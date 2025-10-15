One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Edward Dowd October 14, 2025

The Covid Scamdemic was a Psyop based on deception, lies and manipulation of the masses underpinned by fake science presented by unprincipled scientists and doctors who prioritized profit over integrity.

Weapon-grade propaganda was unleashed on us, the people, by mainstream media paid for by politicians (using our taxes) that were either corrupt or useful idiots taking orders from globalist organisations (WEF+ WHO) and assorted globalist billionaires.

They pushed a narrative that was false, dishonest and injurious to our health and well-being.

The Covid Psyops were a rehearsal for what the globalists plan for us - total control and our enslavement.

So dear citizen be prepared for the next deception/scam, think critically, question everything.

Your life may depend on it.

Say an emphatic NO to Digital ID.

Share

Related articles:



