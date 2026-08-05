Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
4h

(except, of course, that there wasn't a new "virus", & there still isn't--picky me)

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Strange...in the US, a few years back the population was said to be 330 million. Today I see numbers like 340 million or higher. Maybe more illegals are jumping the borders. There could be between 10-50 million of them. Who really knows?

I have seen numbers above 8.5 billion for world population. I have thought for a while that the world's population is about 6.5 billion and has never reached even 7 billion.

They want us to believe the world is overcrowded so they pump up the numbers. The only thing the world has more of than it needs is psychotically dark humans.

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