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U.S. President Donald Trump signaled on Friday that Washington might not extend the ceasefire with the Iranian regime unless an agreement is reached by Wednesday.

“Maybe I won’t extend it,” Trump told media representatives aboard Air Force One when addressing the question of his deadline for diplomatic talks with the regime. He stressed that the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports “is going to remain,” warning that unless a deal is reached with Tehran, “we’re going to have to start dropping bombs again.” Following the recently collapsed talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan, Trump announced that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump convened a White House Situation Room meeting on Saturday morning to discuss the renewed crisis around the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations with Tehran, Axios reported citing two US officials.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratliffe and Joint Chiefs chairman Dan Caine attended the meeting, the report said. The meeting comes three days before a two-week ceasefire in the US-led war on Iran expires, with no date set for a new round of talks. If there is no breakthrough soon, the war could resume in the coming days, Axios reported citing a senior US official.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the Strait of Hormuz has been closed from Saturday afternoon, citing what it described as a US failure to lift its naval blockade despite ceasefire conditions.

The IRGC navy’s public relations office said that prior to the announcement, several civilian vessels had been allowed to pass through the strait via the Larak corridor under its supervision and coordination. However, it said, the Islamic Republic shut the strategic waterway after a violation of ceasefire commitments, accusing the United States of maintaining its maritime restrictions on Iranian vessels and ports. “The Strait of Hormuz is closed from this evening until the naval blockade is lifted,” the statement said.

The potential US military action comes as Iran tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, including attacking several ships earlier on Saturday.

The US is planning to board and seize Iran-linked oil tankers and commercial ships in the coming days, according to a Saturday report by The Wall Street Journal. The report noted that these actions would take place in international waters, potentially outside of the Middle East. The US “will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged vessel or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran,” US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said. “This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told The Associated Press on Saturday that no enriched material will be sent to the United States. He said the issue is “not up for discussion.”

Khatibzadeh added that messages have been exchanged between Tehran and Washington, but the sides are still not at the stage of holding direct talks. “New guidelines for the Strait of Hormuz will be set as part of the negotiations, and the waterway will remain open and safe for all civilian traffic,” he said.

Trump’s public remarks appeared to exceed the text of the US-backed truce, prompting Israeli officials to seek clarification while clashes on the ground continued.

Israel was surprised by US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the IDF is “prohibited” from continuing strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to a Saturday Axios report. The report noted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “personally stunned and alarmed” by the post, and that Israeli officials sought clarification from the White House. This comes after Trump posted on Truth Social that Israel was prohibited from “bombing Lebanon any longer,” and that the US will work with Lebanon separately and “deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.”

A senior Hezbollah official on Friday warned Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun, against meeting with Israel’s prime minister, as the United States pushes for potential peace talks between the two countries, including a possible high-level meeting at the White House.

Hezbollah official Nawaf al-Moussawi, who oversees the group’s resources and borders portfolio, warned that Aoun would risk losing his position if he were to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump. Al-Moussawi also said that “legitimacy comes from within Lebanon, not from outside.” Who said the Sunni majority in Lebanon – from which Prime Minister Nawaf Salam comes – would agree to sign a peace agreement with Israel?” he added.

A number of UN peacekeepers have been killed in the recent fighting in Lebanon, including two Indonesian peacekeepers who were killed on March 30 by a roadside explosion, according to the BBC.

Just days after a ceasefire began in Lebanon, Hezbollah appears to have carried out an attack and killed a French soldier. French President Emmanuel Macron said on social media that “St.-Sgt. Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment from Montauban fell this morning in southern Lebanon during an attack against UNIFIL.” In an unusually firm statement, the French leader added, “Everything suggests that responsibility for this attack lies with Hezbollah. France demands that the Lebanese authorities immediately arrest the perpetrators and assume their responsibilities alongside UNIFIL.”

What is unfolding is the systematic embedding of Turkish institutional infrastructure into Syrian economic life at a moment when Damascus is too weak, too dependent, and too ideologically aligned with Ankara to resist. Opinion.

Before Syria holds elections, before it establishes a functioning judiciary, before its central bank can stabilize a currency decimated by thirteen years of civil war, Ankara has moved in. Two Turkish banks, the state-owned Ziraat Bank and the private Aktif Bank, are expected to begin operations inside Syria imminently. Syria’s central bank governor, following a two-day working visit to Turkey this week, described financial cooperation between Damascus and Ankara as “accelerating and becoming increasingly institutionalised.”

President Donald Trump was once again the featured speaker at Turning Point USA this weekend.

The 45th-47th President focused on his amazing foreign policy successes, especially in Iran and Venezuela. At one point he warned communist Cuba what awaits them. President Trump: “Very soon the “great strength” of the American military will create “a new dawn for Cuba.” That ought to scare the hell out of the dirty Marxists!

President Donald Trump announced April 17 that he expects his administration to begin releasing documents “very soon” related to extraterrestrial life and unexplained phenomena.

“As you remember, I recently directed the Secretary of War … to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena,” Trump told an audience in Phoenix, Arizona. “I’m pleased to report today … that this process is well underway and we’ve found many very interesting documents, I must say. And, the first releases will begin very, very soon.” Trump made the remarks at an event with Turning Point Action, an affiliate of Turning Point USA.

The White House promised that ‘no stone will be unturned’ in the investigation...

The Trump administration confirmed on April 17 that it was working with the FBI to investigate the mysterious deaths and disappearances of ten U.S. scientists and government employees who had access to nuclear or aerospace material. “In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President [Donald] Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X Friday afternoon.

The Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday gave initial approval to President Donald Trump’s proposal for a new monument in Washington, D.C., designed to acknowledge the country’s 250th birthday.

The federal panel unanimously approved the design, clearing a major bureaucratic hurdle for Trump’s pet project, though its construction remains threatened by a lawsuit that raises concerns the arch would disrupt views between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. “I’ve been watching very carefully, and the designs just get better and better and better and better and better,” James McCrery II, the commission’s vice chairman, said. “It’s very, very, very good.”

New York City’s new democratic socialist (communist) Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a moment this week to tell people of the city about an exciting new invention called rat-proof trash bins, which he will be implementing by the year 2031.

You absolutely could not make this up. Couldn’t he put these bins all over the city by say… this coming week if he wanted to? Who needs a five-year plan to put out trash cans?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says she isn’t as wealthy as previous financial disclosures showed — a claim which prompted calls for investigations from President Donald Trump and House Republicans.

Omar disclosed last year that she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million, which represented a massive rise in wealth from her previous annual filing. However, Omar now is blaming the filings showing she had quickly become very rich on major accounting errors, according to a report yesterday in the Wall Street Journal. An amended filing viewed by the Journal shows that she and her husband’s assets to be only $18,004 to $95,000. Disclosure forms don’t require exact values, only broad ranges.

Vice President JD Vance thanked Pope Leo XIV for downplaying reported disagreements with President Donald Trump regarding the Iran conflict, stating that he was “grateful.”

In a post on X, Vance described the Pope as preaching the Gospel, and noted that it means the Pope will offer “his opinion on the moral issues of the day.” Vance’s post came in response to the Pope’s comments during “his flight to Angola,” according to Reuters. The Pope explained that “comments he made two days earlier in Cameroon” had been “prepared two weeks ago.” The Pope also added that “reporting about comments he has made so far during his Africa tour ‘has not been accurate in all its aspects,’” according to the outlet.

President Donald Trump embarks on a much-anticipated trip to China next month to meet with President Xi Jinping, as the first year-plus of the Trump presidency has redefined global economic affairs and foreign policy.

Trump and Xi are set to meet in Beijing on May 14-15. Over the past 15 months, Trump has reasserted the United States’ role on the global stage, whether it be through economic policy, diplomacy, or military operations. In turn, the developments have certainly redefined the U.S.-China relationship. “President Trump has undoubtedly restored American strength on the world stage – showing the entire world that the days of Biden-era weakness are over. The President has secured key trade deals, solved eight global conflicts through his peace through strength policies, and built the greatest military in the world – whose results speak for themselves,”

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that blockading Iranian ports is “significant leverage in the future should China [charge] after Taiwan” because it would cut off China’s oil supply from Iran.

Fetterman said that after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, there was “that pivot, we remind the world that we run it, we control it, and that forced China to get involved and to push Iran to just acknowledge, that’s checkmate, at this point.” He continued, “Now, we have the opportunity, any time, and now we’ve discovered that the scream point for the Chinese is, now, we can block their oil coming from Iran at that point, and now, that’s significant leverage in the future should China [charge] after Taiwan.

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, its seventh launch this year and fourth in April.

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea and Japan reported, marking the latest in a series of launches by Pyongyang aimed at accelerating its military capabilities. The incident marks the North’s seventh ballistic missile launch this year and its fourth in April, according to the Reuters news agency. South Korea’s presidential office held an emergency security meeting following the launches, the report said. Such tests violate United Nations Security Council resolutions against the North’s missile program. However, Pyongyang rejects the UN ban and says it infringes its sovereign right to self-defense.

The move also reverses a position Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had stated two days earlier...

The Trump administration renewed a key sanctions waiver on April 17, allowing countries to purchase Russian oil stranded at sea, responding to urgent pressure from Asian nations battered by skyrocketing energy costs. The move also reverses a position Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had stated two days earlier. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License 134B on Friday, authorizing transactions tied to Russian crude and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of that date. The waiver runs through May 16 and replaces a previous license that expired on April 11.

Matteo Salvini says lifting EU restrictions is key to averting an economic crisis

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called on the EU to resume imports of Russian oil and gas, arguing that the bloc should prioritize energy security. The war in the Middle East has exacerbated Europe’s energy crisis, as disruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz – a key route handling around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas – have pushed oil prices up by as much as 70% since February.

At least five people were killed, and 10 were wounded by a gunman in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday.

The mass shooting appeared to be at random, with footage showing the gunman shooting anyone he came across. After shooting several people, he entered a supermarket where he took several hostages. A Ukrainian counter-terrorism team stormed the building and killed him shortly after. “Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones.”

The fragile ceasefire in the Middle East has done little to nothing to calm tensions between America and its European allies, as President Trump launched another scathing attack on NATO, dismissing the alliance as ineffective and irrelevant during a moment of crisis.

While speaking at a political event in Phoenix and later on social media, Trump made clear that he had rejected a recent offer of assistance from NATO regarding security in the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic waterway, which handles roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments, had been disrupted for weeks during the ongoing war in Iran. “Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would like some help,” Trump said. “I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I don’t want your help anymore.”

The bloc should build up its defenses by 2030 to deter Russia even without US backing, Frederik Vansina has said

European nations have around four years to build up their defenses enough to deter a Russian attack without US backing, Frederic Vansina, Belgium’s Chief of the General Staff, has said. Moscow has dismissed speculation that it plans to attack NATO as nonsense. In an interview with Le Soir published on Friday, Vansina acknowledged that Russia does not pose an immediate threat to the West. “I don’t want to scare the population. The Russians are not going to attack us imminently, anytime soon,” he said – adding, however, that the world is “going through the most unstable period since the end of the Cold War… with everyone arming themselves to the teeth.”

Peter Mandelson was appointed UK ambassador to the US by Starmer despite having failed the vetting process.

Failing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is lashing out at the Foreign Office for ‘misleading’ him over the vetting of former ambassador to the US, Labour peer Lord Peter Mandelson – a man with deep and shady ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. As we have reported here in TGP, it arose yesterday that Britain’s specialist vetting office advised against giving Mandelson ‘developed vetting’ status, but was overruled by Sir Olly Robbins, the Foreign Office’s top civil servant.

'How much more of this man can the public take?' Nana Akua looks at the chaos in the Labour Party to date as pressure mounts on Sir Keir Starmer to resign.

On 9 December 2025, Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe stood in the House of Commons and delivered a devastating speech that should have dominated every front page in Britain.

“What happened just yesterday?” he asked. “Two Afghan illegal migrants jailed for raping a schoolgirl. The footage exists. She filmed herself during the rape. Even the Afghanistan Rapist’s own lawyer warned that it would lead to ‘disorder’ if it was released, as it was so horrific.” The girl screamed: “You’re going to rape me.” She was dragged away, gagged, and forced to perform sex acts in a secluded area while pleading for help from passers-by who never came. The barrister’s explicit warning, fear of “disorder” – was code for what the establishment dreads most: the British public seeing the raw horror and demanding an end to the policies that imported it.

Jet fuel prices are up 70% in Europe since Israel and the U.S. began their war against Iran

The European market is facing a critical shortage of kerosene, with only six weeks of supply remaining, and the war in Iran is threatening the continent with a major aviation crisis. Since the war broke out, jet fuel prices have jumped 70 percent, threatening the financial health of European airlines. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that this scarcity may soon lead to widespread flight cancellations across Europe. To combat the dwindling supply, the EU is reportedly developing an emergency plan to maximize refinery output and stabilize fuel distribution.

“If necessary, I will stay in the dugout, if necessary, I will take the team back out onto the field,” Orbán said about his future role in Hungarian politics

Outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave a lengthy interview on the Patrióta channel, his first after his election defeat last Sunday. Addressing the most pressing issue of what Fidesz needs to change, Orbán stated, as quoted by Magyar Nemzet: “This situation is more than just a matter of changing one or two positions.” “A complete reewal is needed,” Orbán continued. “We cannot continue as we have been doing so far. As for the extent of the defeat, the numbers speak clearly: the national side received 2.3 million, and the opposing side 3.1 million, so the extent of the defeat is great. A complete renewal is needed; this applies not only to Fidesz, but to the entire national side,” he said, adding that a lot of people will now resign and change positions.

As tens of thousands of migrants rush embassies across Spain to begin the regularization process, for the Spanish right, the clock is now ticking to save the country

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his far-left government are not over the finish line yet when it comes to their plan to legalize hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants. Now, the Spanish legal group Hazte Oír have made the first successful step in challenging the far-left government’s “Royal Decree,” which was used to pass the legislation without a vote from parliament. After Hazte Oír’s application was accepted for processing by the Spanish Supreme Court, the government now has a non-extendable 20-day deadline to hand over the complete administrative file regarding mass legalization.

A local politician said the act “has no place in a civilized society”

After locals reported a Nigerian man for killing a cat and trying to cook it in the middle of the day, police intervened in the town of Sarzana. A photo of the man has been published by Italian news media, with the blurred remains of the cat still visible in front of a children’s playground. Responding to the incident, Councilor for Security in the province of La Spezia, Stefano Torri, called the act “atrocious that cannot and has no place in a civilized society.” The man was stopped by Italian police after multiple calls from witnesses in the Crociata neighborhood, in a park dedicated to the Italian partisan commander Flavio “Walter” Bertone, according to Italian news outletIl Messaggero. It remains unclear if the man was arrested.

Police recovered hours of recordings of the gang rape from the suspects’ phones, which are being examined by police

Another harrowing gang rape case has hit Italy, this time with seven suspects, all with foreign backgrounds, charged for raping a 23-year-old victim in the Cesena countryside and filming the crime. The victim was allegedly abused and filmed by seven youths during a drug-fueled party in early April. The suspects, described as being “born in the city but of African and Asian origins,” are aged between 19 and 25.

They reportedly took advantage of the victim’s state of intoxication, but the films they recorded on their phones may now be the deciding piece of evidence in their case.

Law’s crimes are another nightmarish story in the sinking of Canada into the culture of death.

We have been reporting here on TGP about the rampant culture of death in Canada, and most specifically about the murderous saga of Kenneth Law, as you can read in Canadian Man Charged With 14 Counts of Murder for Mailing Poison to Young People, Helping Them Kill Themselves. Today, news broke that, according to Law’s lawyer, he will plead guilty to ‘counseling or aiding suicide’. In turn, Canadian prosecutors will withdraw no less than 14 murder charges filed against him.

Tamara Ugolini seeks answers to questions regarding transparency, oversight and compliance with Canada's controversial euthanasia program from Ontario’s Chief Coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer.

The bill that died with Trudeau’s election call is back, and so is the advisory panel that wrote it.

Canada’s Liberal government is preparing to revive legislation that would hand the state new powers over what Canadians can say online, with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s team signaling that a rebooted “online harms” law is coming. A report submitted to the Senate social affairs committee confirms the direction. The Department of Industry told senators that Ottawa is working toward a “future online safety regime” aimed at reducing online “harms,” a category the government itself gets to define. To shape the proposal, officials have brought back the Expert Advisory Group on Online Safety, the same body that helped design the previous censorship attempt.

Trump’s pick to head the CDC, Erica Schwartz.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is hosting its spring meetings in DC, where economic leaders around the world have gathered to discuss various topical economic issues.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas chats with Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger about where the risk of recession stands.

With the latest 12 month CPI figure coming in at 3.3%, it’s clear that inflation is alive and well. What’s less clear to the public is the fact that inflation is a policy choice– an intentional political act meant to rob citizens of the benefits of falling prices.

The following article was originally published by the Mises Institute. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Peter Schiff or SchiffGold. Your dollar has lost 96-97 percent of its purchasing power since 1913. This is not bad luck or mysterious market forces. It is the result of deliberate policy choices that steadily, quietly drained your wealth—and convinced you it was being done for your benefit.

The refusal puts American mutual-assistance treaties off the table for European speech prosecutions, and Paris is the first to find out.

The US Justice Department has refused to help French prosecutors investigating X, sending Paris a two-page letter that amounts to a direct shot across the bow at European speech regulation. American authorities will not serve summonses, will not facilitate interviews, and will not lend their cooperation to what they describe as a foreign effort to prosecute a US company for editorial decisions protected at home. The letter, dated Friday and reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, came from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs. It rejected three separate French requests this year, and its language was unusually blunt.

The same KYC mandates designed to stop money laundering now supply the face scans that enable it.

Regulators spent the last few years demanding that banks, crypto exchanges, and fintech apps collect face scans, ID photos, and biometric templates from every customer. They sold this as a defense against financial crime. What it actually built was a global inventory of the most sensitive identifiers a person has, stored across thousands of corporate databases, waiting to be breached. Now the stolen contents of those databases power a thriving economy that lets money launderers walk through the front door of major banks wearing someone else’s face. The push toward biometric access and digital ID verification did not stop the fraud. It supplied the raw material for it.

Health and law enforcement officials across the United States are raising concerns about a newly emerging synthetic opioid that is being linked to a growing number of overdose deaths.

The drug, known as cyclorphine and scientifically identified as N-propionitrile chlorphine, is believed to be significantly more potent than fentanyl. Authorities say its strength makes even tiny amounts potentially deadly, increasing the risks for people who may unknowingly consume it. According to reporting from Scripps News Group, officials describe the substance as “believed to be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl,” a level of potency that has alarmed public health experts nationwide.

A dangerous form of gasoline theft is becoming more common across the United States as fuel prices rise, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Instead of siphoning fuel, thieves are now drilling directly into vehicle gas tanks, a method that is quick but leaves costly damage behind. The trend comes as gasoline prices have surged to their highest levels in several years, driven in part by global instability and ongoing conflict affecting oil supplies. One victim, Tasi Malala of Scottsdale, Arizona, discovered the problem while trying to refuel his pickup truck. What initially seemed like a routine stop quickly turned alarming.

A growing wave of resistance to artificial intelligence is beginning to take shape, as workers, artists, and even some technology insiders push back against the rapid expansion of AI tools.

Concerns about job displacement, ethical boundaries, and the reliability of AI systems are fueling what some observers describe as an early-stage backlash. The shift comes after years of intense enthusiasm surrounding generative AI, which has been widely adopted in sectors ranging from media to customer service. While companies have embraced the technology as a way to cut costs and boost productivity, critics argue that the consequences are becoming harder to ignore.

A powerful stretch of severe weather is battering large parts of the Midwest, with forecasters warning that millions of Americans are in the path of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

The system, which has already triggered multiple tornado reports, is expected to continue intensifying as it moves east, putting densely populated regions at risk. Meteorologists say conditions are primed for volatile storms capable of causing widespread destruction. According to the original reporting by the Daily Mail, the outbreak is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather impacting the central United States this week.

Bilderberg 2025 meeting Washington DC exposed — the 72nd annual Bilderberg Group conference just wrapped at the Salamander Hotel, and the guest list included MI6 chief, Peter Thiel, Palantir, senior NATO officials, and global media heads. Researcher Andrew Goff breaks down what Bilderberg really is, how Chatham House rules hide their agenda, the Arctic and Greenland power play, and why this secretive gathering of 100-150 unelected elites may shape global AI, warfare, and geopolitical policy.

Field researcher Timothy Alberino spent years on the ground in Sardinia — and every witness told the same story. Nephilim giants. Real bones. Someone took them.

Over 7,000 megalithic structures still stand on the island. No institution agrees on who built them. What Alberino uncovered over years of village-to-village investigation suggests the disagreement is not academic — it's a managed silence.

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