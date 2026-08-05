Edward Dowd: "Depopulation is Occurring as We Speak. Excess Deaths Continue to This Day, and Birth Rates Are Declining"
"Regardless of whether or not there was a plan, it's happening"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
Source: Sense Receptor
NEW: Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd on the Covid jabs as a depopulation tool:
"I wasn't in the room, so I don't know... but a de facto depopulation is occurring as we speak. Excess deaths continue to this day, and birth rates are declining"
"regardless of whether or not there was a plan, it's happening"
"But you don't even need to assume that. This is about power and money. It's as old as Babylon"
Full Video
Related articles:
Edward Dowd: The Covid Scamdemic Was a PSYOP Based on Deception, Lies and Manipulation of the Masses
·
Edward Dowd Drops Bombshell: 5,000 DEATHS PER WEEK Linked to Covid 'Vaccines', Insurance Data Reveals
·
Sasha Latypova: "You Should Not Be Vaccine Hesitant, You Should Be 100% Vaccine Hostile. There Are No "Safe" Vaccines. All Vaccines Are INTENTIONAL POISONS. "
·
Sasha Latypova: “Public Health and Especially Mass Vaccination Programs, Are Part of a Long-running EUGENICS AGENDA”
·
URGENT WARNING from Bret Weinstein: ALL 3 Vaccine Technologies Are Fundamentally UNSAFE. NONE Are Safe.
·
“They Want to Make You Ill and Kill You” — Dr. Yeadon’s FINAL WARNING Interview Exposes the Real Agenda Behind the COVID Shots
·
(except, of course, that there wasn't a new "virus", & there still isn't--picky me)
Strange...in the US, a few years back the population was said to be 330 million. Today I see numbers like 340 million or higher. Maybe more illegals are jumping the borders. There could be between 10-50 million of them. Who really knows?
I have seen numbers above 8.5 billion for world population. I have thought for a while that the world's population is about 6.5 billion and has never reached even 7 billion.
They want us to believe the world is overcrowded so they pump up the numbers. The only thing the world has more of than it needs is psychotically dark humans.