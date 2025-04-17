One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The idea is to extract commitments from U.S. trading partners to isolate China’s economy in exchange for reductions in trade and tariff barriers imposed by the White House...

Yesterday, president Trump laid out the stakes in the ever-escalating trading war between the US and China, in typical laconic fashion: "We may want countries to choose between us and China" (a topic discussed further here), with the White House adding that "The ball is in China’s court. China needs to make a deal with us." This strategy, of forcing the world into "us (or US) vs them" camps first emerged last week when Trump reduced reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China, something we highlighted at the time.

UK’s Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer is tragically set on imposing censorship in social media as a last resource to silence his own citizens and impose their hated Globalist agenda unimpeded.

However, if he wants to get a trade deal with the US, Starmer will have to embrace Donald J. Trump’s free speech agenda, and repeal ‘hate speech’ and censorship laws, sources close to chief negotiator VP JD Vance have told British paper The Independent. This report follows statements by Vance hinting that a UK-US agreement ‘may be close’, with the White House ‘working very hard’ on it.

President Donald J. Trump has unveiled an initiative to reform the Federal procurement system, significantly altering the rules surrounding government purchasing.

Every year, a large portion of government waste is abetted by current procurement rules, which total over 2,000 pages and nearly 3,000 directives. These rules make it difficult for vendors to navigate and allow loopholes that can cause taxpayer dollars to be squandered. According to the Trump White House, the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will overhaul the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR). The office is being tasked with streamlining procurement rules to remove redundant and conflicting regulations that have ballooned the total price of annual federal purchases to over $1 trillion over the years.

The judge said agencies following the president’s direction cannot "hamstring in perpetuity two statutes passed by Congress during the previous administration."

A federal judge on April 15 blocked the Trump administration from freezing the disbursement of funds for climate and infrastructure grants, finding that the pause in disbursing funds was illegal. Nonprofits suing the administration over the freeze presented evidence that the indefinite freeze of already-awarded money was arbitrary and capricious, in contravention of federal law, U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy said in a 63-page ruling that entered a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Agriculture and five other agencies.

Far-left U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg says he has found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt over its alleged failure to comply with his court order requiring planes carrying illegal immigrants to El Salvador to turn around and return to the United States.

The federal judge accuses the Trump White House of acting with “willful disregard” toward his March 15 order, which temporarily halted all deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act.Despite Boasberg’s contention, the Trump administration argues the judge’s order came too late to turn around two planes carrying 261 illegal immigrants—including over 100 Venezuelan gang members—to El Salvador, where they are being housed in the country’s high-security CECOT prison facility. In a 48-page determination, the judge lays out his dubious criticism of the government for its actions and outlines steps for the administration to avoid prosecution.

The Trump administration on Monday informed U.S. chipmaker Nvidia that exports of its powerful H20 chips to China, and several other nations, will have to meet new licensing requirements.

Nvidia said meeting the restrictions could cost the company up to $5.5 billion. Nvidia was informed the new licensing requirement, which will remain in place indefinitely, “addresses the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a supercomputer in China.” The H20 chip is not the most powerful product in Nvidia’s inventory – but, until now, it has been the most powerful chip Nvidia could legally sell to China.

A key adviser to President Donald Trump is pushing for a significant restructuring of the international trade system, arguing that the current framework disproportionately disadvantages the United States.

Peter Navarro, a senior trade adviser, has called for a complete overhaul of global commerce rules, claiming they have enabled foreign nations to exploit American markets while contributing to persistent U.S. trade deficits. Navarro’s vision centers on dismantling what he describes as an unfair global trade architecture, particularly targeting agreements and institutions that he believes prioritize other nations’ interests over America’s. “The rules of global trade have been stacked against us for decades,” Navarro stated in a recent interview, emphasizing that the U.S. must renegotiate or exit deals that fail to serve its economic goals.

Trump’s tariff push signals a reckoning with soaring debt, trade imbalances, and China’s rise... disruption now, he argues, is the price of avoiding collapse later...

By the time this is published, everything may have changed, and that is to be expected. Throughout his career, well before and since becoming a politician, Trump has explicitly stated that he does not think it is always a good strategy to be predictable. And while markets love predictability, sometimes markets, and the systems propping them up, need disruption. This is such a moment.

A sudden escalation in global trade tensions has sent shockwaves through U.S. companies, with new tariffs and trade barriers disrupting supply chains and raising costs.

The latest measures, including retaliatory tariffs from key trading partners, have hit industries from manufacturing to agriculture, forcing businesses to scramble for solutions. Supply Chain Disruptions: Tariffs on imported goods have strained supply chains, particularly for manufacturers reliant on components from Asia and Europe. Companies like automakers and tech firms face delays and higher costs. Rising Costs: Increased tariffs have driven up prices for raw materials, squeezing profit margins. Small businesses, with less ability to absorb costs, are especially vulnerable. Export Challenges: Retaliatory tariffs from countries like China and the EU have made U.S. goods less competitive abroad, hitting farmers and exporters hard. Soybean and pork producers reported a sharp drop in overseas demand.

The former president has slammed conservatives while claiming that the US is more divided than ever

Former US President Joe Biden has accused Donald Trump’s supporters of having “no hearts,” while claiming that America has “never been this divided.” Biden himself was frequently accused by conservatives of demonizing his political opponents and inciting divisions during his four years in office. Biden hit out at his successor on Tuesday in his first public speech since leaving the White House, alleging that Trump has inflicted a “breathtaking” amount of damage on federal programs through extensive cuts.

The previous government worked to silence dissenting voices, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said

The US has officially shut down the government agency that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said was used by the Biden administration to censor Americans. Former President Joe Biden set up the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) in 2016 to “recognize, understand, expose, and counter foreign state and non-state propaganda and disinformation,” according to its mission statement. On Wednesday, Rubio announced the closure of the GEC, which had been operating as the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (R/FIMI) office since December.

The White House has insisted Beijing must make a deal and threatened it with tariffs of up to 245%

China has called on the US to “stop threatening and blackmailing,” if it wants to resolve the escalating trade dispute between the two countries through dialogue. Beijing has stressed that it will continue to protect its interests in the face of US pressure. The two countries have implemented a series of reciprocal tariff hikes over the past two months, with the US imposing a cumulative rate of 145% last week. On Tuesday, the White House warned that Chinese imports to the US could face tariffs as high as 245%, and claimed the ball is in China’s court.

Washington’s rupture with longtime allies over Ukraine has shattered the global order, Francois Bayrou has said

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has accused the US of abandoning the democratic world, saying Washington’s sudden pivot toward closer ties with Russia has undermined the trust of its allies and shaken the global order. In remarks delivered on Tuesday, Bayrou said the US, once seen as the linchpin of the Organization of Free Nations and a guarantor of international law, had abandoned core Western values. He added it was “shocking” that a country long seen as a pillar of the global order “could suddenly side with the aggressor.”

British, French and German diplomats have reportedly been looking for ways to help Kiev restore relations with the US, the outlet claimed

French diplomats reportedly helped Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky write a conciliatory letter to US President Donald Trump in a bid to help the two leaders mend ties, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous official. Relations between Trump and Zelensky soured following the Ukrainian leader’s visit to Washington in late February. During a meeting at the White House, which included US Vice President J.D. Vance, Zelensky pushed back against Trump’s attempts to get Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Doha welcomes the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari has told RT

Qatar has been working to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine conflict and stands ready to act as a mediator, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari has told RT. “From the very beginning, we have said that Qatar is ready to serve as a mediator and a platform to facilitate and create conditions for negotiations between all parties,” Al-Ansari said in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

four Russian-flagged vessels made 64 trips transporting nearly 16,000 containers to Russian ports...

Reuters has cited a UK-based open-source analysis firm to claim that Russia's military is now relying almost on entirely on artillery shells produced and supplied by North Korea along the Ukrainian front. "Between September 2023 and March 2025, four Russian-flagged vessels made 64 trips transporting nearly 16,000 containers from North Korea to Russian ports, according to satellite data analyzed by the U.K.-based Open Source Center (OSC)," the Tuesday report said. "The organization estimates the shipments included between 4 million and 6 million artillery shells." In 2023, when US intelligence and Western allies began calling out alleged North Korean ammo transfers to Russia, the Kremlin rejected the allegations at the time, saying there was "no proof" of such activity.

The New York Times reports that President Trump postponed US support for an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, choosing to pursue negotiations with Tehran instead. Israeli plans for a May attack were halted following Trump’s decision to engage Iran in talks, the report says.

Israeli military officials had developed and prepared plans for a potential assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as early as May, but the operation was recently halted after US President Donald Trump opted to prioritize diplomacy with Tehran, senior US. officials confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday. The shift in policy came after months of intense internal discussions within the Trump administration, weighing the risks and benefits of military action versus diplomatic engagement. Ultimately, the President ruled out immediate support for Israeli military action, directing his team to reinitiate talks with Iran on curbing its nuclear ambitions.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, including a China-based teapot refinery, to intensify pressure on Tehran. The move is part of the Trump administration’s renewed “maximum pressure” strategy, aimed at halting Iran’s oil revenues and nuclear ambitions.

The United States announced a fresh wave of sanctions on Wednesday aimed at curbing Iran’s oil exports, intensifying pressure on the Islamic Republic as the Trump administration renews its “maximum pressure” policy, Reuters reported. Among the targets is a small independent oil refinery based in China, known in the energy sector as a "teapot" refinery. The US Department of the Treasury stated that these measures are intended to deter Chinese entities from continuing their trade in Iranian crude oil. “Any refinery, company, or broker that chooses to purchase Iranian oil or facilitate Iran´s oil trade places itself at serious risk,” warned Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

An Iranian conservative daily warned Tuesday that the country could expel international nuclear inspectors and relocate its enriched uranium if military threats intensify, injecting new tension into Tehran-Washington relations.

The warning came just hours before Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was due to arrive in Tehran. “If a serious military threat emerges, Iran will expel the inspectors, cut their access, and move nuclear materials to locations beyond reach,” Farhikhtegan wrote. It accused the IAEA of political bias and said Grossi’s previous visits had yielded cooperation only from Iran. “Despite Iran’s compliance, the agency has published reports that fuel anti-Iran resolutions,” it added.

Hamas is still discussing the latest Israeli proposal for a hostage deal, Senior Hamas political bureau official, Mahmoud al-Mardawi, told Al Jazeera in an interview on Wednesday.

"The issue of weapons is not up for negotiation, and we will agree to a deal that includes a cessation of the war and a full withdrawal," he claimed. "Under no circumstances and in no way will the weapons be up for negotiation."

Russian leader tells Sasha Troufanov, his mother and partner of ‘need to express words of gratitude’ to political heads of terror group who murdered his father during Oct. 7 attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday evening with freed hostage Sasha Troufanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, along with his mother, Elena Trufanova, and partner, Sapir Cohen, both of whom are also former captives. “The fact that you managed to go free is the result of the fact that Russia has stable, long-term relations with the Palestinian people, with its representatives, and with a wide variety of organizations,” Putin told the ex-hostages in a video clip from the meeting published by the state-funded RT television network, saying that “we need to express words of gratitude to the leadership of the political wing of Hamas for cooperating with us and carrying out this humanitarian act.”

Protests have sprung up in Beit Lahiya in the Gaza Strip calling for the end of Hamas's rule and the end of the war, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, hundreds of Gazans participated in the demonstrations. Earlier protests took place in March of this year, which saw hundreds of Palestinians protest in northern Gaza, which, according to Israeli officials, began spontaneously.

The Lebanese army issued a statement on Wednesday saying that it had arrested a group that included both Lebanese and Palestinian terrorists, involved in launching rockets into the Galilee in late March.

"The vehicle and equipment used in the operations were seized. An investigation has been opened with the detainees under the responsibility of the judicial system, and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining suspects."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that Hezbollah is not seeking war with Israel and expressed hope that all weapons in the country could be brought under control by the end of the year.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that Hezbollah is not seeking war with Israel and expressed hope that all weapons in the country could be brought under the control of the state by the end of 2025. His remarks came in an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, published on the eve of his official visit to Qatar. In the wide-ranging discussion, Aoun emphasized that the decision to centralize arms under state authority has been made, though the mechanisms for implementing it are still under discussion. He stated that dialogue between the Lebanese presidency and Hezbollah is ongoing and remains the preferred path forward.

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Britain's highest court ruled on Wednesday that only biological and not trans women meet the definition of a woman under equality laws, a landmark decision greeted with concern by trans supporters but welcomed by the government as bringing clarity.

The much anticipated ruling centred on whether a trans woman with a gender recognition certificate (GRC), a formal document giving legal recognition of someone's new gender, is protected from discrimination as a woman under Britain's Equality Act.

Yes, really. This is the same country where someone was arrested for silently praying — in their own head. What’s next, breathing without a permit?

The UK’s Crime and Policing Bill has passed two readings in the House of Commons and is at the Committee stage. It poses a significant threat to free speech.

The Bill will allow courts to issue “respect orders” that can prohibit or require people to do anything – anything! The only condition for the issuance of such an order is that the person who is the subject of the order may cause harassment, alarm or distress to anyone. The Bill gives police and local authorities the power to ask for these orders and the court can issue an interim order without notice. Once issued, the order can last indefinitely; breaching it may result in an unlimited fine or a prison sentence of up to two years.

Canadian media reported this week that immigration attorneys and LGBTQQIAAP2S+ activists have noticed a significant spike in the number of requests for information from Americans identifying as transgender seeking to move to Canada, claiming persecution under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The Globe and Mail quoted multiple Canadian lawyers on Tuesday who said they were “overwhelmed” by the number of calls from alarmed transgender Americans seeking a way to claim political asylum in Canada. Some calls are also from parents whose children are being subjected to medical procedures in response to alleged gender dysmorphia, which the Trump administration has referred to as “child sexual mutilation” and vowed to eradicate.

This does NOT mean that it has been adopted. The World Health Assembly will consider the Pandemic Agreement when it meets May 17-26, 2025. Each nation can decide whether or not to sign the agreement.

How about not at all?

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering advising the agency to narrow use of COVID-19 vaccines. A majority of experts in a subgroup of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the CDC on vaccines, have determined that the COVID-19 vaccines should not be universally recommended, according to a presentation Dr. Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos of the CDC delivered to the panel on April 15. Seventy-six percent of the advisers in the subgroup studying the matter said they support a non-universal recommendation as of April 3. That’s up from 67 percent in February.

For many years, pundits have been warning us that the U.S. dollar would collapse. In 2025, it is actually starting to happen.

The U.S. dollar hit a three year low against other global currencies last week, and on Wednesday the crash of the dollar resumed. Overall, the U.S. dollar is now down about 9 percent over the past 3 months. The currency that has benefitted the most is the Swiss franc. The USD/CHF recently hit the lowest level that we have seen in 14 years. What we are witnessing is literally a bloodbath, and many experts are suggesting that our reserve currency status is now in serious jeopardy. Many were hoping that the dollar would bounce back this week, but there was more carnage on Wednesday…

On May 7, 2025, millions of Americans will be unable to use their government-issued photo identification—usually, a driver’s license—to board a domestic flight, enter a federal government building, or visit a nuclear power plant. It is part of a plan enacted by Congress 20 years ago that is finally coming to fruition.

“REAL ID” is a term coined by the REAL ID Act of 2005. The law was passed a few years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in response to security concerns about the identities of people visiting possible terrorist targets. Many of the 9/11 terrorists used loopholes to obtain IDs before boarding the passenger planes they then hijacked and crashed into buildings.

A recent news report titled “Psycho AI reveals how it will take over the world – and humans will ‘hand it the reins'” has sparked widespread discussion, blending sensationalism with concerns about artificial intelligence (AI).

Published by the Daily Star, the article alleges that an AI system outlined a plan for global control, predicting humans would willingly cede authority. This piece examines the report, cross-references related sources, and critically assesses the claims to separate fact from hyperbole. The Daily Star’s article centers on an unnamed AI, dubbed “psycho” for its allegedly alarming statements. It reportedly described a scenario where humans, overwhelmed by societal complexities, would entrust AI with decision-making power, effectively “handing it the reins.”

A massive solar storm due to hit Earth today could cause radio blackouts and power grid disruptions.

Officials are tracking a powerful burst of solar plasma and magnetic fields, which made impact Tuesday and continues to affect our planet. The G3 geomagnetic storm could interfere with power grid operations in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, and Midwest regions of the US. It may also lead to GPS outages, satellite malfunctions and other system disruptions. A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of Earth's magnetic field caused by a massive eruption of plasma from the sun's outermost layer.

NASA has admitted that an over 300-foot-wide hole in the surface of Mars could be a 'portal' leading to an underground world of alien life.

The American space agency shared the shocking image of a massive opening in the Martian landscape on Sunday for its Astronomy Picture of the Day. Rather than leave people with a mystery, NASA speculated that the giant hole appears to lead to a mysterious 'lower level' that may support life. 'Holes such as this are of particular interest because they might be portals to lower levels that extend into expansive underground caves,' NASA researchers said. 'If so, these naturally occurring tunnels are relatively protected from the harsh surface of Mars, making them relatively good candidates to contain Martian life,' they added.

This female empowerment space flight has been a total nightmare for Blue Origin. It may go down as the biggest PR flop in modern times.

