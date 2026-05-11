Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

Hanta schmanta:

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/hollywoods-hantavirus/

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
2h

These fear tactics won't work on a population that is aware of them. They can't pull off another virus scare fake pandemic. And we have been told who/what "aliens" are. Of course there will be some very brainwashed citizens who will believe their lie, because they have already believed the lies about evolution, space, spinning globe, and no Creator.

Let's see how this all plays out, should be interesting.

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