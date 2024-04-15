One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been admitted to the hospital. This news has sent ripples across the global community, prompting an outpouring of reactions from various quarters.



Klaus Schwab, 86, was reportedly admitted to the hospital late last night. The details surrounding his hospitalization have not been officially disclosed, leading to widespread speculation and concern among the WEF community and beyond. As a prominent figure in global economic and political circles, Schwab's health has always been a matter of public interest.

NYT reports Biden dissuaded PM from launching response when they spoke after Iranian attack; senior American official: Israel ‘made clear’ it’s not seeking ‘significant escalation’

US President Joe Biden has told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any Israeli counteroffensive against Iran, a senior administration official said on Sunday. Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israel attack on Iran’s Syria consulate on April 1 that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, including two generals. In a statement issued late on Saturday following the attacks, Biden said he told Netanyahu that Israel had “demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks — sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.”

The Saturday evening fireworks show in the Middle East marked Tehran's first full-scale military attack on Israel. Although largely unsuccessful, concerns mount that US military bases in the region might be targeted with ballistic missiles and suicide drones if the US supports an Israeli retaliation strike.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari told The Washington Post that Iran launched 300 drones and missiles at Israel, adding that "more than 99 percent" had been intercepted by either Israel or the US. President Biden condemned Tehran's "brazen attack" on Israel and told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about America's "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security. However, the US president warned Netanyahu that the US won't support counterattack strikes against Iran.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said on Monday it keeps recommending caution in the airspaces of Iran and Israel and around 100 nautical miles surrounding Israel even though there was no overflight risk for civil aviation at any time.

EASA, as the agency is known, said in an emailed advisory it is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and its impact on civil aviation.

Israel has the military capability to hurt Iran. Iranian air defences are no match for Israeli jets.

Many of us went to bed last night worried about what we would wake up to. Iran was attacking the country it calls Little Satan and wants wiped off the map, sending hundreds of drones and missiles. The attack was neutralised. Nearly all the missiles and drones were intercepted and did not reach their target. But make no mistake, this remains a deeply worrying moment. There remains a very real risk of this all spiralling into a much bigger war.

Israel announced plans to step up its military action after Iran’s historic but largely ineffective attacks on Saturday, vowing both “offensive and defensive action” in response.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the plans had been authorized as part of its ongoing conflict with Iran and its proxy, the militant group Hamas. “Hamas and Iran want to ignite the Middle East and to escalate the region,” he said. “Over the last two hours, we approved the provisional plans for both offensive and defensive action. We will continue to protect the state of Israel, and together with our partners, we will continue to build a more secure and stable future for the entire Middle East.”

Iran's aerial attack on Israel — launched from Iranian soil — seems to have changed the game between the two countries. How should Israel respond? 4 experts give their takes.

Iran's aerial attack on Israel Saturday night — launched from Iranian soil — seems to have changed the game between the two countries, after years of attacks played out via Iran's proxy forces in the region. How should Israel respond? Four experts give their takes: Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Yaakov Amidror — "To Rafah or Tehran" “We need to respond— and there are two good options: Either, we take advantage of the attack yesterday in order to attack Iran, or to come to an agreement with the United States to enter Rafah, and eliminate Hamas there and in the central camps such as Deir al-Balah. Now is the time to use our international credit.

An unnamed official from the Saudi royal family tells the Kan public broadcaster that “any suspicious object” that enters Saudi Arabian airspace is intercepted, an apparent nod toward the kingdom’s alleged role in shooting down Iranian attack drones headed for Israel last night.

The Saudi official also criticized Iran for having “engineered a war in Gaza” in order to destroy the progress it was making in normalizing relations with Israel, Kan reports. “Iran is a country that sponsors terrorism, and it should have been stopped a long time ago,” Kan quotes the official as saying.

Further deterioration in relations between Iran and Jordan – after the latter officially announced that it helped intercept the attack against Israel.

On Sunday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman summoned the Iranian ambassador to Jordan for a reprimand, following Iran's "offensive statements" against Jordan. Over the years, ties between the Hashemite Kingdom and the Revolutionary Guards have known ups and downs and it seems that since October 7th relations between the two countries have deteriorated. Jordan, like Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and others, is trying to “butter their bread on both sides,” on the one hand to avoid conflict with Iran and on the other to strengthen their ties with the West.

A security source warned that Hamas's refusal to accept a hostage deal is moving an Israeli offensive in Rafah closer 'by giant steps.'

A security source said on Monday that Israel is considering entering Rafah earlier than planned due to Hamas's refusal to accept a deal to release the hostages. "The answer that Hamas gave to the mediators is so unequivocally against a deal and it is bringing an offensive in Rafah closer by giant steps," the source told Galei Tzahal.

In November 2023, the Joe Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver that allows Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds to assist the mullahs in funding their military operations in the region.

This comes one week after Iranian-backed Houthis attempted to shoot down a US drone in the region and one month after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,300 Jews in Israel and took another 240 Jews hostage. It was the deadliest attack on Jews since World War II. Joe Biden ignored the massacre to open the door and help Iran bring in another $10 billion in the next few months.

During a huge rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania Saturday night, Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden, reeling off a list of massive failures and urging that “everything he touches turns to shit.”

Trump was speaking while Iran, which just four years ago was crippled under Trump, but in the past three years has prospered after Biden eased sanctions, decided to launch a full on military attack on Israel. “Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel,” Trump stated, adding “They’re under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness.”

Russia has sent a navy frigate, Marshal Shaposhnikov, armed with Kinzhal supersonic missiles into the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal just hours after Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones.

The Kremlin confirmed the ship’s presence in the area, adding that it will continue performing its assigned tasks under the expedition plan. This comes as Iran attacks Israel with over 200 drones and missiles overnight. Tehran’s attack came after Israel killed two Iranian military commanders with a strike on the country’s consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Ukraine’s American-backed fight against Russia is being waged not only in the blood-soaked trenches of the Donbas region but also on what military planners call the cognitive battlefield – to win hearts and minds.

A sprawling constellation of media outlets organized with substantial funding and direction from the U.S. government has not just worked to counter Russian propaganda but has supported strong censorship laws and shutdowns of dissident outlets, disseminated disinformation of its own, and sought to silence critics of the war, including many American citizens.

The president has blamed the worsening situation on a lack of military assistance from the West

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that the situation on the front line in the conflict with Russia is deteriorating, blaming the West for its “limited” military assistance. He echoed an earlier statement by the army’s commander-in-chief, Aleksandr Syrsky, who warned of a significant escalation in recent days, with Russian forces attacking Ukrainian positions near the cities of Lyman and Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut by Ukraine) and advancing towards Chasov Yar.

Kiev’s new effort to scoop up more bodies for the front is a response to looming catastrophe – and a catastrophe in itself

Ukraine’s situation is extremely precarious, if you want to put it optimistically. A more realistic term is “catastrophic.” The country faces steady, accelerating advances of Russian forces that are well-motivated and trained and superior in quantity and equipment. Even Ukraine’s commander-in-chief has admitted that “the situation on the eastern front has significantly worsened in recent days.” A massive understatement but still proof that things are even worse.

On Friday night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra brought on Sheila Gunn Reid to to break down Justin Trudeau's lies from his testimony on the public inquiry into Chinese election interference. "What's been happening this week at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Foreign Interference in our elections is so shocking," commented Ezra, "that if any of our so-called Five Eyes allies... were still taking Canada seriously, that would absolutely be extinguished after watching Justin Trudeau's cavalier, and I would say childish, approach to national security."

A plan is underway to dissolve the USA and the West

Since the Soviet Union is no more, whether they realized it or not, the plan was adopted or continued by the Democrat Party, globalist elites, the World Economic Forum, the UN, the Illuminati, or any number of groups that would gain, or think they would gain, from the downfall of America. Their aim is to achieve world conquest, also known as world government, by 2030. The exact start date of the scheme's implementation is irrelevant. It is important to know that the strategy continues and has now become apparent to any reasonably intelligent individual who gets out of bed in the morning.

Testifying in a lawsuit, WHO’s leading vaccine expert said she advised against COVID vaccine passports as the vaccines did not stop transmission and gave a false sense of security.

The World Health Organization’s Dr. Hanna Nohynek testified in court that she advised her government that vaccine passports were not needed but was ignored, despite explaining that the COVID vaccines did not stop virus transmission and the passports gave a false sense of security (source– Paul D. Thacker)

“If there was some kind of a virus that interfered with the photosynthesis in enough plants, everything’s gone. The biosphere is essentially wiped out.” - Michael Crichton

Rather than fiddling around with sanitation, nutrition and the endemic infections that kill people, the WHO is focused on hypothetical but far more profitable stuff like Disease X — the next pandemic — guided by the corporatists who will benefit.

Relax for a few minutes, sit back, and pretend morals and business ethics are redundant. Then imagine an infallible, risk-free business scheme in which you get to create the market, decide the product, manage its regulation and then have the power to confine people to their homes or remove their income until they submit to buying it. And no one can sue you or take you to court if it all goes wrong. No legitimate government would allow that within its borders (except perhaps a few family-run or completely totalitarian ones), so aim higher and make this international, as it then ceases to be fantasy.

Let us be clear—consuming insect-based foods comes with potential health risks. These risks are primarily related to food safety and the presence of allergens or toxins in some insects.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) highlighted several food safety issues associated with edible insects, including: Pathogens. Insects can harbor bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can risk human health if not properly handled or cooked. Allergens. Some insects contain allergens that can cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Toxins. Certain insects may contain toxins that can be harmful if consumed in large amounts.

‘We have to remove the stigma between life and death’

The campaign for euthanasia has been bathed in altruistic claims for several years already. It relieves the terminally ill of pain. It allows them to die with dignity. It gives them control over their demise, which they otherwise might not have in a hospital or hospice. It is a right they should be allowed to exercise. And more. But a new report from European Conservative documents that the chief of a health insurance conglomerate in Belgium, Luc Van Gorp, admits it is a “money-saving solution.”

A physically healthy, 28-year-old Dutch woman has decided to legally end her life due to her struggles with crippling depression, autism and borderline personality disorder, according to a report.

Zoraya ter Beek, who lives in a small village in the Netherlands near the German border, is scheduled to be euthanized in May — despite being in love with her 40-year-old boyfriend and living with two cats. Ter Beek, who once aspired to be a psychiatrist, has been dealing with mental health struggles throughout her life.

Yesterday, a group of senior women from Switzerland won what is being called a “landmark” human rights case concerning “Climate Change”.

At a hearing in Strasbourg, the European Court of Human Rights found the government of Switzerland had violated the women’s human rights by “failing to do enough” to combat the alleged effect of ‘man-made climate change’. Calling it a “decision that will set a precedent for future climate lawsuits“, Reuters reports: The European Court of Human Rights’ ruling, in favour of the more than 2,000 Swiss women who brought the case, is expected to resonate in court decisions across Europe and beyond […]

Google has temporarily blocked access to California-based news outlets for some state residents, as the search giant escalates its battle with the state over a landmark bill which would force tech giants to pay online publishers for their content.

In doing so, the company has revived a political tactic used repeatedly by the tech industry to try and derail similar legislation in places like Canada and Australia which require online platforms to pay outlets for articles featured on their websites, Politico reports. “We have long said that this is the wrong approach to supporting journalism,” said Google’s VP for global news partnership, Jaffer Zaidi, in a Friday blog post. According to Zaidi, the bill could “result in significant changes to the services we can offer Californians and the traffic we can provide to California publishers.”

A school in Washington state is facing backlash after it denied a fifth grade girl’s request to start an after hours prayer club, but allowed another student to start an LGBTQ club.

Creekside Elementary said no to 11-year-old Laura when she asked to use the school premises for an interfaith prayer group, with the principal reportedly claiming that all funding for school clubs had already been allocated months prior to the request. However, it was subsequently discovered that a ‘Pride’ club was approved just a week before. Speaking to Fox News, Laura stated “I think that this is something that I am very passionate about. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t really want to make this happen, if I didn’t think that it would be a great opportunity for everyone.”

The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, is even more dangerous than usual in the Florida seas. Six of the rare creatures washed up dead in the past seven days; officials reported Wednesday – a dramatic increase in mortality amid a mysterious die-off that has baffled scientists for months.

These animals, which look like sharks with chainsaw-like mouths, are part of a group of fish called elasmobranchs, which include rays, skates, and sharks. They can live for several decades under normal circumstances. About five mature adults are typically lost each year, mostly when they are accidentally caught in fisheries. However, according to Wednesday’s report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has lost 38 so far this year, six of which occurred just the previous week.

A Short Look at the Times

Share