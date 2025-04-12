One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are doing “immense damage to our economy.”

Yellen said, “This is the worst self-inflicted policy wound I’ve ever seen in my career inflicted on our economy. The Trump tariff plans are doing immense damage to our economy. You can see that in the stock market, in the impact of these tariffs are expected to have on American households. And we’re even beginning to see what looks like a flight away from dollar-based assets in the financial markets, which is a really scary development.”

Did the President of the United States get what he wanted?

“Now I’ve seen it all.” I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve said that to myself over the past few months. Every time Donald Trump sets fire to another piece of the global order, I find myself staring at the same spot, wondering how we got here – and what I’ve missed in the script of modern politics. During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to “teach a lesson” to all of America’s trading partners. True to form, he didn’t waste time testing that theory. In February, he launched a trial balloon by slapping tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. The pretext? They weren’t doing enough to curb migration and drug trafficking. Ottawa and Mexico City quickly came to the table, validating Trump’s belief that the tariff stick could beat other nations into talks. That success emboldened him to try the same strategy globally.

Apple has reportedly airshipped a staggering 600 tons of iPhones from its production facility in India to the United States to avoid Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. The tech giant, at grave risk due to tariffs on China, has expedited the shipment of 1.5 million iPhones since March.

The Verge reports that Apple, along with other tech giants such as Dell, Microsoft, and Lenovo, has been racing against time to ship as many expensive tech devices as possible before the implementation of new U.S. tariffs. The tariff hikes have been testing the resilience and adaptability of global tech supply chains. According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple lobbied officials to expedite customs clearance and even kept its plant in India operational on a Sunday to boost production by 20 percent.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday that his country would enter into trade talks with the United States in May, joining over 75 other nations entering into bilateral negotiations after U.S. President Donald J. Trump moved to impose reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries on April 2.

Earlier this week, Trump announced he would reduce the reciprocal tariff on nations that have not retaliated against the United States to 10 percent to allow time for negotiations. Speaking on Friday, Carney stated that he wishes to ensure that the next Canadian government “will be in the best possible position for negotiations with the United States, which, as the president and I have agreed, will begin from the start of May.” Canada, unlike most other countries, joined China in enacting retaliatory measures against the U.S.

The federal government requires illegal immigrants to abide by identification rules including registration and fingerprinting.

A federal judge has allowed the Trump administration to enforce identification requirements for immigrants present in the United States illegally. In a ruling on Thursday, Judge Trevor Neil McFadden said that a rule by the Department of Homeland Security to require illegal immigrants to comply with statutory registration and fingerprinting may move forward as plaintiffs arguing against it failed to “demonstrate that they have standing to bring this suit.”

In the latest act of immigration-related lawfare against the Trump administration, a federal judge blocked the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan migrants with temporary protected status (TPS) after it was revoked.

As Breitbart News reported in March, the Trump administration removed the legal status of more than 500,000 migrants who entered the U.S. through a Biden administration parole program, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warning impacted migrants that they will have 30 days to self-deport before law enforcement authorities go searching for them. “DHS has determined that a 30-day wind-down period provides affected parties sufficient notice while also preserving DHS’s ability to enforce the law promptly against those CHNV parolees lacking a lawful basis to remain in the United States,” the notice reads. “Accordingly, DHS is opting not to increase the wind-down period to more than 30 days.”

President Donald Trump has authorized the United States military to take full jurisdiction over federal lands along the U.S.–Mexico border in an aggressive push to seal the border and repel the ongoing invasion of illegal immigrants, traffickers, and cartel operatives.

The memorandum, National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-4, directs the Secretaries of Defense, Interior, Agriculture, and Homeland Security to facilitate the immediate transfer of federal lands—including the Roosevelt Reservation—to Department of Defense (DoD) jurisdiction. This will allow for the rapid construction of new border barriers, deployment of advanced surveillance systems, and the establishment of “National Defense Areas” where military forces will have full operational authority.

President Donald Trump said he has had enough of Mexico leaving Texas farmers high and dry.

“Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “Last year, the only Sugar Mill in Texas CLOSED, because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers. Ted Cruz has been leading the fight to get South Texas the water it is owed, but Sleepy Joe refused to lift a finger to help the Farmers. “THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn’t violate our Treaties, and doesn’t hurt our Texas Farmers,” Trump proclaimed.

A bombshell report from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) revealed that migrants on the federal government’s “Terrorist Watch List” were able to secure Medicaid after being released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration.

According to DOGE officials, about 6,300 of Biden’s migrants — paroled into the U.S. interior with no immigration status — were either on the Terrorist Watch List or had criminal records and yet were still rewarded work permits and Social Security numbers. The DOGE report found that 905 of the migrants, including four on the Terrorist Watch List, had been collecting Medicaid benefits totaling $276,000 in American taxpayer dollars. Another 41 were collecting unemployment benefits totaling $42,000.

The US Military Academy and the US Air Force Academy will no longer consider race as a factor in admissions as the military schools had long done to boost enrollment of Black, Hispanic, and other minorities, President Donald Trump's administration said on Friday.

The Trump administration has terminated temporary deportation protections for thousands of Afghans and Cameroonians in the US, a US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Friday, building on Trump's far-reaching immigration crackdown.

An estimated 14,600 Afghans eligible for Temporary Protected Status will now lose it in May. Some 7,900 Cameroonians had access to the status but will lose it in June under the termination.

Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton on Friday.

The plane crashed into a car near Boca Raton Airport on its way to Tallahassee Airport. The man inside the car is injured. A local pilot noticed the Cessna 310’s bizarre flight path before it crashed. According to reports, the doomed plane declared an emergency to air traffic control about a problem with the rudder. The plane tried to burn fuel by circling around before crashing.

A plane crash has been reported near Propwash Airport in Justin, Texas. Officials have confirmed the crash, as reported by CBS. The crash reportedly took place around 7:15 p.m. on Friday near Propwash Airport. According to a witness who spoke to CBS Texas, the aircraft appeared to be experiencing some kind of issue. The pilot reportedly tried to turn back toward the airport but crashed before being able to make it. Krystal Gonzalez Haynes, a spokesperson for the city of Justin, stated that "multiple investigations into this incident are currently underway."

President Donald Trump nudged Russia on Friday to “get moving” toward a ceasefire with Ukraine, as Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

Trump took to Truth Social, where he underscored casualties taking place in the war. “Russia has to get moving. Too many people ere [sic] DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war — A war that should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened, if I were President!!!” Trump said. The post came shortly before it was confirmed that Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg to meet with Putin on Friday, for a third time.

The Russian president has held a marathon meeting with Steve Witkoff

The discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday involved “aspects of the settlement of the Ukraine conflict,” the Kremlin has announced, declining to provide further details. Witkoff visited Russia on Friday and met with Putin in St. Petersburg. The meeting lasted over four hours and the content of the talks has been largely kept under wraps by Moscow and Washington. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue during a press briefing earlier in the day when asked by a reporter about the purpose of Witkoff’s visit to Russia.

Keith Kellogg has accused The Times of misrepresenting his words about the demilitarized zone and areas of “responsibility”

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, has rejected the notion that he proposed partitioning Ukraine like post-WWII Germany, accusing The Times of misrepresenting his remarks about a Cold War-style post-ceasefire security arrangement. Kellogg told The Times in an interview published on Friday that British and French – but not American – troops could lead a Western military force positioned west of the Dnepr River, while Ukrainian forces would hold territory further east. He also suggested establishing a demilitarized zone (DMZ) roughly 18 miles (30 kilometers) wide along the current lines of control to prevent direct clashes with Russian forces.

The United Kingdom snapped back at the European Union after a top figure said ‘coalition of the willing’ talks had failed to produce clarity on plans for post-ceasefire Ukraine.

A public rift between the United Kingdom and the European Union opened on Ukraine this week, with Europe’s foreign affairs chief expressing her view the British-led talks had failed to produce a unified vision on what is needed. The British Defence Secretary’s somewhat snide retort on Friday was that the European Union itself, as opposed to individual European states, wasn’t involved in coalition planning anyway.

Calin Georgescu has claimed his opposition to the supposed plans led to his candidacy being invalidated by the “globalist mafia”

Calin Georgescu, a former Romanian presidential candidate whose bid was controversially invalidated earlier this year, has claimed that NATO wants to “launch World War III from Romania.” In an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, he said his staunch pro-peace stance was among the main reasons why he was barred from running for president. The right-wing politician, known as an outspoken critic of NATO, the EU, and Western support for Ukraine, scored a surprise win in the first round of November’s presidential election, receiving 23% of the vote. However, the country’s Constitutional Court swiftly moved in to annul the result over alleged “irregularities” in his campaign. Later, Georgescu was stripped of his right to run for office.

The British royal has toured a rehabilitation center for wounded Ukrainian troops

Prince Harry has made a secret trip to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, which was only announced to the public after he had left the country. Also known as the Duke of Sussex, Harry is the second member of the British royal family to visit Ukraine since the escalation between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022. Last year, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to the country. The prince came to Lviv on Thursday as the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which has staged sporting events for wounded war veterans since 2014.

7 stabbings in just 3 days across the UK. Knife crime is out of control — up 78% in a decade. Welcome to modern Britain.

The Communist Party of China is apparently planning to contain outrage and disenchantment among the nation’s youth by commanding colleges to “ramp up” military recruitment on campuses, the state-run Global Times reported on Thursday, funneling frustrated young people into the armed forces.

The edict from the Ministry of Education reportedly emphasizes the importance of pressuring “graduating seniors” into the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) rather than allowing them to build a civilian future. High unemployment, a cratering real estate market, the complete collapse of the nation’s birth and marriage rates, and the repressive nature of communism have left both Millennials and “Gen Z” Chinese with little hope for the future, fostering a phenomenon known as “lying flat” in which young Chinese go through life with no career aspirations, do not build families, and amass no generational wealth.

Says will stop targeting US warships if Yemen bombing ceases...

A top Houthi official has offered Washington a truce in the Red Sea, if the US stops attacking Yemen. The Shia group and ally of Iran has made clear that it is not at war with the American people. Still, the group known formally as Ansarallah has declared this week that the US has "failed" in its bombing operations which were renewed on March 15. Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared Thursday that the "US failed to prevent military operations and secure maritime navigation for the Israeli enemy" as we detailed previously. But the Houthis are apparently holding out the possibility that the conflict with US naval and aerial forces can cease. This week a senior leader of Ansarallah told Drop Site News in a rare interview, "We do not consider ourselves at war with the American people. If the U.S. stops targeting Yemen, we will cease our military operations against it."

Iran’s top commanders sharpened their rhetoric against the United States and Israel ahead of expected diplomatic contacts in Oman, boasting of technical superiority and strategic endurance in the face of Western pressure.

“Despite all their claims, the United States and the Zionist regime are ineffective in practice,” said Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani at an event in Tehran on Thursday. “They cannot even understand how our missiles strike their targets with such precision. This is our power.” Qaani said Western-backed forces, though well-equipped, remained “helpless before the will of determined nations.”

US envoy Steve Witkoff reveals Washington’s initial demand for Iran to dismantle its nuclear program ahead of critical talks, while signaling potential room for compromise.

Ahead of pivotal negotiations this weekend in Oman, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated on Friday that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a non-negotiable red line for the Trump administration. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Witkoff stressed that Washington will open the dialogue with a firm demand: Tehran must dismantle its nuclear infrastructure. However, he acknowledged that negotiations may require some flexibility. “I think our position begins with dismantlement of your program. That is our position today,” Witkoff told the newspaper. “That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries.”

Officials warned in the case of negotiations falling through, the US would strike Natanz and Fordow, which are two Iranian nuclear sites.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly told by two of his senior officials to enter nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration, saying that not doing so could risk war with Washington and could lead to the fall of the regime, The New York Times reported Friday, citing the senior officials. Khamenei eventually heeded the officials' warnings and granted permission for talks with Washington, according to the report, which would first be indirect negotiations through an intermediary and then evolve into direct talks between the two countries. The NYT report comes a day before the two countries will meet in Oman for the indirect talks.

Officials tell ToI that Israel slightly reduced the number of living hostages it is demanding but wants speedier releases; agreed to withdraw from recently captured areas, hold talks on permanent ceasefire

Israel has come down slightly from an earlier demand for 11 hostages to be released as part of a deal with Hamas to revive a ceasefire that collapsed last month, two officials familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel on Friday. Last month, Israel demanded the release of 11 living hostages in exchange for restoring the ceasefire. For its part, Hamas said it was willing to release five living hostages. For several weeks, both sides refused to compromise further, and the talks remained at an impasse as Israel expanded its military campaign throughout the Gaza Strip, which it resumed on March 18. Seeking to meet the sides halfway, Egypt, in recent days, began pushing a new proposal that would see eight living hostages released.

FM Rajji says Israel's withdrawal would remove Hezbollah's 'justification for maintaining arms'

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji acknowledged in a recent interview that the country's ability to receive international aid is contingent on the disarmament of the terrorist group Hezbollah. Speaking with Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, affiliated with the Saudi royal family, Rajii said that in his recent conversations with U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, the United States specifically mentioned the disarming of Hezbollah as a condition for the free flow of international aid into Lebanon. Rajii repeated this message to the Lebanese National News Agency, stating, “Lebanon has been clearly informed that there will be no reconstruction or international aid unless weapons are placed solely under the state's authority north and south of the Litani.”

Syrian-born businessman Yahya Kirdi told the 'Post' that the new Syrian regime is an extremist Islamist regime.

Yahya Kirdi, a Syrian businessman and owner of several sports clubs, lays down his vision for the prospects of a new Syrian-Israeli peace. Syrian-born businessman Yahya Kirdi envisions a future where Syria and Israel can coexist peacefully despite decades of hostility. In an extensive interview, he shared his background, thoughts on Syria’s political landscape, and aspirations for regional peace. Born in Aleppo, Syria, to parents of Turkish descent from Kilis, Kirdi’s identity straddles some of the multiple cultures that are Syria’s hallmark. After being stripped of his Syrian citizenship by the Assad regime, he now holds Canadian citizenship and has built a successful business career.

But of course!

A group of Democratic state attorneys general and a governor sued the Trump administration on April 10 to attempt to stop it from ending more than $1.1 billion in funding for addressing the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on K–12 students. Filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit is in response to the Department of Education’s March 28 announcement that it would no longer let states utilize funds within programs implemented by a pandemic relief law passed during the Biden administration. Previously, the agency said the funds would be accessible through March 2026.

"Street got shock and awe news today, and players in this industry likely won't fully recover..."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a major policy shift late Thursday, signaling the replacement of traditional animal testing—particularly in monoclonal antibody development—with advanced computer modeling and artificial intelligence. The news sent shares of lab companies tumbling on the update, while shares in companies working on biotech AI models jumped. "Today, the FDA is taking a groundbreaking step to advance public health by replacing animal testing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with more effective, human-relevant methods," the FDA wrote on X, twenty minutes before U.S. cash markets closed on Thursday.

Globalist Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, leader of the Liberal Party, has stated he supports sex change treatments for children ahead of this month’s federal election. Carney defended transitions for minors, calling them a “fundamental right.”

“Canada is a mosaic; people can be who they are, they can love who they love,” Carney said this week on the campaign trail. “Access to health care in Canada is not a business, it is a fundamental right, and we will defend it for all Canadians, without exception,” he added. Some Canadian provinces are looking to block minors from being subjected to puberty blockers and hormone therapies, such as Alberta. While socialized healthcare in Canada is mainly under provincial jurisdiction, the federal government can use the Canada Health Act to override the provinces in certain circumstances.

What Just Happened? Did The Bank Of Canada Lose Control? NEW DATA REVEALS CRISIS IN FINANCIAL SYSTEM BUILDING!

The U.S. stock market has been riding a wave of optimism in recent days, with equities surging on April 9, 2025, as investors cheered positive economic signals.

However, beneath this bullish surface, a troubling trend in the bond market is raising red flags. Analysts and financial experts are increasingly pointing to signs that China, one of the world’s largest holders of U.S. debt, may be quietly offloading U.S. Treasuries—a move that could jeopardize the sustainability of the current rally. According to a recent Forbes article published on April 9, 2025, titled “U.S. Rally At Risk As China May Be Dumping Treasuries,” the disconnect between soaring stock prices and rising Treasury yields is becoming impossible to ignore.

As the 2024 campaign neared its send, candidate Donald Trump began promising that, if elected, he would support the elimination of income taxes. Shortly after he was sworn in, Trump then began saying he planned to abolish the Internal Revenue Service. The Trump team claimed in each case that it could raise enough tax revenue from tariffs to replace tax revenue from income taxes.

By March, however, Trump began backtracking, and his administration announced that the new goal was to eliminate income taxes for people making under $150,000 per year. That last development on its own tells us that the IRS isn’t going away. If people making more than $150,000 are still going to pay income tax, then there will still be an IRS to which we’ll need to send tax returns to prove we’re not making more than $150,000.

Internal records suggest Meta pursued China's approval not by compromise but by redesigning its core principles.

US Senate Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, on Wednesday organized a hearing about Meta’s alleged work to develop custom censorship tools for China’s Communist Party (CCP) and share user data with China – which Meta denies. Whistleblower and former Facebook Director Global Policy Sara Wynn-Williams, who left the company at some point around 2018, presented her testimony during the hearing dubbed, “A Time for Truth: Oversight of Meta’s Foreign Relations and Representations to the United States Congress.”

The US Transportation Security Administration said on Friday it will begin enforcing long-delayed stricter ID requirements at US airports starting May 7 and warned passengers could be denied access to flights.

On May 7, TSA will no longer accept state-issued identifications that are not REAL ID compliant. Congress in 2005 approved new, stricter federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been pushed back repeatedly.

In 1989, a senior UN environmental official named Noel Brown warned that entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend was not reversed by the year 2000.

Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of “eco-refugees,” threatening political chaos, according to Brown, who was the director of the New York office of the UN Environment Programme (“UNEP”) at the time. Brown stated that governments had a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it went beyond human control. He also mentioned that as the warming melts polar ice caps, ocean levels could rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations. Needless to say, his “predictions” didn’t come to pass. But this hasn’t stopped them from playing the same record again and again. For example, see: ‘Sea Level Rise Could Drive 1 in 10 People from Their Homes, with Dangerous Implications for International Peace, UN Secretary General Warns‘, Inside Climate News, 14 February 2023.

A doorway cut with great precision into the face of a rocky mountain in Peru may be one of the world's greatest mysteries.

Measuring 23 feet tall and 22ft wide, Aramu Muru has puzzled archaeologists since its discovery in 1996 near Lake Titicaca in southern Peru. The carving features a T-shaped niche - about 6.5ft tall and 3ft wide - resembling a shallow doorway to nowhere. Flanking the niche are two vertical grooves, which some experts believe may have served decorative or even functional purposes. Independent archaeologist Dr Mohammad Firoz Khan believes the structure was 'created by ancient pre-Inca civilizations, while others speculate about extraterrestrial involvement.'

Our world is full of many confusing oddities, from a 'UFO-like disc' in New Mexico to a secret 'doorway' in Antarctica.

Now, people are being left concerned by a mysterious triangular tower stationed at Area 51 in the Nevada desert. The imposing sci-fi worthy structure, about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is circulating online after being spotted on Google Maps. On social media, people have compared it to a skyscraper, an exhaust vent and even a Dyson air purifier. But its location at Area 51 is leading conspiracy theorists to speculate that it is somehow involved in alien contact. Area 51, the highly classified United States Air Force base and active military installation, is frequently linked with UFO theories and folklore.

Once upon a time, the Tower of Babel was constructed as a monument to man’s ego while spitting in the face of God.

Nothing has changed as the latest Tower of Babel seeks to take over humanity, turn the created world upside down, escape into space, and, yes, once again spit in the face of God. Technocrat is code for psychopath: impaired empathy and remorse, along with megalomaniac traits, masked by superficial charm and immunity to stress.”

Persia to Iran

Contrary to its present-day regime, Iran (known as Persia before 1935) has a noble history of showing good will to the Jewish people. Ancient Persia was one of the most benevolent empires of its time, one which supported the Jews and the Jewish state. In 538 BC, Cyrus the Great conquered Babylon and established the Achaemenid/First Persian Empire, the largest kingdom the world had ever seen. Cyrus instituted a policy of altruism through the Edict of Restoration, allowing conquered peoples to return to their homelands. His policy was revolutionary and, according to the Bible, part of God’s plan to bring the Jewish exiles back to Jerusalem.

