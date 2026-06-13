Edward Dowd: The Covid Jab Is the Greatest Scandal in U.S. History
"Trump betrayed almost every campaign promise he's made...And there's a plan to implement a technocracy. To control everything we do... it's satanic".
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Former BlackRock Fund Manager Ed Dowd on the Covid Jab “Elephant in the Room”
Source: Sense Receptor
"This is the greatest scandal in the history of this country and it's continuing to kill thousands and millions of people and disabling them.
"We've added 6 million people... who identify as disabled to the BLS survey since the jab rollout".
"No one touches it"
"We elected Trump, we got Bobby Kennedy that came on board and it was supposed to be this huge sea change...
But they don't touch that. Bobby doesn't touch it. No one touches it"
"Clearly a decision... has been made—we're going to memory hole this"
Ed Dowd on Trump's Campaign Betrayals
"He's betrayed almost every campaign promise he's made"
"And... there's a plan to implement a technocracy. To control everything we do... it's satanic"
"Whether you believe in God or not, it's a satanic system, where basically your freedoms are eradicated, and they can control you through your money"
"One of the ways to resist this is to pay for everything in cash"
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I totally agree. His first day in office or at least his first week he signed an Executive Order on AI that states that it is the policy of the US to “enhance America’s global AI dominance…. and the people clapped and much of that is going towards biometric tracking, but the people still clapped. Smh
Also first week, Trump announced Stargate, an up to $500 billion private investment into AI infrastructure in the US, including DATA and energy generation CENTERS . He has promised to use an emergency declaration to expedite the approval and permitting processes for these projects.
Are they still clapping?
Edward Dowd at least offers evidence for his claim. Now, should I listen to and trust a witness introduced as a former BlackRock fund manager? That makes him sound very capable, but capable of what?