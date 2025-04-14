One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

China has halted exports of seven critical rare earth elements to the United States, a move that threatens to disrupt supply chains across key American industries, including automotive, semiconductor, and aerospace sectors.

China’s Ministry of Commerce recently added seven rare earth elements—including dysprosium, terbium, and lutetium—to its restricted export list. These elements are essential for manufacturing high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles, advanced weaponry, and consumer electronics.

China has been secretly halting exports of major U.S. commodities in a stealthy attempt to undermine Donald Trump's trade war and punish Americans.

While Beijing has matched Trump's 125 percent tariff with one of its own against US-imported goods, they have also been using nontariff barriers to hit the president's supporters the hardest, Politico reported. Over the past four months, China has halted or significantly curtailed direct key U.S. agriculture and energy exports. Many of these exports include U.S. farm goods, such beef, poultry and liquified natural gas.

The Trump administration announced that various electronic devices, such as smartphones and computers, will be exempt from the tariffs that have been imposed on China.

In a bulletin posted Friday night by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, it was revealed that certain products would be exempted from tariffs. The tariff exemptions on certain products “apply retroactively to April 5,” according to Axios. The products would be exempt from recently applied tariffs, while other pre-April 2 tariffs would still apply. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained in a statement that President Donald Trump “has made it clear” that the United States “cannot rely on China to manufacture critical technologies such as semiconductors, chips, smartphones, and laptops.”

"We can't be beholden and rely upon foreign countries for fundamental things that we need."

Update (1059 ET): U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told ABC's This Week host Jonathan Karl that smartphones, computers, chips, and other consumer electronics may soon be subject to separate tariffs in a month or so, suggesting that the exemptions announced Friday evening are only temporary. "All those products are going to come under semiconductors, and they're going to have a special focus type of tariff to make sure that those products get re-shored. We need to have semiconductors, we need to have chips, and we need to have flat panels -- we need to have these things made in America. We can't be reliant on Southeast Asia for all of the things that operate for us," Lutnick told Karl.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would be announcing the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week, adding that there would be flexibility on some companies in the sector.

Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled back to Washington from his estate in West Palm Beach.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Monday that US tariffs have the potential to disrupt the global economic order.

Speaking in parliament, Ishiba said the government is not thinking of issuing a supplementary budget now, but stood ready to act in a timely fashion to cushion the economic blow from US tariffs. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday global and domestic economic uncertainty has increased sharply due to US tariff policy. "US tariffs will likely put downward pressure on global and Japanese economies through various channels," Ueda told parliament. "The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately from the standpoint of sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target, while scrutinizing economic, price and financial developments without any pre-conception," Ueda said.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Trump administration was negotiating trade policy with 130 countries.

Host Jake Tapper said, “What do you say to small business owners or even big business owners who say they’re having difficulty making long-term business decisions because the country seems right now to be run by capricious whim?” Hassett said, “Oh, I don’t think at all that it’s run by a capricious whim. The way that I would think about it is that in the previous administration, you could sort of say, if you’re thinking about it in the football analogy, is that they were running out the clock and that what’s going on now in the Trump administration is across a wide array of policy areas. We’re in a two-minute offense, and the two-minute offense is pushing, as you’ve seen, the reconciliation bill through so that we get tax relief for American people, deregulation and trade policy.”

A 17-year-old Wisconsin teen allegedly killed his parents in pursuit of the “financial means and autonomy” to assassinate President Trump, the FBI revealed.

Court documents show the 17-year-old was part of a “satanic cult” which has “strong anti-Judaism anti-Christian and anti-western ideologies,” WISN reported Friday. Investigators also found a manifesto which “described a call to assassinate President Trump, make and detonate bombs and carry out other terrorist attacks.” CNN noted that charges against the 17-year-old include two counts of first-degree murder and “two counts of hiding a corpse.” He also faces federal charges tied to the planned assassination.

Pete Marocco, the Trump administration official who oversaw the closure of the US Agency for International Development, has left the State Department after less than three months on the job, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US officials.

All 15 counties in Arizona have now started reviewing and cleaning their voter rolls to remove noncitizens, including nearly 50,000 voters who registered without showing proof of U.S. citizenship.

The lawsuit was filed by America First Legal (AFL) on behalf of EZAZ.org and Yvonne Cahill, a naturalized U.S. citizen and registered voter. AFL was founded by Trump advisor Stephen Miller. It argued that election officials were not following Arizona law, which requires proof of citizenship to vote in state and local elections. Counties must also run monthly checks to confirm the citizenship status of registered voters.

On Sunday evening police announced they arrested 38-year-old Cody Balmer in connection with the fire set to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion.

“Balmer will be charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person,” Fox News reported. As TGP reported earlier, an arsonist allegedly set fire to the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence while Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were asleep inside. The incident occurred around 2 a.m., prompting a swift response from the Pennsylvania State Police, who safely evacuated the family from the residence.

Mark Carney dodges Epstein jabs in Hamilton while reviving failed Liberal plans for speech control via Bill C-36 and Bill C-63.

It was supposed to be a routine campaign pit stop, the kind of low-stakes political affair where candidates smile like used car salesmen and dish out platitudes thicker than Ontario maple syrup. Instead, Mark Carney found himself dodging verbal bricks in a Hamilton hall, facing hecklers who lobbed Jeffrey Epstein references like Molotovs. No rebuttal, no denial. Just a pivot worthy of an Olympic gymnast, straight to the perils of digital discourse. “There are many serious issues that we’re dealing with,” he said, ignoring the criticism that had just lobbed his way. “One of them is the sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, and conspiracy theories — this sort of pollution online that washes over our virtual borders from the United States.”

The country has seen a sharp fall in tourism from across the Atlantic amid political tensions, Financial Times has reported

The US has suffered a sharp fall in tourism from Europe amid political tensions and fears of hostile interactions at the US border under President Donald Trump, Financial Times wrote on Friday. Trump has taken an aggressive approach in global affairs, having recently imposed sweeping tariffs on America’s trade partners. While he has postponed them for most countries for 90-days, China was not included in the reprieve. Washington and Beijing have since exchanged blow-for-blow tariff hikes, sending shockwaves through global stock markets.

Delegations from the two countries will meet in Türkiye to discuss security in the Black Sea, the outlet has claimed

Russian and Ukrainian representatives will hold direct talks in Ankara next week, CNN Turk has reported, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry. Delegations from the two countries will meet to discuss security in the Black Sea, the outlet said in an article on Sunday. The meetings will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Turkish Naval Forces headquarters in Ankara, according to sources. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga claimed that the reports are false and “[no talks] were planned,” according to TCH TV channel.

“We need to prepare for it,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said, following US envoy Steve Witkoff’s talks with the Russian president on Friday

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump “will take place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed, while stressing it would be “at the appropriate time.” Peskov made the remarks to reporter Pavel Zarubin on Sunday. His statement follows Friday’s meeting between Putin and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin said the talks covered “aspects of the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.”

(AP) — Russia and Ukraine’s top diplomats on Saturday used a high-level conference in Turkey to once again trade accusations of violating a tentative U.S.-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges of negotiating an end to the 3-year-old war.

The two foreign ministers spoke at separate events at the annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a day after U.S. envoy Steve witkoff met with with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace prospects. Ukraine’s European allies on Friday promised billions of dollars to help Kyiv keep fighting Russia´s invasion. While Moscow and Kyiv both agreed in principle last month to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire, they issued conflicting statements soon after their separate talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia. They differed on the start time of halting strikes, and alleged near-immediate breaches by the other side.

Following pressure from the globalist mafia, Romanian authorities banned front-runner Calin Georgescu from running for president. Georgescu wanted peace in Ukraine and a democratic Romania.

After the Romanian authorities canceled the first round of elections won by anti-Globalist Calin Georgescu, and detained him for questioning in a bogus prosecution, Georgescu was BARRED from running in the May poll, in which he is the leading candidate with 40% of vote intentions. Bucharest exploded in chaos after the decision was announced.

During the rally, the Serbian president declared that “the color revolution is over”

Tens of thousands of people have been gathering in Belgrade since Friday to show support for President Aleksandar Vucic in the face of significant anti-government protests in Serbia. Student-led demonstrations against alleged corruption and government negligence have been ongoing in the country for months. The protests, sparked by the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy at the railway station in the city of Novy Sad in November 2024, culminated in a massive rally in Belgrade on March 15, which was followed by clashes between dozens of protesters and the police.

The UK government is in the process of developing a system to predict whether people will commit homicide in the future.

What could possibly go wrong with that? The idea is the literal plot line of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian story ‘Minority Report,’ where individuals are arrested before they are able to commit crimes thanks to a ‘precrime’ predictive policing system. It’s the exact same thing, minus the mutant human precogs. In reality the program will be much more boring, using ‘algorithms’ to churn through data and spit out results. Given that the data will presumably include spicy social media posts, which are now being punished with prison sentences in the UK, you can see where this is going.

The knifeman who killed a German man in Berlin on Saturday has been identified as a 43-year-old Syrian, the public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

A 29-year-old German man was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon, suffering wounds to his sternum and injuring his heart, according to Bild. He had reportedly been engaged in an argument starting at the Berlin subway station of Kaiserdamm with a 43-year-old Syrian man, the cause of which is still unknown. The fight culminated on a train to Warschauer Straße when the Syrian man took out a knife and stabbed the German man at least three times.

It’s not even month since Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, but despite the doctors having urged him to rest for 60 days away from the crowds, the Pontiff is increasingly making unscheduled appearances as the Holly Weeks begins.

Today (13), Pope Francis was wheeled in at the end of a Palm Sunday service, in St. Peter’s Square. He greeted the faithful from his wheelchair as he – while still frail – looked to have improved since his last appearance. Reuters: “‘Happy Palm Sunday, Happy Holy Week’, the pope said, before once returning inside the Vatican, stopping occasionally to talk with the faithful, including a group of delighted nuns. Unlike last Sunday, when he made his first public appearance since being discharged from hospital three weeks ago, the pope was not receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.”

Crown Prince MbS previously warned Saudi Arabia would pursue nuclear weapons if Iran acquired them...

The United States and Saudi Arabia are moving toward a preliminary agreement to cooperate on developing a civil nuclear program in the kingdom, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced this weekend during his visit to Riyadh. Wright, on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and stated that both nations are on a "pathway" toward collaboration in nuclear energy.

Former Special Assistant to the President, Michael Allen, joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the White House's meetings with Iran officials over denuclearization of the country.

Aday after talks between Iranian and American officials in Oman, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told military commanders that Iran’s armed forces must maintain maximum readiness to confront hostile pressure.

He addressed commanders in Tehran on Sunday, describing the military as the nation’s shield and saying Iran’s progress had left its enemies frustrated. “What makes them hostile is not the name of the Islamic Republic, but the resolve of a Muslim and independent nation that refuses to rely on others for its dignity,” Khamenei said. He called for ongoing upgrades in capacity—including weapons, logistics, and personnel welfare—alongside a parallel emphasis on ideological commitment.

Asked about direct US talks with Iran on its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump tells reporters that he expects a decision to be made soon.

“We’ll be making a decision on Iran very quickly,” Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One on his way from Florida back to the White House. His comments came a day after talks were held in Oman which included a conversation between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the highest-level Iran-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

Egyptian plan would reportedly include Cairo overseeing Hamas demilitarization, with US said to promise terror group a commitment Israel will join talks on ending war

Hamas is willing to release a greater number of hostages under a new truce proposal, with the US reportedly telling the terror group it will pressure Israel into entering talks to end the war, the Saudi Al-Arabiya channel said Sunday night. Talks have reportedly been deadlocked over Israel’s demand that the terror group free 11 of the hostages in exchange for an extended ceasefire after Hamas offered to release five. The Al-Arabiya report, citing unnamed sources, said that the drafting of the new deal is in its final stages and that Hamas has given an initial agreement to raise the number of hostages to be freed. The report does not detail the number of hostages that would potentially be released.

A department head at the hospital reported receiving threats from Islamic Jihad due to his refusal to allow military activity within the facility

The terrorist organization Hamas has established an office inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and is conducting organizational activities there. This is according to claims made today (Sunday) by opponents of the terrorist group within the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Muhammad Saqr, the head of the nursing department at Nasser Hospital, claims he received threats from members of Islamic Jihad. This is due to his intention to restrict the facility's use solely to medical purposes and not allow armed militants to use the hospital for their own needs.

Yair Netanyahu assails president for saying France would soon unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state; PM rejects his son’s turn of phrase, but endorses the message

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lashed out crudely at French President Emmanuel Macron after he said Paris could recognize a Palestinian state within months. “Screw you!” the younger Netanyahu wrote in English on the social media platform X late on Saturday. “Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea!” he added, apparently confusing it with French Guiana.

Amid mediation efforts between Israel and Turkey regarding Syria, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met separately over the weekend with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara.

The meetings took place during a diplomatic conference in Antalya. This was reported on Sunday evening by Kan 11 News following the conclusion of the holiday. Azerbaijan is optimistic that it can replicate the successful mediation efforts from three years ago, which led to the normalization of relations between Israel and Turkey. A source familiar with the matter told Kan News that preventing a confrontation between Turkey and Israel in Syria is both possible and necessary. Each country can maintain its own interests there and delineate its red lines.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah claims it has vacated the majority of its military sites in southern Lebanon and handed them over to the Lebanese army.

“Out of 265 Hezbollah military positions identified south of the Litani [River], the movement has ceded about 190 to the army,” a Hezbollah official told the AFP news outlet under condition of anonymity. Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas terrorist organization invaded southern Israel, massacring 1,200 and kidnapping 251 Israelis and foreign nationals. Hezbollah continued attacking Israel for over a year with thousands of rockets, missiles and drones. As a result, dozens of Israeli civilians were killed, and some 70,000 Israelis were evacuated from their homes in northern Israel.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will travel to the United Arab Emirates for his second visit to a Gulf country as president, Syrian state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday.

Sharaa will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, who visited the UAE earlier this year. They are expected to discuss issues of mutual interest, the SANA state news agency reported, without giving details.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the Covid crisis wasn't just a health catastrophe, but a financial one too, according to a damning new audit report released Friday. The state government poured $453 million into building an enormous stockpile of medical equipment -- and only used 0.000012% of it.

According to state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, New York bought a staggering 247,343 medical devices, but only wound up using a laughable three pieces of equipment out of the vast horde. Worse, the waste was only compounded by the state's utter neglect of its fiduciary duties to taxpayers. Rather than finding buyers for the once-valuable assets, bureaucrats have been content to let the equipment age and decay in warehouses. As if the erosion of the stockpiles weren't bad enough, New York is also wasting money on storage costs.

Service members separated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine can now re-enlist, but the Department of Defense requires some to do the impossible first.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Tim Dill — the acting deputy undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness — outlined the plan for reinstating service members separated during the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate of August 2021, according to a news release from the DoD. The secretary of defense rescinded the mandate in 2023, but by then, 8,700 service members had already lost their careers. In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating said service members.

Tennessee Passes Landmark HB 1349/SB 1146 Targeting the Behavioral Health & Big Pharma Industries’ Role in Mass Violence—AbleChild Leads National Charge for Accountability

Nashville, TN — In a historic move to address systemic failures in mental health care and public safety, Tennessee has enacted HB 1349/SB 1146, a groundbreaking law requiring autopsies of suspected mass shooters to include toxicology screenings for psychotropic drugs. The legislation, co-drafted by AbleChild—the nation’s leading nonprofit advocating for informed consent and the right to refuse psychiatric products and services—and Amy Miller, former director of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Reform Pharma initiative, marks a seismic shift in how States confront mass violence.

Ray Dalio warns that US President Trump’s tariff strategy could trigger something much “worse than a recession”

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has warned that the United States is facing economic risks far greater than a typical recession, arguing that President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies and ballooning debt could trigger a breakdown of the global financial system. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, the founder of Bridgewater Associates said the world is at a critical juncture, marked by profound changes in the political, economic, and geopolitical order – factors which he says have historically led to severe crises.

Money-supply growth rose year over year in February for the seventh month in a row, the first time this has happened since mid-2022.

The current trend in money-supply growth suggests a continued reversal of more than a year of historically large contractions in the money supply that occurred throughout much of 2023 and 2024. As of February, the money supply appears to be continuing in a period of moderate monetary growth coming out of a period of historically large swings in monetary trends from early 2020 to mid-2024. In February, year-over-year growth in the money supply was at 2.75 percent. That’s slightly below December’s 28-month high of 2.79, February reported the second-largest year-over-year increase since September 2022. February’s growth rate was up from January’s rate of 2.34 percent. It’s also a big change from February 2024’s year-over-year decline of 5.62 percent. Last year, the US money supply was still in the midst of the largest drop in money supply we’ve seen since the Great Depression. Prior to 2023, at no other point for at least sixty years had the money supply fallen by so much.

Scotland is implementing a digital ID system, known as ScotAccount, to streamline access to government services, including healthcare, benefits and taxes.

The system raises surveillance and privacy concerns due to the centralisation of sensitive citizen data, increasing the risk of illegal access by hackers and governments. Civil rights group Big Brother Watch is warning that the scheme could become a mandatory ID system, disadvantaging those who rely on physical documents and letters.

In recent months, grocery prices across the globe have surged to unprecedented levels, straining household budgets and raising concerns about long-term food security.

According to a Yahoo News report, the overheating of the planet is a significant driver, putting immense pressure on agriculture, disrupting ecosystems, and causing the cost of staples like rice, eggs, and produce to skyrocket. While officials have acknowledged the crisis, no major policy changes have been announced to address the root causes, leaving consumers and farmers grappling with the consequences. The Yahoo report highlights how rising global temperatures are wreaking havoc on food production. Extreme weather events—droughts, floods, and heatwaves—have decimated crop yields in key agricultural regions.

A quiet early Wednesday morning in the small South Jersey town of Magnolia was shattered by a loud boom and a flash of light that left residents and authorities puzzled.

Around 2:30 a.m., an unidentified object plummeted from the sky, crashing through the roof of S & L Automotive on Atlantic Avenue and causing significant damage. The incident, captured on surveillance footage, has sparked widespread curiosity and debate about the object’s origin, with theories ranging from space debris to extraterrestrial phenomena. According to ABC News, Sebastian Leonardo, the owner of S & L Automotive, arrived at his shop later that morning to find an alarming scene: a gaping hole in the ceiling and debris scattered across the floor.

A 50-foot gray whale was found dead on Huntington Beach in Southern California, adding to a growing concern about the increasing number of gray whale strandings along the Pacific Coast.

The young adult female, discovered by local authorities, showed no visible signs of physical injury, leaving experts puzzled about the cause of death. This incident marks another chapter in what scientists are calling a troubling trend for the gray whale population, which has seen significant mortality events in recent years. According to the Los Angeles Times, employees from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach conducted a necropsy on the whale Saturday morning.

San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza became the stage for a bold and divisive public art installation: a 45-foot-tall nude statue of a woman titled R-Evolution.

Created by artist Marco Cochrane and presented by the nonprofit Illuminate, the stainless steel sculpture was unveiled with fanfare, featuring music, lights, and performance art. Designed to glow at night and simulate breathing through internal motors, the artwork aims to symbolize strength, compassion, and female empowerment. However, its debut has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many residents and observers questioning the city’s priorities in the face of ongoing social and economic struggles.

A central Florida woman is claiming she “didn’t know it was illegal” after being arrested for selling human bones online from her gothic shop Wicked Wonderland in Orange City.

Arrested Thursday and arraigned Friday was Kymberlee Anne Schopper of nearby Deltona. She was charged with “trading in human tissue,” a Florida second-degree felony. Conviction can carry both a fine and prison term, which would be determined at sentencing. Advertised by the Wicked Wonderland store were two human skulls for $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib $35, human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600 – featured on the shop’s website and the Facebook page, authorities say.

We've all seen the movies - strange lights in the sky, flying saucers hovering ominously, and panicked news anchors declaring Earth's final stand.

But if E.T. and his mates really did decide to pay us a less-than-friendly visit, would your state make it through the chaos? According to a brand-new analysis by GIGAcalculator, some Americans are in a much better position than others when it comes to surviving a full-blown alien invasion. The site crunched numbers on forests, caves, emergency personnel, and engineers per capita - plus population density and water access. The result? A survival score out of 10 for each state – and the rankings might just surprise you.

Lady Gaga took the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday night, delivering a performance that left fans both mesmerized and divided.

The 39-year-old pop icon, headlining the festival for the second time since 2017, transformed the desert stage into what she described as an “opera house in the desert,” pulling out all the stops for a visually stunning and theatrical set that has since gone viral. Opening with her hit Bloody Mary, Gaga set the tone in a striking red dress, performing against a gothic-style backdrop adorned with gargoyles and angels. According to the Daily Mail, the dramatic imagery prompted some fans to liken the visuals to a “satanic ritual,” a reaction that fueled heated online discussions.

