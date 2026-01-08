Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

ChatGPtor
No sleep till the Technate is finalized...

https://bostonraremaps.com/inventory/technocracy-inc-technate-of-america-1940/

https://technocracyinc.org/

Factscinator
INTERNATIONAL BANKING CARTEL STUDIOS

proudly presents…

FOREVER WARS

A high-octane, never-ending geo-financial thrill ride

Rated: I for Inescapable 🕳️

When enemies are low, they create new ones.

When peace breaks out, they finance the next “threat.”

And when nations fall, they rebuild… with interest 💳

Starring:

Debt — the silent killer ☠️

Propaganda — the whisper in your ear 🗣️

Central Banks — the shadowy puppet masters 🕵️‍♂️

And you — the unpaid extra footing the bill 🎟️

Watch as puppet politicians dance for defense contracts 💃🧵

Marvel as nations sign their futures away with a pen stroke ✒️

Gasp as every bullet fired rings the ka-ching of compounding interest 💥💰

With epic battles waged on Wall Street

and blood spilled over spreadsheets,

this isn’t just war…

it’s a business model 📈⚔️

🎬 From the same studio that brought you:

Debt Trap Diplomacy

Opium Wars

Medieval Dark Ages

Inflation Nation 🎉🖨️

Wall Street Bankrolls the Bolsheviks… and Hitler 🏦🧨

FOREVER WARS

Because peace isn’t profitable.

Coming soon to every theater where taxes are paid 🏛️

Streaming exclusively on IMF+ 📺💵

Rated 💣💰🕵️‍♂️✈️ for endless manipulation, manufactured consent, and mild-to-severe imperialism.

Reserve your seat today…

or don’t.

You’re already paying for it anyway. 😐💸

