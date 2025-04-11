One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The revelation suggests Congress is compromised in its legislative functions, and even that the U.S. is not currently a true democratic republic.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative commentator Glenn Beck shared that congressmen have repeatedly told him they are being monitored by the CIA, with two also claiming they’ve been threatened by the intelligence agency. In a clip shared by Valuetainment host Patrick Bet-David on Monday, Beck told how he is frequently asked to leave electronics behind when holding discussions with congressmen during his visits to Washington, D.C. “I don’t know how many times in the last five years I’ve had congressmen ask me, can you leave your cell phone outside? Let’s go for a walk. You’re carrying any electronics? Do you have an Apple Watch?”

The helicopter that crashed in the Hudson appears to be N216MH, a Bell 206 owned...

Update (2135ET): The victims in today's deadly helicopter crash into the Hudson River have been identified as Agustin Escobar, the CEO of Siemens' Spain division, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children, aged 4, 5, and 11 years-old. The pilot, 36, was also killed in the crash according to ABC News. he family was visiting NYC from Barcelona, Spain, two Spanish officials told the outlet.

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey shortly after departing from the Wall St. Heliport. The craft reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing.

Washington has paused nearly all reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, excluding China, which now faces steep 125% tariffs

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for 75 countries, lowering them to 10%. At the same time, Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing by raising tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%, up from the previous 104%. The increase came in response to China’s earlier tariff hike on American products to 84%, in response to Washington’s previous round of increases. “Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China... At some point... China will realize that the days of ripping off the US, and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump wrote in a post on social media.

China, Japan and South Korea finance and central bank officials met and discussed the impact of US tariffs on the global and regional macroeconomic situation, China's central bank said on Friday.

The People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Xuan Changneng was at the ASEAN and China, Japan and South Korea finance and central bank deputies meeting on April 8-9, according to a statement.

Shares in US-listed Chinese companies tumbled on Thursday afternoon giving up earlier gains following a report by Fox Business that President Donald Trump is considering delisting Chinese firms from American exchanges amid an escalation in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Charles Gasparino, a senior correspondent at Fox Business, said on social media platform X that the Trump administration is “moving toward a possible delisting of Chinese public company shares on US exchanges,” and added that incoming SEC chair Paul Atkins is expected to take up the matter once he formally assumes office.

China’s increasingly shrill and desperate efforts to prove itself tough and fearless against President Donald Trump’s tariffs hit a new low on Thursday, when Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning decided to post old footage of Mao Zedong, the founder of the Chinese Communist Party – and the worst mass murderer in history.

Mao Ning’s tone-deaf decision to post 72-year-old footage of Mao declaring his determination to “fight” until we “completely triumph” against President Eisenhower illustrates how badly the Communist elite has sunk into the revisionist history pushed by the ruling Party. No sane person on Earth, outside of the Communist elite, thinks Mao is an admirable model of leadership. Germany might as well have run some old footage of Hitler to declare its opposition to Trump’s tariffs.

The real trade war wasn’t Trump’s - it was decades of lopsided deals, deficits, and double standards America tolerated while others profited...

Many call the American effort to obtain either tariff parity or a reduction in the roughly $1 trillion trade deficit and fifty years of consecutive trade deficits “a trade war.” But then what do they call the policies of the past half-century by Europe, Asia, China, and others to ensure asymmetrical tariffs, pseudo-health and security trade restrictions, and large surpluses? A trade peace? Trade fairness?

Do you remember the panic buying that we witnessed during the early days of the pandemic?

It’s back, and I have a feeling that it is only going to intensify in the days ahead. As more Americans begin to realize that products made in China will soon more than double in price and that some may no longer be available at all, there will be a feverish rush to purchase Chinese-made goods. Ironically, this may actually give a short-term boost to the U.S. economy, and the economic numbers for the first half of this year may end up looking better than they otherwise would have. Before I get too deep into this article, there are a couple of things that I want to clarify. First of all, I do not think that the U.S. should have ever begun trading with communist China at all, because communist China has always been an incredibly evil regime.

A $1.8 trillion hedge fund trade is collapsing and very few in the media are talking about it. As Treasury markets break and liquidity vanishes, the Fed is quietly preparing a multi-trillion-dollar bailout. But this isn’t just a Wall Street story. If you have savings, a 401(k), or rely on the strength of the dollar, this crisis could hit closer to home than you think—especially if the system turns to bail-ins to contain the fallout. Watch now to understand what’s unfolding and how it could impact your financial future.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration must facilitate the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man in the United States illegally but who was mistakenly deported to a prison in El Salvador.

“The court partly granted and partly rejected an emergency request filed by the Justice Department contesting a judge’s order that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be retrieved from a prison in El Salvador where he was sent March 15 along with men alleged to be Venezuelan gang members,” reported NBC News.

The United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has found an estimated $400 million in fraudulent unemployment payments, with some recipients being either impossibly young or impossibly old.

Now in possession of the DOGE data, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it is investigating the fraudulent claims and will recover the stolen money. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DOGE unveiled their review of unemployment payments found that “24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits,” “28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits,” and “9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits.”

A federal judge on Thursday sided with President Trump and allowed the administration to require illegal aliens to register in an online database or face prison time, fines.

US District Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, allowed the Trump Admin to require mandatory registration for everyone 14 or older. In late February, Trump escalated his efforts to curb illegal immigration by requiring aliens to register in a tracking database. The Trump Administration is encouraging illegal aliens to self-deport with the new tracking system. The DHS said illegal aliens will face harsh penalties if they don’t submit fingerprints or disclose to the government if their address has changed.

$1.5 trillion in savings?

Update (1117ET): The House passed the GOP budget blueprint minutes ago - giving Speaker Mike Johnson a victory just one day after he delayed the vote over vocal opposition within Republican ranks. During the vote, Johnson huddled with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and multiple GOP holdouts just off the House floor in an effort to seal the deal. Earlier in the morning, Johnson appeared alongside Senate Majority Leader John Thune to project unity, and reiterate a promise to reduce the deficit by at least $1.5 trillion in the overall package of Trump tax cuts, beefed up border security, energy policies and more, Politico reports.

Plans initiated by President Donald J. Trump for a comprehensive missile defense shield have reached the review stage under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The proposed “Golden Dome,” a next-generation missile defense system situated in space, aims to secure the United States from ballistic, hypersonic, and other advanced missile threats.

An Executive Order signed by Trump outlined the necessity for a robust defense shield employing space-based interceptors. The directive mandated the Department of Defense to propose recommendations within 60 days. General Stephen Whiting of the U.S. Space Command underscored the urgency for space-oriented defense measures at a recent event in Colorado, advocating for orbital interceptors to deter potential space conflicts.

US troops will be able to deploy to a string of bases along the Panama Canal under a joint deal seen by AFP Thursday, a major concession to President Donald Trump as he seeks to reestablish influence over the vital waterway.

The agreement, signed by top security officials from both countries, allows US military personnel to deploy to Panama-controlled facilities for training, exercises and “other activities.” The deal stops short of allowing the United States to build its own permanent bases on the isthmus, a move that would be deeply unpopular with Panamanians and legally fraught.

Brussels could target American “digital services” if tariff talks collapse, according to Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union is prepared to impose bloc-wide tariffs on major US tech companies, such as Meta and Google, if negotiations with Washington fail to resolve the escalating trade dispute, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has warned. Following President Donald Trump’s decision to pause further tariff hikes for 90 days, EU exports to the US will still face a “baseline” 10% import duty instead of planned 20% under his new trade regime. Nevertheless, the European Commission announced it would temporarily suspend its countermeasures pending further negotiations

Kiev’s backers remain split on a proposed “reassurance force” that could potentially be deployed to Ukraine

Only six Western nations have pledged to send troops to Ukraine after the hostilities between Kiev and Moscow end, AFP has reported. Most of Ukraine’s supporters are reluctant to make any promises, according to the agency. The report comes after the latest meeting of defense ministers from the so-called “coalition of the willing” in Brussels on Thursday. The group of some 30 nations, predominantly composed of EU and NATO member states, appears to remain split on a potential deployment. Its members are questioning the goals and mandate of the proposed mission.

...sentenced to 12 years in Russian prison for 'treasonous' $50 donation to Ukrainian charity.

An American-Russian dual national imprisoned in Russia last year on treason charges for allegedly donating to a charity supporting Ukraine was freed on April 10, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. Ksenia Karelina, 32, is “on a plane back home to the United States,” Rubio said in an April 10 social media post. “She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release,” Rubio wrote. The Secretary of State added that the president will “continue to work for the release of ALL Americans.” CIA Director John Ratcliffe told the Wall Street Journal newspaper that Karelina was transferred to the United States as part of a prisoner swap aided by the United Arab Emirates. The exchange took place at an airport in Abu Dhabi, he said.

"Beijing is aware of this."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues trying to put pressure on China and make the case to Western allies that there's an international 'axis' attacking Ukraine under Russian leadership. In Wednesday statements Zelensky accused Moscow of dragging China into the war, after a pair of Chinese nationals were captured fighting with Russian forces in Donetsk. The Ukrainian leader further charged that Beijing knew all along that at least dozens of its citizens were recruited to fight for Moscow. "Such an overt involvement of Chinese citizens in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine is a deliberate step towards expanding the war," he told reporters. "This is yet another indication that Moscow simply needs to drag out the fighting."

The facilitation of diplomatic missions’ operations topped the agenda, according to Moscow and Washington officials

The Russian and US delegations at Thursday’s talks in Istanbul, Türkiye, mainly focused on the restoration of normal operations of their respective diplomatic missions, both sides have revealed. The closed-door talks lasted for more than five hours. The Russian team was led by Moscow's newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Aleksandr Darchiev, while US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter headed the US delegation. Darchiev told reporters after the meeting that an “understanding has been reached [to pursue] further measures aimed at easing the movement of diplomats in the host country as well as related visa procedures,” as quoted by TASS.

British police are actively preventing white men from joining in the name of diversity. West Yorkshire Police, one of the largest police forces in England, claims it felt that not enough Asians and black people were “represented” in the force.

“This feeds into a general theme where the pipeline for anyone white British is strangled, whilst anyone not white British is ushered through onto the next available stage,” a police whistleblower reported. West Yorkshire police have 19 dedicated staff dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), costing taxpayers the equivalent of over $1.29 million annually.

In a fiery rally that felt more like a political revolution than a campaign launch, Austria’s conservative-nationalist Freedom Party (FPÖ) has kicked off its mission to retake the capital city of Vienna — and send a shockwave through the country’s ruling left-wing elite.

Dominik Nepp, leader of the FPÖ in Vienna, is running to unseat Socialist Mayor Michael Ludwig, a career politician tied closely to the left-wing policies that many Austrians blame for a surge in violent crime, unchecked immigration, rising Islamism, and skyrocketing energy prices. But the star of the evening was Herbert Kickl, the national leader of the FPÖ and one of the most unapologetically anti-establishment figures in European politics. In front of a packed crowd of passionate supporters in the Floridsdorf district of Vienna, Kickl tore into the ruling coalition of leftist parties, accusing them of destroying Austria’s safety, economy, and national identity.

Ezra Levant joins Rebel Roundup hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini, where he discusses a new story revealing Mark Carney had a meeting with a pro-Beijing group and how the Liberal leader's response to the story was eerily reminiscent of how Justin Trudeau replied to allegations involving SNC Lavalin.

Conservative leader says Carney is using U.S. president and his economic threats as a campaign 'distraction'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at his Liberal opponent Thursday over his handling of the Canada-U.S. relationship, saying Mark Carney has so far "failed" to secure any tariff relief for Canada, even as other countries get something of a break. Carney, meanwhile, said U.S. President Donald Trump's much-maligned "reciprocal" tariffs never applied to Canada in the first place, and he has agreed to sit down with the Americans right after this election — if he wins — to negotiate a comprehensive new economic and security agreement. As part of his three-pronged tariff plan, Trump last week announced huge "reciprocal" tariffs on virtually every country in the world except Canada and Mexico. The fact that Canada dodged these particular tariffs was seen as a victory, and Carney called it progress and "the best of a series of bad deals."

South Korea and Syria have signed an agreement in Damascus establishing diplomatic relations, the South Korean foreign ministry said on Friday.

Azerbaijani officials said that they were ready to facilitate positive relations between the two countries.

Israel and Turkey have officially begun talks aimed at reducing tensions between the two countries by establishing a mechanism to prevent friction in Syria. An Israeli delegation, led by National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary Roman Gofman traveled to the Azeri capital on Wednesday, where they met with senior Turkish officials. An Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that the first round of talks in Baku were held in a positive atmosphere, while stressing that the process is still at its very beginning.

US president cites progress in talks; Netanyahu holds meeting on captives with negotiators and security chiefs, speaks with families of hostages Elkana Bohbot and Rom Braslavski

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said progress was being made regarding the return of the hostages being held in Gaza and that he was dealing with both Israel and Hamas, but he gave no other details about the talks. “We’re getting close to getting them back,” Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting, “A lot came back. A lot of people are very grateful. Some came back in pretty bad shape. They’re okay. I think they’re going to be scarred mentally for a long time because if you sit down and talk to them, as I have, what they went through is incredible,” he said.

Kieth and Aviva Siegel were on board an American Airlines plane involved in a collision in Washington following their meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Former Gaza hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel were on board one of two American Airlines planes that collided on a taxiway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Thursday. No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. The FAA recently announced it would increase support and oversight for the air traffic controller team at DCA, including increasing staffing.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi essentially declares 'victory'...

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemen's Houthi group, is once again directly challenging the United States by essentially declaring victory over US naval operations in the Red Sea. At this point US Central Command (CENTCOM) has launched literally hundreds of strikes in various places across Yemen over the last three weeks, especially the capital as well as the key port of Hodeidah. Al-Houthi on Thursday declared that the "US failed to prevent military operations and secure maritime navigation for the Israeli enemy."

Axios reports Iran may seek an interim nuclear agreement with the US to buy time and reduce tensions with Washington.

Tehran is considering proposing an interim nuclear agreement with Washington as a preliminary step toward a broader, long-term accord, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a European diplomat and a source familiar with the deliberations. The initiative comes amid heightened pressure from the White House, where President Donald Trump has set a two-month timeline for securing a new nuclear agreement with Iran. In parallel, the US has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, signaling that it is preparing for alternative scenarios should diplomacy fall short.

The US and Iran exchange heated rhetoric ahead of high-stakes nuclear talks in Oman, with President Trump not ruling out military intervention and Tehran threatening to expel UN inspectors.

Diplomatic tensions between the United States and Iran surged on Thursday, just days before pivotal nuclear discussions set to take place in Oman. The sharp exchange of warnings followed President Donald Trump's assertion that military action remains a viable option should diplomatic efforts fall short. Trump told reporters on Wednesday that, if military action is required to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, Israel will be involved and even lead the effort. Asked what his deadline would be for Iran to reach a deal, the President replied, “I can’t really be specific, but when you start talks, you know if they’re going along well or not, and I would say the conclusion would be when I think they’re not going along well."

Iran International has received a wave of criticism over Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s decision to drop his longstanding opposition to talks with the United States, fueling a perception among some Iranians that he has simply capitulated under pressure in a bid to retain power.

The reaction came after Iran International invited public responses to the reversal in Khamenei’s stance, asking why he would now consider negotiations he previously called “unwise, undignified, and dishonorable.” One respondent, in a video message to Iran International, referenced the leader’s earlier rhetoric: “You said negotiating with America is dishonorable. Now do you realize you’re without honor?”

Iran's nuclear threat has worsened to an "extreme danger" level since last year, according to a new report by a US-based research institute.

“Since February 2024, the date of the last edition of the Geiger Counter, the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program has worsened significantly,” the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) said in its report published Tuesday. The Geiger Counter is an assessment tool used by the institute to measure the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies, focusing on its potential to develop nuclear weapons. The report cited several factors contributing to its finding, including Iran’s increased nuclear capabilities, shorter timelines to develop nuclear weapons and growing internal discussions about weaponization.

In recent weeks, there have been an increasing number of reports in the Arab and foreign media about U.S. efforts to advance negotiations between Israel and Lebanon that will lead, inter alia, to agreement on the land border between the two countries. Lebanese elements, primarily Hizbullah and the Amal movement, received these reports with a mix of apprehension and opposition, seeing them as a step towards normalization with Israel.

Against this backdrop, Lebanese journalist Charles Jabour, who heads the information apparatus of the anti-Hizbullah Lebanese Forces party, wrote an article in the Lebanese daily Nidaa Al-Watan rejecting the claim that these moves are a prelude to normalization and that this notion was invented by Hizbullah in order to distract attention from its obligation to disarm as part of the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire that came into force on November 27, 2024. According to Jabour, the aim of the Lebanon-Israel contacts is to restore Lebanon's control of its own borders and territory and to revive the implementation of the 1949 Armistice Agreements that Israel signed with Lebanon, among other countries, which he referred to as "the best decision" made by Lebanon that launched a political and economic "golden age" for the country.

Following the release of details about the Qatargate affair, among them allegations that Qatar paid advisers to Israel's prime minister to publicly minimize Egypt's role in mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas and to portray Egypt in a negative light,[1] on April 4, 2025, Majdi Helmi, a columnist in the Egyptian Al-Wafd daily, demanded in his column that Qatar and Turkey make an official apology for their attempts to damage the Egyptian people over a period of years.

He wrote that since the toppling of the regime of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) in Egypt in June 2013, Qatar has been funding the activities of terrorist organizations hostile to Egypt, as well as terrorist operations in Sinai, television channels – first and foremost Al-Jazeera and others that incite to violence against the Egyptian people – and also human rights organizations in Europe which harshly criticize the state of human rights in Egypt. He claimed that alongside Turkey, to this day Qatar continues to support the MB movement in Turkey and in London and called on both countries to end this funding and apologize publicly to the Egyptian people for the damage caused to it.

In a bombshell announcement during a high-stakes Cabinet meeting, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that the federal government will identify the root cause of America’s spiraling autism crisis by September, following an unprecedented research initiative ordered by President Donald Trump.

The meeting, held just one day after Trump imposed a 90-day freeze on reciprocal tariffs while maintaining a 10% levy on foreign imports, took a dramatic turn as the conversation shifted to what the President called “one of the greatest tragedies of our time”—the explosion of autism cases in American children.

In a spectacular feat of reality-denying partisanship, the political left has convinced itself that they’ve somehow admitted wrongdoing on their extremist Covid policies. Nothing, absolutely nothing, could be further from the truth.

As a reminder, the left, thanks in large part to Anthony Fauci, shut down businesses, schools, playgrounds, sports, and live events. They used curfews, capacity limits, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, created “tier-system” reopening charts based on nothing, dismissed the lab-leak hypothesis as a racist conspiracy theory, and labeled anyone who disagreed with them.

One month ago, when looking at the latest US Treasury income and spending, or as it is better known, deficit, data we found something shocking: the last months of the Biden admin were marked by spending unlike anything ever seen before, in fact, spending in the first six months of fiscal 2025 surpassed even the crisis 2020 and 2021 when the US injected trillions into the economy.

hen Elon Musk's DOGE came on the scene... and thing changed quickly. Earlier today the Treasury published its revenue and spending report for the month of March, the first month when DOGE was fully operational, and the results were interesting. As shown in the chart below, in March total US government receipts were $368 billion, while spending totaled $528 billion.

In a special video released yesterday, Peter discusses the ongoing fallout from President Trump’s tariff policy and the broader implications for the American economy.

He outlines how the tariffs are not only ineffective but also counterproductive, worsening the trade deficit and the nation’s competitiveness. Additionally, Peter highlights the growing demand for gold amidst economic trouble and suggests strategic opportunities for investors looking for sound money alternatives.

A bill with bipartisan shine and a name fit for a blockbuster masks a blank check for online erasure.

The US House Committee on Energy and Commerce has passed the TAKE IT DOWN (Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks) Act in a 49 to 1, bipartisan vote, and the legislation is now headed for the House of Representatives. If the bill clears that hurdle as well, it will be up to President Trump to sign it into law. Backed, among others, by First Lady Melania Trump, TAKE IT DOWN was introduced as a way to stop the spread of real, and AI-generated non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII). If, as it seems likely, TAKE IT DOWN becomes law, it will force platforms to remove flagged content within 48 hours.

Egg prices in the United States have surged to unprecedented levels in early 2025, catching consumers and analysts off guard.

Despite earlier predictions from former President Donald Trump that prices would stabilize and the apparent slowdown of a bird flu outbreak that disrupted poultry production, the cost of eggs has continued to climb. Multiple factors, including persistent supply chain issues, rising production costs, and market dynamics, are being cited as contributors to this trend. This article explores the current state of egg prices, drawing on reports from various news outlets. According to the Associated Press, egg prices have reached record highs, with the average cost of a dozen eggs exceeding previous benchmarks. The report notes that Trump, during his 2024 campaign, repeatedly claimed that his economic policies would lead to lower food prices, including eggs.

While recently sharing a meal with a group of Gen Z and Millennial young adults, we discussed whether marriage is still relevant. Marriage was once almost a given, but the pathway to family life is far less straightforward today.

Over pasta and salad, our dinner companions raised questions about what women and men want out of relationships and why the prospect for marriage seems so uncertain today. What happened? How did so many developed countries shift away from a culture where young people once confidently said “I do?”

We expect hackers to target bank accounts, servers, and databases—but sometimes, they hijack the strangest possible devices.

As more everyday objects connect to the internet, the attack surface for cybercriminals keeps expanding in weird, unpredictable directions. From smart toilets to hotel lights, these hacks might sound like jokes—but they actually happened. Here are 10 real-world cases where hackers took control of things they had absolutely no business controlling.

California has experienced four earthquakes in less than 12 hours.

The seismic activity began around 9pm ET when a 3.5 magnitude hit outside of Little Lake. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the most recent quake, a 2.8 magnitude, around 4:30am near Petrolia in the northern region of the state. An assessment from Michigan Tech University showed that people typically do not feel quakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less. Those from 2.5 to 5.4 are often felt but only cause minor damage. No injuries or damages have been reported following the California earthquakes.

The once-dubbed "city-killer" asteroid 2024 YR4 has surprised scientists with its 'unusual' shape as it rapidly rotates through space on a trajectory that could see it hit the moon.

Scientists have revealed the unusual shape of a large asteroid with the potential to smack into the moon in the year 2032, according to new research. Asteroid 2024 YR4 sparked a flurry of interest earlier this year after NASA determined there was a chance it could hit Earth. The risk of an Earth impact has since dropped to zero, but there's still a slim chance 2024 YR4 could hit the moon in 2032 — 3.8% likelihood as of early April.

The final war for Earth has already begun. Hidden in the Book of Revelation is a terrifying truth most churches won’t talk about: hybrid kings, born of fallen angels, are preparing to take control of Earth. These aren’t metaphors. These are genetic super-beings—part human, part dragon—engineered to legally usurp the birthright of mankind. And their empire is rising right now: the Beast System.

