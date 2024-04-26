One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Yemen’s Iran-linked Houthis have announced new aggressive actions in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea regions, saying late Wednesday that projectiles were launched against more US and Israeli-owned commercial vessels, and that a US warship was also targeted. This follows a period of relative quiet this month.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video address that an antiship ballistic missile was launched against the Maersk Yorktown cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in a direct hit. The US military subsequently confirmed the fresh attack on the "US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members"; however, the statement indicated no casualties or damage. The projectile may have exploded near the ship without hitting it.

Ryder said it's important to highlight this occurred before any US forces started moving any supplies, and no US assets were damaged. It's unclear if any Israeli assets sustained damage.

The Pentagon is aware of reports that a small number of mortars landed in the vicinity of the marshalling yard area for humanitarian assistance that will eventually be the delivery site off the coast of Gaza. The Pentagon is tracking some type of mortar attack causing minimal damage in the vicinity of the marshaling yard area for US delivery of humanitarian aid off the coast of Gaza, Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Thursday afternoon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, according to an unsourced Hebrew media report.

This would be Blinken’s seventh trip to the region since war erupted in Gaza after Hamas’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel. The Kan broadcaster reports that Blinken is coming to Israel to discuss the looming IDF operation in Rafah, along with efforts to secure a deal to pause the fighting and free over 100 hostages held by terror groups in Gaza since October 7.

Hostage families stage demonstration outside military headquarters; IDF repositions forces in the Strip as it awaits government approval for long-expected offensive

The war cabinet convened Thursday at military headquarters in Tel Aviv as Israel’s preparations for a long-expected offensive in Rafah appeared to gather steam. Amid the Israel Defense Forces’ preparations, the Nahal Brigade was withdrawn from the Gaza Strip to train with the rest of the 162nd Division for future operations, including the looming Rafah offensive. Nahal is being replaced by two reserve brigades in central Gaza, the 679th “Yiftah” Armored Brigade and the 2nd “Carmeli” Infantry Brigade.

Hamas has rejected an urgent formal plea from world leaders to release all remaining Israeli hostages, with the designated terror group telling the West "you can't force us to do anything."

Earlier on Thursday the US was among a group of 17 countries which have citizens in Hamas custody that released a joint statement calling on Hamas to free them. This was the first such international joint statement of the conflict, which has run for more than half a year. Prior attempts at similar statements never got past the draft phase as countries had vastly differing perspectives of the Gaza crisis. "We call for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and Gaza now for over 200 days. They include our citizens," the statement said. "The fate of the hostages and the civilian population in Gaza who are protected under international law is of international concern."

Terrorists fire anti-tank missiles at northern Israel overnight, killing an Israeli Arab citizen.

Overnight, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles toward the area of Har Dov in northern Israel. As a result, an Israeli civilian doing infrastructure work was injured and he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Sharif Suad, a resident of Ras al-Ein, an Arab village in the Galilee. Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, including a weapons storage facility and a launcher used by the terrorist organization. In addition, IDF soldiers fired to remove a threat in the area.

The body urged more restrictions on the heavily-sanctioned country, while calling for “de-escalation” in the Middle East

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday condemning recent Iranian drone and missile strikes on Israel and calling for new sanctions against Tehran. The resolution was backed by an overwhelming majority, with 357 MEPs voting in favor and only 20 against. It reiterated the European Parliament’s “full support for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens” and condemned Tehran’s actions.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives called for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to begin investigating the financial links between China and anti-Israel groups that have been protesting throughout the United States since October 7th.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the request comes from members of the House Ways and Means Committee, who wrote a letter expressing concerns that “foreign adversaries are taking advantage of loopholes to impact American political activity with little-to-no transparency.” One such example is The People’s Forum, a group that organized anti-Israel protests such as public school walkouts in New York City.

NYPD searching for suspects after multiple people carrying Israeli flags assaulted in separate incidents in New York City.

Multiple people holding Israeli flags have been assaulted during anti-Israel protests in New York City this month, the New York Post reported. According to the NYPD, a man holding an Israeli flag at Columbia University was struck in the face by an anti-Israel demonstrator who threw a rock at him on Saturday night. One protestor grabbed the flag from his hands before a second protestor threw the rock. A third protester then burned the flag.

German army chiefs are drawing up plans on how they would feed thousands of US soldiers and refuel their tanks as they moved towards Nato’s eastern front, as part of a secret document outlining Germany’s war readiness.

In an interview with German newspaper FAZ, Bundeswehr Lt Gen André Bodemann said the army was putting together a new, long-term security plan with an emphasis on civil defence. Most of the planning details are a state secret, but the senior officer did disclose that part of the planning process involves logistics for feeding huge numbers of American soldiers, with the main input from civilians.

Just days after Washington voted to authorize the REPO Act - paving the way for the Biden administration confiscate billions in Russian sovereign assets which sit in US banks - it appears Moscow has a plan of its own (let's call it the REVERSE REPO Act) as a Russian court has ordered the seizure of $440 million from JPMorgan.

The seizure order follows from Kremlin-run lender VTB launching legal action against the largest US bank to recoup money stuck under Washington’s sanctions regime. As The FT reports, the order, published in the Russian court register on Wednesday, targets funds in JPMorgan’s accounts and shares in its Russian subsidiaries, according to the ruling issued by the arbitration court in St Petersburg.

Kiev could use the systems to “put more pressure” on Crimea, according to the newspaper

US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, will allow Ukrainian forces to target Russia’s Crimean peninsula “more effectively,” the New York Times has reported, citing senior Pentagon officials. Washington secretly sent Kiev an unspecified number of longer-range ATACMS last month, US officials confirmed earlier this week, after several outlets claimed that Kiev has already begun using the weapon against Russian targets far behind the frontlines.

PARIS (Sputnik) - French servicemen are being promised a golden parachute for participating in fictitious "resignations" to fight in Ukraine said Nicolas Cinquini, a veteran of France's counter-terrorism intelligence service, to Sputnik.

Cinquini is currently searching for information about French nationals who fight in the conflict on the side of Kiev. According to his findings, French state agents may have been in Ukraine since the start of the special military operation in February 2022 along with ordinary French civilians who went to fight for the Kiev regime on their own.

The former Ukrainian commander-in-chief, slated to become ambassador in London, has been suspiciously absent from the public eye

There is only one genuinely puzzling question left about Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky: Why is he still in office? By now, at least, everything else about him is obvious: A self-centered actor with a vast-yet-insecure ego easily manipulated by flattery – call him Churchill and see what happens – he has played a charismatic president, first on TV, then in reality. In the process, he has failed to protect his country by maintaining a balance between Russian and Western interests, a task Ukraine’s place on the map and in history make inevitable.

Negative factors in US-China relations are increasing, the country’s foreign minister has told his American counterpart

The US is challenging China’s core interests and suppressing the country’s development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Friday during talks with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The “giant ship” of China-US ties had stabilized, “but negative factors in the relationship are still increasing and building,” Wang Yi said during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Electronic gates used to scan and authorise passports across UK airports have been plagued with a glitch - causing mega queues for thousands of travellers.

At least five major airports and London's Eurostar terminals are all seeing huge queues thanks to a Border Force outage affecting electronic passport control gates. The UK-wide issue was first reported by Edinburgh Airport this afternoon (April 25) with no hint as to when the issue will be resolved. The electronic gates are used to speed up passport control processes, with passengers having to look into a camera and scan their passport in order to be granted entry into the country.

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Regulators must equip themselves with tools such as "bail-in" bonds to deal quickly with a failed clearing house for stocks, bonds or derivatives without having to call on taxpayers for cash, the G20's risk watchdog said on Thursday.

After the global financial crisis of 2007-09, regulators mandated clearing for a wider range of derivatives, meaning they must pass through a clearer backed by a default fund to ensure completion of trades. More recently, the United States has adopted rules to force more trades in the $26 trillion U.S. Treasury market through clearer. As a result of such changes, some clearers have become vital to financial systems in more than one jurisdiction, meaning their failure could damage financial stability unless they can be stabilised or "resolved", meaning closed down, in an orderly way.

At least 13 financial institutions are being investigated by Republicans in Congress for colluding with the federal government to spy on Americans after the January 6 protests looking for 'extremism' indicators.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government led by top Republican Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is investigating 'collusion' between U.S. banks and federal agencies in the aftermath of the Capitol riot. The Biden administration worked with banks to comb through 'extremism' indicatorslike the purchase of a religious text, like a Bible, or searches including the terms 'MAGA' and 'TRUMP,' according to shocking revelations by the committee.

Despite almost zero coverage in the mainstream corporate media, this sea change in the way transactions are conducted has been decades in the making and will end the concept of privacy and anonymity

Canadian families with modest incomes face the highest marginal effective tax rates, with those earning between $30,000 and $60,000 hit hardest, according to a newly released report.

Marginal effective tax rate (METR) measures the personal income taxes paid both federally and provincially as well as the reductions in government benefits linked to income. Households earning $30,000 to $60,000 face marginal effective tax rates near or above 50 per cent, said the report published by the Fraser Institute. “Families with modest income brackets consistently face disproportionately high METRs, raising questions of fairness and efficiency in the tax and transfer system,” Fraser Institute senior fellow Philip Bazel said in a press release.

Now is NOT the time to claim victory over the WHO. Now is the time to work harder than ever to expose the truth about the WHO and put an end to the their fraudulent negotiations.

BREAKING: Pfizer thought they had immunity under the PREP Act, but now GSK is joining the the growing list of organizations and individuals that are suing the pants off of the pharma giant.

During the Covid pandemic, the US government spent billions of dollars on nearly 400 products intended to protect, diagnose, and treat hundreds of millions of people – all with the label “EUA” or “Emergency Use Authorization.”

But what does EUA actually mean? Even before we answer that question, and by way of understanding where EUA stands in relation to other pathways for authorizing or approving medical products, it is helpful to look at what EUA is not: EUA is Not a Designation for an Experimental Product Undergoing a Clinical Trial

"There are certainly some big risks that humanity faces. Population collapse is a really big deal, but I wish more people would think about...the birth rate is far below what's needed to sustain civilization at its current level," Elon Musk explained in a recent interview posted on X.

Musk wrote in a post on X early last week, "Any nation with a birth rate below replacement will eventually cease to exist." This leaves us with a new report from the US National Center for Health Statistics showing US births continued a multi-decade slide to levels not seen in more than four decades. There were 3.59 million babies born in 2023, down 2% from 3.66 million recorded in 2022. This number is the lowest since 1979, when 3.4 million babies were born.

The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"

NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. US entrepreneur and one of the world’s wealthiest people Elon Musk has asserted that a civil war will break out in the West over the situation around migrants. "War will come whether we want it or not," he wrote on the X social network commenting on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war."

American-born Australian Julie Inman Grant is a key architect of the multigovernmental ‘Global Online Safety Regulators Network’ to censor speech that politicians and government bureaucrats fear.

The network includes censors from Australia, France, Ireland, South Africa, Korea, the UK, and Fiji. Ofcom – the government-approved regulatory authority for the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal industries – is the UK member of this global internet censorship network.

A drag queen was captured on video leading children to chant ‘Free Palestine’ during a queer storytime event at a Massachusetts art center.

A video of the “Queer Storytime for Palestine” event organized by the Valley Families for Palestine group at the Northampton Center for the Arts on April 14 in Amherst, Massachusetts, has been met with outrage in recent days. The video shows drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess ordering a group of preschool and elementary school-aged children to chant “Free Palestine,” according to Valley Families for Palestine Instagram posts.

Scientists say they have found an old version of a Bible chapter hidden underneath a text section for more than 1,500 years.

Grigory Kessel, a historian at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, announced the discovery earlier this year in an article in New Testament Studies, a peer-reviewed academic journal published by Cambridge University Press. Kessel said he used ultraviolet photography to see the earlier text under three layers of words written on a palimpsest, an ancient manuscript that people used to write over other words but often left traces of the original writing behind.

Globalists are about to meet this fall to plan a “Technocratic Takeover.” That is what our guest Derrick Broze calls the upcoming United Nations Meeting called “Summit of the Future” where nations will sign the so-called “Pact for the Future." It is expected to declare a “planetary emergency.” We don't like the sound of any of that! Broze is an independent journalist who writes for TheConsciousResistance.com and he joins us to discuss this.

Share