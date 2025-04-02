One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon April 2, 2025

I don’t know enough of the fine details of the technical operations of a PCR “test”, but I do think Jamie Andrews has landed on some characteristics of the complicated process that can subvert how it runs which have been deliberately exploited to create the illusion of “spreading” of something.

Of course the only thing spreading was the testing itself.

As I read through this at pace, I remembered something about cystic fibrosis and chloride (negatively charged) ions in solution.

Obviously, I like my own theory, but that doesn’t mean it’s correct. It might be correct & if so it explains why we get far more colds in winter and even explains the illusion of contagion, all while lining up with the ability of the perpetrators to concoct a “diagnostic test” (it is no such thing) for a “virus”.

People who have the disease called Cystic Fibrosis have respiratory (& sometimes gastrointestinal as well) symptoms which sit on a spectrum from so mild that a lab test is needed to confirm that this is what’s going on, to dying very young.

The narrative has it that a gene called Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Regulator (CFTR) can mutate in a large number of ways. The (bad) luck of the draw governs the extent to which your version of the CFTR protein malfunctions.

Guess what CFTR protein does? It pumps negatively charged chloride ions across the respiratory epithelium (layer of cells covering the inside of your airways). That matters because this governs the quantity of other ions and crucially water in the thin layer of liquid covering the airway lining layer, called “airway surface liquid” (ASL).

If this is too dense and too shallow, the mucus proteins in ASL become sticky and too viscous to be wafted mouthward by the coordinated action of ciliated cells in that lining of your airway. Sticky mucus& coughing result. Acute respiratory symptoms including breathlessness. Airway surface liquids in the upper airway, including the nasal passages, also affects congestion and the olfactory system ie the sense of smell.

What do sufferers of CF experience more often than anyone else?

They get “colds”, which are unusually frequent and uncommonly persistent.

All to do with a change in the hydration state of the liquid sitting on the cells lining their airways.

So to recap, a tiny change in the rate of secretion of a negatively charged ion (chloride) in the thin layer of liquid in your airway can result in you getting colds.

Now is it so terribly difficult to imagine that this is a root cause of far less commonplace colds in the rest of us?

What kind of environmental conditions might yield loss of control of the state of hydration of your airway lining such that your body can’t get it back under control quickly? Wintertime, going in and out of heated buildings? Exposure to cold, dry air outside? Then warm, dry air inside? Coupled with stresses, both dietary, psychological and physical?

I propose that this provides a better theoretical explanation for the incidence of colds than the germ (“virus”) theory ever has.

We even get coincidental appearance of colds in people who have “been in contact with one another”. What we have instead is exposure to common environmental stressors. It’s no wonder that those who share homes, workplaces and other shared spaces sometimes develop similar symptoms of colds later on.

This coincidence is consistent with contagion. I understand why many people are convinced that they “caught their cold” from someone with whom they shared space. But it’s an illusion brought about by sharing common environmental triggers and colds occurring at a sufficiently high frequency (so overlap in my symptoms after sharing space with you, when you had a cold, isn’t an unlikely occurrence).

We know that contagion is merely an illusion because whenever any research group attempts to demonstrate contagion, it never occurs. People do not develop colds more frequently after sharing space with someone who is symptomatic with a cold than if they share space with a healthy person.

I wonder what happens in a mock diagnostic PCR test if you sample the airway surface liquid of a person when they’ve got a cold?

I remember in 2020 thinking all you need for the illusion is to set up a test that goes positive in response to something that changes in people with a cold (or flu, which I contend is nothing more than a more severe persistent perturbation of airway surface liquid).

I wasn’t smart enough to come up then with a candidate for the thing that changes and gives rise to positive test results, but I suspect Jamie Andrews just has.

Share

Related articles: