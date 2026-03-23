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By Dr. Michael Yeadon March 23, 2026

I know the gentleman giving evidence in whatever this hearing is.

Dr Helmut Sturz was head of European Drug Safety Evaluation for Pfizer during some of the time I worked in U.K. I liked him. Well suited to that kind of role, very proper and conservative, he did go out on a limb to assist me in a bold venture, to develop inhaled medicines. Though late, these efforts did materialise as launched products under stewardship of Mylan, Inc. I claim to have made the crucial “pitch” to their head of business development. I wasn’t involved in the transaction, as I was consumed with trying to spin out non inhaled compounds. Non of this would have been possible without Helmut’s assistance at crucial stages.

I never got to know him personally but he was always a good colleague, unlike some who’d stab you in the back or simply lose interest in something fundamental.

He contacted me either in 2024 or 2025, I don’t recall. He confirmed that I was right about the injections and that he was nearing completion of a book he was writing alone.

If he was still at Pfizer in 2020, which is the impression given here, I’d be astonished. He was I thought a small number of years older than me, so I suppose he might not quite have reached retirement age then.

To his testimony. While for me this is entirely scripted, the chairman asking useful, leading questions, and the witness carefully reading from his script, everything he says is correct, as far as it goes.

I don’t know why this testimony is being gathered now and publicised, given absolutely nothing is going to be done about it, unless it’s a component in the crushing people psychologically via demoralisation. I don’t think that’s Helmut’s personal intention or he would never have contacted me.

The Pfizer product should never have been authorised, should immediately have been withdrawn, given it killed over a thousand people in the first two months and at least 60,000 subsequently, and there was no evidentiary basis for multiple claims you still hear the shills saying to this day.

For example, no reproductive toxicology was ever conducted prior to launch and none has been conducted since.

Given that, ever since Thalidomide, the fetal toxin that killed and injured so many babies in the late 1950s and early 1960s, ALL new medicines are treated as presumptive fetal toxins until proven otherwise, it was always utterly unconscionable for people from obstetrics and gynaecology, from midwifery, from medicine, from regulatory agencies and governments to claim it was safe and effective in pregnancy.

We will never let this pass without accusations of crimes.

I speculate that there are many other former or current staff at Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies who know of my testimony but for reasons I will not understand have decided to say nothing while the world is burned to the ground around them, as was pretty obvious it would from the off.



Best wishes

Mike

Dr Helmut Sterz, former Chief Toxicologist of Pfizer Europe, speaking at the Corona Investigation in the Bundestag, March 19, 2026.

“Essential toxicity studies were sacrificed to speed, without acceptable reasons..

The approval led to prohibited human trials”

Sources: RefugeOfSinners NZ and the MRNA

On March 19, 2026 the Corona Investigation in the Bundestag, interviewed former Pfizer CHIEF TOXICOLOGIST Dr Helmut Sterz.

Subject - the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA Covid injectables

Key points:

*CARCINOGENICITY of the product was not studied before approval: "I find it very questionable and regrettable that no alternative studies have been conducted."

*The fertility study conducted, used rats...and the study was defective. No reliable data was obtained on the effect of the product on PREGNANCY or subsequent offspring development.

"Nothing had been learned from the Thalidomide disaster"

*Essential toxicology studies were sacrificed to speed

"I know no case with comparable indication, in which these studies were omitted, so the approval led to PROHIBITED HUMAN TRIALS"

*2,133 post Pfizer mRNA deaths reported to German pharmacovigilance, with huge and unknown under reporting factor *multiplying reported deaths by the USA known under reporting factor, gives an estimate of 60,000 Pfizer mRNA deaths in Germany

*A proper approval process should have refused approval of the product

*Pfizer's own clinical trials do not reveal a positive risk/benefit ratio

*German research shows that for ever serious case of Covid prevented, there were 25 serious vaccine adverse events.

*German age adjusted mortality INCREASED rather than decreased, after the vaccination of the population.

*The product injected into the world was NOT the product trialed in Pfizer clinical trials. It was a cheaper product with less purity and E Coli Plasmid DNA contamination.

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