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Former BlackRock fund manager and Phinance Technologies co-founder Edward Dowd says the health impacts he associates with the COVID vaccine rollout are continuing to emerge years later.

In a recent interview with Brannon Howse, Dowd revealed that U.S. disability figures have increased by another three million people since his earlier estimates, bringing the total rise since the pandemic era to roughly six million.

Dowd also argued that excess deaths remain elevated at about 5% above historical norms and suggested that some health effects may take years to manifest, including immune-system-related conditions and turbo cancers.

Source: Sense Receptor

Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd on the continuing Covid-jab damage:

"It's now 2026. We've added another 3 million disabilities"

"excess deaths... continue to run around 5% above normal"

"There are also effects that... manifest years later, like turbo cancers"

This clip of Dowd, a former BlackRock fund manager and co-founder of Phinance Technologies, is taken from a discussion with Brannon Howse posted to YouTube on May 27, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“Let’s talk about the COVID vaccine damage that kind of trickles through and continues to this day.

“I think when we talked, there were 3 million people disabled. We tracked the BLS numbers of disability. It was running 30 million for the prior five years to Covid. Then the vaccines came out in 2021 to 2022 to ‘23. We increased disabilities... 3 million.

“It’s now 2026. We’ve added another 3 million. So disabilities continue to increase. Death is one adverse effect. The good news is the excess deaths were a relatively small number.

“Unfortunately, the disabilities are much larger and the injuries are much larger. It compromises your immune system. There are effects that start to manifest years later, turbo cancers being one of them.

“I suspect sepsis increase is due to immune deficiency, which the vaccines do cause. So we’re seeing excess deaths running around, continuing to run around 5% above normal.

“So it’s not as bad as it was. We were seeing 30 to 40% excess death in the young cohort and the old people in 2021. But since booster uptake went lower, we’re only seeing 5%. So that’s good news, but it’s not great news.”

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