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US President Donald Trump is sending special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in talks with Araghchi, two US officials told CNN.

“No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X/Twitter early Saturday morning. “Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan,” added Baqaei. The White House announced on Friday that Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be engaging in direct talks with Iranian negotiators this weekend. US President Donald Trump is sending Witkoff and Kushner to Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in talks with Araghchi, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt later confirmed.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker said on Friday negotiations with Iran should be halted, urging instead military action to dismantle Tehran’s nuclear program and degrade its conventional forces.

“The time is over for negotiations with Iran’s regime. The radical successors of Khamenei can never be trusted to keep any promise or agreement,” chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee posted on X. “Our Commander-in-Chief should direct his skilled military leaders to finish destroying Iran’s conventional military capabilities and eliminating any last remnants of their nuclear program. This is the only way to ensure lasting stability in the region,” Wicker added.

Former US deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates said on Friday Iran’s leadership has effectively collapsed, leaving Tehran confused and unable to respond coherently to current developments.

Speaking on Fox News, Coates said the situation facing Iran is not a matter of negotiation, but of pressure and ultimatums backed by the threat of force. “This really isn’t a discussion… it’s saying, here are the terms: if you want to survive as an entity, you will accept this—if you won’t, we’re going to go in and destroy you,” Coates said.

Iran’s economy is heading into a period of sharp deterioration following the March war, with mounting pressure from inflation, currency depreciation and damage to key industries raising the risk of a broader crisis.

Over the next two to four months, Iran’s economic conditions are expected to continue deteriorating sharply, with high inflation, rising unemployment, falling real incomes, and significant stress across key industries, the external sector, and the financial system, amounting to severe stagflation. The economy entered the recent war from a weak starting point, and the combined effects of war-related damage, financial strain, and policy responses are likely to intensify these pressures.

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he says, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.

“Not the Iranians,” Bessent tells The Associated Press. “We have the blockade, and there’s no oil coming out.” “And we think in the next two, three days, they’re going to have to start shuttering production, which will be very bad for their wells.”

Netanyahu said the report was delayed for two months to avoid giving Iran an opportunity to exploit his medical condition for propaganda during the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given a clean bill of health following successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, revealed publicly for the first time, according to an official medical report released by the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday. The annual health report, dated April 20, 2026, states that Netanyahu, 76, first underwent surgery on December 29, 2024, to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia. The procedure at Hadassah Medical Center was described as successful and complication-free.

The elections, the first of their kind since the October 7 massacre in 2023, will be held in the West Bank and the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.

Palestinian elections for the local council of the Palestinian Authority opened up their polls on Saturday, with 1 million Palestinians expected to vote - including 70,000 from Gaza. The polls will close by 7 p.m., with the first results expected by late Saturday and early Sunday. The elections, the first of their kind since the October 7 massacre in 2023, will be held in accordance with the new electoral law published on November 19, 2025, which established two different electoral systems. Voters electing officials to municipal councils will use a proportional representation (open list) system, while a majority system (personal candidacy) will be used for village councils. Reuters reported that “some Palestinian factions” were boycotting the elections in protest at the Palestinian Authority’s request that candidates support its agreements, which include recognition of the State of Israel.

IDF also strikes buildings from which terror group launched rocket barrage at north shortly before Trump announced ceasefire extension; Israeli drone downed over Tyre

Hezbollah carried out several attacks on Israeli forces stationed in southern Lebanon on Friday, as the Israel Defense Forces published footage showing six of the terror group’s gunmen being struck after exchanging fire with troops in the town of Bint Jbeil. Meanwhile, the Israeli military issued an evacuation order and carried out strikes in southern Lebanon in response to a rocket barrage that the Iran-backed terror group fired at Israel late Thursday. The incidents came despite an ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon, which US President Donald Trump said Thursday night would be extended by three weeks, while noting that Israel could carry out strikes in Lebanon in self-defense.

Damascus is moving against networks it says planned assassinations, bombings, and rocket fire, raising new questions about sovereignty and power after Bashar Assad’s fall.

Syrian authorities have accused Hezbollah-linked cells of plotting attacks inside Syria and across its borders, marking a striking turn in the relationship between Damascus and a group that helped prop up Bashar Assad during the Syrian civil war. Those accusations, issued in successive security statements, reflect more than an isolated security incident. They also raise broader questions about the current nature of the relationship between Damascus and the group that, for years, was a key ally of the Assad regime before its collapse and the flight of Bashar Assad to Moscow on December 8, 2024. Until recently, theirs was one of the Syrian civil war’s most entrenched alliances.

Said Mansour Rezk Abdelrazek (also spelled Saeid Mansour Abdulraziq) is an Egyptian Christian convert from Islam currently on trial in Cairo on terrorism-related offenses. If found guilty, he could face the death penalty. Under Egypt’s counterterrorism law, founders and leaders of terrorist organizations are subject to the death penalty or life imprisonment.

He converted to Christianity in 2016 and joined the Russian Orthodox Church in Egypt, enduring family rejection, societal hostility, and police intimidation for sharing his faith publicly. In 2018, he traveled to Russia, where he sought asylum and began publicly criticizing Islam. His online posts angered segments of Russia’s Muslim community, leading to his arrest and a one-year prison sentence. Russia then revoked his asylum and deported him to Egypt in 2024.

China has imposed a 40-day offshore airspace restriction larger than Taiwan without explanation, signaling a potential shift toward sustained military readiness near Japan and U.S. allies.

China filed Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) reserving offshore airspace in the Yellow Sea and East China Sea from March 27 to May 6, a 40-day window, without announcing any military exercises or offering a public explanation. The reserved zones cover an area larger than Taiwan’s main island, spanning from the Yellow Sea facing South Korea to the East China Sea facing Japan, including airspace north and south of Shanghai.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation detailed a series of arrests, indictments, and operations across the country in its Weekly Watch update, outlining cases involving fraud schemes, violent gangs, cybercrime networks, and national security threats handled by field offices and partner agencies.

In his weekly update, Kash Patel said he joined Acting Attorney General Blanche earlier in the week to announce an 11-count grand jury indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, alleging the organization funneled more than $3 million in donations to individuals associated with extremist groups, including “violent extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan” and “hate groups like the ones who organized the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.” Patel said that while the group was publicly vowing to dismantle such organizations, it “secretly funneled more than $3 million dollars in donations to benefit people in these groups and even spur their criminal conduct.” He added that the case “show[s] that no organization is above the law.”

An absolute bombshell of a story that really changes American history. It Turns out there's was one group running most of the bombings, fires and chaos in the united states over the last few decades... the Southern Poverty Law Center, the SPLC. When you see a Charlottesville white supremacist riot or fires in Florida, or the Oklahoma City bombing there are always Feds involved. And that they were being funded and fueled by the SPLC according to the Trump DOJ….

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) introduced a resolution on Friday to ban sitting senators from trading on prediction markets, such as Kalshi or Polymarket.

The freshman lawmaker’s measure is the latest instance of Congress seeking to regulate insider trading on the betting platforms. The newly filed legislation would amend Senate rules to prohibit members from entering or offering to enter any “agreement, contract, or transaction that provides for any purchase, sale, payment, or delivery” dependent on the outcome of a specific event. “Any Senator who came to DC to cash in, game prediction markets, or treat public office like a side hustle is betraying the oath they swore to their country,” Moreno posted on X. “I’m introducing legislation to BAN this insider trading in the Senate and will call for it to be passed UNANIMOUSLY.”

The Justice Department on Friday dropped its criminal investigation into Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

This clears the way for Trump’s Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh to be confirmed. Senator Thom Tillis vowed to block Trump’s Fed Chair confirmation until the Justice Department dropped its investigation into Powell. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro made the announcement on Friday morning: This morning the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve has been asked to scrutinize the building costs overruns – in the billions of dollars – that have been borne by taxpayers. The IG has the authority to hold the Federal Reserve accountable to American taxpayers. I expect a comprehensive report in short order and am confident the outcome will assist in resolving, once and for all, the questions that led this office to issue subpoenas. Accordingly, I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry. Note well, however, that I will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so.

The people of the East Village neighborhood in New York City are getting exactly what they voted for and they are not happy about it.

In fact, the people of this neighborhood, who voted for Mamdani by a margin of 70 percent, are now suing his administration because they don’t like his plan to locate a new homeless shelter there. Have they not heard about the warmth of collectivism? Isn’t this precisely what they voted for?

Two Democrat-appointed judges have struck down President Donald Trump’s border restrictions against asylum seekers, prompting applause from open-borders advocates in the ACLU and the Democratic Party.

“We conclude that the [immigration law’s] text, structure, and history make clear… Congress did not intend to grant the Executive the expansive removal authority it asserts,” says the split opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The case will be appealed to the Supreme Court, but it is not clear if Trump’s January 2025 curbs will remain active for many months before the Supreme Court’s eventual decision.

There’s more to this story than what the corporate media is reporting and should be received in context of other changes the government has set in motion for future crackdowns on political disssent.

The US nuclear scientist who leaked sensitive national security information to a stranger he met on a dating app has been fired.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released undercover footage of a top nuclear chief leaking sensitive national security information to a stranger. Andrew Hugg, a Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety disclosed sensitive information to a date in a public restaurant. Hugg told an O’Keefe Media Group undercover journalist that the US still possesses nerve agents and a US Army chemist recently died from exposure. Andrew Hugg also confirmed that Ukrainians have taken US taxpayer money and used it to buy mansions.

A young scientist researching technology that could revolutionize space travel and energy production reported being harassed for government secrets before her death.

Amy Eskridge, 34, was found dead on June 11, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the head. While her death was ruled a suicide, a resurfaced video has raised chilling questions about what may have really happened. Speaking to fellow researchers in May 2020, Eskridge said: ‘I’ve been roofied multiple times. Like my extended team has been roofied multiple times, like it’s the f***ing roofie party over here.’ Eskridge added that she was afraid to continue her research in public due to what she described as a ‘social engineering’ campaign, in which strangers approached her with detailed knowledge of her life and questioned her about her work.

President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presence at the upcoming G20 summit in Miami “would be very helpful,” although he also said he had not actually invited Putin.

“I doubt he would come,” Trump told reporters. “But if he came, it would be very helpful.” Trump mused that Putin was “very offended” when he was ejected from the Group of Eight (G8) in 2014 due to Russia’s annexation of Crimea. “I’d venture to say you probably ​wouldn’t be having these problems if ⁠you didn’t throw him out. I’m of the opinion that you talk to everybody,” Trump said.

Air thick with toxic fumes. A column of smoke visible from space. Black rain falling from the sky.

The scene in Tuapse, an industrial port town of about 60,000 people on Russia’s Black Sea coast, has turned apocalyptic in recent days after Ukrainian strikes on a local oil refinery sparked major fires and spilled oil into the surrounding environment. Located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sochi, Tuapse is home to a Rosneft-owned refinery that processes around 12 million metric tons of crude annually and serves as a key export route for naphtha, fuel oil and diesel. The refinery was last struck on Monday, setting off a major fire and spilling petroleum products into the Black Sea and the Tuapse River. Since then, residents say they have seen widespread “black rain,” smelled burning and observed mass bird deaths. Many say oily black droplets have appeared on their clothes and skin after spending time outdoors.

“NATO’s Founding Treaty does not foresee any provision for suspension of NATO membership.”

Washington is eyeing how to pressure Spain out of the NATO alliance, after the Spanish government has taken firm anti-Israel positions, as well as come out strongly against Trump’s Iran war, even disallowing some base and logistics access to the US armed forces. An internal Pentagon email lays out options for the United States to punish NATO allies it says failed to support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance and reviewing the US stance on United Kingdom sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a US official told has told Reuters in a report published Friday.

Rupert Lowe sits down with Jacob Rees-Mogg to explain his dramatic departure from Reform UK and his mission to 'retake the castle' with his new party, Restore.

Lowe hits out at the "Stasi-like" mechanics of parliamentary standards bodies and reveals the findings of his team's year-long, crowdfunded investigation into the systematic rape and grooming of white working-class girls -an inquiry he claims the political establishment was 'too frightened' to conduct.

In a raw, unfiltered segment on TalkTV, Kevin O’Sullivan and Isabel Oakeshott unleashed on the latest outrage from Britain’s broken borders. One of three men just convicted of gang-raping a woman on Brighton beach, namely Egyptian asylum seeker Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, was on the run from a murder conviction in Egypt.

He fled in 2022, crossed the Channel in a small boat, claimed asylum, and was handed a taxpayer-funded hotel room with full benefits. Months later, he and two fellow asylum seekers (Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, Egyptian, and Abdulla Ahmadi, 26, Iranian) dragged a 33-year-old woman behind a beach hut on 4 October 2025, raped her repeatedly, filmed it, and spat on her. All three were living in Home Office-approved accommodation at the time.

On April 18, 2026, in the town of Watford just outside London, British police handcuffed a Christian pastor for preaching the Gospel in public.

Pastor Steve Maile, a 66-year-old minister with decades of experience, was standing in the town centre doing what has long been a normal part of British life—open-air preaching—when officers moved in, restrained him, and led him away in front of his wife and children. As he was being handcuffed, Maile continued to address the crowd, insisting, “You cannot arrest me. I am a preacher of the Gospel… There is no offense being committed here.” It was a striking moment, not only for those present but for the thousands who later watched the footage online.

If the EU succeeds in its censorship regime, “democracy will quickly become a grim dictatorship hidden behind a facade of apparent diversity and tolerance,” write Ordo Iuris Institute’s Jerzy Kwaśniewski

Mass censorship is coming to Europe, and it is being labeled the “Democracy Shield.” Jerzy Kwaśniewski, head of the board of the Ordo Iuris Institute, writes: “Under the banner of protecting democracy, the European Union is rolling out a web of regulations that critics say will curb free expression, sideline conservative voices, and reshape the public sphere through opaque moderation, labeling, and algorithmic controls,”…The year 2026 will go down in the history of European integration as a special moment. The European Union, under the banner of protecting democracy, has begun systematically restricting freedom of speech and real political pluralism. Thus, it embarks on the well-trodden historical paths of every authoritarian regime, resorting to violence and censorship as public support wanes.

Under Péter Magyar, Hungary is certain to look very different, and the launch of a 24-hour LGBT television channel may just be the beginning

Hungary will soon be getting a new government under Tisza’s Péter Magyar, but the landscape is already shifting, with a new LGBTQ-themed online television channel called “Rainbow” (“Szivárvány”) TV in the works to broadcast programs targeting the LGBTQI community 24 hours a day. The entrepreneur behind the project, whose identity is being kept secret for now, reports Media1, but they have already submitted the necessary documents to the National Media and Communications Authority. The channel will reportedly offer cultural programs, gastronomic content, and other shows about the history of the LGBTQI community. According to the owner, adult, 18+ content would be made available to subscribers exclusively in encrypted form, using appropriate technical protection.

The FPÖ party has slammed the light sentence for the pedophile Syrian, who is on welfare benefits and required an interpreter for his trial

A 52-year-old Syrian citizen was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for raping a 6-year-old girl in Austria and various other sexual crimes. The sentence has already been slammed as too light by the anti-immigration Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), which is calling for the man’s immediate deportation.

The court found him guilty of rape, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, and possession and distribution of child pornography, totaling approximately 6,000 pornographic photos and videos of children. The verdict is final. Last July, the convicted man watched a child playing outside in the building’s courtyard and then lured her into his apartment by offering her candy. Once there, the girl was kept against her will and brutally raped.

The murder victim, an avid footballer, was mourned by his family and friends, including his twin sister

A 17-year-old Egyptian migrant has been arrested for fatally stabbing 25-year-old Gabriele Vaccaro with a screwdriver in a parking lot in Pavia, Italy. The argument was reportedly over a girl, with the Egyptian suspect already having a criminal record for illegal possession of a weapon. The incident, which occurred on April 19, began with a dispute in a bar over a girl, with the Egyptian later targeting Vaccaro, originally from Sicily, in a nearby parking lot. The events occurred at 4:00 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen with what investigators believe was a screwdriver. The injury was considered to be “deceptive,” as it did not shed excessive amounts of blood but appeared instead as a deep puncture wound. As a result, it may have concealed the severity of the internal damage.

Dutch experts have warned that those under the age of 25 in particular do not have the decision-making abilities to properly consider ending their own life

Euthanasia is now responsible for 6 percent of all deaths in the Netherlands, and this figure is increasing every year. According to a report by the regional euthanasia review committee (RTE), cited by the news portal Hirado, 10,341 people died by euthanasia in 2025, and while three-quarters of the applicants were over 70 years old, one case involved someone between the age of 12 and 18. The number of those choosing to die by euthanasia due to mental illnesses decreased by almost a fifth (174 cases), but more than 85 percent suffered from physical diseases such as cancer, nervous system disorders, and lung or cardiovascular diseases.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. forcefully condemned Canada’s liberal assisted suicide laws during a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday.

The comments came as he testified before the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate HELP Committee. At one point, Kennedy was asked about assisted suicide policies. “I think those laws are abhorrent,” Kennedy said. He pointed to Canada as an example of where such policies can lead. “And we just see in Canada today, I think the number one cause of death is assisted suicide,” he added. Kennedy said the issue extends beyond individual choice. “And as you say, it targets people with disabilities and people who are struggling in their lives,” he said. He warned about their impact on any society that wants to call itself moral.

Youth unemployment in Canada is at 13.8 percent. In Toronto, the youth unemployment rate in 2025 was over 20%. But the Canadian government-sponsored Canada Summer Jobs program is blatantly discriminating against White Canadian youth who aren't gay or disabled.

Young Canadians who don't qualify as "equity seeking youth" will have their applications deprioritized. How can this be allowed? No young Canadian should be disadvantaged in a youth employment crisis because of the colour of their skin or their sexual orientation.

Americans need to know just how far to the left Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is dragging Canada, and the direct national security threat this shift now poses on our northern border.

Michael Kovrig is not just another critic of Mark Carney. He is a seasoned Canadian diplomat who spent nearly three years as a prisoner of the Chinese Communist Party. Along with Michael Spavor, Kovrig was arbitrarily detained in 2018 in retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. He knows the CCP’s brutality firsthand. That, in part, is why his recent blunt assessment of Carney’s overtures to Beijing carries real weight.

Officials have still not appealed a ruling in the case.

Trump administration lawyers on April 23 said they are still considering whether to appeal a ruling that blocked the rollback of guidance on some vaccines. The lawyers said in a filing that pausing the litigation over the guidance pending the resolution of any appeal that is filed would “promote judicial economy and avoid burdens on government agencies that may be rendered unnecessary by a decision on any appeal.” For instance, if an appeal is filed, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit may dismiss some or all of the claims by plaintiffs in the case, which would eliminate the need for the government to produce records sought by plaintiffs, the lawyers told U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in a motion to stay proceedings pending resolution of any appeal.

In a fiat system, your money is constantly being devalued. That means you are losing purchasing power month after month.

From the government’s standpoint, this isn’t a bug. It’s a feature. Fiat money printing enables governments to spend far beyond what they could if they had to run on tax receipts alone. I have often said the Federal Reserve is the engine that drives big government. However, this isn’t the only pernicious impact of a fiat system. Economist Saifedean Ammous argues that the incentives inherent in a fiat system drive significant societal shifts that are overwhelmingly negative.

While one of the main talking points of Schiffgold is the great damage of national debt, there does exist a positive place for debt in the world.

National debt is a problem because it forces the people to bear a risk that they have no desire for or understanding of. The people’s lack of care paired with the government’s incentives towards ever increasing spending mean that debt will balloon infinitely whether or not that debt actually creates anything of value. This is the key distinction that creates the difference between good and bad debt, both in individual lives, business settings, and governments. Even in government and business, this bad debt can be loosely characterized as similar to consumption debt, and good debt can be characterized as an investment.

The silent handoff from your bank, your carrier, and your ISP to the federal government would finally stop happening behind your back.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have introduced the Surveillance Accountability Act, a bill that feels like someone took the Fourth Amendment and actually meant it. The legislation aims “to ensure that all searches that significantly impinge on the privacy or security of a person require a warrant based on probable cause” and to create “a right of action for violations of Fourth Amendment rights.” That covers the kinds of searches federal agencies currently conduct without judicial oversight: pulling your financial records from banks, requesting your browsing history from ISPs, buying your location data from brokers, and harvesting your biometric information from surveillance cameras.

The breach puts roughly a third of France’s population on a criminal forum just as the government lobbies for mandatory digital IDs.

French authorities have added another case study to the growing argument against centralizing citizen identity data. France Titres, formerly known as ANTS, operates the portal where residents apply for passports, national ID cards, residence permits, driver’s licenses, and vehicle registrations. On April 15, something broke inside that system. A week later, the Interior Ministry confirmed what anyone watching digital ID schemes has been saying about this exact architecture for years, and the scale on offer from the attacker makes the warning harder to wave away.

They used to call it the “new world order” – A partially public and partially covert agenda to dismantle western civilization. Its purpose is to upend the global financial system, destroy liberty minded movements and eventually erase nations and borders to produce a single communist-like central government ruled by the elitist class.

Today, there are many names for this “beast system”. Some call it the “multipolar world order” even though it would not actually be multipolar. Others call it the “Great Reset”. But the NWO concept that has been promoted most in our post-pandemic discourse is the idea of “Multiculturalism”. Multiculturalism has always been in the background, at least since the Obama years. It was right under the surface, waiting to be used as a vehicle to move the globalist vision forward. The American people have been prepped for it for generations. The Europeans are currently suffocating in it and it might be too late for them.

According to a report from The Christian Post, a coalition of Christian clergy, leaders, and laypeople has launched a petition demanding that faith-based entertainment company Angel Studios immediately pull its advertising from the Tucker Carlson Network.

The move follows a recent interview on Carlson’s platform in which a guest declared that Christianity is fundamentally socialist at its core. The open letter, organized and distributed by Luke Moon’s 2Hammers initiative, praises Angel Studios for its influential productions such as The Chosen, Sound of Freedom, and David, which “seek to uplift, inspire, and proclaim the message of Christ.” Yet it warns that advertising alongside Carlson’s programming risks undermining that mission.

America’s agricultural heartland is facing historic drought conditions just as spring planting accelerates, threatening harvests and sending ripples through the nation’s food supply chain.

According to a report by UBS analysts, the situation ranks among the most severe in over a century and could drive higher food prices for consumers later this year. In a note to clients issued Thursday morning, UBS analysts led by Jonathan Pingle highlighted the alarming data. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Palmer Drought Severity Index reached its highest March level since records began in 1895. The analysts noted that March stood as the third-driest month on record for any time of year, trailing only the peak Dust Bowl months of July and August 1934.

Massive tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma on Thursday night, flattening homes, lifting cars and leaving residents on edge as millions of people across four states remained under tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado formed over the town of Braman in Kay County, Oklahoma near the Kansas border at around 7.30pm on Thursday. The town was already without power at the time, which prevented the sirens from sounding as the tornado entered town, officials said. Just about an hour later, the weather service confirmed that another tornado formed at 8.40pm on the southeastern side of Enid, a city of roughly 50,000 people, where it struck Vance Air Force Base.

A sudden earthquake shook homes and rattled nerves across the Mid-South on Thursday afternoon, delivering the most powerful tremor to strike the New Madrid Fault zone in more than 20 years.

According to a report from local news outlet WREG, the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information registered a magnitude 3.9 quake that struck at 12:59 p.m. near Cooter, Missouri—approximately 80 miles due north of Memphis, in the Bootheel region just above the Arkansas state line. The U.S. Geological Survey later upgraded the event to a magnitude 4.0. Residents across the area felt the ground move. Callers from Ripley and Memphis contacted WREG to report the shaking. “The quake was felt by people in multiple locations,” the station noted through viewer accounts, underscoring how widely the tremor radiated.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, archaeologists in Egypt have made a striking find that is reigniting interest in one of history’s most enduring biblical tales.

A substantial fragment of an ancient statue, believed to represent Ramesses II—the powerful ruler many scholars link to the pharaoh in the Book of Exodus—has been uncovered near the Nile Delta. The discovery unfolded at Tel Faraoun in Egypt’s eastern Nile Delta, northwest of the Red Sea, as part of excavations directed by the Supreme Council of Antiquities. The unearthed piece, encompassing the legs and base of the colossal figure, stands roughly seven feet tall and weighs an estimated five to six tons. Though weathered and damaged, surviving details align it with royal sculptures from Egypt’s New Kingdom era, spanning approximately 1550 to 1070 BC.

On an almost daily basis, the ancient world continues to surrender artifacts that challenge our understanding of history.

But some seem to have a real ‘wow’ factor. Among the massive pyramids and golden sarcophagi, archaeologists occasionally unearth objects so baffling that they defy conventional explanation. One such extraordinary artifact is an intriguing Egyptian tablet that has sparked intense debate among researchers and alternative historians alike. By mainstream archaeologists’ assessment, this intricately carved slab of stone is designated the ‘offering table for Defdji’ and is simply a rather elaborate offering table. However, to others it bears an uncanny resemblance to an aircraft control panel, complete with what appear to be buttons, dials, and gauges.

In this in-depth interview, Timothy Alberino presents field research from Peru on tunnels beneath Cusco and tridactyl bodies at the University of Ica.

Timothy Alberino is a researcher and filmmaker who has spent multiple decades in Peru. He carried ground-penetrating radar into a Jesuit church in Cusco in a duffel bag. He walked out with a 3D scan of an artificial tunnel running under the Koricancha. He stood inside the Convent of Santo Domingo. In the 1980s, a Dominican prior there briefly showed the Spanish explorer Anselm Pi Rambla a trapdoor under the altar. It opened onto the entrance of the Shinkana. Alberino then sat across from Dr. Roger Zuniga at the University of Ica. He examined Maria, the larger of the three-fingered desiccated bodies in the university's collection…

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