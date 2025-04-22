One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, had become a symbol of globalization

Klaus Schwab has stepped down as chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), ending more than five decades at the helm of the organization he founded in 1971. Known for its annual gathering of business and political leaders in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the WEF and its former leader became symbols of globalization. The decision by Schwab, who turned 87 this year, to resign was announced by the WEF on Monday following an extraordinary board meeting a day earlier.

President Donald J. Trump has ordered all United States flags on government and military properties to be lowered to half-staff in memory of His Holiness Pope Francis on the morning after his passing.

The Vatican announced the pope’s passing early Monday morning in Rome after a fight against pneumonia, Breitbart News reported. He was 88. Francis had recently left Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted on February 14, before briefly meeting with Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday. Trump released a proclamation shortly after the news broke, calling for flags to be flown at half-mast until sunset out of “respect” for the Catholic leader

President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump would be attending Pope Francis’s funeral after the Vatican announced early Monday that the Pope had died at the age of 88.

“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We look forward to being there!” As Breitbart News previously reported, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had died on Easter Monday after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years. A papal conclave will gather in order to select a successor and a new Pontiff.

In the wake of Pope Francis’ passing on Easter Monday, the Catholic Church will begin the process of selecting the next Bishop of Rome, thereby setting the future course of the Church and its 1.3 billion followers.

Within 15 to 20 days of the death of the Pope, a conclave of the College of Cardinals will be convened within the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, where they will hold a secret ballot vote to elect the next Pontifex Maximus of the Church. During his 12 years at the helm of the Church, Pope Francis placed a heavy focus on social justice issues, such as tolerance towards the so-called LGBTQ community, climate change, and mass migration, in what some regarded as a split from Church doctrine.

President Donald J. Trump continues to “strongly” stand behind Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth despite a series of corporate media stories alleging that the Pentagon chief communicated details regarding military operations in Yemen through private messaging groups.

Late Sunday, the New York Times reported that Hegseeth had sent details about a March strike against the Houthis via Signal chat to a group that included his family and personal attorney. “The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said early Monday. She added: “This is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and against the monumental change that you are trying to implement.”

Ron Johnson suspects “an awful lot” is being covered up about the attacks

Republican Senator Ron Johnson has suggested that new congressional hearings into the September 11 attacks may be forthcoming, citing unanswered questions surrounding the official narrative and the handling of evidence. On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger airliners, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan. A third plane struck the Pentagon, while the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), World Trade Center Building 7 collapsed due to fires ignited by debris from one of the nearby towers.

China has imposed sanctions on some US congress members, government officials as well as heads of non-governmental organizations for "egregious behavior on Hong Kong-related issues," its foreign ministry said on Monday.

The sanctions come in response to the US sanctioning six Chinese and Hong Kong officials last month, which Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China "strongly condemns."

U.S. plans next month to cancel tariff-free access for low-value parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong, coupled with a new 145% tariff rate on Chinese imports, could bleed more than $22 billion in revenue from the air cargo sector over three years and put thousands of online sellers with direct-to-consumer fulfillment models out of business, according to an e-commerce and logistics consulting firm.

Derek Lossing, the founder of Cirrus Global Advisors, has previously said the Trump administration’s recent trade actions against China would “decimate” air cargo out of China because demand for products on the Temu and Shein platforms would plummet. His Seattle-based consultancy has now quantified the downstream effects of the changes on the air cargo sector.

"Management addressed investor concerns that supply chain opportunities could be limited in the near term if tariffs persist..."

Goldman analysts met with management and investor relations teams from specialty hardline retailers (BBY, BJ, DG, DKS, FL, OLLI, RH, TGT, ULTA, WMT, WOOF) to assess tariff exposure, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic challenges amid 145% tariffs on Chinese goods and the average US tariff rate at its highest since the 1930s. Here are the conversations Kate McShane, Mark Jordan, and other analysts had with IR and management teams from retailers

Washington reportedly plans to pressure nations seeking tariff relief to reign in their turnover with Beijing

Beijing has issued a warning to countries considering limiting their trade with China in hopes of gaining tariff relief from the US, saying it will retaliate against any such moves. The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to pressure other countries into limiting trade with China, including imposing monetary sanctions, in return for better trade terms, according to media reports.

Tensions between the United States and China have intensified, expanding beyond trade disputes into military, technological, and geopolitical domains.

The rivalry is reshaping global alliances and economic strategies as both nations vie for dominance. The trade war, marked by tariffs and sanctions, remains a cornerstone of the conflict. The U.S. has imposed restrictions on Chinese goods, citing unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft, and national security concerns. China has retaliated with tariffs on American products, impacting industries like agriculture and manufacturing. Both nations are now focusing on securing critical supply chains, particularly for rare earth minerals essential for technology and defense. The U.S. is investing in domestic mining and forging partnerships with allies like Australia to reduce reliance on Chinese supplies.

President Donald J. Trump is continuing his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, urging for immediate cuts to interest rates. Trump reiterated his position on Truth Social on Monday, stating, without providing evidence, that “preemptive cuts” to rates are being advocated by many as the economy faces what he described as “virtually No Inflation.”

“‘Preemptive Cuts’ in Interest Rates are being called for by many. With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden’s egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other ‘things’ trending down, there is virtually No Inflation,” Trump wrote, continuing: “With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW. Europe has already ‘lowered’ seven times.”

The US currency has been under pressure from President Trump’s tariff policy and his standoff with the Federal Reserve chairman

The US dollar tumbled to a three-year low on Monday as market jitters mounted over US President Donald Trump’s tariff war and his escalating disagreement with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The ICE US dollar index – which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies – slid more than 1% to 97.923, its lowest since March 2022. The dollar also hit fresh lows against the euro, pound, yen and Swiss franc, and weakened against the ruble, slipping below 80 for the first time since June 2024.

Four Democrat members of the House of Representatives have traveled to El Salvador to attempt to represent a foreign, alleged MS-13 gang member and El Salvadoran national, Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The delegation, comprised of Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida, Maxine Dexter of Oregon, and Yassamin Ansari of Arizona are questioning his deportation from Maryland, which they describe as wrongful. Abrego Garcia had been living in the U.S. and faced deportation due to illegal entry. However, in 2019, an immigration judge issued a withholding of removal order, citing fears of persecution by a rival gang should he return to El Salvador. However, the country’s government has subsequently ended the rival gang’s presence.

Stephen Miller, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, ignited intense controversy after presenting compelling arguments that American citizens deserve reparations for the damage caused by decades of permissive immigration policies.

Miller argued that mass immigration has destroyed fundamental aspects of civilized life in the United States, affecting everything from education to public safety. In an interview with Newsmax, Miller highlighted the negative impact of open borders, pointing out that public schools have descended into chaos, now requiring hundreds of translators and leaving generations of Americans without adequate educational opportunities.

Harvard University launches federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully halting billions in research funding to pressure the school into sweeping policy changes.

Harvard University initiated legal action on Monday against the Trump administration, accusing it of leveraging federal funding to impose sweeping and unconstitutional demands on the institution, reports The Harvard Crimson. The lawsuit, filed in a US district court, alleges that the federal government’s decision to freeze billions in research funding constitutes an unlawful attempt to control the university’s internal operations. The legal complaint challenges a recent $2.2 billion funding freeze, as well as an anticipated additional $1 billion in cuts reportedly planned by the administration.

Bills would check district courts from issuing nationwide injunctions like those issued against President Trump’s executive orders.

In the opening three months of President Trump’s ambitious “flood the zone” second term, we have witnessed activist federal courts issue a tsunami of national injunctions against the executive branch. Rep. Bob Onder, R-Mo., recently described the third branch’s overzealous blocking of Trump’s executive orders as a “judicial coup d’etat.” The Congressional Research Service (CRS) reports there had already been at least 17 national injunctions against the Trump administration between Inauguration Day and March 27 — on everything from the firing of federal workers to Trump’s executive orders taking on disastrous DEI policies. There have been more since.

No injuries were reported. NBC reported that the cause of the fire remains unclear.

Passengers had to evacuate a Delta Air Lines flight after the plane caught fire on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on Monday, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed. Passengers aboard the Airbus A330 set to travel to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had to evacuate using slides when Delta Air Lines Flight 1213's engine caught fire while pushing back from the departure gate at around 11:15 a.m. local time, the FAA added. According to BBC, the engine was on the right-hand side of the plane.

While the US and Russia are involved in difficult but meaningful and evolving peace negotiations, the Liberal-Globalist leaders in Europe are doing whatever they can to impede this process and fan the flames of war.

Incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for one, was voted in to reform the state, but rather than doing that he proceeded to keep all the Globalist suicidal policies in place, with the added nefarious bonus that he is even more hawkish when it comes to supporting Kiev’s regime. Now, it arises that Britain ‘would support’ Merz’s plan to send long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

With Europe arming Ukraine and US elites pushing escalation, peace may be the one thing Washington can’t allow

The Easter ceasefire has come and gone, with Russia and Ukraine trading accusations over thousands of violations as fighting resumes across the front lines – yet another reminder of how difficult it is to bring this war to an end. Amid the renewed hostilities, Donald Trump’s long-promised peace plan is colliding with geopolitical realities. Despite backchannel talks with the Kremlin and growing pressure from both allies and opponents, Trump has yet to produce a deal that doesn’t resemble capitulation – or undermine his own political standing. With a new offensive looming and patience wearing thin, the real question now is whether peace is still on the table – and if so, on whose terms.

Claims from anonymous sources lack reliability, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Anonymously sourced media reports regarding efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict should be taken with a grain of salt, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned. He was responding to a question on reports about a possible US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Peskov has expressed skepticism towards reports that Washington indicated a willingness to formally acknowledge Crimea as part of Russia, during meetings with Ukrainian and European officials in Paris last Thursday.

Moscow and Tehran have pledged to oppose foreign pressure while enhancing cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified parliamentary approval of a crucial treaty with Tehran, which he originally signed with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in January. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which Putin implemented on Monday, formalizes a commitment to building stronger relations across multiple areas, from national security, to peaceful nuclear energy to joint resistance against unilateral sanctions.

As nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran edge forward, two former US officials warned the process is approaching a critical juncture—one that Iran may exploit to either extract deep concessions or run out the clock.

The gap between what the United States seeks and what Iran is willing to accept may simply be too wide to bridge, warned Christopher Ford, who served as Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation during the Trump administration’s first term. His remarks came at a panel hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, as momentum appears to be building toward renewed talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expresses conditional readiness to reach a deal with the US in ongoing indirect talks, emphasizing the safeguarding of Iran’s national interests.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Monday that Tehran is prepared to reach a negotiated arrangement with the United States, contingent upon the protection of its national priorities. “We are ready for an agreement within a defined framework and while ensuring our national interests,” Pezeshkian stated at a meeting in the Iranian capital, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency. He cautioned, however, that Iran would not accept one-sided terms: “If they (US representatives) refrain from negotiating with us on equal terms, we will continue on our own path.”

Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani lauds President Trump’s military strikes on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, calling them a pivotal move to curb regional threats and restore stability.

Moammar al-Eryani, the Information Minister of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, is applauding the Trump administration’s direct approach to the Houthi insurgency, crediting US military actions with restoring strategic balance in the region. Speaking to The Media Line, al-Eryani praised what he described as a long-overdue intervention against a mounting regional threat. Describing the Houthis as “an advanced military arm of Iran in the southern Arabian Peninsula,” al-Eryani stressed the danger they pose to regional security and global trade routes.

In his March 22, 2025 column in the Saudi news portal Elaph, titled "Hamas and the Strategy of Collective Suicide," Emirati political analyst Salem Al-Ketbi accused Hamas of espousing an extremist ideology and of provoking Israel into an all-out war in Gaza despite being aware that it is the Gazan civilians who would pay the price.

As part of its extremist outlook, he said, Hamas uses civilians as human shields, places its military facilities in dense population centers and in hospitals and schools, commandeers the humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza and uses the suffering of the Gazans to gain political leverage – all while its leaders live abroad in fancy hotels and villas.

Exclusive footage and eyewitness testimony from inside the latest— and so far boldest—wave of anti-Hamas protests in northern Gaza. “People have become more daring.”

The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports that an Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo on Sunday evening to hold talks with mediators and seek a breakthrough in the negotiations with Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.

According to the report, the delegation met yesterday with senior Egyptian officials. Last week, Hamas rejected an Israeli ceasefire proposal that was conveyed to them but stated it is willing to discuss a broader deal that includes ending the war. Mediators Qatar and Egypt have reportedly proposed an outline for a ceasefire of between five and seven years, a formal end to the war, a complete IDF pullout from Gaza, and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners.

A federal think tank embedded within the Privy Council Office has painted a bleak, almost dystopian picture of Canada’s near future—one that reads more like a Black Mirror script than a government publication.

WHO, Meta, and Silicon Valley plan long-term digital health alliance focused on narrative control and behavior change.

A senior figure at the World Health Organization is advocating for a renewed and enduring partnership between global health authorities and Silicon Valley giants, lamenting what he views as a drop-off in corporate tech cooperation following the COVID-19 saga. Andy Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at the WHO, expressed frustration over what he described as a fading commitment from major tech platforms after pandemic restrictions began to lift. He proposed forming what he called “a health online collective,” aiming to replicate the level of cooperation seen during COVID-19, but on a constant, institutional basis rather than one sparked by emergencies. The goal, he explained, is to embed these relationships so deeply that a pandemic-scale digital response becomes routine, not reactive.

Japan's already collapsing population just posted its biggest annual drop on record, falling by 898,000 people as of last October compared to a year earlier, Kyodo News reported.

This marked the 14th consecutive year of population decline in the country, according to a government estimate. The previous record drop was 861,000, reported in July 2024. This was the largest demographic drop since 1968. Some more details: according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan’s total population was 123,802,000, as of October 1, 2024, down by 550,000 or a 0.44% year-on-year decrease.

We are about to find out what happens when thousands of very popular products are suddenly no longer available for sale.

A lot of Amazon shoppers have been shocked to learn that some of their favorite products have already disappeared. In fact, there are entire stores on Amazon that are now completely gone. Of course it isn’t just Amazon that is facing an unprecedented crisis. Walmart, Target, Home Depot and our largest dollar store chains are all going to have to figure out new ways to fill their shelves in the months ahead. Those that wish to export products to the United States will soon have to pay enormous port fees on top of the tariffs that have already been announced.

Researchers at the University of Tokyo have achieved a significant milestone in cultured meat technology by producing what is believed to be the largest lab-grown chicken nugget to date.

It weighs approximately 11 grams (about a third of an ounce) and measures 7 centimeters long and 2 centimeters thick. This nugget-sized piece of chicken muscle, developed using an innovative bioreactor with an artificial circulatory system, marks a breakthrough in growing larger, more complex lab-grown meat. The team, led by Professor Shoji Takeuchi, utilized a Hollow Fiber Bioreactor that mimics the circulatory system of a living animal.

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has greenlit a groundbreaking AI-based legal system to revolutionize the justice sector.

This initiative, announced on April 20, 2025, aligns with the UAE’s vision to lead in smart governance and technological innovation. The new system aims to streamline judicial processes, boost efficiency, and ensure fairness by leveraging artificial intelligence. It will assist in case management, legal research, and decision-making support, reducing human error and expediting resolutions.

Eerie and compelling images have emerged, allegedly showing a statue of the Virgin Mary weeping during the sacred Easter celebrations, which took place just days before the death of Pope Francis at the age of 88.

The statue, which appeared to cry tears, was filmed in the picturesque town of Aguas Claras, situated in the Norte de Santander department of Colombia. According to the Daily Star, this event took place during the solemn observance of Good Friday within the heart of Holy Week, a time when many locals believe they witnessed a miraculous occurrence. During the annual and traditional Sermon of the Seven Words at St. John Eudes Parish, congregants were swept up in a profound moment that many described as miraculous.

On April 19, 2025, a powerful tornado swept through southern Oklahoma, leaving a trail of destruction in the city of Ada.

The storm damaged several buildings and caused injuries, prompting local authorities and emergency services to respond swiftly. This event is part of a broader pattern of severe weather affecting the South and Midwest, with Oklahoma facing recurring tornado threats this spring. Eyewitness photos and initial reports indicate that the tornado-warned storm tore through Ada, a city in Pontotoc County, causing significant structural damage.

A massive volcano in Alaska is now steaming from its summit crater, signaling more signs of unrest.

Scientists have been keeping a close eye on Mount Spurr, a 11,000-foot-tall volcano that sits just 81 miles from the city of Anchorage, over the past few months due to growing signs it is ready to blow. In the Alaska Volcano Observatory's (AVO) latest update, scientists said webcam images captured over the weekend showed 'continued steaming from the summit crater.' 'This type of steaming is typical for Mount Spurr during this current period of unrest,' their statement reads.

Pope Francis has passed away at age 88, and the world just shifted. Was he the final pope in the Prophecy of the Popes? Are we now entering the time of tribulation foretold nearly 900 years ago? In this explosive video, we connect the death of Pope Francis to a chilling convergence of 2025 prophecies that are now being fulfilled in real time.

