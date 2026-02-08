Exposing The Darkness

Dave aka Geezermann
5h

Much ado about nothing. His fear is very misleading. Yes, we are seeing a total change of the entire economic system. This is needed. We have been enslaved under an UNconstitutional Federal Reserve central bank for a hundred years. This is being dismantled and made obsolete. The illegal IRS is being replaced with a Tariff based EXternal Revenue system. No more taxation.

Billions are pouring into our country in the form of capital investment. This will create a huge demand for jobs to fill these new factories. The stock market has surged in the last year breaking 50,000. Gold and silver went steadily upward because people know that the fiat dollar bill is worthless. Silver only took a dip because of manipulation by the big banks. It will continue to rise.

Housing prices MUST come down to a reasonable level. At the same time the average American's income will rise rapidly in the new economy, and the new 50 year mortgages will make home ownership affordable again for young people.

Blackrock is not a friend, but an enemy. I don't buy any of this nonsense from Dowd.

Joe Simsbury
6h

I don’t agree on the AI bubble. Watch elons three hour podcast from the other day. Also look at the software companies getting clobbered when Anthropic made their announcement the other day. If AI didn’t have tremendous value then why is big software scared. Don’t be fooled to think we will get all this for 20 dollars a month.

