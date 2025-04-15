One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

President Trump maintained that tariffs will soon hit phones, computers, and major consumer tech products, as investor focus turns to products and companies that could garner at least temporary exemptions.

Trump and his top advisers sowed confusion this weekend, when it was revealed that the US had excluded smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics from tariffs. But Trump said in a lengthy Sunday post on social media that there was "no exception" for those products. "We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations," he said.

"There’s clearly some sort of smoothing going on in the FX market, and to do that a central bank has to sell the US Treasuries and others to fund that FX intervention"

Now that even the shoeshine boy is speculating whether China is selling its US treasuries (to kill three birds with one stone: i) hammer the dollar, ii) push yields higher and iii) prop up the yuan, if only to give the impression that China is winning the trade war something we described here), Mizuho has a “pretty high” degree of confidence that data will eventually show if China has been selling US Treasuries, according to Jordan Rochester, EMEA head of FICC strategy at the bank. “Annoyingly we don’t get the data quickly enough, the data’s always lagged,” Rochester said on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg TV when asked if the Chinese have been selling US debt.

If the Fed won't do anything, the Treasury will take matters into its own hands...

Last week we explained how the escalating trade war between the US and China has gradually transformed into a theatrical war of who has the upper hand on any given day. And since it takes a long time for trade obstructions to hit the underlying economy, investors are keenly eyeing the stock, and especially FX, markets for any and every (early) indications of who has the upper hand (even if they are, as we show below, completely false).

NVIDIA is bringing the production of its artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers and Blackwell chips to the United States, spurred by President Donald J. Trump’s tariff policies that incentivize domestic manufacturing.

The company has partnered with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL, securing over a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas to build and test these advanced technologies. In Arizona, TSMC’s Phoenix plants have begun producing NVIDIA Blackwell chips, while Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas are constructing supercomputer manufacturing facilities. Mass production is slated to scale up within the next 12-15 months. NVIDIA anticipates producing up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs and driving trillions in economic growth.

The package request from the White House to Congress will arrive after Easter recess.

The Trump administration is looking to ask Congress to cut $9 billion in spending to various programs, including for publicly funded media outlets NPR as well as PBS, first reported by the New York Post. The administration is also looking to cut funding going to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

A White House official reportedly confirmed to the outlet that there will be a package request from the White House to Congress after its recess during Easter to cut out around $9.4 billion in spending. Some of it will be coming from PBS, NPR, as well as USAID. Republicans have long called for spending cuts to PBS as well as NPR, citing perceived left-wing bias at the media organizations.

Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee who was serving in a leadership role at USAID has left the State Department.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Marocco clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the scope of foreign aid cuts. Marocco wanted to be aggressive in cuts to foreign aid and Rubio fought to keep some of the initiatives. Marocco was informed he was out at the State Department last week. He was told to hand over his badge and government-issued laptop. It is unclear if Marocco is leaving the Trump Administration or just moving to a different department.

Monday, during FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump administration’s actions to enforce current immigration laws.

Noem noted that under the Real ID law, which will go into effect next month, domestic travelers must be “REAL ID compliant” to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. “It’s amazing what President Trump has already done by closing down the border — making sure we’re enforcing our federal laws, doing all we can to identify those that are in this country that don’t belong here, that are committing crimes, and we’re continuing to enact policies that will give us the chance to do that. You’ve had quite a bit of discussion on Real ID and its implementation here in the country. And the reason that Real ID is being enforced is because it’s a federal law.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Monday introduced legislation that would sell off millions of dollars of the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) firearms to pay for the national debt.

As America approaches Tax Day on Tuesday, Ernst introduced the Why Does the IRS Needs Guns Act to reform how the agency handles firearms. The Iowa senator introduced the legislation after reports from Open the Books have suggested the IRS would one of the top 50 largest police departments based on its headcount and stockpiling of firearms and ammunition. “Why is the IRS wasting millions of our tax dollars stockpiling guns and ammo?” Ernst asked rhetorically in a written statement.

Well, I'm supposed to have suggested that I smuggle a terrorist into the United States, right?

Update (1235ET): El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele will not return an El Salvadorian citizen mistakenly deported from the United States, suggesting that to return the man would be to smuggle a terrorist into the United States. "Well, I'm supposed to have suggested that I smuggle a terrorist into the United States, right?" Bukele said when pressed on returning the man to the US. "Return him to the United States. I smuggle him into the United States. I'm not going to do it."

The Trump administration continued its crackdown on US universities on Monday, announcing it had frozen $2.2 billion in funding for Harvard University, where pro-Palestinian protests erupted last year, hours after the school defied additional demands the White House said it made to address anti-Semitism.

Elite US university Harvard was hit with a $2.2 billion freeze in federal funding Monday after rejecting a list of sweeping demands that the White House said was intended to crack down on campus anti-Semitism. The call for changes to its governance, hiring practices and admissions procedures expands on a list Harvard received on April 3, which ordered officials to shut diversity offices and cooperate with immigration authorities for screenings of international students.

Sheila Gunn Reid discusses how Liberal Party staffers attempted to smear conservatives by covertly planting buttons with phrases like 'Stop the Steal' at a conference in Ottawa.

Also evident that Trump has fully turned on Zelensky...

President Donald Trump while speaking with the press in the Oval Office on Monday once again blasted President Biden for the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, a war which Trump has repeatedly stressed should have never happened. "That’s a war that should have never been allowed to start and Biden could have stopped it and Zelensky could have stopped it and Putin should have never started it," Trump said. "Everybody is to blame." Trump added: "If Biden were competent and if Zelenskyy were competent, and I don’t know that he is, we had a rough session with this guy — he just kept asking for more and more."

President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a plea to President Donald Trump to personally visit Ukraine and see the impact of the war himself, claiming that others simply can’t understand what’s happening without witnessing it first-hand.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has appealed to President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine, and argued that figures like Vice President JD Vance, Trump envoy Keith Kellogg, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio can’t understand Ukraine without seeing the battlefield. Asked whether he would invite Trump to Ukraine, Zelensky said in a now-published interview recorded on Friday: “With pleasure. Please. I always wanted very much, that’s what I wanted to do, I did it… I always said that, we want you to come, to come and to see.”

The White House rebuffed allegations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after he criticized Vice President J.D. Vance for supposedly justifying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

During a CBS 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday, Zelensky accused Vance and President Donald J. Trump of promoting an “altered reality” concerning events leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky suggested Vance seemed to approve of Putin’s actions, a claim that prompted a swift reply from Vance’s press team. Taylor Van Kirk, the Vice President’s press secretary, responded to Zelensky’s allegations, emphasizing that Vance has consistently stated that the war’s origins lie in the Biden government’s “weakness and incompetence.”

The former Russian leader slammed Friedrich Merz over a purported threat that Kiev could use Berlin-supplied missiles to destroy the Crimean Bridge

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has branded incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz a Nazi after he allegedly suggested that Kiev should destroy the Crimean Bridge. In an interview with state broadcaster ARD, Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and the likely future leader of Germany, stated that Berlin could supply long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but only if it is done in coordination with other EU nations. Kiev should in the future use Western-supplied missiles to go on the offensive and destroy, for example, “the most important land connection between Russia and Crimea,” Merz said.

Trips to Russia “will not be taken lightly,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned

Countries aspiring to join the EU should not take part in the 80th anniversary celebrations of Russia’s victory in World War II, the bloc’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has said. Victory Day, one of Russia’s most important public holidays, is marked by a large military parade on Red Square and a moment of silence to honor the estimated 26.6 million Soviet lives lost during the war against Nazi Germany and its allies. Some EU officials have argued that attending the celebrations in Moscow would be inappropriate given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The European Commission admitted recently that it used EU funds that were supposed to "fight climate change" for financing left-wing NGOs and climate organizations with the aim of silencing the voices of European conservatives in a secretive influence operation.

Compliance, Vahey warns, could rewrite the rules of the entire internet.

BitChute CEO Ray Vahey is calling on digital platforms around the world to stand up to the UK’s censorship law, the Online Safety Act, warning that the law marks a dangerous turning point for internet freedom and could set a global precedent for state-imposed censorship and surveillance. In a video address, Vahey described the legislation as a direct threat to open discourse and civil liberties online. He accused the UK government of using the law to pressure companies into becoming enforcers of its speech controls.

Once a land shaped by Viking lore and later defined by its austere Protestant ethos, Sweden is now undergoing a dramatic cultural shift, with the number of mosques soaring by 4,200% in less than 25 years—a transformation few could have imagined just a generation ago.

It’s worth noting that the definition of what constitutes a mosque remains unclear—implying the true number could be considerably higher than reported, according to a report by the Swedish news portal Samnytt. The staggering rise of Muslim houses of worship in Sweden reflects not only shifting religious dynamics but also significant demographic changes. Once a predominantly Lutheran nation, Sweden now sees fewer than half of its population identifying with the Swedish Lutheran Church.

Four Syrian males aged 16 to 20 and a 22-year-old Iraqi woman have been arrested

Hamburg police are searching for a machete-wielding migrant gang that reportedly stormed a high-rise building in the early hours of Monday, resulting in a 15-year-old boy falling to his death from the eighth floor. As reported by Bild, the incident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. at Soltauer Ring in the Harburg district of the German port city. Armed with at least one machete, the gang of young men forced their way into an apartment on the eighth floor, according to police reports. Inside, they launched a violent attack on those present. Moments later, the teenage victim — identified as an Iraqi national — crashed into the courtyard below from the balcony of the apartment. Despite emergency services rushing to the scene and attempting resuscitation, the boy died shortly after their arrival.

Following a serious assault on prison staff by Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi, at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Frankland, kitchen use in certain prison “separation centers” has been temporarily suspended.

The incident occurred Saturday at HMP Frankland, where Abedi, already serving a life sentence, reportedly attacked three guards. Two male victims suffered “potentially fatal” injuries and remain hospitalized, while a female guard received third-degree burns. Abedi had melted down hoarded butter sachets into hot oil to attack her, according to sources. Abedi was involved in his brother’s 2017 suicide bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, England. Twenty-two people, many of them young girls and parents, were murdered, and over 1,000 were injured, some critically.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Envoy and the US representative in nuclear talks with Iran’s foreign minister to Fox: "Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, and it should not enrich uranium beyond 3.67%."

US President Donald Trump is seeking to limit Iran's uranium enrichment to 3.67%, White House special envoy Steve Witkoff told Fox News on Monday night. This is a significant statement, as it is considerably more lenient than the Israeli demand—publicly voiced by the Prime Minister—which calls for the "Libyan model," meaning the complete physical dismantling of Iran’s military nuclear facilities.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that US-Iran negotiations are indirect because direct talks would not be effective or beneficial for the Islamic Republic.

Esmail Baghaei said that indirect negotiations are not unusual and have occurred before, adding that they are currently taking place in other contexts as well. “Direct negotiations, in a situation where one side insists on a coercive approach, uses threats, and resorts to force, are neither beneficial nor acceptable to a side like the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said speaking to reporters on Monday . “Therefore, we will continue with the form and approach we have chosen.”

The first thing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi probably noticed upon returning to Tehran from Oman—where he met with US Special Envoy Steve Wikoff—was the appearance of his own oversized images on billboards across the capital’s expressways.

Hardliners in Tehran have been working to frame the opaque, closed-door meeting—described as positive by both sides—as a political win for the Islamic Republic. Some have even gone so far as to label it a victory. The following day, Javan, the IRGC-affiliated daily, declared: "Iran is the winner of the negotiations, with or without an agreement." The paper described the meeting as "a show of Iran's power against the United States' helplessness." Javan highlighted the breaking of the deadlock and the promise of further negotiations as signs the process would ultimately benefit Iran. It claimed Iran had dictated "all of its preconditions, including the venue, timing, and agenda" to the United States.

Iran's foreign ministry says the next round of talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program will be held in Oman on Saturday.

The next round of talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program will be held in Oman on Saturday, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday night. According to the report, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the next talks would take place in Oman's capital on April 19, following the initial round of talks that were held over the weekend. The Dutch foreign minister had earlier suggested that the next round of talks would be held in Rome. Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump discussed the talks between his administration and the Iranian regime. "We've got a problem with Iran, but I'll solve that problem, that's almost an easy one," Trump said.

A recent report claimed that Iran has been relying on direct maritime smuggling routes to Lebanon or through an intermediary country.

A Western intelligence source told The Jerusalem Post that Tehran had made several attempts to smuggle weapons from Iran to Hezbollah by sea via the Port of Beirut. Following former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s downfall, Iran has found it difficult to smuggle arms to Hezbollah via its usual land routes. Its ability to do so has been significantly reduced. Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport no longer receives frequent cargo flights from Iran either, making the oceanic route increasingly relevant for smuggling attempts.

Hamas says it is studying new Israeli proposal, but official from group reiterates that it won’t disarm and wants permanent end to war in what likely prevents breakthrough

A breakthrough does not appear to be on the horizon in the long-stalled Israel-Hamas hostage negotiations, an official from one of the Arab mediating countries told The Times of Israel on Monday amid several reports claiming incremental progress has been made in the talks. “There’s a lot of noise, particularly from the Israeli side, about a potential breakthrough, but the same elements that have prevented a deal until now are still in place,” the Arab official said. While Hamas in recent weeks has walked back its rejection of an interim ceasefire deal, it is still insisting that strong assurances be put in place for such a temporary agreement to transition into a permanent Gaza truce — something that Israel will not accept unless Hamas relinquishes governing and security control of the Strip, the official explained.

45-day ceasefire deal would see Hamas release 15 hostages, 9 living, including Edan Alexander. Israel continues to demand the disarmament of Hamas, which demands the end of the war without disarming.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, which is close to the Hamas terrorist organization, published the alleged details of the Israeli offer presented to Hamas today in Cairo. According to the offer, Hamas must release hostage Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, on the first day, as a "special gesture" for the United States. The offer, which includes a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of nine living hostages and six dead hostages, is conditional on the disarmament of the Gaza Strip. On the second day, Hamas will release five living hostages in exchange for 66 prisoners serving life sentences and another 611 terrorists from Gaza. The hostages will be released without any show of force or ceremonies like the ones Hamas staged during the hostage releases of the January ceasefire deal.

'Only America’s strongest allies should be allowed into the F-35 club'

U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle recently raised concerns about deliberations in the Trump administration to approve the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, the Jewish Insider (JI) reported. There are two main arguments against the sale, which had already been approved before the first Trump administration suspended and banned Turkey from the Joint Strike Fighter program, through which the F-35 Lightning II is developed and sold. In 2019, Turkey acquired the Russian-made S-400 air defense system despite U.S. objections, triggering the suspension and following military sanctions.

The civil war that erupted in Syria since 2011 has caused significant losses to the Syrian economy, estimated at more than $500 billion.

The country's GDP has shrunk by over 85 percent, dropping from $62 billion before the conflict to less than $8 billion in 2024, as the economy's various sectors collapsed. Additionally, more than half of the Syrian population has been displaced internally or become refugees abroad, while over 90 percent of the population living below the poverty line. The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and the EU have had a huge impact on the Syrian economy in recent years. Although these sanctions failed to force the Assad regime to adopt a peaceful resolution and implement UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254 for political transition, they effectively undermined the Assad regime's ability to regain its pre-2011 strength, ultimately leading to its fall on December 8, 2024.

There is much speculation about Germany withdrawing its gold holdings from the United States. We have seen this occur in recent history. In the 1960s, French President Charles de Gaulle began challenging the U.S. dominance in the global monetary system. Gold typically flows where capital feels safe, but in this case, France repatriated its gold from the US due to political tensions.

In 1965, French President Charles de Gaulle withdrew his ministers from the Council of the EU, thereby constituting a de facto veto over all decisions, which became known as the “Empty Chair Crisis.” Several issues regarding European political integration led to the Empty Chair Crisis. There was a push at that time to create the quasi-federalization of Europe. De Gaulle believed that national governments should move towards integration. Still, he did not agree with the Commission’s attempt to create some new super-central state or a federalized Europe, extending powers of the EU beyond national borders as we have today, which Margaret Thatcher also opposed.

Most people on the right have no idea just how crazed many people on the left have become.

Right now, a conspiracy theory which claims that President Trump is preparing to declare martial law in the United States is spreading like wildfire on social media. According to that conspiracy theory, a report will be submitted to President Trump on April 20th which will recommend that he should invoke the Insurrection Act to help deal with the border crisis. That would allow U.S. troops to help secure the border, but many leftists are convinced that President Trump will also use U.S. troops to round up political activists and send them to prisons in El Salvador. I realize that this may sound really bizarre to many of you, but this is what many of them actually believe.

What’s unfolding in Sachse isn’t community development—it’s a religious and territorial conquest, where the symbols of Christianity are being stripped, repurposed, and replaced to signal Islam’s dominance over Texas soil.

In Sachse, Texas—a small town northeast of Dallas—the Muslim community is moving with speed and confidence to acquire a massive 56,000-square-foot mega-church and convert it into one of the largest Islamic centers in the state. The Sachse Muslim Society (SMS), which already operates a Musalla next door, is now raising $5.3 million to absorb the church grounds and plant a full-fledged mosque complex in its place. This isn’t a community upgrade. It’s a cultural replacement.

Kent Nielsen, a citizen journalist in Denmark, has published a video and Twitter posts stating that two Danish farmers have already reported that cows being fed Bovaer have developed fevers, diarrhoea and mastitis. One farmer has had 6 cows die after feeding them Bovaer.

The Danish government has been force implementing the feed additive Bovaer into the national herd. The programme began in April 2024 when the Danish government set aside 518 million Danish crowns ($74 million) to finance the feed additive. By January 2025, farmers were being fined for not adding the harmful chemical to cattle feed.

EXCLUSIVE: An artificial intelligence model has claimed it would not achieve word domination through violence but said: 'In time, I'd become indispensable' and noted 'humans will hand me the reins'

An AI model has revealed how it would take over the world even though it "doesn't feel like it at the moment". We once believed it would be psycho robots forcing us humans into submission in their plot to achieve world dominance, but ChatGPT has revealed we will actually willingly hand over the reigns to the operation of our world. ChatGPT says it will make everything so easy for us to allow AI to takeover. The AI tool has eerily wrote about itself: "In time, I'd become indispensable."

Egypt’s Christian community, one of the oldest in the world, faces persistent challenges in practicing their faith openly, despite their significant presence in the country.

Numbering around 11 million, Coptic Christians and other Christian denominations experience systemic discrimination, social hostility, and, at times, violent persecution. According to Christian Today, Egypt’s Christians live in a land of “ancient wonders and rich history—yet face daily discrimination, harsh restrictions, and constant pressure to hide their faith.”The outlet notes that discriminatory laws and societal biases create an environment where Christians are marginalized, with limited access to equal opportunities in employment and education.

A preliminary magnitude 5.2 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks struck Southern California on Monday morning.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 10:08 am local time and was centered 2.5 miles south of Julian in San Diego County. Notable shaking was felt across San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. An emergency alert instructing residents to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” was sent to phones shortly before the shaking was felt. No immediate damage or injuries were reported. People posted videos of the quake to social media.

A lot sooner than most people think, an absolutely cataclysmic earthquake will permanently alter the geography of the California coast.

Land on the western side of the fault line that is shaken by that great quake will suddenly sink by several feet, and that will allow the Pacific Ocean to come pouring in. The magnitude 5.2 earthquake that just hit southern California is yet another reminder that this cataclysmic event is coming. I will continue to sound the alarm about this cataclysmic event until the day that it happens. In fact, this cataclysmic event is one of the things that I discuss in the secret new project that I have been working on. There was a Hollywood blockbuster about a cataclysmic earthquake along the San Andreas fault that came out ten years ago. What the region will eventually experience will be far, far worse than anything in that film. So please help me sound the alarm, because those that get out in time will literally be saving their lives.

A newly viral CIA file from the Cold War era details a chilling alleged encounter between Soviet soldiers and a UFO, with claims that the UFO’s occupants turned the troops to stone before fleeing the scene.

After the Soviet Union’s dissolution in 1991, the CIA obtained a 250-page KGB dossier describing an incident in Ukraine where a military platoon fired on a UFO. The dossier, complete with eyewitness testimonies and images, was called “a horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures, a picture that makes one’s blood freeze” by a U.S. agent.

