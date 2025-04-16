One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“The ball is in China’s court,” President Donald Trump said in a statement delivered by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday as Trump moves to even unfair trade practices for the United States.

While Leavitt said that Trump has made his position on China crystal clear, she offered an additional statement directly from the president. “The ball is in China’s court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don’t have to make a deal with them. There’s no difference between China and any other country, except they are much larger and China wants what we have — what every country wants, what we have: The American consumer,” Leavitt said, reading Trump’s statement.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is directing its country’s aviation sector to stop receiving Boeing jets as U.S.-China trade tensions intensify. The Chinese government’s directive also includes a halt on the purchase of U.S.-made airline components.

Last week, China’s communist government announced it would increase tariffs on American goods to 125 percent. This followed an announcement by U.S. President Donald J. Trump of a 145 percent tariff on all Chinese imports. Notably, Boeing-made aircraft comprise an estimated 40 percent of the total global commercial aviation market. France-based Airbus holds nearly 60 percent of the market, with Canada’s Bombardier Aviation and Brazil’s Embraer S.A. making up the small remainder. Additionally, U.S.-made airline parts account for a significant share of components sold around the world.

Hong Kong Post said on Wednesday that it would suspend its postal service for items containing goods to the United States, for air mail from April 27, and said that Hong Kong residents should be prepared to pay "exorbitant and unreasonable fees."

The White House has said the duties are needed to offset trade imbalances and to shore up U.S. national security.

Trump's tariffs have injected a large measure of chaos into the markets - so much so that JPMorgan sees only four potential off-ramps to right the ship; (i) Series of Trade Deals – the key being that one or more need to be completed across the G8 with a China deal being the most impactful (ii) Another Trump Pivot – this could look like a delay/reduction for China to the 10%, perhaps with Trump’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment (iii) A Legal Injunction – about 2 weeks ago a Charles Koch-backed legal group initiated a lawsuit against Trump challenging Presidential authority over tariffs (BBG) (iv) Congress Passes a Veto-Proof Law – we have seen two initiative with Republicans crossing the aisle to join Democrats in attempting to halt the trade war but, as of now, the 2/3 necessary in both parts of Congress has not been attained.

As China imposes export controls on rare earth elements, the U.S. would be unable to fill a potential shortfall, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies — and this could threaten Washington’s military capabilities.

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating tariffs on China, Beijing earlier this month imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and magnets used in defense, energy and automotive technologies. The new restrictions — which encompass the medium and heavy rare earth elements samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium — will require Chinese companies to secure special licenses to export the resources.

The US president insists his trade policy could generate billions in revenue

US President Donald Trump has suggested that revenue from his so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs could potentially replace the federal income tax. This month, Trump announced “reciprocal” tariffs on nearly 90 countries, citing what he described as unfair trade practices. Following a sharp global market decline, he declared a 90-day pause on the duties, reducing them to a 10% baseline. China was one of the few exceptions, with tariffs on its goods raised even further. Speaking to Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy on Tuesday, Trump was asked whether his tariffs could eventually replace the income tax.

A senior Chinese official issued a provocative statement in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, warning that the measures would backfire and harm American citizens, whom the official referred to as “peasants.”

The comments have sparked widespread discussion, reflecting escalating tensions between the United States and China over trade. According to reports, the Chinese official described Trump’s tariffs as “shameless” and predicted that they would lead to economic suffering for Americans. The use of the term “peasants” to describe U.S. citizens was particularly striking, as it appeared to belittle the American public while framing China’s stance as one of cultural and historical superiority.

Update (2115ET): A second top Pentagon official was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday amid a probe into potential leaks of sensitive information, three DoD officials tell Politico.

In addition to Dan Caldwell which we reported earlier, Pentagon deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick was also suspended as part of the same probe and similarly escorted out of the building, according to one of the officials. The leaks under investigation include US carrier movements towards the Red Sea, Elon Musk's controversial visit to the Pentagon, the pausing of intelligence to Ukraine, and the military's operational plans for the Panama Canal.

It was only a matter of time until the CIA became involved in the Trump administration's war on Mexican drug cartels. According, and is formulating a 'finely tuned machine' to help disrupt one of the deadliest criminal networks in the world.

Specifically, the CIA is establishing the Americas Counternarcotics Mission Center, combining its counternarcotics and Western Hemisphere teams to enable faster, more effective collaboration, CIA Deputy Director Michael Ellis (formerly Rumble general counsel) told Breitbart, adding that the mission is to become a "finely tuned machine" to dismantle cartels, labeled foreign terrorists by the Trump administration. According to Ellis, the agency will leverage its 25 years+ of expertise in targeting jihadist networks to disrupt the cartels' international operations.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum aimed at stopping undocumented immigrants and other ineligible people from obtaining Social Security Act benefits, the White House said.

Some undocumented workers obtain jobs by using fake or borrowed Social Security numbers and pay into Social Security, but are not eligible to receive social security benefits under current law.

President Trump has called on Congress to recover $9.3 billion in taxpayer funding for three left-wing propaganda outlets: USAID, NPR, and PBS. Better still, this is a clawback of money already appropriated.

Under the umbrella of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), PBS and NPR will lose $1.1 billion in funding, and USAID will lose the remaining $8.3 billion. The beauty of this rescission request is that it only requires 50 votes (plus Vice President JD Vance) to pass the U.S. Senate. It should pass the U.S. House easily and still prevail in the U.S. Senate, even if our usual-usual squishes vote no. During his first term, Trump’s rescission request died in the U.S. Senate 48-50 at the hands of one GOP Senator. We are in a very different political environment today.

Greenland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vivian Motzfeldt, says the strategically important island will seek greater cooperation with China and potentially enter into a trade partnership with the communist state.

The announcement, made in an interview with the Danish daily newspaper Berlingske, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict and President Donald J. Trump’s goal of securing strategic control over the island. “China is very important to us, and we are eager to strengthen our cooperation,” Motzfeldt said in the interview. The Greenlandic Foreign Affairs Minister noted that she traveled to China in 2023 as part of a diplomatic delegation to open the island’s representative office within the Danish embassy in Beijing. Motzfeldt emphasized Greenland’s current trade relations with China, noting its significant seafood exports to the communist country.

China and the European Union have agreed to restart negotiations on trade issues, focusing on electric vehicle (EV) tariffs, with talks scheduled to resume in 2025, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

The decision follows a series of high-level discussions between Chinese and EU officials, aiming to address tensions over trade barriers and subsidies. According to Reuters, both sides expressed a commitment to finding “mutually acceptable solutions” to avoid escalating tariffs on EVs, which could impact bilateral trade. The EU has been scrutinizing China’s EV industry, citing concerns over state subsidies that allegedly give Chinese manufacturers an unfair advantage.

The chancellor-in-waiting said Kyiv must be allowed to 'get ahead'.

Germany is prepared to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine as part of efforts to help Kyiv seize the momentum against Russia, the soon-to-be Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said. Speaking with ARD's Caren Miosga on Sunday, Merz made it clear that he stood by his past calls to give the Ukrainian military the long-range weapons. The suggestion breaks with the policy of the incumbent German leader Olaf Scholz, who has refused to give Ukraine the missiles. Merz's comments came after a Russian missile attack — which he called "a serious war crime" — left at least 34 civilians dead and 117 wounded in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Steve Witkoff has no mandate to discuss territorial issues with Russia, the Ukrainian leader has said

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has no mandate to discuss territorial issues between Moscow and Kiev, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky has said. The statement came in response to a journalist’s question during a press conference alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Odessa on Tuesday. The Ukrainian leader was asked to comment on Witkoff’s recent remarks that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine revolves around “five territories.” “Ukraine is a sovereign state and all territories belong to the unitary state of Ukraine, and therefore, only the people of Ukraine can speak about the territories of our state,” Zelensky replied.

Steve Witkoff met the Russian president last week as part of a broader effort to end the hostilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing a permanent peace and a legally binding settlement to the Ukraine conflict, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has told Fox News. Witkoff, tasked by US President Donald Trump to lead negotiations with Moscow, met with Putin and two of his senior advisers on Friday. The US envoy shared details of the talks in an interview on Monday, describing the nearly five-hour meeting with Putin as “compelling” and saying it brought the Ukraine peace process to “the verge” of a breakthrough.

The member states have reportedly threatened to derail Belgrade’s bid to join the bloc

EU member states have warned Serbia that it may lose the chance to join the bloc if President Aleksandar Vucic attends World War II celebrations in Russia next month, the Financial Times and The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. Moscow will to host a large military parade on Red Square on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany and its allies. Vucic confirmed on Monday that he plans to attend. EU officials told Serbia that Vucic’s trip “would breach their membership criteria,” according to The Telegraph. Serbia was granted EU candidate status in 2012.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is the Brussels Liberal-Globalist establishment’s ‘bête noire’, the man who almost single-handedly opposed the EU’s frankly suicidal policies.

He is the leader who once described the EU as ‘a contemporary parody of the Soviet Union’, and stated that ‘there Is Not Enough Money in the World To Force Us To Accept Mass Migration and To Put Our Children in the Hands of LGBTQ Activists’.

Now, with the historic return of his long-time ally Donald J. Trump and the surge of right-wingers and populists in Europe, Orbán is forcefully implementing his ‘common-sense’ policies, to the absolute dismay of the USAID-media. Yesterday (14), in a development of the political decision that TGP reported back in February, Hungary’s parliament approved an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBT communities.

Politicians are ignoring voters on key issues such as immigration, the US vice president has warned

Washington is “frustrated” by the reluctance of its European allies to respond to their voters on critical issues such as immigration, US Vice President J.D. Vance has stated. In an interview with the British website UnHerd published on Tuesday, he said this sentiment is shared by the entire administration of President Donald Trump. “European populations keep on crying out for more sensible economic and migration policies, and the leaders of Europe keep on going through these elections, and keep on offering the European peoples the opposite of what they seem to have voted for,” Vance explained. He warned that politicians who disregard the will of the people risk ruining “the entire democratic project of the West.”

A Christian preacher had his microphone seized by police after someone claimed his prayers caused them “anxiety.” Free speech? Only if it doesn’t offend anyone’s feelings.

The EU Commission will propose seven "safe third countries of origin" to which asylum seekers can be sent back, according to a document that the news website Euractiv has obtained.

The proposal concerns Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Kosovo, Morocco, and Tunisia. The final list is expected to be published before June, according to Euractiv. Later, the proposal is expected to be followed by an accelerated review of what is considered a safe third country in EU legislation. This would mean that asylum seekers can be sent to countries outside the EU for protection, instead of staying in the EU country where they sought asylum during the process. The list will be included in an addendum to a regulation that is part of the asylum and migration pact adopted last year, which is intended to be introduced in 2026.

At least 40 people were killed in a brutal attack on a Christian farming community in north-central Nigeria late Sunday night, according to President Bola Tinubu. The attackers, who were reported as being Muslim gunmen, struck on Palm Sunday in the Zike community, located in Bassa, Plateau State.

Open Doors reports this latest attack brings the death toll to around 113 people who have been killed in an ongoing spate of attacks in Plateau State since the end of March. The watchdog group reports Muslim Fulani militants have attacked at least eight communities, destroying more than 300 homes and displacing 3,000 people. In the last few weeks, the militants killed 3 Christians who were in the middle of farming their land, 11 Christians who had gathered for a funeral – including a pregnant woman and a ten-year-old girl – and at least five Christian women who had gathered for fellowship.

Islamic law has long decreed: once Islamic, always Islamic. Now, Pakistan’s most powerful clerics are calling on Muslim governments to unleash their armies and reclaim ‘every inch’ of land once ruled by Islam.

In a chilling declaration with global implications, Pakistan’s most influential Islamic scholars—backed by the country’s Grand Mufti—have issued a formal fatwa calling for global military jihad against the State of Israel. The ruling, delivered at the National Palestine Conference in Islamabad, demands that Muslim governments across the world deploy their national armies to wage war against what they call the “illegitimate Zionist entity.” The event, held at the prestigious Jinnah Convention Centre and broadcast live across Pakistan, was attended by thousands of religious clerics, former judges, politicians, and activists. But this was not the usual rhetoric of outrage. It was a coordinated theological endorsement of war.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff insists Iran must fully dismantle its nuclear program, contradicting earlier remarks indicating the US would allow low-level enrichment.

In a sharp shift from his previously stated stance, Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, declared on Tuesday that any future agreement with Iran must include the complete dismantlement of its nuclear program. Witkoff’s updated position, which he published on social media, marks a significant departure from comments he made less than 24 hours earlier during an appearance on Fox News, where he had suggested the US might accept uranium enrichment at 3.67%—a level consistent with civilian energy use.

The United States faces a formidable adversary in talks with Islamic Republic, a former top US intelligence official told Iran International, and Tehran's aim could be to buy time for its nuclear program.

Norman Roule, a veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 30 years who once oversaw its Iran desk, said Tehran's veteran negotiators could drag out the talks to their advantage while enriching uranium toward levels needed to build a bomb. “Every day talks drag on, Iran moves closer to the threshold,” he said. “And if it calculates that it gains more from staying on the edge of weaponization than actually building a bomb, it will continue to play this game.”

The United States has approved a major new weapons shipment to the Israeli Air Force, consisting of over 3,000 American-made munitions, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday.

The delivery also includes an additional 10,000 munitions that had previously been frozen by the Biden administration but were released following President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. This substantial resupply is seen as vital for Israel’s military, which is working to replenish its stockpiles after more than 18 months of intense conflict with Iran and its terrorist proxies – Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

BBC says offer requires terror group lay down arms, includes no Israeli commitment to end war; Hamas claims it ‘lost contact’ with hostage Edan Alexander’s handlers after IDF strike

Hamas has turned down an Israeli offer for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip under which the terror group would have been required to disarm, according to a Tuesday report. According to the BBC, Israel is demanding the release of half of the remaining living hostages in exchange for a six-week truce and Hamas’s disarmament. “The Israeli proposal relayed to the movement through Egypt explicitly called for the disarmament of Hamas without any Israeli commitment to end the war or withdraw from Gaza. Hamas therefore rejected the offer in its entirety,” an official in the terror group was quoted as saying.

Official admits to the leak but argues the information was in public interest

The already simmering tensions between the government and its domestic intelligence service, the Shin Bet, reached a new high on Tuesday with the revelation of yet another scandal involving the leaking of classified information. A Shin Bet officer, only identified as “Aleph,” was arrested on suspicion of having leaked classified information to Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli and two journalists: Israel Hayom’s Shirit Avitan Cohen and Channel 12’s Amit Segal. The affair was first reported on Monday, but a court lifted a gag order on Tuesday, revealing most details of the case.

16 suspects linked to country’s largest opposition group said to have been trained and financed in Lebanon

Jordan said Tuesday that it had arrested 16 people linked to the Muslim Brotherhood who were trained and financed in Lebanon and had plotted attacks on targets inside the kingdom involving rockets and drones. Authorities said at least one rocket was ready to be launched as part of an operation that had been under surveillance by security forces since 2021. A security source said the suspects were connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, a Hamas ally and Jordan’s largest opposition group, while the head of the cell who trained some of its members was based in Lebanon.

In a world obsessed by Gaza and Ukraine, distracted by the latest media tempest, great tragedies struggle to gain traction.

That April 15, 2025 is the second anniversary of the brutal Sudanese Civil War is one those great tragedies that will be briefly talked about and then forgotten. One reason is that it lacks those factors that would make it a top-shelf story despite being the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It takes place in Africa, the motherland of forgotten stories. It does not involve the United States or President Trump; Israel plays no central role. Although the slaughter and suffering are extreme, it does not fit easily into those tropes that capture the Western imagination: telegenic heroes and villains, an easily understood storyline, a sanctimonious if implausible solution to the conflict.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a historic Pandemic Agreement to tackle future pandemics, emphasizing global unity and multilateralism

Years of negotiations culminated in the wee small hours of Wednesday with countries agreeing the text of a landmark accord on how to tackle future pandemics, aimed at avoiding a repeat of the mistakes made during the Covid-19 crisis. After more than three years of talks and a final marathon session, weary delegates at the World Health Organization’s headquarters could finally pop the champagne corks at around 2:00 am (0000 GMT) Wednesday. “The nations of the world made history in Geneva today,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

This is a redline, high alert story that speaks to the broader issue of parental authority in a supposedly free society

Gab is standing up to the UK's attempt to install global censorship.

Gab, a US-based social media platform known for its commitment to unfettered speech, has taken the step of cutting off access to users in the United Kingdom. The decision follows an ultimatum from the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, demanding data about Gab’s users and internal operations, demands the company categorically rejects as authoritarian. CEO Andrew Torba made his position clear in a post on X, where he wrote: “Our latest threatening letter from Ofcom ordered us to disclose information about our users and operations. We know where this leads: compelled censorship and British citizens are thrown in jail for ‘hate speech.'” He concluded emphatically: “We refuse to comply with this tyranny.”

Canadian politicians chased immigration so much they completely missed the surge of citizens leaving. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows emigration, the act of a citizen or permanent resident leaving for good, accelerated in Q4 2024. The move was part of a recent trend that saw the highest volume of Canadians fleeing the country since 1967.

Emigration is the opposite of immigration—the act of a permanent resident or citizen relocating outside of the country. People leave for a lot of reasons such as retirement, marriage, or career. It’s always going to be a component of a country’s population, so it’s not a big concern until it starts to climb at a fairly aggressive pace.

Does the public really understand what the digital shekel is, and is willing to adopt it?

On April 1st, at the KPMG offices in Tel Aviv, several dozen people gathered for a meeting of the “CBDC IL Forum” to hear representatives from academia, the Bank of Israel, and KPMG present findings from a study conducted by the Bank of Israel through “Roschink” research institute. The study included around 1,000 participants, and the results were published on the Bank of Israel’s website. In this article, I will review key points from the meeting, comment on the research published by the Bank of Israel, and share what I had said to attendees at the end of the forum meeting.

With OpenAI continues to battle lawsuits from news outlets and authors over materials used to train ChatGPT, the company has decided to build its own X-like social network so, we presume, they can scrape the opinions of their own users to train their models - something Elon Musk's Grok has been doing with posts on the X platform.

According to The Verge, the project is still in early stages - but the company does reportedly have a prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation that has a social feed. It's unknown whether the plan is to release the social network as a separate app vs. integrating it into ChatGPT - which was the most downloaded app worldwide last month. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been asking for feedback from outsiders.

In a groundbreaking development, scientists in Argentina have announced the birth of the first genetically engineered “super horses,” created using advanced DNA-editing techniques.

This milestone has sparked both excitement and controversy, raising questions about the future of genetic modification in animals. Drawing from multiple news sources, this article explores the science, implications, and ethical debates surrounding these genetically altered equines. The super horses were created in a bioengineering lab in Argentina using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technique. This method allows scientists to precisely alter an organism’s DNA, correcting genetic mutations or enhancing specific traits. According to reports, the foals were born in December 2024, marking a significant achievement in veterinary biotechnology.

The mission patch worn by Katy Perry and five other women who went to space this week has sparked bizarre conspiracy theories that the spaceflight was part of a 'satanic ritual.'

Blue Origin designed the patch with key symbols representing each of the crew members, but conspiracy theories claimed the design is the figure of a demonic figure. Baphomet, often depicted as a goat-headed figure with a human body, is frequently associated with the Church of Satan and other occult and pagan traditions. 'Did you notice the logo on Katy Perry and her fellow Blue Origin Space travelers' patch is the satanic goat with an upside-down cross if you flip it over?' a user shared on X.

Southern California hasn't stopped shaking since a major 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck San Diego on Monday.

In the hours since the quake, which hit just after 10am PT, there have been over two dozen additional earthquakes in nearly the same exact area of San Diego, known as Julian. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), every one of these aftershocks has registered at 2.0 magnitude or higher. That included another significant 4.0 magnitude quake that struck less than a mile from the original earthquake around 11:23am PT on Monday. The initial 5.2 magnitude earthquake was strong enough that residents in nearby Los Angeles also felt the major seismic event - which was one of the strongest recorded in the San Diego area.

