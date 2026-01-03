Exposing The Darkness

🎬 Bankstaz Inc. in proud association with 💩💳 UK’s Shitcard, 💩💳 Digital Gulags, 📡🌐⛓️ and 👁️ Your Compliance™ proudly presents —

🔥 CONTROL GRID: END TIMES EDITION 🔥

The blockbuster where ‘convenience’ is the bait, and your freedom is the catch.

❌ Out: Paper, cash & privacy 💵📜🔒

✅ In: Digital ID + CBDCs 💳🤖 — one tap away from de-personed.

❌ Out: Cheeseburgers, steak, and choice 🍔🥩🥗

✅ In: Quotas & bug-paste patties 🐛🍔 — ‘Sustainably yours.’

❌ Out: Autonomy & medical consent 🧍‍♂️💉

✅ In: Mandates, mandates, mandates 📋📡 — jab or starve.

❌ Out: Private property & savings 🏠💰

✅ In: Programmable tokens & subscription rights ⛓️📲 — own nothing, be happy — or else!

❌ Out: National sovereignty

✅ In: Cloud-Based Governance ☁️🗳️ — algorithms > Parliament.

❌ Out: Free speech & debate 🗣️📚

✅ In: Pre-Approved Speech Packs™ 🗣️📦 — dissent de-banked.

❌ Out: Family life & local community 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🏘️

✅ In: Pods, surveillance & social credit 👮‍♂️🔍🤖 — where every snitch gets a real meal.

❌ Out: Job applications, careers & advancement 💼📄

✅ In: Assigned slave labour with wellness check-ins and gratitude metrics. 🧹

❌ Out: Freedom of movement 🚶✈️

✅ In: Daily facial-recognition auditions 📸🎭 — your new geo-fenced reality, now with surprise lock-ins.

❌ Out: Health, vitality & longevity ❤️🧠

✅ In: State-induced illness and scheduled terminations ☠️📆 — compassionately administered for system efficiency.

🎟️ Welcome to the New Normal 💩👍 — the paperless, merciless prison where freedom is just another access request in THE CONTROL GRID!!⛓️🌐📡🛰️💉💦💀🦠🦗🐛💩🤧

ClearMiddle
4h

I'll pass on the video but he might just have something there. Now, what else is there that we are NOT supposed to notice? That often is the important part.

