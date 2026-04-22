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Iran has decided not to attend the second round of talks in Pakistan, Tasnim reported on Tuesday night.

US President Donald Trump announced that the temporary US-Iran ceasefire will be extended until Iranian officials submit a “unified proposal” for discussion in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday. The decision to extend the ceasefire, which was set to expire on Wednesday, was made “based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured” and upon the request of Pakistani officials, Trump stated. In addition to the ceasefire extension, the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz will also continue, he clarified.

President Donald Trump took to his social media account on Tuesday night, posting on a variety of topics.

In two posts, he commented about the continued standoff between the United States and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The president asserted that Iran did not want to close the Strait so it could financially benefit from vessels passing through it, claiming that Iran was “collapsing financially” as a result of the Strait being closed. “Iran is collapsing financially!” Trump posted late Tuesday night, the second such post he made about Iran and the Strait in a span of a few hours. “They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!”

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for... its indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The U.S. Treasury Department on April 21 announced that it is imposing sanctions on 14 targets “for their involvement in helping the Iranian regime obtain weapons,” in contravention of international sanctions. “As the regime attempts to reconstitute its production capacity, the United States will continue to deplete Iran’s ballistic missile inventories,” the Treasury wrote in a post on X. According to a press release from the Treasury, the targets include 14 “individuals, entities, and aircraft” based in Iran, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, “for their involvement in procuring or transporting weapons or weapons components on behalf of the Iranian regime.”

Iran’s agriculture minister claims that a US naval blockade has had little impact on the country’s ability to supply basic goods and food, citing strong domestic production and alternative import routes.

“Despite the US naval blockade, we have no problem in supplying basic goods and food because, due to the size of the country, it is possible to import from different borders,” Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri said yesterday. “About 85 percent of agricultural products and basic goods are produced domestically, so the country’s food security is established,” he added, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Heavy damage reported after IRGC gun boat fires at container ship, UKMTO reports.

A container ship sustained fire from an IRGC vessel, UKMTO reported. “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 15NM northeast of Oman,” an alert read. “The Master of a Container Ship reported that the vessel was approached by 1 IRGC gun boat, no VHF challenge that then fired upon the vessel which has caused heavy damage to the bridge. No fires or environmental impact reported. All Crew reported safe.”

Iran’s internet blackout entered its 54th day on Wednesday, with more than 1,272 hours of disconnection from global networks, NetBlocks said.

“The ongoing measure is inherently disproportionate and continues to conceal human rights violations on the ground,” the internet monitoring group said.

China warns that the situation in the Middle East is at a “critical juncture” after US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire to allow Iran more time to negotiate.

“The current regional situation stands at a critical juncture transitioning between war to peace; the paramount priority remains to make every effort to prevent a resumption of hostilities,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun tells a news briefing.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says his government is not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah but will not be intimidated by the Iran-backed terror group.

Lebanon’s government isn’t seeking a confrontation with Hezbollah but won’t be intimidated by the Iran-backed terrorist organization either, the country’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Tuesday during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as quoted by CNN. “If I had to summarize in a nutshell the main objective of my government, it would be … to put the state back on its feet,” Salam said. “A sovereign state can’t exist without the arms monopoly.” He added that the Lebanese government remains committed to diplomatic talks with Israel during the current 10-day ceasefire. The next round of negotiations between the sides is scheduled for Thursday in Washington, DC.

The editor also highlighted Hezbollah’s confrontations with the United States in various Gulf regions, using regional tensions to further its security and ideological goals.

Ali Al-Amin, the editor of the Lebanese newspaper Al-Janoubia, has strongly criticized Hezbollah and Iran amid the ongoing fighting, arguing that the reality on the ground is far removed from the official narrative of “victory.” He stated, “The Iranian leader’s revenge war ended with 55 captured villages, half of them completely destroyed, about a million displaced, and approximately 2,500 killed – along with thousands of injured.” He then questioned, “After all this, they declare a victory? Is victory about beautifying the destruction – from Dahiyeh to Beirut and the south?”

The IDF expressed its deep regret over the incident, emphasizing that its operations in Lebanon are against Hezbollah and other terror groups alone, and not Lebanese civilians.

The soldier who smashed a statue of Jesus in the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon will be removed from combat duty and receive 30 days of military detention, the IDF announced on Tuesday, following the conclusion of its investigation into the incident. The soldier who photographed the act will be given the same punishment. Six other soldiers who were present at the scene and “did not act to stop the incident or report it” have been summoned for “clarification discussions” to be held at a later point, the IDF added, after which additional measures will be determined.

Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform rabbis and other Jewish leaders signed the letter organized by Israel365 Action, an NGO that builds bridges between evangelical Christians and Jewish communities.

Over one hundred and fifty Jewish leaders around the world from multiple denominations condemned an IDF soldier’s damaging of a Jesus statue in Lebanon in an open letter on Sunday, calling it a desecration of God’s name and apologizing to the global Christian community. Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform rabbis and other Jewish leaders signed the letter organized by Israel365 Action, which builds bridges between evangelical Christians and Jewish communities, in response to the viral photograph of an IDF soldier smashing a fallen Jesus statue with a sledgehammer in a Christian village in southern Lebanon.

It has been five months since Iraq had an election in November, 2025. However, the parties can’t agree on a prime minister.

On the evening of April 20, a powerful coalition of Shi’ite political parties known as the Coalition Framework sat down in Baghdad to try to choose a new prime minister for the country. The prime minister of Iraq is a Shi’ite, while the president of the country is Kurdish, a feature of the political system since 2003. Because of a desire for consensus, the Shi’ite parties seek to coordinate their choice and then present it to parliament. It has been five months since Iraq had an election in November, 2025. However, the parties can’t agree on a prime minister. Back in January, it appeared that Nouri al-Maliki, a former prime minister, would be the choice.

The US has halted $500M in dollar shipments to Iraq and frozen military cooperation programs, demanding Baghdad dismantle Iranian-backed militias in response to militia attacks.

US President Donald Trump‘s administration has halted US dollar shipments to Iraq and frozen security cooperation programs with its military, as it presses Baghdad to dismantle Iranian-backed militias operating in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Iraqi and US officials. US Treasury Department officials recently blocked a delivery of nearly $500 million in US banknotes - the proceeds of Iraqi oil sales - from accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the WSJ said.

In a heated exchange broadcast on Iraqi television, women’s rights activist Qamar al-Samarai confronted Shia cleric Sheikh Adai over Iraq’s controversial 2025 amendment to the Personal Status Law.

The cleric, wearing a distinctive teal turban, repeatedly shouted down the activist, insisting there could be “no fault” with the Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha at nine years old. “The legal talk says this matter was from 1,400 years ago,” Sheikh Adai declared. “Do we discard everything from 1,400 years ago? Prayer, fasting, religion, Islam? should we discard it all?”

A Christian convert in Egypt faces a trial over his attempt to change his legal documents to reflect his newfound faith.

Said Abdelrazek, who turned from Islam to Christianity, has been accused of terrorism merely for trying to amend the papers, according to a report from International Christian Concern. The ministry noted that Abdelrazek will therefore face proceedings before the First Criminal Terrorism Circuit in Badr — a court that is notorious for disappearing convicts and practicing other “opaque proceedings” — on April 21. “The Badr court complex, where Abdelrazek’s hearing will take place, has drawn increasing concern from international observers,” International Christian Concern warned.

“People pay particular attention to two things: the price of food and the price of gas,” says Christine Lagarde

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has not just resulted in higher oil prices. It has thrown a wrench in the supply chain of fertilizers and other raw materials, significantly disrupting the production of everything from plastics and food to cars and electronic appliances. Companies across the globe are now facing supply shortages, throwing multiple sectors into uncertainty, and the ripple effect could be devastating. However, for the average consumer, as noted recently by the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, the price of two things matter most: fuel and food. People have already had to see the price of gasoline at the pump jump, but food may soon be hit, with the price of nitrogen fertilizers more than doubling in some regions right when farmers need them most.

The EU plans to cut electricity taxes and coordinate gas storage efforts to mitigate the energy fallout from the Iran conflict, without major market interventions.

The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to cut electricity taxes and coordinate the summer refill of countries’ gas storage, as it seeks to cushion the energy fallout from the Iran war. Draft proposals seen by Reuters show the EU will, for now, avoid major market interventions such as capping gas prices or taxing energy companies’ windfall profits - measures it used in 2022 when Russia cut gas supplies and prices hit record highs. Instead, the Commission plans to curb EU tax rules to favor electricity over oil and gas, and make ​it easier for governments to cut industries’ electricity taxes to zero, according to the drafts, which could still change before publication.

air conditioning, alternate number plates and remote working

Alternate number plates are planned for road traffic: cars will then only be allowed to drive on days corresponding to the odd or even final digit of their number plate. At the same time, remote working is to be massively expanded – including in the public sector – with penalties for non-compliance (up to four months’ imprisonment or fines of up to €7,500). In industry, particularly in energy-intensive sectors such as steel and engineering, production is to be curtailed and greater use made of coal and renewable energies instead. All these measures are currently still under review and are aimed at saving 75 to 80 billion cubic metres of gas. Schools and hospitals are to be largely exempt.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

...after socialist mass amnesty for 500,000 illegals.

Huge queues of migrants continue to snake through Spanish cities this week as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s socialist government opened the floodgates on its controversial mass regularization program. Applications for legal status and work permits kicked off last Thursday following cabinet approval, and the scenes unfolding in Barcelona, Zaragoza, Sevilla and beyond confirm the worst fears of those who warned this amnesty would break the system. It is the direct result of the chaos already documented after Sánchez rammed through his plan to legalize half a million undocumented migrants already inside the country. As thousands swarmed consulates and offices demanding paperwork, the very public services Spaniards rely on are now buckling under the pressure.

Over 1.6 million illegal migrants could become legal Spanish residents, and many may seek to greener pastures in France

Spain’s regularization of hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants has French villages along the border on edge, and for good reason. Due to the free movement allowed within the Schengen Area, France could easily see a massive influx of newly legalized immigrants from Spain who have decided they would rather live and work elsewhere. Now, France’s National Rally, along with right-wing and conservative parties across Europe, are calling for a rethink on how Schengen operates in Europel. “I believe that free movement within the Schengen Area should be reserved exclusively for nationals of European countries. Obtaining a residence permit in Spain, for example, should not allow free movement throughout all European Union countries,” wrote National Rally leader Jordan Bardella.

It makes sense that a nation which has consistently ranked at the top in all global corruption rankings, produces some of the most extravagant demonstrations of stolen wealth.

Take billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, among many other assets owner of the Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol which became one of the defining clashes in the Ukraine war, and Ukraine’s richest man, who bought a vast, five-floor luxury apartment in Monaco’s most prestigious new development for an eye-popping €471 million ($554 million), making it the biggest single home transactions in history according to Bloomberg. The 21-room waterfront property, acquired by the businessman’s holding company, is located in the principality’s Mareterra district. The new area, built on reclaimed land, was inaugurated by Prince Albert II in 2024 and has drawn ultra-rich investors from around the world.

'Another scandal involving yet another paedophile's friend in the Labour Party!'

Patrick Christys reacts to shocking claims Keir Starmer nominated aide Matthew Doyle for a life peerage despite him previously campaigning for a child sex offender.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney of steering Canada toward a dangerous break with its largest trading partner.

In a weekend video, Carney argued that Canada’s deep economic ties to the United States have become “weaknesses we must correct,” pointing to rising U.S. tariffs and growing global instability. He warned that Canada must fundamentally adjust its relationship with the United States, saying, “the U.S. has changed, and we must respond.” Poilievre pushed back, calling the Prime Minister’s message “another illusion” and accusing him of pursuing a “permanent rupture” with the U.S. — even as most of his personal investments remain south of the border.

Last month they operated a battle tank together...

Longtime North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test launch of missiles equipped with multiple reentry vehicles, a move that drew limited international attention despite its escalation risk. “The purpose of the test-fire is to verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile,” North Korean state media reported Sunday. “Five tactical ballistic missiles, launched towards the target area around an island about 136 km away, struck the area of 12.5~13 hectares with the very high density, fully displaying their combat might.”

South Korean presidency rejects ‘absurd’ allegation...

The United States has reduced intelligence sharing with South Korea pertaining to eavesdropping on North Korea following an alleged leak tied to sensitive information, according to local media reports. But it is a major allegation that the government has dismissed as ‘absurd’. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung took to X at the start of this week to write, “Any claim or action based on the premise that Minister Chung ‘leaked classified information provided by the US’ is wrong.” Bloomberg, citing Yonhap and others, wrote that “South Korean media reported that the US is limiting intelligence sharing on North Korea with Seoul after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly identified North Korea’s uranium enrichment facility in Kusong last month.”

Live-fire drills in the northern Philippines facing Taiwan, and in Palawan, an island province facing disputed South China Sea.

The US and the Philippines on Monday launched what’s being billed as the “biggest ever” Balikatan Exercise, an annual military drill that, for the first time, includes a significant contingent of Japanese troops as Tokyo increases its military activity in the region, ramping up tensions with China. The drills are scheduled to take place from April 20 to May 8 and will involve more than 17,000 troops, including about 1,400 Japanese military personnel.

Pacifist post-war Japan is no more.

Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s capitulation on August 15, 1945, and the instrument of surrender was signed on September 2, aboard the USS Missouri, ending WW2. Since then, Japan turned its back on the martial aspect of its society and embraced pacifism…But now, over eighty years later, Japan has scrapped most of its restrictions on weapons exports as it boosts both its own military and its arms industry.

“This is a delicate matter which, as we have already said, we are handling discreetly,”

Cuba confirmed on April 20 that it recently held direct talks with U.S. officials in Havana, marking a rare diplomatic engagement as tensions persist over Washington’s long-standing economic restrictions on the communist nation. Alejandro Garcia del Toro, deputy director general for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in remarks published on April 20 by Cuban Communist Party newspaper Granma that discussions were underway. “This is a delicate matter which, as we have already said, we are handling discreetly,” Garcia del Toro said.

“The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists...”

The FBI said it is leading federal efforts to investigate potential connections in reports of dead or missing U.S. scientists in recent years, coming days after President Donald Trump expressed alarm. “The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists. We are working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state and local law enforcement partners to find answers,” an FBI spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The spokesperson, who didn’t provide additional comment, was responding to a question about whether the federal law enforcement agency was involved. Last month, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) called on the bureau to investigate the deaths.

The O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday released undercover footage of a top nuclear chief leaking sensitive national security information to a stranger.

Andrew Hugg, a Chief of Chemical Nuclear Surety disclosed sensitive information to a date in a public restaurant. Hugg told an O’Keefe Media Group undercover journalist that the US still possesses nerve agents and a US Army chemist recently died from exposure. Andrew Hugg also confirmed that Ukrainians have taken US taxpayer and used it to buy mansions. At one point, Hugg asked the OMG journalist, “You’re not a spy, right? Your eyes have mesmerized me so much…Almost like you’re an intelligence.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was charged with fraud and money laundering involving “violent extremist groups.”

In a press release from the Office of Public Affairs for the DOJ it was revealed that the SPLC was charged by an Alabama grand jury “with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.” According to the press release, an indictment says that “starting in the 1980s, the SPLC began operating a covert network of individuals who were either associated with violent and extremist groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan

Former President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made their first in-person appearance together at a South Bronx early childhood center, where they met with families, read to toddlers, and joined in singing “Wheels on the Bus.”

“In between singing wheels on the bus, the two leaders discussed the Mayor’s vision for this City, and the importance of giving New York’s Cutest have the strongest start possible,” the mayor’s office said in a press release. Mamdani posted a recap video of the visit on X, adding that it was about “building a City where families can thrive and every classroom is full of this much joy.”

As turnover within the Trump Administration continues, a former primary rival is reportedly positioning himself to take advantage.

Axios reported on Tuesday that President Trump has told some of his closest advisers and friends that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is “begging” for a job in the president’s administration. As TGP readers know, DeSantis will be out of job come January because his second term as governor will expire and he is limited to just those two terms. According to sources Axios spoke with, one of these positions is U.S. Attorney General. “Ron was begging me to be AG,” Trump allegedly told one confidant.

On Monday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memorandum to Pentagon leadership and other defense agencies stating that, “effective immediately,” Active and Reserve Components Service members, along with Department of War civilian personnel, will no longer be required to receive the flu vaccine. According to the updated guidance, the shot is “the annual influenza vaccine is voluntary.”

In a video shared on X this morning, which has garnered more than 3.5 million views at the time of this report, Hegseth said, “the notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance at all times is just overly broad and not rational.”

Emirati officials speak with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about accessing dollars if Middle East conflict drags on.

The Wall Street Journal reports U.A.E. Asks U.S. About a Wartime Financial Lifeline The United Arab Emirates has opened talks with the U.S. about obtaining a financial backstop in case the Iran war plunges the oil-rich Persian Gulf state into a deeper crisis, U.S. officials said. U.A.E. Central Bank Gov. Khaled Mohamed Balama raised the idea of a currency-swap line with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Treasury and Federal Reserve officials in meetings in Washington last week, the officials said. The Emiratis emphasized that they had so far avoided the worst economic effects of the conflict but might still need a financial lifeline, the officials said.

This is the biggest single dump in the last 20 years, while its gold reserves have risen to $343 billion

This is the biggest single dump in the last 20 years, while its gold reserves have risen to $343 billion. Historically, every huge dump by China was followed by a ~21% drop in $BTC. This is not good for markets...

The same judge blocked the same state’s second attempt to regulate online speech in as many years.

A federal judge blocked Arkansas Act 900 today, one day before the law was set to take effect, handing the state its second courtroom defeat in the same fight over who gets to decide what people can see and say online. We obtained a copy of the order for you here. US District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted NetChoice’s motion for a preliminary injunction, freezing enforcement of a statute that would have imposed strict liability on social media platforms for a growing list of “addictive practices,” forced default settings on anyone in Arkansas the platform couldn’t verify as an adult, and required platforms to build parental dashboards tracking minors who don’t even have accounts. The ruling came in the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division.

Illinois is one Senate vote away from making every laptop in the state card you at setup.

Illinois moved one step closer last week to requiring every phone and computer sold in the state to know how old its user is. House Bill 5511 passed the Illinois House on an 82-27 vote and now heads to the Senate, where Governor JB Pritzker, a top backer of the measure, is expected to push for quick passage. We obtained a copy of the bill for you here. The bill, rebranded the Children’s Social Media Safety Act, forces operating system providers to prompt every account holder for a birth date, age, or both at account setup by January 2028.

Eighteen million scanned irises in, the company has found its real business model: charging advertisers a premium for verified eyeballs.

A biometric identity system built on iris scans is expanding into mainstream online services while its backers outline new ways to tie verified identity to revenue generation. The initiative, led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, introduced its standalone World ID app in public beta on April 17. The app separates identity management from the existing World App crypto wallet and is described as a tool to “verify with platforms and services, manage your authenticators, store credentials and control how your World ID is used.”

A growing wave of resistance to artificial intelligence is beginning to take shape, as workers, artists, and even some technology insiders push back against the rapid expansion of AI tools.

Concerns about job displacement, ethical boundaries, and the reliability of AI systems are fueling what some observers describe as an early-stage backlash. The shift comes after years of intense enthusiasm surrounding generative AI, which has been widely adopted in sectors ranging from media to customer service. While companies have embraced the technology as a way to cut costs and boost productivity, critics argue that the consequences are becoming harder to ignore. According to reporting by Futurism, one major point of tension is the impact on employment. Many workers fear that AI systems are being used to replace human roles without adequate safeguards.

A growing dispute between major tech platforms and a faith-based children’s app is raising new questions about how content is filtered and promoted online, and whether ideological bias is shaping access to digital audiences.

For years, Google promoted itself as a neutral gateway to information. Its early motto, “Don’t be evil,” suggested a commitment to fairness and openness. But critics now argue that neutrality is harder to find, especially when content falls outside the company’s preferred boundaries. Search results, they say, can quietly shift. Material that does not align with platform standards can become difficult to locate unless users already know exactly what they are looking for. Advertising presents an even steeper challenge. Companies that depend on visibility often have little choice but to operate within Google’s system, which dominates the online advertising market.

A researcher’s bombshell new findings about a strange rock formation in Turkey could prove that Noah’s Ark was real, according to reports.

Andrew Jones, a researcher with Noah’s Ark Scans, told GB News that “exciting new findings” about the rock formation first discovered in 1959 on Turkey’s Mount Ararat could prove the boat from the Book of Genesis once existed. Ground penetrating radar scans and soil samples from the tunnel site — which reportedly match the 515-foot dimensions of Noah’s Ark — uncovered a series of “corridors” below the earth, the outlet reported. Tunnels were discovered running down the middle of the “boat” and alongside the inside edge of the possible ship, leading to a central cavity Jones called the atrium.

A Tennessee-based biblical archaeologist believes new scanning technology could finally help answer one of history’s most enduring mysteries: the location of the Ark of the Covenant.

Professor Chris McKinny, an associate professor of biblical archaeology at Lipscomb University, says he is preparing to test a theory that places the lost artifact beneath Jerusalem’s ancient City of David, just south of the Dome of the Rock. The Ark, described in the Bible as a gold-covered chest holding the Ten Commandments, has been missing since the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem around 587 BCE. According to reporting by the New York Post, McKinny is looking to deploy a device known as a muon detector to scan deep below the surface without disturbing the ground.

NASA scientists say they’ve uncovered compelling new evidence on Mars that strengthens the case for the planet once having the conditions needed for life.

Data collected by the Curiosity rover reveal the presence of organic chemicals widely regarded as essential building blocks for life on Earth. The findings come after more than a decade of exploration by the rover, which has been examining the Martian surface in search of clues about the planet’s past. In what researchers describe as a landmark experiment conducted directly on another planet, Curiosity analyzed Martian rock samples and identified a range of complex molecules. The results suggest that the Martian surface is capable of preserving compounds that could act as indicators of ancient biological activity.

Director Steven Spielberg offered a first look at his upcoming science fiction film Disclosure Day during a presentation at CinemaCon, suggesting the project draws more heavily from reality than his earlier work in the genre.

Speaking to theater operators, Spielberg contrasted the new film with his 1977 classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which he described as speculative. In comparison, he said Disclosure Day contains “more truth than fiction,” signaling a shift toward themes grounded in reported events and contemporary discussions about unidentified aerial phenomena. The filmmaker explained that his renewed interest in extraterrestrial stories was sparked by a 2017 news report detailing encounters between U.S. military pilots and unexplained flying objects. That account, he said, helped shape the foundation of the new film’s narrative.

One of the leading voices pushing for UFO disclosure has made a shocking connection between an ancient biblical text and the existence of alien life.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida recently posted two cryptic messages on X, one telling people to ‘Read the book of Enoch’ and the other displaying the 15th-century painting nicknamed the ‘Madonna of the UFO.’ It is the latest reference the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee’s hearings on UFOs has made to the Book of Enoch while speaking about extraterrestrials and alien spacecraft. The book is an ancient Jewish religious text, written in stages between 300 and 100 BC, attributed to the biblical figure Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. However, it has often been viewed as controversial and is not part of the standard Bible used by most Jews, Protestants or Catholics.

Timothy Alberino joins Andy from That UFO Podcast for a riveting conversation about UAP/UFOs, the purpose of the Mystery Schools, the ruins of a lost civilization on Mars, the destruction of Planet Rahab, the origins of Freemasonry, the Phoenician secret society, the empire of the gods, and the resurrection of the Golden Age.

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