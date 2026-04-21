Dr. Yeadon: Sasha Latypova Provides Irrefutable Proof That Vaccination is INTENTIONALLY Causing Chronic Illness
"You must understand this and repeatedly share it. Please."
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By Dr. Michael Yeadon April 21, 2026
A 37 min talk by Sasha Latypova provides irrefutable proof that vaccination is intentionally causing chronic illness.
Charles Richet’s Nobel Prize for discovering & characterising anaphylaxis is the key.
Add tiny amounts of foodstuff derived proteins to vaccines and that’s all they need to do. Repeated injections of this nature is Russian Roulette. Eventually most kids get injured in one or several ways.
You must understand this and repeatedly share it. Please.
It’s not complicated. If you politely challenge any doctor about this, they will collapse like a punctured balloon.
I doubt many know how it’s injuring kids, but they mostly know.
Best wishes,
Mike
“Please stop and think about the implications of what’s explained here.”
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RFK Jr. said it best. "Vaccines are a $50B per year industry, Treatment for the illnesses and conditions caused by vaccines is a $500B per year industry".
Do you know what the words irrefutable and most mean?