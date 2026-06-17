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In this clip, Ed Dowd reveals that U.S. disability numbers have risen by roughly 6 million people since 2021, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

He says the increase can't be explained by aging or immigration and points to similar trends in insurance claims and the UK.

Dowd blames the COVID vaccines for the rise, arguing they were the major event that coincided with the trend change.

His challenge to critics is simple: if it wasn't the vaccines, then what caused it?

He also questions why both the Biden and Trump administrations appear unwilling to seriously investigate the issue.

Source: Sense Receptor

Former BlackRock fund manager Ed Dowd on the 6 MILLION Americans disabled by the Covid jabs



"It's actually 6 million since the COVID shots rolled out...[and] it's accelerating now... it's getting worse"

"[This is based on] the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's the survey that's done every month, and it's statistically imputed"

"prior to Covid, it was running 30 million the prior four years. Then around February of 2021, right around the vaccine COVID vaccine rollouts, it started to trend way higher"

"we saw at the time what we calculated as a three standard-deviation trend change, meaning... something that happened to the health of the United States population since 2021"

"We've added 6 million disabled individuals over the last five years. And we shot up very quickly in the first couple years of the vaccine rollout to 3 million"

"We plateaued for a little bit, then we started making new highs in '24 and '25. And in '25 we hit a high in November of about 36.6 million disabled"

"And then just recently this May, after going sideways for a little bit, we hit a new all-time high"

"this is an indication that the general health of the US population is not getting any better, it's getting worse. These numbers continue to climb"

"We corroborated this information with our research into the UK disability system, which actually goes into very granular detail on what some of the causes are"

"they saw similar increases in their disability payments, which we don't track in the US but we track just general people identifying as disabled"

"the insurance companies are [also] showing the numbers—they have increasing disability claims. What they've done is to paper over the problem. They've raised prices. That's what they do. And so the payouts to disabled people has gone up"

"Insurance companies have just raised prices across the board"

"The US Government's [also] obviously paying more in Social Security disability payments"

"People who say that it's not the COVID vaccine point out, Oh, it's due to illegal immigration. Let me just say that illegal immigrants, while they can be picked up in the survey, tend to avoid any contact with the government, so they tend not to be participants in the survey"

"People say it's the baby boomers aging. That can explain only a portion of it. You don't have a 22.5% increase in five years because of a slowly aging population"

"So some of those increases can be explained, but a very small percentage. Something went terribly wrong in 2021. I, obviously, and a lot of people that use their common sense and brain, blame the COVID vaccines, which was an exogenous event that was imposed upon the people of the country through mandates"

"And, if it's not that, then what is it?"

"And what I find curious is the silence on this disturbing issue. And the silence is from both administrations, unfortunately. The Biden administration and the Trump administration seem not that terribly interested in talking about this"

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