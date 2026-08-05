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Source: Sense Receptor

NEW: Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd on the Covid jabs as a depopulation tool:

"I wasn't in the room, so I don't know... but a de facto depopulation is occurring as we speak. Excess deaths continue to this day, and birth rates are declining"

"regardless of whether or not there was a plan, it's happening"

"But you don't even need to assume that. This is about power and money. It's as old as Babylon"

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