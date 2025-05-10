One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon May 10, 2025

Thank you, Suavek, for making me aware of this.

As you know, I’ve been very concerned about designed-in toxicity of the fake vaccines for very many years.

This study in rats is devastating. It is conventional in the field of toxicology to assume that what happens in lab animals does predict toxicity in humans UNLESS there is evidence that mitigates it, which there isn’t here.

Please share this along with my note.

I’m continually angry about this aspect particularly. It strikes me as satanic.

P.S: I’m sorry to assail you so often with upsetting information. My heart is heavy.

Dr Mike Yeadon:

I’ve not returned to reproductive toxicity risk since first pointing it out with Dr Wolfgang Wodarg in our open letter to European Medicines Agency on December 1st, 2020. That letter was extremely thoroughly censored and picked up by almost nobody, even so called alternative media.

It was known with certainty even before the faked regulatory authorisations that prompting the body to manufacture non-self proteins WILL trigger autoimmune diseases. Not a maybe. It’s a will do so. The doctors were taught this in medical school. It’s Immunology 101. It’s the basis of avoiding failures of organ transplants.

It was also known in 2012 if not earlier that any macromolecules formulated in lipid nanoparticles leads to preferential deposition of the payload INTO THE OVARIES.

Combine the propensity to trigger autoimmune destruction from the jabs and the accumulation of payload into the ovaries and it was obvious what the risks were.

Whether problems would actually occur we could not say.

But the theoretical risk was extraordinarily high.

And there was no attempt to derisk the obvious risks by means of reproductive toxicology.

By the way, full package reproductive toxicology studies HAVE STILL NOT BEEN DONE.

Why not? Because, as has been my contention from the very beginning, the design intent of these injections was always to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

I doubted the aim was to sterilise everyone, because that Wouk’s lead to premature discovery.

I could do nothing more. I had to wait outcomes. I still do.

This study of course is one of many that I’ve long pointed out are routine requirements for even contemplating administration to anyone at or currently below reproductive age, so not to girl children let alone healthy young women (broadly classified as Women Of Childbearing Potential - WOCBP).

Since thalidomide in the eariy 1960s, all new medical interventions have been considered as presumptive reproductive toxins.

Accordingly they are NEVER offered to WOCBP, even if there’s an arguable benefit to them. Even after extensive reproductive toxicology testing has been completed and nothing abnormal detected, new medical interventions are still not recommended. Over time, what’s often termed a “natural experiment” occurs, here being inadvertent administration to WOCBP and yet no hints of reprotox issues arising. That added to a clean reprotox profile usually leads to cautious use in this population. By that time we also have decent data on utility of the medical intervention.

The bottom line is that EVERY doctor knew of this path to cautious use in WOCBP because they’re taught it in medical school. I accuse every doctor who jabbed girls and young women of deliberate assault and they did it for money and to retain their privileges in the system.

They should apologise profoundly and show contrition. Ideally by resigning. People do not need such doctors in the system.

I expect continued radio silence from the vast majority of doctors.

My entire family has zero respect for medical doctors, and this isn’t recoverable in my lifetime, and probably not in my adult children’s lifetime either.

I’m not ever going to shut up about this. Please pick it up and show everyone you know.

Thank you,

Dr Mike Yeadon

Share

Related articles: