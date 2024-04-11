One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Citing intel assessments, Bloomberg says strike could involve high-precision missiles and drones; top US general in Mideast reportedly to visit Israel to discuss threat from Iran

The United States believes a major Iranian attack on Israel is imminent and could happen in the coming days, according to a report Wednesday, as Iran reiterated its vow to retaliate for an alleged Israeli strike in Syria that killed two generals among several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers. Citing people familiar with US and Israeli intelligence assessments, Bloomberg reported Iran could launch strikes involving high-precision missiles and drones targeting military and government sites in Israel.

Iran's Foreign Ministry reported that a phone call with officials from the various countries occurred, however the US has declined to comment.

The US Middle East envoy called the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Iraq to ask them to deliver a message to Iran urging it to lower tensions with Israel following a suspected Israeli air strike on Iran's embassy in Syria, a source with knowledge of the situation reported to Reuters on Wednesday. White House Middle East czar Brett McGurk asked the officials to contact the Iranian foreign minister to convey a message that Iran should de-escalate with Israel, which they did, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US officials tell the Wall Street Journal that there are fears that most of the Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity could be dead.

The report comes amid talks to secure a hostage release deal and a truce, with some Hamas sources indicating that they are unable to provide 40 living hostages from the elderly, women and female soldiers that Israel is demanding. It is believed that 129 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza. The IDF has confirmed the deaths of 34 of those still held by Hamas, citing intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.

The Iranian-aligned Lebanese outlet al-Mayadeen reported, citing Palestinian sources, that the strike had also killed several of Haniyeh's grandchildren.

Three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an IAF airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday, an anonymous senior Israeli diplomatic official said, while at the same time there were widespread denials that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz knew about the attack. It was unclear if the later denial was legitimate or if Netanyahu or some other officials may have known about it, but decided afterward that the cost of the attack to the hostage negotiations or with being rebuked by the US was too high to take credit. In general, the IDF has been careful in such situations, especially with hostage talks ongoing, to clear top level of attacks with the political echelon.

World's largest Muslim country reportedly ready to normalize relations with world's only Jewish State in order to join the OECD.

Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, is on the way to diplomatic relations with Israel, Yedioth Aharonot reported this morning (Thursday). According to the report, after three months of secret talks between Israel, Indonesia and the OECD - the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, an agreement was reached according to which Indonesia would undertake to normalize its relations with Jerusalem, which in return will remove its opposition to Indonesia's joining the OECD.

The Maronite Christian patriarch of Lebanon, Bashara Ra'i, delivers a sermon against Hezbollah today, against the background of the growing enmity between the Christians, especially the Maronites, and Hezbollah. He calls Hezbollah "bloodthirsty warlords":

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been targeted by multiple kamikaze drones

Attacks on Russia’s Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could result in a nuclear disaster, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy has warned. Josep Borrell was commenting on a series of strikes carried out by kamikaze drones on the nuclear power station in the city of Energodar, in Zaporozhye Region. On Sunday, several bomb-laden Ukrainian UAVs struck parts of the complex, including the canteen and the cargo area.

Deployment of American ground-based nuclear-capable weapons near China may prompt Russian action, deputy foreign minister warned

Russia considers the revival of intermediate-range nuclear-capable missiles by the US as “irrevocable” and may field some of its own, potentially in tandem with China, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Ryabkov, said on Thursday. The now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was signed by Washington and Moscow in the late 1980s, and banned either side from developing and deploying certain types of missiles. The goal was to defuse tensions in Europe and to reduce the risk of an accidental nuclear exchange.

Russia launched a "counter-terrorist operation" in parts of the city of Nalchik and in the Cherek district of its southern Kabardino-Balkaria region on Thursday, the RIA news agency cited local authorities as saying.

RIA also cited Russia's National Anti-terrorist Committee as saying a group of gunmen had opened fire on security forces who had surrounded them outside Nalchikv.

Russia launched a major missile and suicide drone offensive on Thursday, bombarding Ukraine's power grid and underground natural gas storage sites.

Bloomberg reports Russia air-launched six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that hit critical infrastructure near Kyiv and a region around western Ukraine's biggest city, Lviv. Ukraine's air defense system was not able to intercept the hypersonic missiles. However, 18 out of 42 more traditional and slower Russian missiles were downed, and only one of 40 drones. In a Facebook post, Energy Minister German Galushchenko wrote that power plants near Kyiv, the Kharkiv region in the east, Zaporizhzhia in the south, and Lviv in the west were damaged. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram that a power plant was damaged in Odesa.

Bern has announced a major conference in June seeking to end the conflict, which Moscow has no plans to attend

Any diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict will be fruitless unless Russia is involved in the process, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has said. Switzerland is planning to host a high-level Ukraine peace conference June 2024 at the Burgenstock resort near Lake Lucerne, seeking “to create a common understanding of a framework favorable” for ending the conflict and establishing a “concrete roadmap” for peace.

Washington has repeatedly threatened unspecified “consequences” over the Ukraine conflict

Relations between Beijing and Moscow are their business alone, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning has said, responding to veiled threats by a senior American diplomat. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that any further Russian advances in Ukraine will “have an impact” on the US-China relationship. “China and Russia have the right to carry out normal cooperation. Such cooperation should not come under external interference or constraint,” Mao said, when asked about Campbell’s comments at Wednesday’s press briefing. “China will not accept the accusations and pressuring.”

This week Germany has begun deploying troops to the Baltic state of Lithuania, which marks the first such external deployment of its kind for Germany's military since World War II — and which is the result of Berlin adopting a firmer 'counter-Russia' posture after more than two years of war in Ukraine.

While merely two dozen soldiers have reportedly arrived Lithuania thus far, the German contingent will be stationed there permanently. Currently Germany leads a NATO deployment in Lithuania of some 1,000 troops, but which is temporary.

Cmdr. Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), was recently photographed shooting a 5.56×45mm M4 carbine with the optics installed backward.

The now-deleted image and press release on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website featured Yaste shooting the M4 with the Trijicon VCOG scope installed backward while pointed at a giant target balloon. Here's what the press release said before it was deleted: Cmdr. Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), fires at the "killer tomato" during a gun shoot. The ship is in US 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

The new asylum and migration package will see countries forced to accept their fair share of migrants or pay penalties for each one they refuse

The European Parliament has approved the controversial EU Asylum and Migration Pact, which will see countries forced to accept their fair share of new arrivals into the bloc or pay a fine for every migrant they reject. The new asylum and migration package was passed largely with votes from lawmakers affiliated with the European People’s Party, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and Renew Europe, with MEPs being urged to swallow their criticisms of the scheme and vote for the compromise legislation.

To understand the impact the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) proposed International Health Regulations (“IHR”) amendments will have on every person on Earth, we have to get to grips with what totalitarian rule is – because should the amendments proposed by WHO be accepted next month, the people of the world would be subjected to unadulterated totalitarianism.

Several articles on the proposed amendments to the WHO’s international health regulations have appeared on Brownstone Institute, such as THIS excellent introduction. Consequently, there is no need to repeat this information in a similar format. What I would like to do instead is to pursue the question, what the implications would be for people worldwide if this organisation were to be successful in getting the representatives of member countries to accept the proposed amendments.

Delivered by Prof Masayasu Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School.

The head of the UK ONS says that the data is available for qualified researchers but qualified researchers who have challenged the narrative have been denied access. So the data shall remain hidden!

Former President Donald Trump today said he disagrees with the ruling yesterday by the Arizona Supreme Court to uphold a law that protect babies from abortion.

As LifeNews reported, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the state can enforce its abortion ban and protect babies from abortions. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to uphold the state’s pro-life law as written by overturning a lower court decision that misinterpreted the law…Asked if the state’s highest court “went too far” in the ruling, Trump replied:“Yes they did. And that will be straightened out.”

Todd Bensman warned in the videos below that immigrants from 170 countries are crossing the US southern border. While the surge in the last 36 months has broken every record, the current surge is breaking those records!

Now there are 10,000 to 14,000 apprehensions per day when 1,000 per day a few years ago was considered a national emergency. Bensman said there are 300,000+ illegal immigrants per month. However, the surge is closer to 400,000 per month if you consider the CBP One™ app that allows illegal immigrants to come in through ports of entry and tens of thousands are being flown into 43 American airports!

Far-left group Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County (CAAL), which has been on a multi-year rampage across Maryland, removing controversial statues (read: here) and pushing reparations resolutions (read: here) in Annapolis, has called on state officials to rename the recently collapsed 1.6-mile Port of Baltimore bridge because the current name "Francis Scott Key Bridge" is racist.

The new bridge hasn't even been built yet and might not even get built for years. Still, CAAL is already arguing that Francis Scott Key, the man behind the lyrics to 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' "demeaned black people" with the song's lyrics and that he enslaved people, according to local newspaper The Baltimore Banner.

President Biden on Wednesday said he’s considering a request from Australia to drop the charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who’s being targeted for exposing US war crimes through standard journalism.

The Australian government has recently stepped up its pressure on the Biden administration to end its persecution of Assange, who is an Australian citizen. When asked about the Australian request, Biden said, “We’re considering it.” The US Department of Justice first indicted Assange under the Espionage Act during the Trump administration in 2019, leading to his arrest at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and imprisonment in Belmarsh Prison, where he is still being held today.

Wealthy U.S. families are increasingly applying for second citizenships and national residences as a way to hedge their financial risk, according to a leading law firm.

The wealthy are building these “passport portfolios” — collections of second, and even third or fourth, citizenships — in case they need to flee their home country. Henley & Partners, a law firm that specializes in high-net-worth citizenships, said Americans now outnumber every other nationality when it comes to securing alternative residences or added citizenships.

OpenAI and Meta are about to release new artificial intelligence models that they say will be capable of reasoning and planning, critical steps towards achieving superhuman cognition in machines.

Executives at OpenAI and Meta both signaled this week that they were preparing to launch the next versions of their large language models, the systems that power generative AI applications such as ChatGPT. Meta said it would begin rolling out Llama 3 in the coming weeks, while Microsoft-backed OpenAI indicated that its next model, expected to be called GPT-5, was coming “soon”.

Brooklyn-based brain chip startup Synchron launched a registry Monday to recruit patients and healthcare providers ahead of a planned large-scale clinical trial.

The company, a rival to Elon Musk’s Neuralink, produces a brain implant known as a brain-computer interface (BCI) that helps paralyzed patients control electronic devices like computers and smartphones with their thoughts. “We are thrilled to launch our community-centered BCI registry,” Synchron CEO and Founder Tom Oxley said in a statement. There is a grass-roots movement happening with BCI.

The tiny town of Parkfield in California has something unusual about it.

Scientists are always eagerly studying it, because it is right on top of the San Andreas fault, and has been called the ‘earthquake capital of the world’. The famous faultline running from north to south of the Golden State will soon be due for a tremor, and all eyes are on the town as the potential epicentre. Measurements there are behaving a bit oddly, though, according Luca Malagnini, the director of research at the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy.

In the first week since Scotland’s “hate speech” bill went into effect, police say that they have received over 8,000 reports and they just can’t keep up. If this keeps up, it means that police would have more hate crimes on their hands than actual crimes. So that will get worse as police now have to handle reports of who hurt your feelings or upset you. Way to go Scotland. You were warned.

Share