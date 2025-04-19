One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Trump warned he could walk way from efforts to end the war in Ukraine if a deal can’t be found soon, as Russia said a one-month pause on targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure had ended.

“If for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, you’re foolish,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office. "You’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass. But hopefully we won’t have to do that." While Trump did not say he has a “specific number of days” in mind by which he wanted to see an agreement before walking away, he needed to see quick progress.

Russia is committed to resolving the crisis, the Kremlin has said, after the US president stated he wanted an answer about a peace agreement this week

The ongoing negotiations to secure peace in the Ukraine conflict are “difficult,” but Russia remains committed to achieving a resolution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Peskov's comments follow US President Donald Trump’s statement that he expects a response from Moscow on a proposed peace agreement with Kiev later this week. Speaking to reporters, the Kremlin spokesman was asked whether Trump’s remarks suggested any behind-the-scenes agreements between Washington and Moscow.

The Kremlin on Friday confirmed that the US-brokered ceasefire on energy sites has effectively ended. Last month Ukraine and Russia agreed to temporarily pause all attacks against each other's energy infrastructure.

Washington hailed this is as a potential key first-step toward a more comprehensive ceasefire, which has still not gotten off the ground. But both warring sides have accused the other of violating the energy site truce multiple times over, in the prior few weeks. Russia still sees the initiative as positive. The 30-day moratorium has reached its deadline, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov having confirmed "the month [of moratorium] has indeed expired.

EU states are “hesitant to admit” failure in Ukraine, while the US is in a better position due to Donald Trump’s policies, the Hungarian PM has said

The West has waged a “proxy war” against Russia via Ukraine and lost it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said. Hungary, a member of the EU, has repeatedly criticized the bloc’s policies on the Ukraine conflict, particularly its sanctions on Moscow and weapons deliveries to Kiev. In an interview with OT YouTube channel published on Thursday, Orban said the whole “Western world” has thrown its weight behind Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, which he described as a “proxy war.”

The US-led military bloc has reportedly adjusted wording related to gender and diversity, equity, and inclusion in new legislation, to appease US President Donald Trump

NATO staff are softening language related to climate, gender, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to avoid a potential backlash from the administration of US President Donald Trump, Politico has reported, citing sources familiar with the situation. Phrases concerning climate, as well as gender diversity and security, have been reworded in new NATO legislation drafted by its committees and working groups, using language deemed more palatable to Washington, the outlet said on Thursday.

In a candid evaluation of European and American relations, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, voiced concerns about the current dynamics, noting that traditional alliances are shifting.

In an interview with Die Zeit, she criticized the US administration’s approach and compared influential figures to Russian oligarchs. This marks a significant moment in transatlantic discussions as von der Leyen emphasized Europe’s commitment to global trade principles, contrasting it with tactics she attributes to Washington. Her comments come at a time when trade agreements between the US and EU are a point of contention. Trump recently retracted tariffs impacting European imports valued at £328 billion, a move following financial market instability. Nonetheless, Vice-President JD Vance has been critical of the EU, labeling it as undemocratic and suppressive towards right-wing populism.

French philosopher Renaud Camus has been prohibited from entering the United Kingdom, the nation’s Home Office confirmed.

The 78-year-old was scheduled to deliver a speech on immigration, but his electronic travel authorisation (ETA) application was denied. According to an email obtained by the Telegraph, the Home Office stated that Camus’ entry was “not considered to be conducive to the public good.” Camus, known for his stance against mass immigration and its potential impact on European demography, maintains that unchecked immigration could result in the demographic “replacement” of Europe’s indigenous populations. Upon learning about the travel restriction, Camus described the UK government as “one of the guiltiest” in Europe for its open borders, mass migration policies.

‘Islamophobia’ Narrative Helped Cover It Up

Please SHARE this before it is CENSORED. They don't want you to see this. Internal UK government data confirms it. Massive scale of sexual violence. A huge percentage committed by Muslim men. Buried for years.

Prebunking becomes the new frontier in narrative control as governments and think tanks refine the art of shaping public perception.

The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) – a company with ties to the British and other governments and originally known as the “Nudge Unit” – has teamed up with researchers from the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney. The result is a report titled, “Countering misinformation about refugees and migrants: An evidence-based framework,” which was presented on March 11 during a speed briefing event. The goal of the collaboration is to develop a framework that would allow for “prebunking misinformation” about migrants and refugees in Australia.

A Carney Liberal staffer ASSAULTED Rebel News journalist David Menzies! Sheila Gunn Reid is hitting back with OUTRAGE!

Washington wants Iran to halt production of highly enriched uranium, which it believes is aimed at building an atomic bomb.

Iran and the United States will hold a new round of nuclear talks in Rome on Saturday to resolve their decades-long standoff over Tehran's atomic aims, under the shadow of President Donald Trump's threat to unleash military action if diplomacy fails. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will negotiate indirectly through mediators from Oman, a week after a first round in Muscat that both sides described as constructive.

Ahead of Saturday’s 2nd round of talks, official says Tehran wants guarantees US won’t abandon deal again; Trump: If Iran gets nukes, everyone’s ‘life will be in great danger’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran told the United States in talks last week it was ready to accept some limits on its uranium enrichment but needed watertight guarantees US President Donald Trump would not again ditch a nuclear pact, a senior Iranian official said on Friday. He also vowed that Iran would never agree to dismantle its centrifuges for enriching uranium. Iran and the United States are set to hold a second round of talks on Saturday in Rome, a week after a first round of negotiations in Oman, which both sides described as positive. Trump, meanwhile, reiterated Friday that he would not allow Iran to get nuclear weapons.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that Tehran's military strength enabled it to confidently seek peace in the region, a day before talks with arch-foe the United States were due to resume.

“With the army behind us, we can express our positions on peace, stability, and regional cooperation from a position of strength,” Pezeshkian said during a ceremony marking Army Day. He added that the armed forces have helped position Iran as a regional power and said the country now produces its own military equipment. “We build what we need on land, in the air, and at sea,” he said.

The Islamic Republic will seek a new lease on life in US talks, former Iranian diplomat Hossein Alizadeh told the Eye for Iran podcast, adding that Iran's rulers will never abandon their hardline ideology against the West.

“It is ideology, flexible ideology. Extremist, but flexible,” Alizadeh said. “Using lies, creating lies—that’s part of their strategy.” Alizadeh, who served in Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 22 years, said Tehran’s current posture is motivated by a desire to stay afloat amid both internal unrest and external pressure. Despite having defected, Alizadeh says he remains in contact with individuals inside Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and remains familiar with official policy thinking.

Turkey-based Kuwaiti Islamic scholar and Muslim Brotherhood leader Dr. Tareq Al-Suwaidan discussed the role of Muslims in the West regarding the Palestinian cause during a March 23, 2025 appearance on Al-Jazeera Network (Qatar).

He stated that it is prohibited for Muslims to make permanent peace with the "enemies of Allah," claiming that such an act nullifies Jihad, which must continue until the Day of Judgement. He described peace or normalization agreements as heresy. Al-Suwaidan emphasized that he does not expect Muslims in Europe to change their regimes or implement Islamic rule. However, he described as "wonderful" the Muslim activism in Western countries, including Europe, America, and Australia.

Vague announcement draws immediate backlash from hostage families anxious for breakthrough in talks to free their loved ones; statement expected to be pre-recorded

In a laconic, cryptic statement Friday just before sundown, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the premier “will deliver a special statement when Shabbat ends [Saturday evening] on a diplomatic matter.” Hebrew media reported that the statement was expected to be recorded, without an opportunity for media questions. Potential “diplomatic matters” on the table include ongoing hostage-truce negotiations with the Hamas terror group and talks between the US and Iran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, but it was not clear what the prime minister intended to talk about.

Medical official sparks controversy online after speaking out against terrorists’ attempts to use Khan Younis’s Nasser Hospital, revealing that he has been ‘openly threatened’

Mohammed Sakar, head of the nursing department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, published a very unusual post on his Facebook account last week. In his post, the doctor, who also serves as a spokesperson for the hospital, hinted that he had been threatened by Palestinian Islamic Jihad due to his refusal to let the terror group’s operatives enter and use the hospital. “As head of the department, I exerted all efforts to reopen the hospital and I succeeded… in serving the wounded,” Sakar wrote. “I made sure that the hospital wards were used only for patients, and not for displaced persons… In this way, I managed to keep the hospital safe and avoid threats of closure.”

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem declares the group will not disarm, citing Israeli threats and Lebanon’s inability to defend itself. He accuses Israel of violating ceasefire terms while signalling willingness to negotiate only after a full Israeli withdrawal.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem gave a speech on Friday in which he made clear that the terrorist organization will not disarm. "Do you expect us to become defenseless and allow Israel to enter all of Lebanon? That will not happen. If anyone thinks Israel will achieve its goal, they are deceiving themselves. The resistance will remain," Qassem declared, claiming that Hezbollah's weapons are necessary because Lebanon itself "is unable to defend itself." Qassem also accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement, stating, "The whole world sees that Hezbollah and Lebanon are committed to the agreement, while Israel violates it."

Airstrikes in Ras Isa are deadliest yet since America began targeting the Iran-backed rebels in response to their attacks on ships and Israel

US strikes on a Yemeni fuel port killed at least 80 people, Houthi rebels said Friday, in the deadliest attack of Washington’s 15-month campaign against the Iran-backed group. Thursday’s strikes on Ras Isa aimed to cut off supplies and funds for the rebels that control large swathes of the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, the US military said. Images broadcast by a Houthi-run television channel showed large blazes lighting up the night sky following the latest in an intensified barrage of attacks under US President Donald Trump.

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, previously known as the Al-Qaeda chief Abu Mohammad al-Julani, was selected as one of Time magazine’s yearly list of the 100 'most influential' people.

Former US ambassador to Syria Robert Ford, who played a role in and advocated for Washington’s regime change policies in the country, put forward Sharaa for the Time 100 list. "Last December, after years of building a powerful armed faction – Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), classified internationally as a terrorist group – Ahmad al-Sharaa and his rebel alliance toppled Bashar Assad’s brutal government in Syria," the write-up reads.

Key witness in landmark case against Syrian officials tells MEE hundreds of bodies were regularly delivered in refrigerator trucks for burial in mass graves

A Syrian gravedigger whose testimony helped secure the conviction of two Assad officials in the first international trial on Syrian state torture has spoken exclusively to Middle East Eye after revealing his identity. Muhammad Afif Nafieh was forced to dig mass graves for authorities under Bashar al-Assad from 2011 until early 2018 when he fled with his family to Germany. He testified against Syrian officials convicted of crimes against humanity in a German court in Koblenz, and has also shared his experiences with the US Congress, on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly, and at the British Foreign Office. Speaking to MEE last week, Nafieh described a relentless seven-day working week in which he oversaw the burial of an increasing stream of bodies.

WASHINGTON — The US military will consolidate its presence in Syria over the coming weeks and months in a move that could reduce the number of troops it has in the country by half, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell says.

The US military has about 2,000 US troops in Syria across a number of bases, mostly in the northeast. The troops are working with local forces to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria but was later pushed back. “This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the US footprint in Syria down to less than a thousand US forces in the coming months,” Parnell says in a statement.

SpaceX has expressed interest in contributing to a proposed missile defense system in the United States that could involve launching hundreds of satellites. Reports indicate that SpaceX, alongside Palantir and Anduril, is participating in efforts to develop a missile defense network similar to Israel’s Iron Dome. The project, referred to as the “Golden Dome,” aims to sense and intercept incoming missiles.

The proposal includes deploying between 400 and over 1,000 satellites for missile tracking. Additionally, a separate fleet of approximately 200 satellites equipped with either missiles or lasers has been suggested for destroying threats. This plan aligns with an executive order signed by President Donald J. Trump earlier in the year.

Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs have made American gas financially unviable, the outlet has said

China has “completely” stopped imports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) for over ten weeks, extending the trade war between Beijing and Washington into energy cooperation, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing shipping data. Amid escalating trade tensions, China has imposed tariffs on US hydrocarbons – up to 99% – effectively pricing them out of the Chinese market. The standoff with China comes amid a wider US campaign targeting a number of countries. While most tariffs were paused for 90 days, China was excluded and faces total tariffs of up to 145%. In retaliation, Beijing imposed 125% tariffs on US goods and curbed exports of key high-tech minerals.

The Trump administration announced plans on Thursday to impose new port fees on Chinese commercial vessels—part of a broader effort to revive America's dwindling shipbuilding industry, which officials now view as a national security risk amid the urgent need to bolster hemispheric defense across the Americas in an increasingly fractured, bipolar world.

"Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer wrote in a statement, adding, "The Trump administration's actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the U.S. supply chain, and send a demand signal for U.S.-built ships."

Anti-Trumpers are planning a massive, nationwide protest against President Donald Trump as part of actions from the 50501 movement over Easter weekend.

The 50501 movement works under the phrase, “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement” and describes itself as a group fighting to “uphold the Constitution and end executive overreach.” The organization’s next “day of action” falls on Saturday, April 19 — the day before Easter Sunday. “We are trying to protect our democracy against the rise of authoritarianism under the Trump administration,” Hunter Dunn, a spokesperson for the group, said according to the Washington Post. They claim that their group is not partisan in nature, asserting that Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike are participants in the protests.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on April 16 fulfilled her past promise to declassify information related to President Joe Biden’s domestic counterterrorism strategy.

Dubbed the “Strategic Implementation Plan” (SIP), the 15-page-long document details the Biden administration’s findings and action plan to counter an alleged increase in homegrown domestic terrorism. Gabbard released the documents in response to prompting from conservative groups like America First Legal, which expressed concerns about the Biden administration allegedly “censoring disfavored speech on the Internet by labeling such speech ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ ‘hate speech,’ ‘domestic terrorism.'” Coming in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, after which the Biden administration claimed that domestic terrorism was the greatest terror threat the United States faced, the SIP represents the government-wide counterterrorism strategy.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is studying whether he’s able to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, his top economist said Friday, a day after the president publicly criticized the head of the central bank for not moving fast enough to slash interest rates.

“The president and his team will continue to study that,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Friday when asked by a reporter if removing Powell was an option. Hassett went on to suggest that the Fed under Powell, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, had acted politically to benefit Democrats. “The policy of this Federal Reserve was to raise rates the minute President Trump was elected last time, to say that the supply-side tax cuts that were going to be inflationary,” Hassett said.

In the middle of multiple peace negotiations in the Ukraine, Iran and Gaza, dozens tariff and trade negotiations, and a series of territorial disputes like in Greenland and the Panama Canal, there arose yesterday (17) a development of a more traditional foreign relation piece of news dealing with the US’ ‘special relationship’ with the United Kingdom.

President Donald J. Trump is set travel to Britain in September, paying a visit to Windsor Castle to spend time with the Royal family. The Telegraph reported: “The UK is preparing to host the US president and first lady for a high-profile visit at the end of summer, as the Government seeks to reaffirm transatlantic ties in the wake of his trade war.”

The White House is seeking to right the wrongs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website COVID.gov, launched by the U.S. federal government under the previous Trump administration, was originally a page dedicated to providing COVID-19 information and resources. Its primary purpose was to provide the public with access to tools and guidance related to COVID-19 prevention, testing, treatment, and updates. However, the website has now been converted into a page exposing the countless crimes that took place during the pandemic.

The FDA plans to remove employees of pharmaceutical companies that the agency regulates from its advisory commissions and “elevate” the role of patients and caregivers, Commissioner Marty Makary announced Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to remove employees of pharmaceutical companies that the agency regulates from its advisory commissions and “elevate” the role of patients and caregivers, Commissioner Marty Makary announced Thursday. Makary, in a post on X, said that historically the agency has been unduly influenced by industry. Although the FDA should partner with industry to ensure a “user-friendly review process,” he said, “the scientific evaluation of new products should be independent.”

One man used AI to map the entire agenda—and what he uncovered is absolutely mind-boggling. It’s darker and more complex than anyone ever imagined. And the blueprint is still active today.

Human remains have been found in Foster, Rhode Island; Framingham and Plymouth, Massachusetts; and in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, and Killingly, Connecticut.

In March and April, at least seven human remains have been found in towns across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, sparking fears over a serial killer. A former prosecutor is calling for a "review and investigation" of the findings.

According to Fox News, human remains have been found in Foster, Rhode Island; Framingham and Plymouth, Massachusetts; and in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, and Killingly, Connecticut. Regarding the deaths in Connecticut, state police told Fox News that "there is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time." It is currently unclear if the deaths of the seven victims are related.

Beijing officials have described the event as more akin to a race car competition, given the need for engineering and navigation teams.

Twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of runners at the Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing on Saturday, the first time these machines have raced alongside humans over a 21-km (13-mile) course. The robots from Chinese manufacturers such as DroidVP and Noetix Robotics came in all shapes and sizes, some shorter than 120 cm (3.9 feet), others as tall as 1.8 m (5.9 ft). One company boasted that its robot looked almost human, with feminine features and the ability to wink and smile.

It’s not as if it was ever a secret: The very core of the woke movement is fundamentally rooted in evil.

The general definition of “evil” being a conscious act of deception and destruction, the deliberate victimization of others for the sake of personal power, pleasure and gain. When I try to imagine what a religion of evil might look like I consistently come back to the far-left woke movement along with its rabid mantras, agendas and self righteous narcissism. The majority of human beings have an inherent sense of good and evil; we often refer to this condition as conscience or moral compass. The intuitive inner voice that guides us and warns us when we stray into “the dark side” is a product of archetypal knowledge – What psychologist Carl Jung described as a set of inborn complexes or symbols that tap into our deepest emotions and sense of identity. All our social interactions are in some way affected by these archetypes.

A California school board meeting descended into chaos as a pro-transgender athlete activist shouted “Hail Satan!” while leaving the room, following a contentious debate over transgender inclusion in girls’ sports.

The incident, which took place at a Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) meeting in San Bernardino County, has since gained widespread attention online. The meeting focused on resolutions aimed at protecting girls’ sports and parental rights, sparking passionate arguments from both supporters and opponents of transgender athletes’ participation. Tensions escalated as attendees clashed, with some citing religious beliefs and others defending transgender inclusion.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Netflix’s version of Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ omits a key scripture from Isaiah 53:5, which appears at the start of the original film.

The verse, “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed,” is a significant Old Testament prophecy for many Christians, often tied to Jesus Christ’s suffering. Instead of the verse, viewers have reported seeing a 13-second blank screen. Social media posts on X have fueled the discussion, with users expressing frustration over the alleged removal. One user stated, “Netflix removing Isaiah 53 from the opening of Passion of the Christ is a disgusting act,” while another claimed the screen goes “all black, black like the souls of those who removed it.”

Advanced NASA technology has provided new insights into the historical and environmental conditions surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, believed to have occurred on Good Friday.

By analyzing lunar cycles and ancient texts, researchers have pinpointed potential dates for the event and recreated the atmospheric conditions of that day. Using the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and sophisticated software, scientists studied the moon’s phases to align with biblical accounts of Jesus’ death. The Gospel accounts describe a period of darkness during the crucifixion, often attributed to a solar eclipse or supernatural event. NASA’s data suggests two plausible dates: April 3, 33 AD, or April 7, 30 AD, based on lunar alignments and historical records of Pontius Pilate’s governorship.

New Video Provides Insights Into Gethsemane

All four New Testament Gospels mention Jesus and his disciples going out to the base of Mount of Olives the night before his crucifixion where his betrayal and arrest took place. Matthew, Mark, and Luke give a detailed account of Jesus’ anguish and prayer before the arrest. Matthew 26:36 and Mark 14:32 name the place as Gethsemane, a place that has experienced archaeological discoveries in the past and more recently. But what does Gethsemane mean, and how can discovering more about this place inform our understanding of that fateful night? Last year, we shared a video featuring a remarkable 3D animated model of Herod’s Temple. Now, Daniel Smith’s team at Scripture Central has produced a new video profiling the history and depicting the discovery of an ancient olive press at a site that is almost certainly Gethsemane. This location may have produced oil for anointing as well as for the menorah in the temple. In fact the meaning of Gethsemane is “oil press” which connects to the crushing anguish of Jesus. Christians also note the strong link between this and one of the original commands given regarding the oil used to light the menorah in the tabernacle/temple. Jesus was said to be the light of the world (John 1:4).

Share