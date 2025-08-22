Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Factscinator
1h

🎬 Bankstaz Inc., in proud association with the Engineered Recession™, the Controlled Demolition of the Global Economy™, and Your Eternal Compliance®, is thrilled to present…

CONTROL GRID

The daily dystopian blockbuster where you audition every single day —

for your close-up in facial recognition scans 🤳your Goody-Two-Shoes Compliance Score ✅

and those coveted access rights 🚪 to the drawbridges of your gated, digitally geo-fenced New Normal 🏰

Out ❌ cash 💵 savings 💰 free spending choice 💳

In ✅ CBDCs 💸 — geo-fenced, time-expiring, technocracy-approved credits ⏰📍🤖

Out ❌ comfort food 🍔🥩 and freedom to choose your plate 🍽️

In ✅ bug slurry nuggets 🐜🍔 — rationed by your carbon allowance 🪙🌍

Out ❌ bodily autonomy ✊🩺

In ✅ digital ID + mandate roulette 💉🍽️ — the syringe between you and your next meal

Out ❌ private ownership 🏡🔐

In ✅ subscription-to-survival packages 🏢📦 — you’ll rent everything and still get rated on your gratitude score 😐

Out ❌ family life 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

In ✅ collectivized cubicles 🛏️ — with thought-police pooches 🐕‍🦺 trained to sniff out non-compliant whispers

Complete with AI mood surveillance 🤖😶, constant data harvesting 📡, and real-time behavioral nudges 📲🔔 — because Big Brother doesn’t just watch you, he manages you.

Welcome to the New Normal™ — where freedom is downgraded to a menu option, pre-approved by your central bank overlords. ✅💰

CONTROL GRID

Brought to you by Bankstaz Inc. — because your compliance is their currency. 💳🔗

Fast Eddy
2h

Ed Dowd is a fucking IDIOT - how does Bitcoin fix this?

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/how-to-make-money-off-of-the-apocalypse

Fucking Fool.

