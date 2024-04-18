One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"The pressure will continue. We will not hesitate to continue to take action, in coordination with allies and partners around the world, and with Congress, to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions," the White House stated.

The White House on Tuesday announced that the United States would soon announce a slew of sanctions on Iran, its military officials, and key military programs in the wake of Tehran's recent attack on Israel. Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy in Damascus, Syria. The House of Representatives on Monday subsequently approved three sanctions bills targeting Iran. The White House, for its part, plans to go further.

The EU will take further sanctions against Iran following the country's recent attack on Israel, in particular with regard to the production of drones and missiles, the council of national government leaders said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Egyptian military on high alert along Gaza-Egypt border, IDF preparing for Rafah ground operation, source says.

Egyptian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the US agreed to accept Israel's plan for an operation in Rafah - so long as Israel does not carry out a widescale strike on Iranian soil. The source said that his country's military is on high alert along the Gaza-Egypt border, in preparation for a potential ground incursion by the IDF into Rafah. According to the source, Egypt raised its alert level following a lengthy conversation with Israel and the understanding that the IDF is carrying out intensive preparations for a widescale operation in the area.

Israeli media reported that Israel is not expected to attack Iran until after Passover, based on reports from a senior American official told ABC News Thursday morning.

The senior official also claimed that this statement depends on "upcoming events."

Military says it targeted terror group’s infrastructure in Baalbek region, known to be a Hezbollah stronghold

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that it carried out an airstrike against a site belonging to Hezbollah’s air defense unit in northeastern Lebanon’s Baalbek, hours after the terror group carried out an explosive drone attack on northern Israel, wounding 14 soldiers and four civilians, In a short statement, the IDF said fighter jets struck Hezbollah air defense infrastructure north of the city of Baalbek, almost 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Israeli border. According to Lebanese media, the strike took place near the town of Iaat.

Iran has newly declared that its military will begin a mission to escort Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea, protecting them from any potential hostile attacks or intercepts from the West or Israel, which comes as Washington and the European Union are readying expanded sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The Navy is carrying out a mission to escort Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea and our Jamaran frigate is present in the Gulf of Aden in this view," announced Naval Commander Shahram Irani, as cited in state media.

Videos from Iran showed women struggling as "Morality Police" officers tried to shove them into vans in widespread arrests.

Iran has begun intensifying its crackdown on hijab restrictions in several cities in the past week, with violent arrests reported across the country by opposition groups and human rights agencies. The intensified assault on women across Iran comes after the regime announced the "Nour Project." The project, aimed at "dealing with anomalies," has involved a heavy presence of the "Morality Police" in several cities since this past weekend.

Friday will witness another Gaza-related showdown in a very divided United Nations Security Council, as council member Algeria has prepared a draft resolution for the body recognize a Palestinian state.

It would require nine votes and no vetoes on the part of the US, Britain, France, Russia or China in order to pass - which means it won't happen, given the US as a close ally of Israel is expected to surely block it. The plan ultimately seeks to bestow on Palestine full UN membership status.

US military records tell a different story of the WWII incident

US President Joe Biden has claimed that an uncle of his who went missing in the Pacific during the Second World War had been eaten by cannibals. Second Lieutenant Ambrose Finnegan of the US Army Air Forces was declared missing in May 1944, after his light bomber crashed in the sea. “He got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals at the time,” Biden told reporters on the campaign trail outside Air Force One in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “They never recovered his body, but the government went back when I went down there and they checked and found some parts of the plane.”

The US must defend Ukraine like it did Israel last weekend, a spokesman for President Vladimir Zelensky has said

Kiev wants security guarantees from its Western backers similar to the level of protection that the US provides Israel, President Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, said on Wednesday. The Ukrainian government is negotiating a series of treaties intended to seal the country’s pro-Western alignment until it is granted full NATO membership. Officials in Kiev say the deals will secure long-term military assistance from the US and its allies, regardless of political changes that might otherwise prompt donors to cut the aid.

Legislators will vote on the aid bill this Saturday, according to Mike Johnson

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday that he is sticking with his plan to send a series of foreign aid bills to the floor, including those for funding for Ukraine and Israel. Johnson said in a note to legislators that they'll vote on these on Saturday evening. Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has faced mounting pressure to act on President Joe Biden’s long-delayed request for billions of dollars in security assistance.

Western states need to send more anti-air systems to Kiev, the head of the bloc says

NATO members should prioritize arming Ukraine over bolstering their own defense capabilities, the secretary general of the US-led military bloc said on Wednesday. “A part of the important effort we are now making across the NATO alliance to step up our delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine,” Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. “But Ukraine needs even more. That is why if allies face a choice between meeting NATO capability targets and providing more aid to Ukraine, my message is clear: send more to Ukraine.”

The Oakland Institute published a detailed report in February 2023 titled “War and Theft: The Takeover of Ukraine’s Agricultural Land”, which exposed how foreign firms have clandestinely taken control of a significant share of Ukrainian farmland by exploiting a liberal law in collusion with local oligarchs. Their findings made waves around the world at the time but eventually receded from the public’s attention over half a year later once Western outlets like the USA Today misleadingly “fact-checked” it.

Long painted as safe havens of humanitarianism by the establishment media, sanctuary cities are slowly being exposed for the underlying hypocrisy that motivates their policies.

Red states such as Texas and Florida have been very effective in pulling back the curtain, using the busing of illegals to sanctuary cities as a tool to force Democrats to stand by their own open borders principles (or abandon them out of convenience). As we witnessed when Ron DeSantis flew a few dozen illegals to the elitist neighborhoods of Martha's Vineyard, wealthy leftists were quick to buy cheap take-out food for the migrants and pose with them for the news cameras.

It is bad enough that Joe Biden openly encouraged a full-scale invasion of America by literally telling telling foreigners to "surge to the border," when he was just a candidate for president, but once his regime took control they facilitated said "surge."

“I would in fact make sure that there is, that we immediately surge to the border — all those people are seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard,” Biden said. “That’s who we are. We’re a nation that says, ‘If you want to flee and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.'” For those that doubt Biden said that, we have video.

Canada's government introduces plans for halal mortgages to aid Muslim homebuyers and imposes a two-year ban on foreign investors purchasing residential properties. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveils a housing-focused budget projecting a $39.8 billion deficit for fiscal 2024-25, with $53 billion allocated for new spending over five years. The move aims to enhance housing affordability and prioritize Canadian residents in the real estate market.

If you live in Ontario or Quebec, you could be paying a lot more for gas as of April 18.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, is predicting the price will go up by 14 cents a litre on April 18, to an average of $179.9 in Toronto for regular gasoline and 209.9 for premium fuel. “Whatever you’re paying today, look for an additional 14 cents to be added on to that by tomorrow,” Mr. McTeague told The Epoch Times. “Now, not every station is going to follow it, they may wait a day or two. But the markets are indicating 14 cents a litre. … And for Montreal and Quebec City, Ontario, these are prices we have not paid since August 2, 2022.”

A one-hour ground stop on all Alaska Airlines flights has sparked travel chaos on Wednesday, delaying its entire fleet and spreading travel fears among passengers.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop advisory for the airline at around 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time, writing: 'All Alaska mainline and subcarrier flights ground stopped.' While the agency declined to provide a reason for the advisory, Alaska Airlines reported encountering a problem while updating software.

Last week Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) wrote in a Tuesday op-ed that officials from 15 federal agencies "knew in 2018 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was trying to create a coronavirus like COVID-19."

These officials knew that the Chinese lab was proposing to create a COVID 19-like virus and not one of these officials revealed this scheme to the public. In fact, 15 agencies with knowledge of this project have continuously refused to release any information concerning this alarming and dangerous research. Government officials representing at least 15 federal agencies were briefed on a project proposed by Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. -Rand Paul

The government long ago sold us out to the highest bidder. The highest bidder, by the way, has always been the Deep State.

What’s playing out now with the highly politicized tug-of-war over whether Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act gets reauthorized by Congress doesn’t just sell us out, it makes us slaves of the Deep State. Read the fine print: it’s a doozy. Just as the USA Patriot was perverted from its stated intent to fight terrorism abroad and was instead used to covertly crack down on the American people (allowing government agencies to secretly track Americans’ financial activities, monitor their communications, and carry out wide-ranging surveillance on them), Section 702 has been used as an end-run around the Constitution to allow the government to collect the actual content of your conversations (phone calls, text messages, video chats, emails and other electronic communication) without a warrant.

Joining me once again today is TLAV writer and researcher, and founder/editor of Unlimited Hangout, Whitney Webb, here to discuss the biometric surveillance network being built around Democrat and Republican alike, while they all squabble about manufactured distractions and situations designed to manufacture bipartisan consent. She explains how this is connected to the push for global governance, the digital ID, and even Israel and their infamous unit 8200.

A top Biden cybersecurity official urged the nation’s ports in a joint call on Wednesday to have their data encrypted, rapidly patch any vulnerabilities in critical systems, and have a well-trained cyber team as hacks targeting key U.S. infrastructure increase.

Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, cited President Biden’s signing in February of an executive order to strengthen the cybersecurity of U.S. ports. The nation’s port system is the main point of entry for trade, employs 31 million people, and generates over $5.4 trillion for the U.S. economy. “More needs to be done across the ports, and supply chain,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka, who has been fighting for years for a robust federal cybersecurity plan. “The executive order has elevated the discussion.”

BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Volker Wissing attracted backlash on Friday after threatening to impose weekend driving bans in the summer to abide by the climate protection law, in the latest dispute within Berlin's ruling coalition over decarbonising.

Greenhouse emissions of Europe's biggest economy fell to the lowest level in 70 years in 2023, but the transport sector has been consistently failing to meet its climate targets.

Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high.

Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area. The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said.

A strong earthquake registered by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as M6.4 hit Shikoku at 14:14 UTC (23:14 LT) on April 17, 2024. The agency is reporting a depth of 50 km (31 miles). USGS is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 25.7 km (16 miles).

The epicenter was located 17.5 km (10.9 miles) WSW of Uwajima (population 58 971), 29.5 km (18.3 miles) WSW of Kihoku-chō (population 10 772), 33.1 km (20.6 miles) S of Yawatahama (population 31 385), 40.5 km (25.2 miles) SSW of Ōzu (population 38 833), and 73.7 km (45.8 miles) E of Ōita (population 477 715), Japan.

Remember when they called us conspiracy theorists for talking about how governments and NGO's carrying out cloud seeding programs... or how people have seen an unbelievable explosion of chem trails. Well we were proven correct once again. The city of Dubai in the UAE... is flooding... more than 6 inches of rain falling in a matter of hours. According to Bloomberg this is thanks to their cloud seeding program.

Share