Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Toddy's avatar
Toddy
7h

Trials or not. The intention was to kill or maime as many as possible.

That. Is what we need to remember.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

Not studied because the prep act and EUA did not require it. It was deemed an emergency by the US government and therefore no trials, standards or testing applied. They did do a few fake trials but destroyed the control groups.

The only purpose of the fake pandemic and fake vaccines was to murder as many humans as possible. But we are not supposed to know that. So that we will comply during the next fake pandemic that government will present us in the near future. So they can murder millions more.

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