Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward's avatar
edward
1h

“The time is over for negotiations with Iran’s regime. The radical successors of Khamenei can never be trusted to keep any promise or agreement,” chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee posted on X. “Our Commander-in-Chief should direct his skilled military leaders to finish destroying Iran’s conventional military capabilities and eliminating any last remnants of their nuclear program. This is the only way to ensure lasting stability in the region,” Wicker added.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This has always been my position and is the only way to take down these camel jockies and goat humpers. Tell me. What contribution to any western nation has any moslem added aside from bangladeshi sex traffickers in Britain preying on young BRITISH girls with the damned bobbies and in their stupid looking taxi hats and uniforms. These cowardly kooks as well as the local councils knew for two years after the fact that this sex trafficking had been going on and DID NOTHING!!!

You damned cowards!!! Letting pos rape your children!!! WTF is wrong? Their response? They were afraid of being called islamophobes!!!!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Which begs the question of another intelligent woman I know when she said to me, "There is one thing I really love about you Edward and that is you do not take any CRAP from anyone."

This of course leads to the question by another woman, "What has happened to men anymore?"

My opinion is that they have all been brain washed by the education CYSTem. I do feel alone but know a few "good ole boys" who think along the same lines as I do thought they are not vociferous as I am. But let me tell you of a man who two pigs and especially one woman officer chastised an innocent man. Here was the scenario.

-man stops his vehicle behind a man and woman at an intersection talking and blocking the road

-man makes a sharp left and turns well within safe distance guidelines

-man about late forties starts to curse and swear and yell with the reaction of the driver being to pull over and stop to see what this is all about

-man on bicycle tears like a maniac towards the vehicle driver and that driver exists the vehicle

-man on bicycle stops abruptly close to the vehicle driver and picks up his bicycle and throws it to the side. (this is the ridiculous antic of a fool who tries to intimidate the driver

-driver laughs but bicyclist starts a torrent of abusive language, puts up his fists and advances on the driver

-driver puts up his fists and holds his ground but bicyclist throws a punch with his right hand but the driver ducks and simultaneously hits the out of position bicyclist in the mouth(I know this guy because his work keeps him fit and in his travels always joined a boxing club in the area...the maniac bicyclist now knows he is in reality a fake and drops his hands and backs up)

-the driver who landed a fast left listens to more abusive language but the bicyclist is all done but sees a woman recording on her phone the whole event and turns to attack her

-vehicle driver runs towards the coward who is threatening the woman and the driver tells him to get lost which he does

-I tell woman to call police and driver gives her his name and address

-nobody hurt seriously but had the driver not PULLED his punch he would have seriously done damage (knocked out two front teeth...broke the jaw of the bicyclist...or snapped the head of the aggressor back causing neck injury

-driver goes home but two hours later OPP arrive

-the woman in blue uniform who is built like two shapeless sacks of oats piled on the other warns the driver if there had been any physical attacks (stupid sop, the attack occurred against the innocent driver who put the aggressor in his place on two counts with one being the woman taping the event)

-so the female officer threatened the man by saying, "if there had been any physical aspect of this by way of a fight we would take all your guns, and charge you and arrest you.

-the threatened man explained the whole story but this idiot did not get that it was the bicyclist who had instigated the problems

The two officers were mishaps waiting to happen. The male officer had studs sticking out all over from his pathetic body. When he was asked how he got to be an OPP he said that "I drove an "amberlamps" for years. This guy could be taken down by any woman. But this is the state of affairs up here in SH*TLAND CanCUCKistan with the OPP and the TPS. City police are fine though they have wingnuts too. The disease is called DIEverSH*Tty. And anyone with that ailment is as useless and unappealing as a small backyard whose owner owns two Saint Bernards whose all winter activity in necessity of dropped loads of excrement and curly cones.

DIEverSH*Tty is a mental ailment where common sense exits the mind to be replaced by BS and stale twinkies.

Reply
Share
1 reply
djean111's avatar
djean111
2h

Evidently, according to someone at The Atlantic, the concern about the dead or missing scientists is just another conspiracy theory. Which, IMO, means there is something to it.

Guess no one bought the prostate cancer story. Or some one thought they had a scoop, without checking. Or he really has prostate cancer. One of those. King Charles has prostate cancer, I think.

Looks like Trump did not actually invite Putin to Miami - but why would anyone travel to a country that openly thirsts to take their country's resources, arrest him, provides money, intelligence (I use that word in regard to data, not brainz) and weapons to those who wish to inflict harm on the country and its citizens, and many other nasty things? Just to provide another strutting peacock moment in the US. Nope.

So, if it is China we have to beware of, and Islam that wants to take over - will the next huge conflict be Russia/China against the rest of the world as an Islamic entity?

Nice compilation, impossible to read without crashing waves of cynicism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture