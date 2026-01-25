One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This wasn’t accidental.

Edward Dowd argues the policy choice was deliberate, politically convenient, and economically destabilizing, setting the stage for a housing reset that has yet to fully play out.

Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd: "The Federal Reserve purchased $1.3 trillion in mortgage-backed securities during COVID... whic caused a lot of... this insane rise in prices in homes... prices need to reset...currently you're... sacrificing the younger generation for the comfort of the older generation."

This clip of Dowd, who is also the founder of Phinance Technologies, is taken from a discussion with Michael Farris posted to YouTube on January 13, 2026.

"I want to remind people that the Federal Reserve purchased $1.3 trillion in mortgage-backed securities during COVID, and that's what caused a lot of— the Fed was really responsible for this price— for this insane rise in prices in homes, and priced a lot of people out of the market. So they did $1.3 trillion.

"This is $200 billion. And you know, I think if you I think you probably talk to Melody, she's, that, she's, she's, you know, she does a lot of work in this area— They've already been, yeah, she's, she's already been, she says they've already been buying mortgage-backed securities. So it was kind of an announcement that's already in process. And so this is not— this is a drop in the bucket.

"It's not going to have any impact. It's not going to stop what's coming, which is a housing recession and a reset, which is good. You know, this isn't bad. Home prices drop and you know, the 30% overvalued, 30, 35, they'll go below where they need to go, as they always do. So it'll go lower and that'll be good.

"So a lot of people will lose money. There'll be some credit issues at some banks, there'll be some regional bank consolidation. We don't think it goes systemic. But then the cycle is reborn. Then a Millennial can buy a home and when he buys a home or she buys a home, then there's a lot of economic activity that comes out of that, purchasing of furniture and maintenance.

"And it just— we need, for this country to have a middle class where there could be hope, prices need to reset. It's the only thing that fixes this. And I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing. I think it's a good thing once it happens. And you know, it obviously will be bad on the way down. But it needs to happen.

"And by the way, this is a demographic, well-known demographic effect of demographics. My partner, Carlos Alegria wrote a book, Economic Cycles: Debt and Demographics. And in his book that he wrote, I think in 2018, '19 and then updated during COVID I mean he talked about this phenomenon. You know, you have a baby boom, and then the Boomers, as they go through their life cycle, they're the big political dinosaur. You know, all the politicians cater to them. So when they start aging. They, they, they want asset prices to increase and inflation to be low, which is— That's the policies we've seen.

“Now we have the Millennials who are coming up. So there’s a generational battle. This is classic. It happens all the time. It’s going to start happening in China. Same thing. China’s working population is declining precipitously into 2032. So even though they’re not a democratically run country, the people who run the show have to make sure those people are happy. So, same kind of dynamic. You’re kinda sacrificing the younger generation for the comfort of the older generation.”

