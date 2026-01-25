Exposing The Darkness

TruthAndLight
Here’s the missing part of this article, in my humble opinion. The middle Class is Imploding due to excess vax deaths, the death of the US dollar, AI Robots taking our jobs, and artificial inflation caused by intentional destruction of our food and other supplies during COVID era’s onset and to date.

The US has Lost its Superpower Status. The puppet masters who control Trump

Only want 2 classes: them (the ultra rich elite) and the poor, dependent upon them. That’s it. Enjoy every moment with your loved ones and put God first. Try to do whatever you can to win souls for God while you are on this earth and be joyful even in the trial. Do Not Comply with any mark of beast system. God bless all here 🙏🏻❤️

Karen Amos
Edward Dowd has proven himself trustworthy & very accurate, & put his neck out to share uncomfortable truths during the multi-faceted COVID attack on humanity. Those who continue to survive the continuing attacks on the health & economic fronts will hopefully have a chance to build or rebuild some sort of stability, at least in the housing market, unless the globalists succeed in shutting us down through more means of control they have in the pipeline.

