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US President Donald Trump tells Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the war with Iran is “very close to being over”.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the war with Iran is “close to over,” according to excerpts published from an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo set to air Wednesday on “Mornings with Maria.” During the interview, Bartiromo pressed Trump on the status of the Iran conflict, asking whether the war had ended. “I think it’s - I had to divert because if I didn’t do that, right now you’d have Iran with a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “And if they had a nuclear weapon, you’d be calling everyone over there ‘sir,’ and you don’t want to do that.”

Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead a potential second round of talks with Iranian officials if negotiations resume before the ceasefire expires next week, sources tell CNN.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead a potential second round of talks with Iranian officials should negotiations lead to another face-to-face sit down before the ceasefire expires next week, sources familiar with the talks told CNN on Tuesday. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who headed diplomatic talks since before the war began, are also expected to attend any possible second meeting, the sources said.

The U.S. and Iran have reportedly reached a tentative agreement to extend their ceasefire despite heightened tensions, including a U.S. naval blockade and Iranian threats, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump said that Beijing assured him it would not supply any weapons to Iran.

China is Tehran’s most valuable ally, and Iran’s ballistic missile program is reliant on Chinese chemicals. In a Wednesday morning post on Truth Social, Trump boasted that he’d won over China. “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” he wrote.

US President Donald Trump is deploying thousands of troops to the Middle East as pressure on Iran intensifies ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days, as the Trump administration increases pressure on Iran amid ongoing tensions in the region. US officials cited in a report by The Washington Post said the deployment includes approximately 6,000 personnel aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its accompanying warships. An additional 4,200 troops assigned to the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to arrive later this month.

It remains that ships not under sanction, & not visiting Iran's ports can pass through American-imposed blockade.

WSJ writes by close of day Tuesday: “More than 20 commercial ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, according to two U.S. officials. While commercial traffic is still a fraction of what it was before the war, the flow of vessels is an improvement through a critical chokepoint.” These are of course vessels ‘approved’ and which transited via US military coordination - and this after earlier this week a couple of sanctioned or nonapproved vessels began making their way out before deciding to turn back. More per WSJ: The ships that crossed the strait in the last 24 hours include cargo, container and tanker vessels going into and out of the Persian Gulf, one of the officials said. Some ships have traveled without their transponders on to minimize the risk of Iranian attacks. The threat of Iranian attacks and sea mines has deterred most vessels from trying to sail through the narrow waterway during the war.

Iran’s top joint military command said its armed forces would act to prevent the continuation of trade flows in the Red Sea and other regional waters if the United States continues a maritime blockade against Iranian vessels.

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Iran would not allow exports or imports to continue across the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea under such conditions.

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders in US-Israeli strikes would be avenged, a senior Iranian lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“This revenge will be carried out at an appropriate time and place, with careful planning, and our enemies should expect to pay a heavy price for their actions,” said Ali Nikzad, deputy speaker of parliament. He added that uranium enrichment was solely for “peaceful purposes,” calling it Iran’s “absolute right and a clear red line,” that remains non-negotiable. The MP also said the Islamic Republic would continue to stand with allied forces in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

A new report reveals Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite, giving it the ability to monitor US military bases in the Middle East during the recent war, including air and naval facilities.

Iran secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite, giving the Islamic Republic a new capability to target US military bases across the Middle East during the recent war, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The TEE-01B satellite, built and launched by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co, was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force in late 2024 after it was launched into space from China, the report said, citing leaked Iranian military documents. The Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor major US military sites, the newspaper said, citing time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery, and orbital analysis. The images were taken in March, before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, FT said.

Barnea contradicts news reports saying he offered wrong assessment of regime stability

In a rare public appearance, Israel’s spy master and director of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency, David Barnea, vowed that the vaunted agency would not rest until the Islamic Republic is destroyed. Speaking at the Mossad’s ceremony on Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day 2026 on Tuesday, Barnea stressed that the commitment to fight the Iranian regime comes out of the imperative posed by the Holocaust: “Never again.” “This regime that wants our destruction must cease to exist. This is our mission; we won’t ignore another existential threat,” Barnea said. “Our mission has not yet been completed.”

President Donald Trump continued his war of words with Pope Leo, requesting that the pontiff be reminded of the thousands of innocent protesters killed by the Iranian regime after nationwide protests in the country in January.

The president used the murders as a basis for reasoning that Iran should not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, information that Trump wanted relayed to the pope. He made the comments on his Truth Social account late Tuesday night. “Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable,” said Trump.

Israel and Lebanon’s ambassadors met in Washington to discuss disarming Hezbollah and achieving peace, with the US mediating talks to ensure Israel’s long-term security.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, met on Tuesday with Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh, in what is being described as a historic meeting. “It was a crushing victory over Hezbollah,” said Leiter. “We are on the same side, we and the Lebanese, that the evil of Hezbollah must be eradicated. We are united in this need. We talked about possibilities, a vision for the long term, about how Lebanon can prosper, and what the border could look like when crossed in a swimsuit to vacation on the beaches of both countries.”

New US-backed framework reported by Annahar addresses flaws in past deal but stops short of ceasefire, says Hezbollah disarmament would start from the north and move south.

Lebanese-Israeli talks under US auspices have resulted in agreement on a framework that falls short of a formal ceasefire but is expected to pave the way for negotiations aimed at disarming Hezbollah and advancing toward bilateral peace. According to a report by Lebanese newspaper Annahar, the meeting between Lebanese and Israeli representatives, held with US mediation, opened the door to discussions that could eventually develop into peace negotiations. The reported framework seeks to address shortcomings of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, which did not achieve its primary objective of disarming Hezbollah and failed to ease the impact of ongoing Israeli military activity on Lebanese civilians.

The US Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for information leading to Ahmad al-Hamidawi, leader of the Iran-backed terrorist group Kata’ib Hezbollah.

The US Department of State announced on Tuesday that its Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Ahmad al-Hamidawi, the leader of the Iraqi-based terrorist group Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH), a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). In a statement, the State Department noted that just last month, al-Hamidawi directed KH attacks on US diplomatic facilities. It added that for years, KH has repeatedly targeted US personnel and facilities in Iraq with IEDs, rockets, and unmanned aircraft systems, kidnapped US citizens, and killed innocent Iraqi civilians.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday that the economy would be slower this quarter due to the Iran war but remained in good shape and was expected to rebound.

He added that oil prices do not appear to be weighing on inflation expectations.

One of the women accusing Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of sexual misconduct said in a press conference that she believes the congressman drugged her and “raped” and “choked” her to the point she lost consciousness and thought she died.

Holding a press conference alongside her attorneys in Beverly Hills, California, Lonna Drewes detailed her allegations against the Democrat congressman. She said she was working as a model in Beverly Hills in 2018 and owned a fashion software company. She said she met Swalwell socially, and he offered connections to “further” her company. “I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions. After meeting him socially, he offered me connections to further my software company, and I also had an interest in local politics,” she said, explaining that he invited her to two public events.

Democrats did not turn a blind eye to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) alleged behavior, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during an appearance at the American Public Transportation Association’s legislative conference this week, stating that she had “no idea whatsoever” about these accusations.

Pelosi, 86, was confronted on whether or not Democrats have turned a “blind eye” to the sexual misconduct accusations against Swalwell, who has since suspended his gubernatorial campaign and announced a coming resignation from Congress. “No. That’s not true,” Pelosi denied. “That is absolutely positive — and it is true that they may say that, but it is absolutely not true.”

Washington Examiner columnist Joe Concha said New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s city-run grocery stores won’t make prices more affordable for New Yorkers.

“This was a campaign of a smiling socialist con-man from the very beginning, and 51% of New York voters fell for it,” Concha said on Fox News’s Fox and Friends on Wednesday. The first store will be in La Marqueta, a marketplace owned by the city’s government and located under elevated train tracks in a predominantly Latino neighborhood in East Harlem. It is expected to open in late 2027. All are slated to open before the end of the mayoral term. The East Harlem store is being built from the ground up and comes with a $30 million price tag. The budget for the entire project is $70 million.

Erika Kirk declined to show up to a scheduled Turning Point USA event on Tuesday because of ‘threats’, according to Vice President JD Vance.

The interview with Vance at the University of Georgia was part of the nonprofit organization’s tour to excite young conservative voters ahead of the midterm elections. Erika would have been on stage with Vance, but Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet took her place. ‘I’m going to address it right at the front, Mr. Vice President, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because unfortunately she has received some very serious threats in her direction,’ Kolvet said. ‘It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country.’

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of NATO with a social media post late Tuesday night, seemingly criticizing the alliance for not assisting the United States in its military operations against Iran.

It was a very short post with no context or details, simply stating that “NATO wasn’t there for us,” and expressing doubt about future assistance from the alliance. “NATO wasn’t there for us, and they won’t be there for us in the future!” Trump said in his brief post.

As the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is ongoing, and the fragile US-Iran ceasefire still holds, Donald J. Trump keeps fighting the PR-social media war with guns blazing, never leaving an attack, a slight, or an affront unanswered.

This time, his target was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, once an ally. Meloni has just weathered a defeat in an important referendum on Judicial reform, and is now toeing the public opinion line very carefully, leading her to strive to keep away from the Iran confrontations, and to defend Pope Leo’s interference in political issues, denouncing Trump’s criticism as ‘unacceptable’.

The Council of Ministers in Spain approved on Tuesday the Royal Decree that allows the mass amnesty programme for illegal migrants, put forward by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez earlier this year.

While Prime Minister Sánchez was busy kowtowing to communist leaders in Beijing, his government in Madrid was busy clearing the way for illegal migrants to be granted amnesty and allowed to remain in the country. After the approval of the Royal Decree on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, the guidelines will be published on Wednesday, and the process for illegals to start their amnesty applications will begin on Thursday, Madrid’s ABC newspaper reported.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that an EU-developed age verification app was ready to go, as the bloc pushes to better protect children from online harm.

Brussels has been under pressure to come up with more stringent measures to safeguard children online as several EU capitals move ahead with plans to ban social media under a certain age. To that end, five EU countries including France and Italy last year started testing an age-check app that von der Leyen said Wednesday was now “technically ready”. “This app will allow users to prove their age when accessing online platforms. Just like shops ask for proof of age for people buying alcoholic beverages,” von der Leyen told journalists in Brussels. She said the app uses the same model adopted during the Covid pandemic, when Brussels developed a tool allowing people to prove they had been vaccinated as countries reopened after lockdowns.

Brilliant! Will Ursula be forgoing her private jet for travel to her junkets ? I bet not, it’s do as I say not do as I do with her and the ‘useless eliters’.

With Hungary presumably now on board with the EU, the Commissions may seek to move to qualified majority voting

On the back of Péter Magyar’s victory in Hungary, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the EU needs to work on getting rid of member states’ veto powers. For many who backed Viktor Orbán, one of their greatest fears was exactly what von der Leyen is now advancing: an unconstrained EU able to take action on foreign policy, health, and migration without the threat of a veto. It is widely assumed that the incoming prime minister of Hungary will seek a fast resolution of Brussels’ key issues with Hungary in order to unlock some €35 billion in funding. While Magyar is still seen as right of center and has already insisted border protection will remain a top priority, he has also made it clear that he will work to build a more constructive relationship with Brussels and make Hungary more a part of the European community.

Magyar’s first days after victory point to a direct confrontation with Hungary’s institutions

Péter Magyar made his first appearance on Hungary’s state broadcaster channels as prime minister-elect on Wednesday, giving back-to-back interviews on Kossuth Rádió and M1 television. In both, he said that suspending the operations of the news outlets would be among his government’s first acts once in office. “It’s not about revenge,” Magyar said, arguing that Hungarians “deserve public media that shows reality.” He framed the election result as a political earthquake, telling the radio host that “a revolution has taken place” and accusing the broadcaster of spreading falsehoods.

A companion analysis I conducted for The Gateway Pundit examined European versus Russian military capabilities without U.S. support, focusing on direct military hardware such as tanks, aircraft, carriers, submarines, and nuclear weapons.

It found that Russia holds decisive advantages in ground-force experience, armored production, submarine power, Arctic dominance, and tactical nuclear weapons. Europe’s theoretical hardware advantages are undermined by readiness failures, fragmented command, and a complete lack of peer-level conventional warfare experience.

'There is a myriad of different scams they will use to try and outsmart the Home Office. In many instances it works.' Home and Security Editor Mark White reacts to a new report showing migrants are lying about their sexuality to gain asylum in Britain.

An Afghan is suspected of rape spree targeting goats and sheep, who were first tied up before the heinous acts allegedly occurred

A 19-year-old Afghan national has been arrested and charged following a series of brutal sexual attacks on goats and sheep in Pennes-Mirabeau, a municipality in Bouches-du-Rhône, near Marseille. The suspect was taken into custody by the anti-crime brigade (BAC) on the night of April 9-10, 2026, after local sheep and goat owners alerted police. Since early 2026, several owners had discovered their animals injured, with incidents reported in both February and March. The animals had their legs tied and showed clear signs of rape, according to French newspaper La Provence.

Alexa Lavoie from Rebel News reports on the ongoing fuel tax uprising protest taking place in Ireland

Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, has consolidated his political power after securing an absolute majority in the snap elections held Monday night, in a result that reshapes the country’s institutional landscape and strengthens his ability to govern without relying on agreements with other parties.

The victory comes amid economic uncertainty, the fatigue of previous administrations, and growing public concern over security, inflation, and the overall direction of the country. Carney, who assumed leadership during a delicate transition, has managed to capitalize on the electorate’s desire for stability. His campaign focused on restoring institutional order, strengthening the national economy, and bringing predictability back to executive decision-making. In contrast, a fragmented opposition failed to present a coherent message or a solid alternative, making it easier for the current prime minister to expand his support base.

The Liberals have secured a majority government following a mix of byelection wins and MPs crossing the floor from other parties. Political commentator Kirk Lubimov joins Marc Patrone to discuss.

April 15 (UPI) — Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada has announced a temporary suspension of the federal fuel excise tax amid ongoing instability in the oil market due to war in the Middle East.

Carney announced the move Tuesday during a press conference in Ottawa, stating the tax will be suspended from Monday through the end of Labor Day on Sept. 7. “We all know that because of the war with Iran fuel prices have increased sharply around the world including here in Canada. So we’re taking more action to help build that bridge over short-term pressure,” the Liberal leader said. The fuel excise tax is 10 Canadian cents per liter of regular gasoline and 4 Canadian cents per liter on diesel, equivalent to about 28 U.S. cents a gallon for gasoline and 11 U.S. cents a gallon for diesel. Carney said the suspension also includes the tax on aviation fuels.

Arson wave targets christian heritage

Another historic church lies in ashes after a major fire tore through Saint-Romain, Quebec, last night. The building, whose construction began in 1893, is the latest casualty in a relentless campaign against Canada’s Christian institutions that has seen arsons more than double since 2021. The post, which included video of the blaze, has ignited widespread outrage across X, with people quick to assume who the likely culprits are…That CBC News investigation documented the surge in detail. A subsequent Macdonald-Laurier Institute report confirmed arson attacks on religious institutions more than doubled from pre-2021 baselines, with fewer than 4% of cases resulting in charges—leaving over 96% unsolved. Western nations are watching the same erosion. In the UK, churches face more than 10 crimes every single day.

This is your monthly reminder that the U.S. government still has a massive spending problem.

The federal government’s Debt Black Hole got a little bigger in March, as Uncle Sam ran yet another big budget deficit. According to the Monthly Treasury Statement, the Trump administration spent $164.1 billion more than it took in last month. That was about 2 percent bigger than last year’s March deficit, despite a significant increase in revenue. Halfway through fiscal 2026, the federal budget deficit stands at 1.17 trillion. For context, the biggest deficit run by the Obama administration was $1.41 trillion in 2009.

What most people fail to understand is that governments do not lose control overnight. They lose it gradually, and then they respond in stages. First comes rising debt. Then comes higher taxation. When that fails to produce the expected revenue, the next step is not reform. It is restriction.

We are now entering that phase where governments begin tightening their grip on capital. It starts subtly. Expanded IRS reporting requirements. Increased scrutiny on bank transactions. Lower thresholds for what is considered “suspicious activity.” These are not random policy decisions. They are part of a broader shift toward monitoring and ultimately controlling the movement of money. The justification is always the same. Prevent tax evasion. Combat financial crime. Ensure fairness. But behind that narrative is a much deeper problem. Governments are facing structural deficits that they cannot resolve through growth alone. When spending exceeds revenue and debt continues to rise, they must either cut spending, raise taxes, or prevent capital from escaping. Historically, they choose the latter two.

The agency running more warrantless searches of Americans’ data than ever is the one asking Congress for more time and fewer rules.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act expires in days. The bipartisan push to extend it without a single privacy reform is now accelerating, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, and President Trump all lining up behind an 18-month renewal that preserves the government’s ability to search Americans’ communications without a warrant. The House Rules Committee meet to consider H.R. 8035, the bill that would keep Section 702 alive through late 2027.

Turkey’s government just found a way to put a national ID card on every tweet, post, and comment its citizens make online.

Every social media account in Turkey is about to be tied to a government-issued identity number. Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced on April 3 that global platforms have agreed to the system and that a three-month transition begins once legislation passes parliament. Accounts that remain unverified get shut down. “Social media will now be accessed with real information and personal identity. We have reached an agreement with social media platforms,” Gürlek said. He didn’t name which companies signed on.

Australia is facing growing economic strain as fuel shortages disrupt key industries, with diesel supplies tightening across several regions and exposing the country’s heavy reliance on imported energy.

According to reporting by The Telegraph, the situation has left businesses scrambling to secure fuel, particularly in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and transport that depend heavily on diesel. Analysts warn that the shortages could have wider consequences for production, logistics, and inflation if conditions persist. Industry figures say the problem has been building for years, driven by declining domestic refining capacity and increased dependence on overseas imports. Supply chain disruptions and global market pressures have now brought those vulnerabilities into sharp focus.

A coalition of civil rights and privacy groups is urging Meta to abandon reported plans to introduce facial recognition technology into its smart glasses, warning the feature could pose serious risks to public safety and personal privacy.

More than 70 organizations signed onto a letter calling on the company to halt development of the tool, which would allow users to identify people in real time through wearable devices. The concerns were first highlighted in reporting by Futurism, which cited growing backlash from advocacy groups and policymakers. The coalition argues that embedding facial recognition into consumer eyewear would fundamentally change how people move through public spaces.

Meta is building an artificial intelligence system designed to mimic its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, as part of a broader push to integrate AI more deeply into the company’s operations, according to reporting by the Financial Times.

The project centers on creating a highly realistic digital version of Zuckerberg that can interact with employees, answer questions, and provide feedback in internal settings. The initiative reflects Meta’s wider effort to streamline communication and scale leadership presence across its workforce. People familiar with the effort said the AI system is being trained to replicate Zuckerberg’s communication style and decision-making approach. The goal is to allow employees to engage with a virtual stand-in for the CEO without requiring his direct involvement in every discussion.

“I fear that if something is not done, by either the federal government or local authorities, someone will end up killed at the hands of Antifa,” Sterling Martin told The Post Millennial.

Antifa attacked a Christian man outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, stealing his Bible and setting it on fire. The incident occurred during the violent anti-ICE "No Kings" riot on March 28, in which leftist rioters launched a multi-hour siege of the federal building.

Video footage captured by The Post Millennial shows Sterling Martin standing by himself near the driveway of the ICE building when a rioter pointed him out in the crowd. He was then surrounded by protesters and attacked by black bloc Antifa.

Finland’s highest court has delivered a split decision in a high-profile case involving Member of Parliament Päivi Räsänen, finding her guilty on one count related to hate speech while clearing her of another charge tied to a social media post.

In a narrow 3–2 ruling, the Supreme Court determined that Räsänen violated the law by publishing and keeping available a pamphlet from 2004 that expressed her views on sexuality and marriage. The court concluded that elements of the text amounted to an insult against a protected group, resulting in a financial penalty. However, the court unanimously dismissed a separate charge connected to a 2019 post in which Räsänen shared a Bible verse, marking a partial victory for the longtime Finnish politician and former interior minister.

British political commentator Marina Purkiss sharply criticized President Donald Trump during an appearance on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine program on Monday, calling him “the Antichrist” after he shared an image portraying himself as Jesus Christ on social media.

Purkiss, who said she was raised in the Catholic faith, described the image as deeply offensive and disrespectful. “I’m just gonna say this, right? I am a person that was raised a Catholic — I did all the sacraments, I read the book, you know? I lost my faith, but I still find that deeply, deeply offensive. All of it,” she said during the broadcast.

Muslims will be the Army of the Revived Roman Empire Daniel warned about.

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