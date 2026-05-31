Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Larry DeMarco's avatar
Larry DeMarco
4h

Gates and other rich and powerful are not held accountable for deadly attacks.

The Rockerfellers and other ""Philanthropists"" are not held accountable for their misdeeds that make people suffer and die at their at the price of their wealth.

The chemical companies are not held accountable for their deadly concoctions like Gliphosate which contaminates our soil and water.

Top medical personnel, private and governmental, like Fauci are not held responsible for their deaths and coverups.

Drug companies continue to use us as ginnypigs and hapless consumers.

Doctors are forced to prescribe medicine and procedures that are counterproductive to our health or lose their jobs.

Scientists are paid off and otherwise forced to play the games of the rich and powerful rather than lead the way through legitimate peer reviewed studies.

Major news companies are forced to toe the line rather than share the truth.

Our own military is spraying us with dangerous chemicals and exposing us to dangerous frequency transmissions rather than protecting us from legitimate foreign and domestic threats.

Our CIA, a highly dangerous arm of the DOD works to support evil deeds rather than justice for all.

We have not had a single president since JFK who was not somehow aligned with the super rich, greedy, power-hungry, immoral controllers of our world.

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SteelJ's avatar
SteelJ
4hEdited

As a math guy with a particular affinity for probability and statistics, my thoughts go to the confounding factors. Which are on one hand, if the population is aging, which I'm pretty sure it is, you'd expect more disabilities. On the flip side, if deaths have been elevated, you'd expect them disproportionately among those more subject to disability than average, which should suppress disability rates. Any competent mathematician with time on his hands could do a pretty job of factoring these in and providing a truer picture. I'd expect those factors to come close to just canceling each other out, but it would be nice to see the numbers actually run.

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