cats during the Roman Empire, according to Science Focus. The find confirms that the skeletons buried at the Driffield Terrace cemetery were indeed gladiators rather than soldiers or slaves.

