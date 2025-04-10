One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman April 10, 2025

World-renowned data analyst Ed Dowd has just dropped a chilling warning after uncovering evidence showing that the number of excess deaths of working-age Americans is skyrocketing.

According to an alarming warning from Dowd, a leading Wall Street analyst, insurance industry data shows that excess deaths are soaring among people aged 18 to 64 years old.

These deaths started exploding after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

However, the deaths appear to show no signs of slowing down, despite the pandemic being long over and vaccination rates dropping off.

Dowd is a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm, BlackRock.

He is considered one of America’s leading data experts.

Through his expert analysis of insurance industry data, Dowd has become a prominent figure in investigations into the impact of the global Covid vaccination campaign.

In January 2022, Life Insurance CEO Scott Davidson reported that death rates among working-aged people aged 18 to 64 were “up 40 percent over what they were pre-pandemic.”

He explained that a 40 percent spike in deaths was completely unprecedented.

Davidson compared a 10 percent rise in deaths to a once-in-200-year flood.

According to Dowd, excess deaths are now “off the charts.”

Davidson also noted that excess deaths that started surging in 2021 were non-Covid deaths.

WATCH:

Speaking about the alarming spike, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole said:

“The majority of those deaths happened in quarters number three and four of… 2021.

“What does that mean?

“When did the mandate start?

“Quarter number three and four, 2021.”

Although the soaring deaths identified by Dowd are deeply concerning, they don’t show the whole picture, as the data only reveals figures related to working-age individuals with insurance policies.

However, Dowd has previously identified major spikes in other age groups using different data sets.

In December, Dowd issued a red alert after uncovering evidence that reveals excess deaths are continuing to skyrocket in children who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

According to Dowd’s findings, excess child deaths are still accelerating and show no sign of slowing down.

Dowd made the discovery while analyzing the official data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“The UK has a problem,” Dowd warned during an interview on “The Jimmy Dore Show.”

However, while the deaths were identified in UK data, the trend is most likely reflected in other nations with a similar mass vaccination protocol, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and much of Europe.

Dowd’s data shows that excess deaths for children aged one to fourteen have surged higher each year since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out in 2021.

According to Dowd, excess deaths for children in this age group spiked by a staggering 22% in 2023 – the last full year of data available at the time.

Dowd notes that this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

The data shows that deaths were actually lower than expected in 2020 but started surging in 2021.

According to Dowd’s findings, each year’s data shows:

2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected

As Dowd notes, while the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021, they were authorized for children later in the year.

Although the data for last year wasn’t complete at the time of his analysis, Dowd revealed that the available official figures showed that the surging death trend continued through 2024.

“Figures from the Office for National Statistics show about 10% more deaths (across all age groups) than expected since April [2024],” Dowd adds.

WATCH:

Yet, despite the clear correlation with the mass vaccination campaign, UK health officials insist that “circulatory diseases and diabetes are … behind the increase.”

