Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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LAURA Winter's avatar
LAURA Winter
1hEdited

I DON'T THINK THE WAR IS OVER. THEY HAVE TO DO IT FOR THE $$ RESET US INTO THE GULAG CBDC/DIGITAL ID. SO WE WILL TAKE IT BECAUSE EVERYTHING IS COLLAPSING. THEY WANT US SO DESPERATE WE WILL TAKE ANYTHING FROM THEM JUST TO EAT. ALL PLANNED. THEY HAVE TO TRICK US TO GET US TO DO WHAT THEY WANT....WE DON'T WANT IT.

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LAURA Winter's avatar
LAURA Winter
1h

Carney's manufactured majority win. NOT VOTED FOR!

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