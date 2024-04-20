One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Israeli official security and governmental sources told The Jerusalem Post on Friday: "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Israel retaliated where they were attacked.”

That said, officially, Israel will not accept responsibility for this attack for strategic reasons. Sources explain that the Iranians claim it was an “explosion at a factory” because they wish to avoid escalation. Israeli sources told the Post that it's unclear why the Pentagon disclosed to the American media that Israel was involved; they could have remained silent, they say. They could have preserved Iran's dignity and avoided escalating the situation on their own.

US official tells ABC News that three missiles were fired from Israeli fighter aircraft outside of Iran in Friday morning’s very limited strike.

Three missiles were fired from Israeli fighter aircraft outside of Iran in Friday morning’s very limited strike, a senior US official told ABC News. The Israelis were targeting an air defense radar site near Isfahan that’s part of the protection of the Natanz nuclear facility, the official said. The first assessment is that the strike took out the site, but assessment hasn’t been completed, added the official.

Ben Gvir tweets alleged reprisal was ‘lame,’ drawing complaints of endangering security by revealing origin of strike, even as Iran indicates it will look the other way

Iran has no plan for immediate retaliation against Israel, a senior Iranian official said Friday, as officials in Jerusalem indicated that an alleged drone attack on a city south of Tehran was meant to send a signal rather than cause damage. The Iranian official also cast doubt on whether Israel was behind the attack in Isfahan, despite comments from some Israeli politicians practically accepting responsibility.

Explosion heard after air strike targeting a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, a pro-Iranian militia. It is unclear who is behind the attack.

A massive explosion was heard south of Baghdad, Iraq, on Friday night. According to reports, the explosion was a result of an air strike targeting a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, a pro-Iranian militia. Local media reported heavy damage as a result of the explosion, but no casualties. It is believed that large caches of weapons were attacked.

Hamas’s political chiefs are exploring moving their base of operations out of Qatar, The Wall Street Journal reports, as the Gulf state is increasingly being pressed to prod the terror group in indirect hostage-for-truce negotiations with Israel.

Citing Arab officials, the report says Hamas has recently contacted two regional countries about having its leaders live there, one of which is Oman. “The talks have already stalled again with barely any signs or prospects for them to resume any time soon, and distrust is rising between Hamas and the negotiators,” an Arab mediator is quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Pentagon is exploring futuristic electronic warfare options such as microwave emitters and directed-energy (DE) lasers, the US Defense Department’s top officer for counter-UAS issues, Army Major General Sean Gainey, said in 2023, adding that investments were being made in high-powered microwave capabilities.

The US Air Force has operational missiles that could take out the electronics of Iran's nuclear facilities using high-power microwaves, the Daily Mail reported. The microwave weapons equipped with an electromagnetic pulse cannon are fitted into cruise missiles and can be delivered from B-52 bombers.

The governor of Russia's western region of Smolensk said on Saturday that a Ukrainian drone hit a fuel depot overnight, setting it on fire, while an attack on the regional center has been repelled.

The governor, Vasily Anokhin, said on his Telegram messaging app that the drone attacked fuel-energy facility in the Kardym region at 2 a.m. (2300 GMT on Friday), hitting a reservoir with fuel and oil lubricants. The firefighters were tackling the blaze, he added.

On Thursday night, as the clock approached midnight in Washington in more ways than one, four Democratic members of the US House of Representatives Rules Committee joined five of their Republican counterparts to send aid packages for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific to the House floor for a vote this weekend.

On Friday, The House, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and supported by Democratic leaders, voted to bring the long-delayed legislation to the floor. The move was an about-face by Johnson, who promised during his campaign to become speaker to push only single-issue bills and was a long-time opponent of further aid to Ukraine.

Polish claims of a thwarted “Russian plot” against the Ukrainian president are a warning sign, the senior official believes

Allegations that a Polish man was plotting with Moscow to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky are a sign that Kiev’s Western backers want to “liquidate” the Ukrainian leader, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. On Thursday, Polish officials reported the arrest of a man who is accused of trying to provide sensitive information to the Russian intelligence services. The information could have been used in an attempt to kill Zelensky, Warsaw and Kiev have claimed.

Mikhail Podoliak has argued that the West should be emboldened to send more arms to Ukraine after it thwarted Iran’s attack on Israel

Kiev expects a surge in supply of Western arms in the coming weeks, after an Iranian attack on Israel supposedly demonstrated the technological superiority of the US and its allies, Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky’s most senior adviser has said. Tehran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel last weekend in what it said was retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Damascus earlier this month. According to Israel, the barrage caused only minor damage, as the US and other Western countries helped it intercept most of the Iranian weapons.

Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor-Greene has proposed an amendment requiring lawmakers who vote in favor of the $60 billion Ukrainian aid bill to join Ukraine's military. Taylor-Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have pledged to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) from his post if he allows a floor vote on the aid package.

In a social media post, Axios Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke shared the text of the new amendment to the $61 billion Ukraine aid bill that has been stalled for months in Washington. The measure states, "Any Member of Congress who votes in favor of this Act shall be required to conscript in the Ukrainian military."

The Russian foreign minister spoke at length on pressing foreign policy issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has given a wide-ranging 90-minute interview to Sputnik, Moscow Speaks, and Komsomolskaya Pravda. The conversation centered on the Ukraine conflict, talks with Kiev in the spring of 2022, and tensions between Iran and Israel. Russia has no intention of ceasing hostilities with Ukraine even if the two countries engage in peace talks, as Kiev has proven to be untrustworthy, Lavrov said.

State media said North Korea had tested a strategic cruise missile and an aircraft missile on Friday. South Korea, Japan and the US have not confirmed detecting the test.

North Korea's KCNA news agency said Saturday the country conducted a "super large" cruise missile warhead test along with a launch of its new anti-aircraft missile in the West Sea of Korea. Pyongyang tested the "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile, and the new "Pyoljji-1-2" aircraft missile on Friday, the North Korean government said. KCNA said the tests were not related to the "surrounding situation."

Italian police worry about radicalization among Muslims in Rome and elsewhere

Italian security services are monitoring 53 “unofficial” Muslim prayer sites in Rome, concerned about radicalization and terrorism, according to a news report. Improvised prayer spaces have proliferated as the number of Muslim immigrants in the Italian capital grew, opening up in warehouses, garages, apartments, and basements. The authorities tolerate them, even though some are technically illegal.

Scotland Yard are allowing no-go zones for Jews in London, a man has claimed, after officers threatened to arrest him for “antagonising” pro-Palestinian marchers. Gideon Falter, head of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, was wearing a kippah skull cap when he was stopped by officers last Saturday in the Aldwych area while on a walk with friends after attending synagogue. Mr Falter was walking along carrying a bag containing his prayer shawl when he came across a pro-Palestinian march. In an exchange that was filmed and uploaded to social media, Mr Falter was told he would not be allowed to cross the road while the march was taking place because as a Jew his presence could create tensions among the marchers.

Speaker Johnson’s ignominious betrayal of fiscal sanity might well be the death knell for the GOP.

He is apparently risking his speakership on behalf of $95 billion of foreign aid boondoggles that Uncle Sam cannot remotely afford, and which actually provide zero benefit to the homeland security of America. And we do mean zero, as in nothing, nichts, nada, nyet and nugatory, as we amplify below. What Johnson’s impending Waterloo means, therefore, is not merely the prospect of another wild and wooly succession battle, but actually that there is no point at all in the preservation of a Republican majority and GOP House Speaker.

Two more insurance companies have announced plans to withdraw from the insurance market in California.

According to filings from the state’s Department of Insurance, Tokio Marine America Insurance Co. and Trans Pacific Insurance Co. said they would both stop offering homeowners and personal umbrella insurance in the Golden State. Both entities are subsidiaries of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., a Japanese company. Together, the two companies provide 12,556 homeowner insurance policies with $11.3 million in premiums. According to document filings, Tokio Marine also has 2,732 personal umbrella policies for liability worth about $400,000.

In the entire history of the United States, we have never witnessed an urban collapse of this magnitude.

During the pandemic, millions of Americans started working from home, and many of them have never returned to the office. Meanwhile, rapidly rising levels of crime, homelessness and migration have transformed many of our inner cities into extremely dangerous places. As a result, thousands upon thousands of businesses have left our core urban areas in search of greener pastures. So now there is lots and lots of commercial real estate space that is sitting empty, and commercial real estate prices have absolutely plummeted.

Dr. Phil questions government overreach during the 2020 Covid pandemic.

Oh his Thursday show, Alex Jones presented video of Dr. Phil encouraging people to resist new government-enforced lockdowns on his television show recently.

“I think we need less government,” Phil said.

The overhyped threat of a human bird flu pandemic is a hoax to "reset" our food system.

A recent statement from the World Health Organization is sure to ruffle a few feathers.

The international health group expressed “great concern” over the rising number of human bird flu cases. On Friday, the organization also announced that the virus had been found in raw milk. Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO chief scientist, noted that the avian flu, also called H5N1, had an “extremely high” mortality rate among infected people worldwide. The illness remains extremely rare in the US, with just two known cases, one earlier this month and one in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In both of those cases, the infected individuals worked in close proximity to livestock.

Those pining for a life as an eccentric shut-in with robots guarding their house can rejoice at the emergence of a new biometric home security tool.

Popular Science reports on PaintCam Eve, an AI-powered biometric surveillance system that fires paintballs at anyone deemed to be security threats. PaintCam Eve, says its creators at Slovenian company OZ-IT, operates on a “zero compliance, zero tolerance” principle. The autonomous property monitoring device uses motion detection and facial recognition to trigger warnings and, possibly, insane volleys of paint pellets. This, says its website, will give homeowners “ultimate peace of mind.” PaintCam Eve’s biometric facial recognition feature is meant to prevent Eve from firing at innocent people.

Wearables: Smartphones, fitness trackers, Smartwatches, hearing aids, Apple AirTags, Ring products, etc., all use Bluetooth LE (low energy) to form an independent “mesh network” that is not based on the Internet. All these devices can receive, send, and forward data packets and instructions to other devices. Almost all IoT devices will be equipped with BLE. Thus, the INFRASTRUCTURE is complete, just waiting to sink its teeth into humanity everywhere.

Without AI running on massive computers, BLE would be a waste of time. Let me give you a simple example: CONTACT TRACING. With BLE, all other devices that you get close to can disclose frequency, length of contact, and other subsequent contacts that you make. Most BLE devices cannot be turned off, as in Apple Air-Tags. But Apple and Android Smartphones can transmit and receive BLE data even if the are turned OFF (only a Faraday bag can stop transmission.)

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), which is the “professional body” and trade union which represents member physiotherapists in the UK, has launched its first “definitive position statement on transphobia” with the publication of its “position statement on transphobia.”

Anonymous whistleblowers and individuals on social media have raised concerns about the legality of the definition, along with the internal and public management and censorship of regulated members physiotherapists, and the public, by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists and their regulating body The Health and Care Professions Council.

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, threatened during a congressional hearing to weaponize the Department of Education to target and shut down the largest Christian university in the United States.

As Fox News reports, Cardona made his threats during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee, in response to a question by far-left Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.). DeLauro attacked Grand Canyon University (CGU), falsely declaring it "a predatory for-profit school," to which Cardona said that “we are cracking down not only to shut them down, but to send a message to not prey on students.”

Finland’s Supreme Court has announced it will take up a contentious case against a Christian politician who has faced a years-long legal battle for sharing her biblical views on sexuality.

Dr. Päivi Räsänen, the Finnish politician who was once again victorious in court this past November, will continue her battle after the prosecutor appealed to the nation’s high court. Räsänen, a member of parliament and former interior secretary, responded to the news that the Finnish Supreme Court would take up her case in a press release on Friday by affirming that she would “continue to fight for freedom of speech.”

UFOs and their pilots might not be 'extra-terrestrials' from a distant planet at all, but 'spiritual entities' who have inhabited Earth for as long as humanity itself.

At least, that's the 'supernatural' theory Fox News vet and one-time MSNBC host Tucker Carlson put forward this week on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast. 'There's a ton of evidence that they're under the ocean and under the ground,' Carlson told Rogan's listeners during the show's usual, sprawling, three-hour-long chat format, adding: 'They've been here for a long time.'

A report about a strange craft that appeared to defy both aerial and aquatic physics is apparently making a splash among the ex-military set.

Tim Gallaudet, an oceanographer and former Naval rear admiral who served as the author of a March white paper about so-called “unidentified submerged objects” or USOs, told Fox News this week that he considers it both “scientifically valid” and critical to national security to study these phenomena. Released by the newly-convened Sol Foundation, a think tank dedicated to studying what the military calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAPs), the 29-page report centers on a 2019 video taken aboard the Omaha off the coast of San Diego.

Where is Klaus Schwab? Did he die unexpectedly over the weekend? No he didn't but there's a big change coming to the WEF and the Schwab family plan.

