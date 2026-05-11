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Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd argues that the chaos unfolding today, war, pandemics, cyber threats, AI fears, and nonstop distractions, mirrors the World Economic Forum’s “Polycrisis” warning from years ago.

Dowd claims crises create the perfect environment for governments and central banks to push massive money printing while the public demands intervention.

Source: Sense Receptor

Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd NAILS what we’re going through:

“WEF told us... three years ago in a paper called Polycrisis this would happen”

“You got war, you got a hantavirus, and let’s just toss in aliens”

“You need people begging for money printing”

This clip of Dowd, a former BlackRock fund manager and co-founder of Phinance Technologies, is taken from a discussion with Michael Farris and Dave Collum posted to Rumble on May 10, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“Well, let’s go back to what the WEF told us two, three years ago in a paper called Polycrisis. So, you know, first of all, none of us knew who the WEF was before COVID. They had a coming out party with like, you know, Bond-like villains, Harari and Schwab—

“So these Bond villains come out and tell us about the Great Reset. Then they start talking about the next problem is the Polycrisis. And they said cyber attacks, another pandemic, and war. What do we have now? We got Bessent talking about A.I. could steal your money from the bank. You got war, you got a hantavirus, and let’s just toss in aliens as a distraction on top of that.

“Yeah, you need people begging for money printing. So that’s where— So you cannot just print money out— and say we’re going to print a bunch of money. You need an excuse and Covid was a perfect excuse.”

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