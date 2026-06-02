Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Tershia's avatar
Tershia
1m

IMO Ebola is always an outbreak waiting to happen in that part of the Africa. It is caused by primitive people who have no idea of cleanliness or the means how to be hygienic. Instead of trying to make money out of a lie, those responsible need to go to the Congo and teach those poor about cleanliness.

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ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
25m

No mention from the "good guys" of mining or arsenic poisoning, or "coincidentally" Congolese mining regions overlapping with the ebola "virus" outbreak region, or that ebola symptoms are also hazards presented by the mining operations?

Well at least one person took the trouble to look:

_THE EBOLA HOAX_,

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-ebola-hoax?r=kck7s

I can't confirm all this but I think it might at least deserve mentioning as a possibility!

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