Source: Sense Receptor

According to Dowd, today’s stock market is delivering a clear message. The most highly valued companies are AI firms, and that concentration of capital reflects where growth is actually coming from.

“Think about what the stock market is telling you. The most highly valued companies are AI companies.”

Dowd takes a deliberately cynical view of that trend. In his assessment, markets are not betting on AI because it will broadly benefit society, but because it enables large-scale systems of digital monitoring and enforcement.

“The market is telling you that the most valuable stocks are the ones that are building the digital prison.”

His conclusion is blunt. Markets may efficiently price assets, but they do not account for long-term consequences.

“The growth in these sectors are building our future enslavement. That’s where the last bit of growth is coming from.”

