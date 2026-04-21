Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
3h

RFK Jr. said it best. "Vaccines are a $50B per year industry, Treatment for the illnesses and conditions caused by vaccines is a $500B per year industry".

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RayDarby's avatar
RayDarby
3h

Do you know what the words irrefutable and most mean?

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