President Donald J. Trump says the United States’ plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday are ready and will be rolled out as part of what the America First leader has dubbed “Liberation Day.” The President will unveil the tariffs—which the White House says will take effect immediately—during a 4:00 PM news conference in the Rose Garden.

“That word reciprocal is very important,” Trump said during a press event in the Oval Office on Monday. He continued: “What they do to us, we do to them.” Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media that President Trump has settled on the structure of the reciprocal tariff plans and was meeting with his trade advisor on “perfecting it.”

US President Donald Trump will consider on Wednesday a final proposal related to TikTok, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, ahead of an April 5 deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban.

There will be a meeting at the Oval Office involving Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to the report.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, is demanding that President Donald Trump fly hundreds of suspected gang members, deported to El Salvador last month, back to the United States.

“I call on my colleagues … to demand that the Trump Administration comply with all judicial orders while appealing whichever ones they want to appeal, and to demand the return of people unlawfully taken to El Salvador on that so-called plane full of ‘gang bangers,'” Raskin said at a hearing on Tuesday. Raskin was referring to two planeloads of suspected illegal alien gang members associated with Tren de Aragua and MS-13 that were deported to San Salvador, El Salvador, under a deal between Trump and President Nayib Bukele to house such illegals in the country’s mega-prison.

About 92 percent of judges who blocked President Donald Trump’s first-term agenda were appointed by Democrats, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) says. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich calls it a “judicial coup d’état.”

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, McClintock cited research from the Harvard Law Review, published last year, which found that of the 64 nationwide injunctions issued in Trump’s first term in office, 92 percent were delivered by Democrat-appointed judges. “That at least suggests a rather partisan tilt to all of this, and it’s not being done even-handedly,” McClintock said.

Top presidential adviser Mike Waltz reportedly kept “potentially exploitable” information on his private email

Members of the US National Security Council (NSC), including national security adviser Mike Waltz, have used personal Gmail accounts to discuss sensitive government information, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing obtained emails and three people familiar with the matter. The report comes after Waltz accidentally added a journalist to a Signal chat group where Defense Minister Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance and other senior officials discussed the upcoming US strikes in Yemen. According to the Post, a senior Waltz aide used Gmail for “highly technical conversations” with colleagues, which included “sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict.”

In a resounding affirmation of conservative principles and leadership, Republicans Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis emerged victorious in Florida’s special elections on Tuesday.

Trump-endorsed Randy Fine clinched the 6th Congressional District seat, succeeding Mike Waltz, who vacated the position to serve as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.​ Despite being massively outspent—Weil raised over $9 million compared to Fine’s under $1 million—Fine’s victory demonstrates that the electorate values principles over political spending.

President Donald J. Trump is intensifying efforts to assume control over the island of Greenland as part of an effort to secure the United States’s access to critical rare earth minerals and reinforce its strategic military position in the Arctic.

During a visit to Greenland’s Pituffik Space Base last week, Vice President J.D. Vance reiterated the significance of American leadership in the Arctic, cautioning against the growing interests of China and Russia in Arctic shipping lanes and mineral reserves. “We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in Arctic passageways and Arctic naval routes and indeed in the minerals of the Arctic territories,” Vance said during a March 28 diplomatic visit to the island. He added: “We need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic because we know that if America doesn’t, other nations will fill the gap where we fall behind.”

Insiders say fentanyl is at the core of the Chinese Communist Party’s bid to take revenge on the West, and America makes a perfect enemy.

Tensions have been simmering between the United States and communist China as the two countries escalate tariffs on each other’s imports. Meanwhile, Beijing’s rhetoric has become increasingly confrontational. In early March, the Chinese Embassy in Washington shared a social media post from its Foreign Ministry, repeating its message: “If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.” President Donald Trump has warned that, while the United States does not seek war with China, it is “very well-equipped to handle it.”

China has sent its army, navy, air and rocket forces to surround Taiwan for large-scale drills that Beijing said were aimed at practising a blockade of the island.

As many as 19 warships surrounded the self-ruled island in a space of just 24 hours, including the Shandong aircraft carrier group, Taiwan's defence ministry said. Taiwan dispatched its own aircraft and ships, and deployed land-based missile systems, in response to the exercises and accused Beijing of being the world's 'biggest troublemaker'. The drills come after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Sunday in Japan that the United States would ensure 'credible deterrence' across the Taiwan Strait.

On March 18, 2025, South Korean pay television channel KBS reported that China had been caught once again installing large structures in the South Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) in the West Sea, also known as the Yellow Sea, where activities other than fishing are prohibited.

The Korea-China PMZ is a maritime area established under a 2001 bilateral agreement to jointly manage overlapping exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the West Sea.

Russia cannot accept US proposals to end the war in Ukraine in their current form because they do not address problems Moscow regards as having caused the conflict, a senior Russian diplomat said, suggesting US-Russia talks on the subject had stalled.

The comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggest Moscow and Washington have so far been unable to bridge differences which President Vladimir Putin raised more than two weeks ago when he said US proposals needed reworking.

Kiev has repeatedly attacked Russia’s energy infrastructure despite the truce being in effect, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said

Ukraine has repeatedly breached the US-brokered partial ceasefire and continued to attack Russian energy infrastructure, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. The top diplomat spoke to reporters on Tuesday, revealing details of an extended meeting of Russia’s Security Council held earlier in the day. During the meeting, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov briefed President Vladimir Putin on the status of the energy ceasefire, Lavrov revealed.

"The big question is, will these repeated shocks end up structurally reducing Indian appetite for Russian crude?"

Indian oil refiners have started looking for alternative supplies of crude after President Trump threatened secondary sanctions on Russian energy exports if Moscow refuses to sign a ceasefire deal for the Ukraine. Bloomberg reported that companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. were looking for oil cargoes from the Middle East, the North Sea, and the Mediterranean for May delivery in anticipation of tariff action. India has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude since the start of the war in Ukraine, with grades including Urals accounting for almost 40% of the nation’s imports last year. Refiners have enjoyed elevated profits due to the cheaper supplies, although that advantage has waned in recent months. China has also purchased bigger volumes since the invasion.

The US president earlier threatened not to defend the bloc unless it drastically increases defense spending

NATO will remain intact despite pressure from US President Donald Trump, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said. She warned, however, that some member states must be ready to make difficult choices to meet the required level of defense spending. In an interview with Spanish daily El Mundo on Monday, Kallas was asked whether “NATO [will] survive Trump’s term.” “I’m sure. It’s a strong alliance that’s alive and well”, she replied, adding that member nations have committed to spending at least 2% of GDP on defense by 2024 – a threshold that a significant portion of the bloc has yet to reach.

The thinly veiled threat reportedly refers to Hungary, which has blocked several of Brussels’ foreign policy decisions

The incoming German government plans to play a larger role in EU decision-making, including by punishing nations that dissent against the bloc’s foreign policy, Politico has reported. According to the outlet, a draft coalition agreement targets Hungary, which has defied EU decisions on issues such as the Ukraine conflict and sanctions against Russia. Germany is set to have a new coalition government formed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democrats (SPD), likely led by Friedrich Merz of the CDU. The parties are currently finalizing agreements on key policy areas, including migration, climate, and EU relations. Merz is reportedly aiming to form the new government before Easter on April 20.

The Bundeswehr has announced that German military personnel will soon be stationed in Lithuania to bolster NATO’s eastern defenses, marking a significant shift in Germany’s post-World War II military deployment strategy.

The unit, slated to be fully operational by 2027, represents Germany’s first permanent foreign troop deployment since the war, when Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union. Brigadier General Christoph Huber, who commands the German brigade in Lithuania, emphasized the mission’s critical objectives. “We have to ensure the protection, freedom, and security of our Lithuanian allies here on NATO’s eastern flank,” said Huber.

Latest poll (RTL/ntv): CDU: 25% AfD: 24%. Just 1 point more, and we all know what happens next… Banning the opposition is the new trend in Europe!

It’s been said that ‘All the forces in the world are not so powerful as an idea whose time has come.’

Be as it may, the Globalist establishment in Romania may be facing an overwhelming idea: first, they cancelled the first round of elections over a fake TikTok ‘Russian disinformation campaign’, and after that they further damaged their democracy by banning the absolute favorite Georgescu from running in the May redo of the elections. After all that meddling in the elections, one would expect that the establishment forces would now finally be in control of the situation, right? WRONG.

Retire top admiral: "this isn’t something that is a one-and-done."

The White House on Tuesday declared that Iran has been "incredibly" weakened as a result of the Pentagon operation against Yemen's Houthis which was renewed on March 15 by President Trump and his national security cabinet. Immense controversy has ensued in the wake of 'Signalgate' which involved discussions of war planning with Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg privy to the group chat conversation. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said there's has been over 200 strikes on targets in Yemen. It has long been a US talking point going back to 2015 that the Houthis (Ansarallah movement) has been supplied by the Iranians. Shipments of Iranian weaponry has over the years been intercepted by US naval ships in Gulf area waters.

Tehran and Washington have taken their exchange of threats to a new level, with the US president raising the prospect of bombing Iran and Tehran not only vowing to retaliate but also threatening to build nuclear weapons.

Iran’s threats have also included the far-fetched idea of targeting the US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean—a claim dismissed by military analysts, who argue that Iran lacks the capability to strike such distant targets. Still, Iran’s defense doctrine is rooted in asymmetrical warfare, and its commanders have often warned they could strike in unexpected ways. Following Khamenei’s sharp response to Trump’s threat, Iran’s air force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh noted that there are dozens of US targets within close range in the Persian Gulf region.

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday urged a tougher line on Washington's Mideast adversary Tehran and outlined plans for new legislation targeting the Islamic Republic as tensions have soared in recent days.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran would face bombing if it did not agree to a new nuclear deal, prompting a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to moot the pursuit of a bomb in the event of an attack. The Republican Study Committee (RSC) in a press conference advocated a series of new acts it said would increase pressure on Tehran in line with Trump's policy of stepping up sanctions in a bid to force the Islamic Republic to the negotiating table.

On March 30, 2025, the Palestinian Quds News Network published an X post citing a statement from senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri calling for attacks on Israeli and American interests in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of "voluntary relocation" for Gazans.[1]

According to the post, Abu Zuhri claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent statements about Israel's intent to implement Trump's plan reveal an "American-Zionist scheme linked to the displacement project." During a government meeting that morning, Netanyahu declared that Israel would "enable the implementation of Trump's plan."[2] Abu Zuhri asserted: "In the face of this diabolical plan, which combines massacres and starvation, everyone who can bear arms anywhere in the world must act. Do not spare an IED, a bullet, a knife, or a stone. Let everyone break their silence. We are all sinners if the interests of America and the Zionist occupation remain safe in light of the slaughter and starvation of Gaza."

New research shows that Hamas has quietly dropped thousands of deaths from its Gaza war casualty figures.

Salo Aizenberg, from the US-based non-profit organisation Honest Reporting, said that Hamas’s March 2025 casualty update had removed thousands of people it previously listed as having been killed last year. “Hamas’s new March 2025 fatality list quietly drops 3,400 fully “identified” deaths listed in its August and October 2024 reports – including 1,080 children. These “deaths” never happened. The numbers were falsified – again,” Mr Aizenberg wrote. The casualty lists are released as PDFs by the Hamas-run Gaza ministry of health, which has been cited by international media as a source for fatality figures in the enclave since the start of the war.

The United States has offered Hamas leaders guarantees of safe passage and billions of dollars in cash in exchange for the disarming of the terror group and exile of its leadership, according to a report by the Al Araby Al Jadeed, Arab news outlet, over the weekend.

According to the report Sunday by the London-based, Qatari-owned outlet, the Trump administration proposed that the senior leadership of the Gaza-based terror group disarm the organization and go into exile. In exchange, the exiled leaders would receive guarantees that they and their families would not be harmed while abroad.

IDF troops launch a ground operation in Rafah, accompanied by numerous airstrikes that continued for hours. Minister Katz: I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to remove Hamas and return all the hostages.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday morning that Israel’s operation in the Gaza Strip is expanding, involving the widespread evacuation of the Gazan population from combat zones, the crushing and clearing of the area of terrorists and terror infrastructure, and the seizure of large territories that will be added to Israel's security zones to protect the fighting forces and Israeli communities. "I call on the residents of Gaza to act now to remove Hamas and return all the hostages. This is the only way to end the war," Katz added.

Netanyahu, after canceling customs duties on US goods, primarily agricultural products: 'In addition to the economic advantages to the market and to the citizens of Israel, the current effort will allow us to further strengthen the alliance and ties between Israel and the US. '

At the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, Israel has cancelled all of the customs duties, or import tariffs, that have been levied until now on products from the US, Israel's largest trading partner. After the approval of the Knesset Finance Committee and the Economy and Industry Minister's signature on the order, the amendment to the order regarding trade levies and protective measure will take effect and customs duties on all imports from the US will be cancelled. The Government Press office stated, "The US is Israel's closest ally and its most significant trading partner. In 2024, the export of goods to the US stood at $17.3 billion, while the export of services was estimated at $16.7 billion."

Syria suffered a nationwide power outage on Tuesday night due to malfunctions at several points in the national grid, a spokesperson from the energy ministry told Reuters.

The spokesperson said technical teams were addressing the issues.

HALIFAX — If U.S. President Donald Trump fails in his stated goal of annexing Canada through economic force, what would happen if he ordered the world’s most powerful military to invade?

Some experts and academics say it’s a notion too preposterous to even contemplate. But Aisha Ahmad isn’t one of them. “When you look at the power (imbalance) between the U.S. and Canada, an invasion would immediately result in the defeat of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said the University of Toronto political science professor, who last month published an essay on the subject in The Conversation. “But a conventional military victory is not the end of this story. It’s just the beginning.”

Rebel News journalist David Menzies provides an update on Windsor's transgender 'cat person' after the individual recently had their assault charges dismissed.

The bill challenges whether political neutrality should be the price of nonprofit status.

A renewed legislative effort is underway in Congress to ensure that pastors and other leaders of religious non-profits can voice political views without risking government punishment. Spearheaded by North Carolina Congressman Mark Harris, the proposed legislation seeks to roll back restrictions that have long been used to chill political expression within churches and non-profit organizations. On Monday, Harris introduced the “Free Speech Fairness Act,” a measure crafted to shield religious leaders from IRS penalties simply for expressing political opinions. The bill takes direct aim at the Johnson Amendment, a provision from 1954 that effectively muzzles churches and charities by threatening their tax-exempt status if they support or oppose political candidates.

Fresh documents accessed by America First Legal (AFL) add another layer of thick evidence for how a COVID censorship cabal silenced discourse, dissent, and doctors.

The 185 pages of the new material sourced by AFL under freedom of information further illustrate the weaponisation of “fact-checking.” In a 20-part exposition on X, AFL explained that the latest detailed look into the COVID cabal further exposed, “widespread efforts to suppress so-called “misinformation” and silence dissenting voices in coordination with government agencies, foreign governments, NGOs, and the media.”

The Wall Street bank has raised the likelihood of a downturn to 35% ahead of the Trump administration’s massive tariff roll-out

The US economy is facing an increasing risk of a recession as escalating tariffs threaten to slow growth, push inflation higher, and increase unemployment, Goldman Sachs has warned. On Sunday, the Wall Street bank raised its estimate of a recession over the next 12 months to 35%, up from its previous projection of 20%. US President Donald Trump is expected to introduce a massive plan of country-specific tariffs across all American trading partners on Wednesday, calling the upcoming roll-out “Liberation Day.” Trump has already imposed tariffs on aluminum, steel, and automobiles, as well as raising tariffs on all imports from China. He also announced last week that a 25% tariff on cars imported to the US will take effect the following day.

In a statement that has sent ripples through financial markets and cryptocurrency circles alike, Larry Fink, the influential CEO of BlackRock, has reportedly suggested that Bitcoin could replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency due to escalating national debt.

This provocative assertion has sparked widespread discussion, drawing attention from major news outlets and igniting debates about the future of global finance. According to Fortune, Fink pointed to the United States’ ballooning national debt—currently exceeding $34 trillion—as a critical factor undermining confidence in the dollar. He argued that Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and finite supply could position it as a viable alternative to traditional fiat currencies.

The reasons why conservatives fight so adamantly for smaller government have never been more obvious than they are today.

Even before the DOGE audits, the galactic cost of federal debt spending was clearly crushing our economy. The interest payments alone are costing the American taxpayer around $1 trillion annually. If nothing changes for the better the national debt will hit $54 trillion by 2034. Of course, this is unsustainable. The system will completely collapse well before another decade ends; under the weight of rising interest rates or under the weight of exponential inflation. We are already seeing the results of the spending bonanza through ongoing stagflation. Prices on most goods are 30% higher (or more) in the past 5 years. Home prices and rent costs are up at least 50% on average. Americans are being financially suffocated.

In a controversial case that has sparked widespread debate, Enoch Burke, an Evangelical Christian teacher from Ireland, has been ordered by a court to forfeit over $43,200 (€40,000) from his bank account.

The penalty stems from his suspension from Wilson’s Hospital School, a Church of Ireland institution in Westmeath, after he refused to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns. The incident has drawn attention from various news outlets, highlighting tensions between religious beliefs, personal convictions, and institutional policies. According to The Christian Post, Burke’s troubles began when he publicly opposed the school’s directive to use “they/them” pronouns for a student who wished to socially transition and identify as the opposite sex.

Iceland has experienced a dramatic geological event as an “earthquake swarm” in the Sundhnúks Crater Row culminated in a magma eruption near the iconic Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa central to the nation’s tourism industry.

This volcanic activity has forced evacuations, disrupted travel plans, and raised concerns about the region’s immediate future. Multiple news outlets have reported on the unfolding situation, providing insights into the seismic activity, the eruption’s impact, and the response from authorities. According to Newsweek, the earthquake swarm began at 6:30 a.m. local time on the Sundhnúks Crater Row, an area between Sýlingarfell and Stóra-Skógfell.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), housed at CERN near Geneva, Switzerland, has long been celebrated as a triumph of human ingenuity.

Since its groundbreaking discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012, the LHC has provided unprecedented insights into the universe’s fundamental building blocks. However, a new proposal to construct an even larger successor, the Future Circular Collider (FCC), has sparked a heated debate within the scientific community and beyond. Is this ambitious project a vital step toward unlocking the universe’s deepest secrets, or merely an extravagant “toy” that risks draining resources from other critical research? News outlets have been abuzz with contrasting perspectives on this €20 billion question.

