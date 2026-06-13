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Former BlackRock Fund Manager Ed Dowd on the Covid Jab “Elephant in the Room”

Source: Sense Receptor

"This is the greatest scandal in the history of this country and it's continuing to kill thousands and millions of people and disabling them.

"We've added 6 million people... who identify as disabled to the BLS survey since the jab rollout".

"No one touches it"

"We elected Trump, we got Bobby Kennedy that came on board and it was supposed to be this huge sea change...

But they don't touch that. Bobby doesn't touch it. No one touches it"



"Clearly a decision... has been made—we're going to memory hole this"

Ed Dowd on Trump's Campaign Betrayals

"He's betrayed almost every campaign promise he's made"

"And... there's a plan to implement a technocracy. To control everything we do... it's satanic"

"Whether you believe in God or not, it's a satanic system, where basically your freedoms are eradicated, and they can control you through your money"

"One of the ways to resist this is to pay for everything in cash"

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