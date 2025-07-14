One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

This clip of former BlackRock fund manager and founder of Phinance Technologies Edward Dowd is from an interview segment with Commodity Culture posted to Rumble on July 4, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"Trump is the self-proclaimed daddy of the MRNA vaccine. He, still to this day talks about all the millions of lives that were saved by the vaccine and operation warp speed. So that's problem number one. That's the guy at the top. And if you notice what's been talked about in the MAHA, it's everything but the mRNA vaccine. So that seems to be a blind spot in the administration.

"You know, one camp says, well, there's a plan, be patient. The other camp says they're never going to touch it. So, you know, I'm of the opinion that for now, that the deaths and injuries since January 20th are now on their watch. They own them. So from an ethical standpoint, they own what's going on by not talking about it and not removing the vaccine. If there's a plan to do that, I'm not privy to it. And maybe they have to tread carefully. I'm told there's politics and we need more data. I believe that's all nonsense.

"I'm an analyst. I spoke with many CEOs throughout my career and I own many stocks. And, you know, sometimes when you have access to a CEO, and I did because I had a large, you know, sometimes I was the top shareholder, I would find when they ran into trouble, they would tell me to stick with them, but I just went with the data and the numbers and I would stop talking to them because their job is to convince you to hang tight with them. Whereas my job was to, you know, protect my, clients and not lose money.

"So I kind of feel like this is the same situation. I think they want to do the right thing, but they don't have the power. At least the HHS folks and those agencies, I think the blame ultimately lays at Trump's feet and, they own what's going on. So until I see some action, I'm going to call it like I see it. And there seems to be a concerted effort to sweep this under the rug and memory hole, the whole thing. Covid and the vaccine."

Full Video:

Banned on Youtube: Will the COVID Criminals EVER Face Justice?

