Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2h

“Why Isn't Anyone Investigating?”

Because if they do, they will be admitting that they murdered and maimed tens of millions of people around the world.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
3h

Meanwhile:

New abomination from the Washington compost just dropped on 6-16-26:

Covid vaccine linked to broad protections against heart conditions, Study Finds: https://archive.is/wNc3k

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