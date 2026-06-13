Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
40m

I totally agree. His first day in office or at least his first week he signed an Executive Order on AI that states that it is the policy of the US to “enhance America’s global AI dominance…. and the people clapped and much of that is going towards biometric tracking, but the people still clapped. Smh

Also first week, Trump announced Stargate, an up to $500 billion private investment into AI infrastructure in the US, including DATA and energy generation CENTERS . He has promised to use an emergency declaration to expedite the approval and permitting processes for these projects.

Are they still clapping?

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ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
2m

Edward Dowd at least offers evidence for his claim. Now, should I listen to and trust a witness introduced as a former BlackRock fund manager? That makes him sound very capable, but capable of what?

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