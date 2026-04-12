Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kp's avatar
Kp
4h

It's amazing the amount of deaths the governments got away with because of the covid shots. Are all of the jabbed just sticking their heads in the sand?? Scary to think that the government can tell people to do something detrimental to their health and then just a few years later the people that "followed orders" can't put two and two together. I see so many people dying of cancer these days (and other things) and I can't help but think a lot of these cases are caused by the jab. My own elderly parents (who were jabbed 5 times each!) got cancer. My dad was 88 - got turbo bladder cancer died within 3 months. My mother who is 92 was just diagnosed with breast cancer. Neither of them had ever been diagnosed with cancer before. I know cancer happens but this seem strange.

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Tershia's avatar
Tershia
23mEdited

How long will it take for Trump and his war room warriors to understand that one can’t make deals with the devil?The agreement and subsequent failure is part of their modus operandi to play the fool with the US.

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