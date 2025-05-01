One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman May 1, 2025

A group of Dutch scientists has revealed that global data on all-cause mortality rates had been faked to show that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were far safer than they are.

The researchers conducted a major study involving a staggering 15.9 million Dutch citizens.

They found that official claims about the safety of the injections had been massively overstated.

The study analyzed data from Dutch national health and vaccination registries.

Led by Dr. Bram Bakker, the team of researchers from the Amsterdam University Medical Center in the Netherlands published the pre-print results of their study on ResearchGate.

The scientists launched an investigation into all-cause mortality rates after becoming suspicious of the claims about the alleged benefits of the “vaccines.”

They found that prior estimates of high protection against all-cause mortality, as high as 80%, are largely artifacts of statistical bias.

According to the study, non-Covid deaths soared among people who received the injections.

This finding directly conflicts with the Dutch government’s claims that the “vaccines” were reducing deaths.

The team reanalyzed the same data used in earlier government-endorsed studies.

However, the scientists deployed improved stratification and matching techniques to address confounders like age, sex, comorbidity (using Rx-Risk scores), and long-term care status.

Importantly, follow-up began from the date of first vaccination, not 14 days after series completion.

This allows for short-term mortality trends to be captured.

The authors also avoided conventional Cox proportional hazards models, citing violations of core assumptions like proportionality and group homogeneity.

The team identified key biases and anomalies in the official data.

Notably, the government had claims that vaccine effectiveness (VE) against all-cause mortality was as high as 98% immediately after the first dose.

However, this is an implausibly large benefit given that COVID-19 deaths made up less than 15% of total mortality, according to the official data.

The researchers note that inflated VE is largely attributed to the healthy vaccinee effect, where individuals already terminally ill or hospitalized were disproportionately unvaccinated.

This creates an illusion of vaccine protection.

Compounding this issue, the Dutch vaccine registry (CIMS) is incomplete.

The CIMS is missing data affecting up to 75% of elderly patients, leading to widespread misclassification of vaccinated individuals as unvaccinated.

Cause-of-death data further support these concerns: early unvaccinated deaths were disproportionately from cancer, indicating pre-existing vulnerability rather than a lack of “vaccine protection.”

The scientists conclude that previous Dutch studies showing strong protective effects of Covid “vaccines” against all-cause mortality are not reliable.

They explain that residual healthy vaccinee bias and vaccine status misclassification.

Notably, they warn that this data should never have been used to promote the alleged “benefits” of the “vaccines.”

These biases are not trivial, and they may fully account for the perceived benefit.

Furthermore, similar distortions likely affect observational data on a global level.

These flaws mean that health officials have been using completely false data to mislead the public by pushing fake “vaccine” risk-benefit assessments.

The scientists are now calling for international investigations into the data and mandatory vaccine registry completeness.

This extensive re-analysis of Dutch vaccine data presents a critical wake-up call to epidemiologists and policymakers relying on observational VE studies.

The claims of protection against non-Covid deaths have now been exposed as a statistical illusion rather than a pharmacological reality.

The findings demand urgent re-evaluation of “vaccine” effectiveness metrics and transparency in data quality assessments.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: